The B Corp certified brands in the UK doing good for the planet and its people

If you're looking to make your lifestyle more planet-friendly, there can be a huge amount to consider. Does the brand pay a fair wage? Are its supply chains as sustainable or as transparent as it claims?

While you are computing this, there's also a range of certifications – such as Certified Vegan, Soil Association, and Forest Association – that can make it even more difficult to ascertain exactly what you need to look out for. While these eco-labels offer positive steps, none of them fully encompass what it means for a business to be both ethical and sustainable in all its varieties.

This is where the B Corporation certification comes in – arguably the creme de la creme of eco credentials. For the uninitiated, the B Corp certification is a lesser-known sustainability credential that was created by B Lab, a global non-profit that aims to make it easier for mission-driven companies to have a more positive impact on the planet and its people.

Since its launch in 2006, more than 100,000 businesses have signed up for the B Corp Impact Assessment, yet only 3,500 have been certified which is a testament to its extremely high standards.

It has a rigorous accreditation process, where a company's performance is assessed on a points system and measured against five key categories: governance, workers, customers, community, and the environment, with 80 points needed to pass. An exam is also required, which includes 150 to 200 questions (depending on a company's size and sector) regarding how the business operates.

The process highlights the areas of weakness, providing a clear roadmap for improvements and the positive sustainable and social practices that should be implemented so as to continually strive for good.

Gaining a B Corp certification is not a one-time thing either, a business has to re-certify and improve its score every three years. And these certified businesses are held legally accountable to consider the impact their decisions have on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment.

The certification allows you to spot the brands that have an incredible ethos and are continually striving to do things better – for its team, the planet and the people within it.

This month, it’s even easier to find new companies to support, as March is B Corp month. This year’s theme is “Behind the B”, giving you the chance to look behind the scenes at what it means to be a better business and how they are committing to continual improvement.

If you’re looking to swap your essential shop with brands leveraging their resources to pay into a better world, it’s never been easier. For example, you can now shop B Corp brands directly at retailers, including Boots, Waitrose and Ocado. And throughout March, there is a pop-up shop named “Good News” on Rathbone Place, Soho, which will showcase the companies doing good – we urge you to go down and check it out.

Similarly, we’re on hand to provide the ultimate A to Z of the businesses doing their bit. From food and drink to fashion and beauty – we’ve got you covered.

Home

Beeswax Wrap Co.

If you’re looking for reusable and plastic-free alternatives to cling film and sandwich bags, Beeswax Wrap Co. is the one to know, all of its products are handmade in the Cotswolds using local beeswax. The company pays its employees a living wage and provides them with a range of benefits, such as paid volunteering days.

Visit Beeswaxwraps.co.uk now

Better World Books

Socially responsible Better World Books does so much more than just sell second-hand books. For example, for every book purchased, it donates to someone in need. It also funds literacy grants, raises money for libraries and reuses and recycles unwanted books from those libraries too. A great alternative to the likes of Amazon.

Visit Betterworldbooks.com now

Delphis Eco

If it’s eco-friendly cleaning products you’re after, Delphis Eco featured in our review of the best with our writer noting that it’s the “first brand in the UK to make its packaging entirely from domestic recycled plastic milk bottles”. Its products are “made with biodegradable plant-based ingredients and contain no toxins or strong chemicals”.

Visit Delphiseco.com now

Eco Union

Are you on a home improvements mission? Get to know Eco Union, the UK’s first brand to offer eco-friendly and sustainably sourced decorating products. Whether it’s paint trays, brushes or other decorating tools, it’s got the lot.

Visit Ecodecoratingtools.com now

Emma Bridgewater

British homeware brand, Emma Bridgewater, needs little introduction. It specialises in pottery collections, which are handmade and hand-painted in the brand’s factory. Expect bright and colourful designs, as well as personalised offerings, that will inject an element of cottagecore into your home.

Visit Emmabridgewater.co.uk now

Ethical Bedding

Eco-friendly bed linen is hard to come by, but Ethical Bedding will fill any void you may have. Its bedding is made from eucalyptus, which is naturally hypoallergenic and more planet-friendly than cotton. The brand is also a member of 1% for the Planet, so it donates at least one per cent of global revenue to environmental causes. And during 2022, it will work closely with World Wildlife Fund.

Visit Ethicalbedding.com now

Homethings

Eco-friendly, refillable cleaning brand offers another great way to reduce your single-use plastic consumption when it comes to sprucing up your home. When we reviewed the brand, our writer was impressed with how well each of its products performed and was particularly pleased by the smell of the cleaning sprays.

Visit Gethomethings.com now

House of Hackney

Chances are you’ve heard of House of Hackney, it specialises in luxury, statement wallpaper. It uses eco-friendly materials and manufacturing methods and aims to be carbon negative by the end of 2022. One to bookmark for homeware inspiration.

Visit Houseofhackney.com now

KeepCup

With the aim of kick-starting a shift from discard to reuse, KeepCup produces reusable coffee cups that are made to last. It is leading the way to make sure the world no longer needs, wants, or uses single-use cups. Another member of 1% for the Planet, it donates at least one per cent of global revenue to environmental causes. The brand’s thermal cup (£24, Keepcup.com) landed a spot in our review of the best reusable coffee cups, proving that its sustainable credentials don’t sacrifice quality.

Visit Keepcup.co.uk now

Lily’s Kitchen

Dedicated to providing high-quality food to your pets with a commitment to treading carefully on the planet and actively engaging in its community, Lily’s Kitchen is all about using its business as a force for good. From eco-packaging to organic ingredients, it believes that actions speak louder than words.

Visit Lilyskitchen.co.uk now

Scrumbles

Another socially-responsible pet food brand. Scrumbles offers both cat and dog food, catering for different ages and dietary requirements and offers both wet and dry options that are kind to the pets and the planet.

Visit Scrumbles.co.uk now

Skandinavisk

Inspired by Scandinavian and Danish design, Skandinavisk is a home and fragrance brand. All the ingredients used are natural, certified organic, and 100 per cent vegan – you won’t find any palm oil, bee products, or virgin materials in its products either. And its recyclable bottles and tubes are made from renewably sourced bioplastics or 100 per cent recycled plastic.

Visit Skandinavisk.com now

Spruce

Cutting down on plastic waste with your cleaning products can be difficult, but that’s where Spruce comes in. The brand’s products are non-toxic and vegan, and its starter kit duo (£19.99, Wearespruce.co) featured in our review of the best refillable cleaning products, so you can trust it’s a reliable choice. Plus, its refills are a perfect size and can handily fit through your letterbox.

Visit Wearespruce.co now

The Cheeky Panda

For a more sustainable choice when it comes to your toilet paper, kitchen roll, straws, nappies and wipes, look no further than The Cheeky Panda. It uses bamboo in its products as it’s a more sustainable alternative to using tree pulp since it’s fast-growing and uses fewer carbon emissions.

Visit Cheekypanda.com now

Wilton London

Another eco-friendly cleaning brand, Wilton London is on a mission to help you reduce your impact on the environment while you do your chores. It currently offers laundry liquid, glass and mirror cleaner, a multi-surface spray and washing up liquid. It promises that its Vegan Society certified products all smell amazing too.

Visit Wiltonlondon.co.uk

Who Gives a Crap

Online toilet roll, kitchen towel, and tissue company Who Gives a Crap was founded in 2012 on the ethos of making a difference. It donates half of its profits to charities and projects, including Sanergy, which builds toilets and improves sanitation in the developing world. Each eco-friendly roll is made from natural and sustainable bamboo and comes wrapped in brightly coloured paper packaging. And there’s no plastic in sight. This brand really does give a crap, we were so impressed it took the top spot in our review of the best plastic-free beauty products.

Visit Whogivesacrap.org now

World of Books

Second-hand book retailer, World of Books has taken bold actions to lead on sustainability, reduce its environmental impacts on the planet, and protect the low-carbon economy.Its the pioneer of re-using and recycling unwanted books and it also purchases a significant amount of surplus titles from charity shops in the UK and Ireland to boost their revenues and help them save on waste disposal costs.

Visit Worldofbooks.com now

Beauty

Aesop

Specialising in all things skincare, haircare, soaps and fragrances, Aesop has instantly recognisable branding. Having reviewed the brand’s products on many occasions – including in our guides to the best natural deodorants, spot treatments, hand sanitisers, face washes for men and more – you can trust that while the business is doing good to the planet and its people, it’s also delivering products that work.

Visit Aesop.com now

Aromatherapy Associates

Founded on the appreciation that essential oils can have a positive impact on our physical and emotional wellbeing, the brand has produced an ever-growing range of products and treatments. When it comes to social and environmental matters, it prioritises diversity throughout the business, uses 100 per cent renewable energy in its headquarters and supports mental health charity Mind. Aromatherapy Associates is clearly committed to people, the planet and the community.

Visit Aromatherapyassociates.com now

Beauty Kitchen

There’s plenty to shout about with Beauty Kitchen. It has a range of certifications aside from being a B Corp, such as Leaping Bunny (gold standard against animal testing) and Vegan Society. Browse its collection of products and you’ll quickly learn the key focus is on effective, natural and sustainable beauty.

Visit Beautykitchen.co.uk now

Dame

Paving the way for sustainable period products is Dame, which launched the first reusable tampon applicator. The brand's mission is simple: stop billions of period products from ending up in our oceans, and since its launch, it has saved more than 2.5 million applicators from being thrown away. The B Corp certification is confirmation of the brand's ethos of having a lasting and effective positive impact on a global scale. It is pushing for change, supporting women's health, and helping in the fight against period poverty. Plus, it even featured in our review of the best sustainable period products.

Visit Wearedame.co now

Emma Lewisham

Beauty brand Emma Lewisham is a relative newcomer to the B Corp gang. With a focus on circularity, its skincare line is entirely refillable. But it’s not just the environment the brand cares about, its products are science-led and natural too.

Visit Emmalewisham.co.uk now

Ethique

Ethique is a climate-neutral company, meaning it offsets its carbon emissions, that uses 100 per cent vegan and sustainably sourced ingredients to make its products that are 100 per cent plastic-free. Beauty bars are the speciality here, with the aim of encouraging people to give up the bottle – its shampoo bar (£12, Ethique.co.uk) came highly commended in our review of the best. By supporting farmers and producers directly, it makes sure they are paid a fair price and their community is better protected.

Visit Ethique.co.uk now

Highr Collective

Using plant-based and traceable ingredients to make its extensive collection of lip care, Highr Collective is on a mission to prove beauty can be done sustainably. It highlights the environmental impact of each of its products.

Visit Highrcollective.co.uk now

Kri Skincare

Specialising in eco-friendly and cruelty-free products for every stage of your skincare routine, from cleaners and exfoliators to moisturisers and sunscreen. You’ll notice that the ingredients list of each one is a short, curated list of only the essentials that are proven to work.

Visit Kriskincare.com now

Little Soap Company

Cruelty-free and Vegan Certified British brand Little Soap Company creates handmade, natural soaps, facial washes, scrubs and so much more. When our writer reviewed its eco warrior shampoo bar (£4.50, Littlesoapcompany.co.uk), they noted its “formula feels smooth and gentle once lathered up”. It’s a great option should you want to reduce your single-use plastic waste in the bathroom.

Visit Littlesoapcompany.co.uk now

Rituals

Chances are you’ve heard of Rituals – its luxurious scented products feel high-end, yet come at reasonably affordable prices. With a clear focus on striving to always do better, its sustainability pillars: clean (using natural ingredients), conscious (sustainable packaging as well as responsible supply chain) and caring (supporting communities) are at the forefront of decision making.

Visit Rituals.com now

The Body Shop

Striving to be a force for good, not just for profit, ethical and sustainable global practices have been the heart of the company since it was first founded in 1976. Initiatives include "forever against animal testing"; "community trade", the brand's independently verified fair trade programme that helps to improve the livelihood of its partners and invest in social and environmental projects that benefit their communities; and "plastics for change", The Body Shop's commitment to tackling the plastic crisis by using recycled plastic from India. It also offers volunteer days for employees outside of the business. And its skincare products are as great as its ethical and sustainable credentials.

Visit Thebodyshop.com now

Umberto Giannini

If you’re looking to give your hair care routine an overhaul, turn to Umberto Giannini. The brand’s products are vegan and cruelty-free. Wondering how well they perform? Its banana butter nourishing superfood co wash (£8.75, Umbertogiannini.com) landed a spot in our review of the best curly hair products, with our writer noting that they loved its “nourishing and moisturising” properties.

Visit Umbertogiannini.com now

Food and Drink

Abel & Cole

Having featured in both our reviews of the best vegetable boxes and fruit boxes, Abel & Cole is the one to know if you’re looking to get organic produce delivered to your door at the highest and greenest standard.

Visit Abelandcole.co.uk now

Allplants

Known for its delicious range of pre-prepared plant-based frozen meals, allplants’s ethos is about being kind – both to the planet and the people. The brand featured in our review of the best vegan subscription boxes, with our writer praising its “excellent array of dishes available”, including its breakfasts and desserts. Certainly one to bookmark if you’re looking to level up your weekday meals.

Visit Allplants.co.uk now

Bol

When you’re short on time or on the move it can be difficult to find something to eat or drink that is packed full of goodness, but that’s where Bol comes in. With its salads, soups and smoothies available in most supermarkets, your suppertime just got a whole lot better.

Visit Bolfoods.com now

Brewdog

Are you a craft beer fan? Chances are you know of Brewdog already. If not, it’s the first carbon-negative brewery that not only produces some of our favourite beer but also hard seltzers, gin and more.

Visit Brewdog.com now

Brewgooder

Independent beer brand and social enterprise, Brewgooder is on a mission is to help improve the lives of others, primarily through funding clean water projects in developing countries. All of the brand's profits are donated to charity. Cheers to that!

Visit Brewgooder.com now

Brew Tea Co

Based in Manchester, this independent brand is striving to make an environmental impact. All its tea bags are 100 per cent plastic-free and compostable, and it's currently working to make its packaging the same. It's particular about the non-tea part of its blends – only ever using natural herbs, fruits, and oils; nothing artificial. These topped our review of the best plastic-free tea bags, so you can trust us that this brand knows its stuff when it comes to a good brew.

Visit Brewteacompany.co.uk now

Cafédirect

The brand’s mayan gold coffee (£3.99, Abelandcole.co.uk) took the top spot in our guide to the best ethical coffees. Our writer said it is “by far one of the most ethical out there right now” owing to its “Fairtrade certification, direct reinvestment in farmers and their charitable initiatives”. So best to keep this one in mind when you’re looking for a high-quality cup of Joe.

Visit Cafedirect.com now

Camden Town Brewery

This London-based brewery is all about brewing fresh ethical beer all year round, so whether you’re partial to a pale ale, IPA or a larger, make this one your new go-to. It doesn’t just do great beer either, it has previously launched a range of charitable initiatives, including donations to NHS charities.

Visit Camdentownbrewery.com now

Charlie Bighams

If it’s quick, delicious ready meals you’re after, you’ll be glad to know that Charlie Bigham’s is B Corp certified. It’s not all about great dishes though, because the brand is also also about giving back – it’s currently working with City Harvest to provide surplus food, and so far it has donated more than 10,000 meals.

Visit Bighams.com now

Cook

Another great one to know if you’re in a rush and want a hearty meal. Cook specialises in frozen dishes that can be delivered directly to your door. It has a range of great charitable initiatives, for its employees as well as the wider community, for example, every time you buy a meal from its kid’s range, it provides a school meal for a child in need through its partnership with One Feeds Two. You can pick up everything from vegan meals to all you’ll need for a dinner party – a real lifesaver.

Visit Cookfood.net now

Divine Chocolate

What sets Divine Chocolate apart from the rest is the fact it’s co-owned by a British company and Kuapa Kokoo – a Ghanian cooperative made up of 85,000 farmers. The workers have a strong voice, and the brand has created a supply chain that shares value more equitably. It featured in our guide to the best ethical chocolate brands, with our writer praising the creaminess of the chocolate, “especially the smooth milk ones” before commending the biodegradable packaging. And considering its bars cost the same as many unethical brands, it’s time to make the swap.

Visit Divinechocolate.com now

Doisy & Dam

Founded on an authentic approach to ethical chocolate production, Doisy & Dam holds itself accountable for the transparency of its supply chain – from bean to bar. By doing this it promises that only high-quality, ethically-sourced ingredients are used in its chocolate bars. It also buys and sources its beans from cocoa cooperatives to make sure money goes back into the communities and supports important social and educational causes. Championing equitable pay across all the supply chain, good working conditions, and respect for the environment, we think it's high time you swapped your usual chocolate with goodies from this brand instead.

Visit Doisy & Dam now

Gousto

Recipe box Gousto landed a spot in our guide to the best. With more than 60 recipes that change weekly, all spanning different categories, our tester noted that the food arrives “pre-packaged and pre-sliced, keeping cooking and faffing times down”. It offers a great way to eat a range of different dinners without having the pains of a supermarket trip. We’d certainly recommend signing up.

Visit Gousto.co.uk now

Hobbs House Bakery

Whether you’re after traybakes or a great loaf, Hobbs House Bakery is where it’s at. The family-owned business claims that its not-so-secret weapon is its 66-year-old sourdough starter (£15, Hobbshousebakery.co.uk), which you can buy directly from its website. And it also runs a range of courses, including bread making and cooking lessons for kids.

Visit Hobbshousebakery.co.uk now

Illy caffé

For coffee lovers looking to get a good quality brew, Illy is on a mission to do its bit. It pays premium price to its growers and also supports them with specific training programs. But how does it taste? Well, Illy cold brew (£2.50, Illy.com) took the top spot in our review of the best, as our writer said it has a “a mouth-watering aroma” that they “likened to chocolate biscuits”. It’s a yes from us.

Visit Illy.com now

Innocent Drinks

Since it was founded in 1999, Innocent Drinks has been dedicated to making its brand better in every way possible. The packaging of all its product is 100 per cent recyclable, and its bottles are made from 50 per cent recycled plastic and 15 per cent plant plastic, by 2022, it hopes its plastic bottles will be made from 100 per cent renewable packaging. Similarly, it makes sure every supplier meets international sustainability standards and does its bit by donating 10 per cent of its profits to charity.

Visit Innocentdrinks.co.uk now

Jude’s

Running educational programmes with local schools, supporting community events and donating to charities that work with children and young people, ice cream brand Jude’s is dedicated to doing good. It also did its bit for the environment by making the business carbon negative. If you know an ice cream lover, send one of the brand’s gift boxes directly to them.

Visit Judes.com now

Nojo

Adding great flavour to your food needs great condiments and that’s where Nojo comes in. It offers a range of sauces that are bound to transform any of your dishes, case in point its white miso (£4.69, Nojolondon.co.uk) was praised by our writer in our review of the best condiments for making their aubergines taste “utterly delicious after a quick marinade”.

Visit Nojolondon.co.uk now

Oddbox

On a mission to fight food waste, Oddbox works closely with farmers across the UK and from abroad to give unwanted, wonky fruit and veg a fresh life. The boxes, which consist of odd and surplus fruit and veg are delivered directly to your door – it's currently available to those living in London, south and south-east England. Contents of these boxes change weekly and are available in small, medium, and large.

Visit Oddbox.co.uk now

Pentire

Plant-based, non-alcoholic spirit brand Pentire hails from Cornwall. It uses natural and sustainably sourced flavours of the coast to create its range of tipples. Its botanical spirits have herbaceous and fresh flavour profiles and can be served over ice with tonic.

Visit Pentiredrinks.com now

Pip & Nut

Founded on a mission to create all-natural nut butters, Pip & Nut is a force for good across the board – from how it treats its workers to its environmental impact. It never uses palm oil in its products or unnecessary ingredients, and every employee has volunteered in the local community. The brand also offers you the opportunity to donate a jar of peanut butter to a food bank – for every one donated, Pip & Nut donate one too. If you're nuts about peanut butter, this is the ultimate brand and even featured in our review of the best.

Visit Pipandnut.co.uk now

Proper Snacks

The brand is all about making snacks that are healthy yet don’t compromise on taste. It’s known for its Propercorn, but its Properchips lentil chips (from £7, Proper.co.uk) landed a spot in our guide to the best gluten-free snacks, with our writer noting that they are “super crunchy and big on flavour”.

Visit Proper.co.uk now

Pukka Herbs

If you’re a big fan of herbal tea, Pukka is likely one you’re already acquainted with, but perhaps you didn’t know about its environmentally-friendly ethos. The brand landed a spot in our review of the best plastic-free teas, with our writer noting that its bags are “wrapped in an individual envelope to ensure freshness”, and they are, of course, recyclable. Better still, its night time tea (£3.45, Pukkaherbs.com) took the top spot in our guide to the best teas for sleep, with our writer noting that “its plethora of carefully chosen herbal ingredients really work”.

Visit Pukkaherbs.com now

Riverford

Riverford’s zero packaging veg box (£15.35, Riverford.co.uk) took the top spot in our review of the best vegetable boxes, with our writer praising it for being “innovative”. Ditching single-use plastic packaging, Riverford instead “delivers eight ‘naked’ seasonal veg varieties in recyclable paper or a compostable plastic alternative for more delicate items”. All of its veggies are grown on its farm, and its currently supporting the global community through a range of charity partnerships.

Visit Riverford.co.uk now

Rubies in the Rubble

In a bid to tackle the food waste crisis, Rubies in the Rubble takes fruit and veg that would otherwise go to waste and turns them into mayo, relishes and ketchup. Its ketchup (£2.99, Rubiesintherubble.com) featured in our review of the best condiments with our writer noting that the “clever team reduced the two main ingredients in Heinz (sugar and water) with surplus pears and it tastes just like the real deal”.

Visit Rubiesintherubble.com now

Sipsmith

If your bar cart could do with alcohol that is both good to the planet and its people, it’s time to invest in Sipsmith. Its sipspresso coffee gin (£29, Sipsmith.com) featured in our review of the best flavoured gins, and was described as a “smooth, full-bodied sipping gin, distilled with Brazilian and Rwandan coffee beans, cinnamon and fresh vanilla”. Should you not be a fan of coffee-flavoured drinks, you’ll be glad to know it does a range of others.

Visit Sipsmith.com now

Small Beer

London-based beer distillery is on a sustainable mission – 100 per cent of its electricity comes from the wind, sun and sea, and its labels, boxes and business cards are all totally recycled. Similarly, it's drastically cut the amount of water needed to brew beer. Industry standards typically require between eight and 10 pints of water for every pint brewed, but Small Beer designed a brewing kit that requires just one and a half pints to brew one pint. An impressive set of eco-credentials.

Visit Originalsmallbeer.co.uk now

The Collective

Dedicated to shaking up the dairy industry and producing great tasting yoghurt, The Collective uses ingredients that are free from artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives, and is on a quest to improve its packaging to make it more sustainable – for example, recently ditching lids and plastic spoons from its small yoghurt pots. It's also passionate about making sure its employees and customers are happy, as well as those in the wider community.

Visit Thecollectivedairy.co.uk now

Toast Ale

Using fresh surplus bread that would otherwise go to waste, Toast Ale produce award-winning craft beer. Replacing the often used virgin barley, the brand reduces the demand for land, water, and energy. It donates all of its profits to charity to help systematic change to fix the food system. Its website details everything from the number of meals donated and days spent volunteering to how many slices of bread it's saved and money donated.

Visit Toast Ale now

Tony's Chocolonely

The brand's raison d'être is to make the chocolate industry 100 per cent slave free. It works directly with farmers and invests in farming cooperatives, and goes the extra mile by paying premiums on top of Fairtrade prices – with more than nine per cent of the product's price going back to the cocoa farmers. To represent the inequality within the chocolate industry, Tony's bars are divided into unevenly sized chunks. The packaging is made from uncoated, recycled Forest Stewardship Council certified paper originating from sustainably managed forests. Tony's Chcoloney took the crown in our guide to the best ethical chocolate brands, with our reviewer praising it on its "ethos, design and wonder flavours".

Visit Tonyschocolonely.com now

Footwear

Allbirds

Often referred to as the "world's most comfortable shoes", footwear company, Allbirds uses a direct-to-consumer approach and produces environmentally friendly collections without raising prices or diminishing quality. In a bid to strive for the best, it offers longer-term contracts to encourage its suppliers to develop more sustainable practices and invent new materials. You really will tread more lightly on the planet in a pair of these.

Visit Allbirds.co.uk now

Toms

Global footwear and lifestyle brand, Toms was founded on the belief in a better tomorrow and aims to improve people's lives through business – an ethos that shines through in the number of charitable initiatives it has launched. Its widely known "one for one" programme, for example, was the first of its kind and was seen as a revolutionary move within the industry. In addition to its philanthropic credentials, its sustainable and ethical practices are equally as honourable.

Visit Toms.co.uk now

Veja

Fair trade trainer brand Veja took over as the must-have label after the front row became increasingly eco-conscious. By working directly with small scale producers in Brazil and Peru, it cuts out the middleman and agrees on a price for the cotton and rubber in advance, making sure producers can live decently and reinvest into their farms.

Visit Project.veja-store.com now

Clothing and accessories

Ace and Tate

Holland-based Ace & Tate offers a selection of high-quality eyewear. It oversees all stages of the supply chain and it prioritises sustainable practices, so much so, it’s working to reduce its carbon footprint and reach the goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. Its Vic shades (£110, Aceandtate.com) landed a spot in our review of the best women’s sunglasses, with our tester praising the “bold cat eye design”.

Visit Aceandtate.com now

Bird Eyewear

The first eyewear brand in the UK to become a certified B Corp, Bird seeks out the best sustainable materials to create its premium frames. Owing to its partnership with SolarAid, every pair of glasses purchased will help distribute solar light to families in Malawi and Zambia.

Visit Findyourbirds.com now

Baukjen

Baukjen is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. All the pieces on the brand’s website have their sustainability impact credentials detailed. But, that’s not all, circularity is clearly front and centre – the brand offers the option to rent clothing, as well as buy pre-loved items too. It also won the 2021 UN global climate action award.

Visit Baukjen.com now

Eileen Fisher

With a focus on timeless design, Eileen Fisher was doing sustainable fashion before it was cool and is dedicated to shifting the fashion industry from a "take-make-waste" model to a circular one. It's no stranger to chemical-free dying processes, and the use of organic fibres, recycled clothing, and sustainable materials, such as wool and Tencel lyocell. On a social level, it is committed to empowering women and girls by developing its "Women Together" initiative, an interactive livestream designed for women to draw on each other's strengths.

Visit Eileenfisher.com now

Finisterre

Thanks to its guided commitment to people, environment, products, outdoor clothing brand Finisterre is a pioneering force for good and constantly seeks sustainable alternatives to what has gone before. Making informed decisions about its impact on the environment, its garment bags, for example, are part of its "leave no trace" initiative, and break down harmlessly into non-toxic biomass in the soil and sea, should it escape into the environment.

Visit Finisterre.com now

JoJo Maman Bebe

Having launched in 1993, JoJo Maman Bebe is now a go-to for maternity wear, as well as baby and children’s essentials. It’s a brand we have featured time and again so it’s certainly one you can rely on. It focuses on being a better employer, prioritising customers and preserving the planet through launching a range of sustainable projects, such as its tree planting initiative.

Visit Jojomamanbebe.co.uk now

Kaia Clothing

With a focus on high-quality basics, we’d recommend bookmarking this brand if you’re looking for a new white tee or sweatshirt. Taking issue with large fast fashion brands and favouring circularity, Kaia Clothing is all about slow processes and has recently launched a new charitable initiative with the British Heart Foundation to allow people to donate their unwanted clothing.

Visit Kaiaclothing.co.uk now

Nudea

Underwear is something we wear every single day, so it is important that it’s comfortable, but also ethical. Nudea is one such brand that you can trust as it featured in our review of the best sustainable choices. “All of its fabrics and trims are made from recycled yarns,” noted our writer, adding that the brand is “currently undergoing a Lifecycle Carbon Assessment and aim to be carbon zero by the end this year”. It also has an online size calculator, which makes choosing yours a whole lot easier.

Visit Nudea.com now

Patagonia

Beloved outdoor clothing company, Patagonia's environmental efforts led it to be named a UN Champion of the Earth in 2019, the UN's top environmental honour, for its entrepreneurial vision. Unlike other brands, it's unafraid to get political and be part of a movement for change, and it has a self-imposed Earth tax – donating one per cent of annual sales to grassroots environmental groups.

Visit Patagonia.com now

tentree

Designed with a healthy world in mind, tentree produces accessible clothing made from sustainable materials. Partnering with charitable organisations across the world, it plants trees and assists in the rehabilitation of natural ecosystems, to date more than 45 million trees have been planted.

Visit Tentree.co.uk now

Yala Jewellery

What started as a hobby of founder Audrey Migot-Adholla's has quickly grown into a successful jewellery brand. The small-batch collections are made exclusively to be sold via the brand only and create as little environmental impact as possible. It uses materials that are reclaimed or recycled, and the brand employs 150 artisans in Kenya, making sure they receive fair wages, have safe and healthy working environments, and give real recognition for their talent.

Visit Yalajewellery.com now

