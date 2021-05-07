10 best natural cleaning products that actually work

Most of us have considered swapping our cleaning products for more natural or environmentally friendly alternatives, but it can be difficult to know where to start.

There’s often a myth that natural products aren’t as tough on stains and dirt as the regular kind, but that’s really not the case. “‘Natural’ doesn’t have to mean ‘ineffective'," advises Zoë Hughes MFHT, who runs Betwixt Therapy and delivers workshops in natural home cleaning.

“Essential oils have been under the microscope (literally) for decades now. There has been positive research (available on PubMed) into the efficacy of certain essential oils and their antiviral and antibacterial properties,” she adds.

Luckily there’s a whole variety of products on the market, but what does natural actually mean?

“The first thing I would say is that ‘natural’ doesn’t mean ‘chemical free’. Most people are aware that parabens and other artificially produced chemicals can cause skin issues in those who are susceptible, and so ideally one would want to avoid products containing these,” adds Hughes.

That means it’s always worth scrutinising ingredients and ideally looking for additional credentials, such as allergy friendly or organic certifications.

In turn, although they often go hand in hand, not all-natural products are necessarily environmentally friendly, so we’ve also included some eco-friendly swaps if you’re looking to make more sustainable choices.

With this in mind, we overhauled our cleaning supplies to test a range of natural alternatives: considering credentials, how eco-friendly they were, affordability and how they fared on the cleaning test.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Ecoegg laundry egg When we mentioned we were looking to test natural products, we were flooded with messages of recommendations for Ecoegg – a laundry egg that aims to replace your usual laundry detergent. The egg is designed to replace single-use plastic since it can be used repeatedly, and instead of regular laundry liquid or tabs, you use natural mineral pellets. These pellets – which last for about 70 washes and can then be purchased separately for £4.99 a pack – look relatively unremarkable at first glance. However, they contain no harmful chemicals (including no palm oil, sodium lauryl ether sulfate, parabens, petrochemicals, enzymes or phosphates), have been approved by Allergy UK and are vegan friendly. This is ideal for those with sensitive skin or washing a newborn’s clothes (since it’s also proven to leave far less residue on clothes, which can lead to irritation, after washing). We found the egg really easy to pop in our wash and it worked just as well as the regular washing powder we’d previously used. It did a great job of removing stains and left our clothes with a pleasantly faint linen-smell (it also comes in a fragrance-free variety). A genius product that we wish we’d thought of ourselves and is well worthy of being our top pick.

Buy now £ 9.99 , Ecoegg {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} OceanSaver kitchen cleaning ecodrop OceanSaver is a really clever idea. Rather than shell out on lots of cleaning products with single-use plastic that take up space, opt for the brand’s ecodrops instead. Simply dissolve one of these plant-based cleaning pods (made from 100 per cent biodegradable material) into 750ml of warm water (you can use an old empty bottle or purchase a “bottle for life” from OceanSaver directly, which is 100 per cent recyclable) to create your own natural, eco-friendly cleaning solution. There’s a range of products to try (from a multi-purpose spray to a glass cleaner and descaler), but we particularly loved the kitchen degreaser, which was really effective on kitchen grease and grime. Unlike many kitchen products, this one had a very light citrus smell too.

Buy now £ 2.50 , Ethical Superstore {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ecover toilet power cleaner Founded 40 years ago, Ecover is one of the pioneers of more natural cleaning products that deliver on both credentials and cost. Its products opt for renewable plant-based ingredients and, since it’s stocked in most supermarkets, Ecover has bought natural cleaning to the mainstream. The toilet cleaner is really effective. When used, the citrus scent was pleasant but not overwhelming and the clear thin liquid not at all gloopy. The only problem is that because of its transparency, you’ll need good eyesight to see where you’ve applied it. It does a fantastic job on limescale – in fact, it’s proven to remove it 10 times faster than Ecover’s regular toilet cleaning solution. While the bottle is plastic, it’s widely recyclable and the company is moving towards 100 per cent recyclable bottles this year. Ecover also offers refills on some of its products: washing up liquids, laundry detergent and all-purpose cleaners. You can find your local refill station on the website.

Buy now £ 2.50 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} KINN Living sweet orange kitchen cleaner KINN Living is a collection of eco-friendly cleaning products and organic skincare. The products only use pure essential oils (you can buy this cleaner in orange or lavender), are made in the UK and are free from harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances, dye and animal by-products. While we tested several products in the range, the kitchen cleaner is by far our favourite. First, the zesty scent is delicate and not synthetic – it really lives up to its name and smells just as though you’ve just used essential oils in your kitchen. What’s more, we found it a really effective cleaner too: a few sprays are all that’s needed to provide a lovely soapy texture that left our kitchen shining.

Buy now £ 4.25 , KINN Living {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Norfolk Natural Living dish wash collection Cleaning products don’t just extend to liquids; it’s also worth thinking about the appliances you use too. This dish-washing collection consists of a pot scrubbing brush (a really solid piece of equipment made with a beechwood handle and natural bristles), a long-lasting copper scouring pad, and botanical dishwashing liquid (with ingredients such as orange oil, citric acid and coconut-sourced anionic surfactant). With all the products made by hand in Norfolk, it’s certainly a different experience than using your average bottle of washing-up liquid. At first, we were surprised by the lack of bubbles and suds this one produced and the scents (pick from sea salt or lavender) lingered much more softly. However, that’s all down to the 100 per cent natural ingredients and while it didn’t feel quite like washing-up liquid, it still did a great job of removing dirt and grime (and our hands felt much nicer after using it too).

Buy now £ 15 , Norfolk Natural Living {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bio-D lavender fabric conditioner Bio-D is another established natural cleaning brand and with good reason. The products are all Allergy UK recognised, vegan and natural, and the packaging is recyclable and can be refilled. We tried a range of its products, but the lavender fabric conditioner was our favourite; it left our sheets incredibly soft and smelling lovely (thanks to the pure essential oils). You can also buy this in a 5l size to save on plastic.

Buy now £ 5.85 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bower Collective fragrance-free washing up liquid refill If you’re looking for a cleaning product that is both natural and sustainable, consider Bower Collective. With its reuse and refill collection, you buy reusable glass or PET plastic (the most widely recycled plastic) dispensers from the brand and then stock up regularly on its 1l refills online. The refills use Bio-D, meaning it’s also hypoallergenic and natural, and once you’re done, you can pop the pouch in the post so it can be washed and reused, meaning you’re never buying single-use packaging. Not only is bulk buying cleaning products more sustainable, it can also work out more cheaply (and it was nice dispensing our washing-up liquid from proper bottles; the pump gives you more control over how much you use compared with a traditional dispenser).

Buy now £ 2.99 , Bower Collective {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Method antibacterial bathroom cleaner in water mint Method combines fun, vibrant designs with eco-friendly (all bottles are made out of recycled bottles), non-toxic cleaning products. One thing we loved about Method is its transparency – a glance at the website includes an in-depth breakdown of its packaging process and of all the key ingredients (Method products have a list of “dirty” ingredients it never uses – such as parabens, triclosan and phosphates – instead using both natural essential oils and synthetic components). This bathroom cleaner is designed to kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria (including E coli) and gives off uplifting minty notes. We used this across all bathroom surfaces, and it did a great job. The spritz is quite powerful so it provided plenty of cleaning product per spray and it gave a lovely shine to surfaces too.

Buy now £ 3 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nimble sticky stopper While lots of natural cleaning products can be used around kids, Nimble is a plant-based cleaning range specifically for little ones. Proven to kill 99 per cent of germs, this sticky stopper is a godsend for the multitude of messy scenarios that parenting can leave you with – from wiping down play mats and high chairs to on-the-go disinfecting of toys. It uses coconut-based surfactants and a natural disinfectant, meaning you can still feel confident it keeps germs at bay without worrying about harsh chemicals. We found this spray incredibly handy: you only need one spritz to cover a good surface area (such as a whole play-mat) and, what’s more, it’s not at all sticky, so it was really easy to dissolve with a quick wipe of a dry cloth – ideal if you don’t have water to hand when you’re on the go.

Buy now £ 12.98 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Zoono microbe shield surface sanitiser spray Since lots of us are cleaning our surfaces far more frequently at the moment, the ideal is a sanitiser that delivers on results and is as natural as possible. Zoono is billed as both gentle (this spray is completely free from any fragrance, alcohol or preservatives) and effective (it claims to protect against 99.99 per cent of germs for up to 30 days). Rather than replacing your usual cleaner, it’s recommended you apply this sanitiser weekly or monthly after cleaning all your surfaces (and even cleaning between doesn’t prevent it from doing its job). Upon spraying, an incredibly thin and odourless mist coated the surfaces (it’s so light we had to double check we’d sprayed it properly). Yet appearances are deceptive, as it’s proven to have an antimicrobial effect against all germs. If you’re looking for a germ-busting cleaning product that’s also non-toxic, water-based and avoids the strong chemical smell of most on the market, then we’d definitely recommend Zoono.

Buy now £ 11.99 , Zoono {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Natural cleaning products We were wowed by the range of natural cleaning products now on the market. The Ecoegg laundry egg is one swap we’ll 100 per cent be sticking with. Not only is it more natural and easier to use than our previous setup, but it works out cheaper in the long run too. We were equally impressed by OceanSaver’s nifty ecodrops. Finally, if you’re looking for a natural cleaning product specifically for cleaning up after small humans, we love Nimble’s sticky stopper.



IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.