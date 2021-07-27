It’s what’s on the inside that counts. When it comes to getting dressed each day, this means starting with our underwear.

It goes without saying that soft, natural and breathable fibres are the foundation of any underwear drawer. After this, you’re probably looking for comfort and support.

This can mean big (organic) cotton pants and bras – and if that’s your vibe, there’s plenty of options out there.

But, it can also mean sexy lace, bright colours and bold prints, and these can be a bit harder to find. So, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite lingerie brands that create underwear in all shapes and sizes.

All are slow fashion brands with ethical and sustainable values at the core – you won’t find any sweatshops in this list and most of the materials are organically sourced or help contribute to zero-waste.

The best sustainable lingerie brands for 2021 are:

Buttress & Snatch blue collar crime mixed shirt bra Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Last year’s IndyBest has to get top spot once again because its underwear is fun, beautiful, sexy and a joy to behold. Whether you’re looking for bedroom burlesque or a bra for breast cancer recovery, a design can be created especially for you. Buttress & Snatch has always worked with a lot of vintage treasures that founder Rachel Kenyon has spent the past 20 years gleaning and hoarding from the closures of the east end suppliers. Around 95 per cent of its fabrics are either dead stock, recycled or organic. Now, it has just launched a new ethical Cut The Cotton collection – with underwear sets remade from recycled shirt cottons “by honest working girls” in East London’s Hackney. The plunge, lift poplin bra with padded straps and cups is patchworked from the best bits of recycled London work shirts. Buttress & Snatch is the antithesis of fast fashion. Each bra is a one-of-a kind and a celebration of the female form in all its shapes and sizes. Buy now £ 118 , Buttressandsnatch.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lara Intimates Eleni non-wired support bra Best: For non-wired support Rating: 9/10 If you’re looking for a wire-free support bra, then this is probably the option for you. Lara Intimates sizes range from 26A – 40J, but it specialises in selling 80 per cent DD+ so the brand knows a thing or two about creating a bra “you can run for the bus in”. Designed and made in the UK, the Lara Intimates studio is based in Hackney. Founder Cindy Liberman says: “Opening our own manufacturing unit was the best thing we’ve done because it’s truly the heart of our business. We have complete control over quality, employee wellbeing, sustainability, waste practices and stock levels.” Its bras are made from a combination of UK-made, recycled and deadstock fabrics and it pays way above average industry rates for machinists. Buy now £ 58 , Laraintimates.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ayten Gasson Eva black organic cotton pointelle jersey bralette Best: For lace designs Rating: 9/10 Shunning wire and padding, this bralette offers light support, perfect for summer days or lazy Sundays. Handmade in its Brighton boutique from organic cotton, the pointelle jersey bralette is trimmed with English cotton lace, typical of the brand’s style. This is slow fashion at its finest and the lingerie celebrates both the history and skill of British manufacturing and showcases vintage fabrics. Well known in the LGBTQ+ community, Ayten Gasson also make to order. Its attention to detail extends to all purchases being beautifully packaged, which makes the underwear a joy to receive. You can complete this set with matching knickers (£34, Aytengasson.com), also in organic cotton. Buy now £ 48 , Aytengasson.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nudea the lift balcony bra Best: For Lift Rating: 9/10 “Underwear that fits” is the guiding principle for Nudea. Underwear that lasts is another. Underwear for women, and not the male gaze is a third. Enter the Lift Balcony Bra, which offers both support and the classic balconette style. It has three-way adjustable straps for overarm, racer back and halter neck options and four Hook & Eye fastening to keep it well-fitting for longer. What more could you ask for? Well, sustainability is also woven into the fabric of Nudea. All of its fabrics and trims are made from recycled yarns. The brand is currently undergoing a Lifecycle Carbon Assessment and aim to be carbon zero by the end this year. Brilliantly, all bras come in recycled mesh laundry bags that mean you can machine wash your bras with care. The Lift Balcony Bra is available with matching briefs and in Navy. Buy now £ 48 , Nudea.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Knickey starter set Best: For go-to knickers Rating: 8.5/10 Naturally, different pants styles cater for different occasions, sometimes you need a low-rise thong and sometimes you want a high-rise bikini. Sometimes you’re just not sure what your go-to style is going to be – and that’s where this pick ‘n’ mix starter set really comes into its own. It allows you to select up to five different styles, five colourways in different sizes. Importantly, all Knickey products are GOTS and Fairtrade certified. Also, its supply chain is carbon neutral certified thanks to a combination of renewable energies, and offset projects. Plus, its launched an intimates Recycling Program, which recycles any old undies into secondary uses. Finally, it does a great bralette. It’s wonderfully thick and gives nice cleavage to a smaller bust. Buy now £ 47.37 , Projectcece.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Alexander Clementine lilac seaweed bralette Best: For softness Rating: 8.5/10 This bralette is supportive and flattering. It is quite fine, so it can feel quite revealing, depending on what you wear it under. Alexander Clementine is a new underwear brand that predominantly uses sustainable seaweed and tencel, which are silky soft. Seaweed is a relatively new fibre that uses 97 per cent less water than cotton to make. The brand source its materials from a factory that reuses and recycles 98 per cent of its waste and does not release any chemicals. The underwear is handmade in London in sizes from XS - XL. Buy now £ 31.50 , Alexanderclementine.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wuka basics thong Best: For period underwear Rating: 8.5/10 There are period pants and then there are period thongs – available for light, medium and heavy flow – which is the innovation we’ve been waiting for. Super comfortable, the Wuka period thong will take you from the (home) office to the gym to the bar. Wuka’s products are made in a female-founded factory in China, whose mission it is to eradicate single-use disposable products is closely aligned with Wuka’s own. Wuka report it has stopped more than 1 million pads and tampons going to landfill to date. Wuka pants can be used for at least two years, and research suggests every pair of pants replaces around 200 disposable period items from going to landfill. This represents a saving of £44.50 – and an easy win-win. Buy now £ 12 , Wuka.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pantee the triangle black bra Best: For upcycled designs Rating: 8.5/10 Pantee makes its underwear from upcycled deadstock T-shirts. Did you know more than 2 billion T-shirts are produced each year, yet due to overproduction, 30 per cent of garments are never even sold? The founders of Pantee did, hence its entry into the world of sustainable underwear. This low-cut triangle bra is made from upcycled cotton. It’s pull-on and underwire-free yet double-layered and supportive. It has multifunctional straps (straight or cross-back) and can be paired with a range of brief styles. Launched in November, it has upcycled more than 400 T-shirts into bras and knickers, so far. The items are cut and sewn in a small sample room in Bangladesh. Its workers are guaranteed safe working conditions, paid above average living wage and earn bi-yearly bonuses. Pantee is also a 1% For The Planet member, which means it has committed to giving one per cent of gross annual sales to certified non-profit organisations. Buy now £ 38 , Pantee.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Y.O.U Underwear organic cotton matching bralette and bikini set Best: ‘Give back’ option Rating: 8/10 Designed in partnership with the award-winning African fashion label KikoRomeo, this unique Black Mara design will add colour as well as comfort to your underwear selection. Plus, its non-wired pullover style is super comfortable for a smaller cup size and the straps can be adjusted to wear straight or in cross-back style. Y.O.U underwear’s buy-one-give-two promise is at the heart of the business. For every pair of underwear you purchase it donates two pairs to Smalls for All, which gives underwear to people in need across the UK and Africa. The brand says: “Giving pants and bras may seem like a small thing, but it can make a life-changing difference. For example, having pants allows women to remain in the workforce and girls to remain in school each month giving them a better chance of fighting their way out of poverty.” All Y.O.U underwear is made from 100 per cent GOTS Certified Organic and Fairtrade cotton, in a factory that, as well as paying a living wage, offers benefits such as funding for workers’ children’s education. Buy now £ 42 , Youunderwear.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Sustainable lingerie brands Buttress and Snatch is our top pick, for a second year running. It considers itself one of the last bastions of independent creativity and it doesn't compromise on sustainability. We believe in the importance of supporting brands that keep these ideas alive. In an ideal world, every woman should be able to experience the joy of owning at least one lingerie item made in this way in their lifetime.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.