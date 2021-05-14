10 best push-up bras that offer lift, support and comfort

There is no doubt more relaxed bralettes took centre stage during lockdown (comfort was key after all), and they’ll certainly always have a place in our underwear drawers. But as spring hits and we begin reemerging into real life, there’s no harm in enjoying a little bit of confidence-boosting cleavage every once in a while.

For this, a good push-up bra is a wardrobe essential; it can be nothing short of a miracle worker for those who desire some extra lift to make the most of what they have (or even boost to a bigger cup size or two). Whether you love a push-up for its support or how it makes you feel, it’s undeniably great for creating that enhanced shape.

It’s important to remember when searching for the perfect push-up bra, though, that it’s not one size, or style, fits all. The effects can range from subtle to extreme and, depending on your preferences, you’ll want to consider whether you want light padding or wireless options for increased comfort, or more significant stuffing and support for some serious lift. There’s the option of choosing smooth and seamless for sitting under T-shirts, or pretty lace detailing for that extra feel-good factor.

Finding a perfectly fitting bra of any sort requires a lot of trial and error— and although every body is different, here we’ve done a lot of the trialling for you. Plus, our tester is on the smaller-chested side, so can seriously attest to the effectiveness of our top picks.

Of course, we tried the classics that have a reputation for a reason, like Wonderbra and M&S. But we also found some interesting lesser-known options along the way, making sure we catered for all budgets and bra sizes. So whatever you’re looking for in your push-up bra, keep scrolling to find your new, most supportive, best friend in our picks below.

Wonderbra ultimate silhouette wireless t-shirt bra Best: Overall Sizes: 32A-38DD Wonderbra has consistently produced some of the best push-up bras on the market since the nineties, so of course, we had to include the brand in this list. This everyday style is perhaps the perfect padded T-shirt bra– super-soft, seamless and actually wireless too, meaning it creates a really nice natural lift without any discomfort. With other wireless styles, it's easy to lose some of the "push-up" quality in favour of comfort but here, Wonderbra seems to have perfected both. We'd say this added at least a cup size so if you're here for a serious boost, don't overlook this one. As with all of the brand's products, you can tell a lot of thought has gone into the technical design and quality and it certainly feels like this one would last for years of washes. As someone with a smaller chest who usually errs on the side of a non-padded bralette, our tester was well and truly swayed into buying this style to keep – which says it all really. Boux Avenue ultra boost bra Best: For maximum impact Sizes: 30A-34DD If you're looking for a lot of bang for your buck, Boux Avenue's classic Ultra Boost Bra shouldn't be missed – it's a budget-friendly option that quite literally boosts your cups by at least two sizes. There's a flattering plunge shape for max cleavage (if you've suddenly got it, you're going to want to flaunt it, right?), and it's a great balance of super-soft microfibre material on the cups with pretty lacing panels and detailing on the back. The double foam padding is quite intense, making it perfect for more petite cup sizes looking for serious enhancement. If you're already bigger than a C though, you might want to size up for extra comfort. With over 570 five star reviews online, and most reviewers saying they bought the black version too, we agree that this is a pretty safe bet for a classic push-up. Calvin Klein seductive comfort push-up t-shirt bra Best: For comfort Sizes: 30B/32A-38DD Calvin Klein certainly knows how to design great lingerie. This pretty style combines the brand's famed comfort with technicality that makes for an excellent push-up bra. The super-smooth microfiber jersey not only creates a seamless look underneath clothes, according to our tester, it meant this style was comfortable to wear all day. If it's a more natural lift you're after, we'd recommend this style first as the cups are only lightly padded and not too restrictive. Don't get us wrong though, there's still plenty there to create a seriously flattering and enhanced shape, with a perky but not unnatural cleavage. The delicate lace trim kept it feeling more feminine than Calvin Klein's usual everyday pieces, and there's also the option to cross the straps or wear as a halter for added versatility. Wonderbra ultimate strapless bra Best: Strapless push-up bra Sizes: 32C-38DD Ok yes, we've already got one Wonderbra in this list, but this new version of the brand's best selling strapless bra couldn't be overlooked. Mainly because it's one of the few strapless bras which actually has the desired push-up effect while staying put all day. No literally, all day. No hitching up or readjusting– our tester has tried many a strapless bra before but none as supportive and stable as this one. The plunge neckline is also a nice touch that doesn't often come hand in hand with the bandeau silhouette. Yes, it's a little pricey, but it's an investment piece that will last, given the high quality. You can tell the padding here is technical, appearing in 'hand support' moulded foam cups that provide lift and cleavage, rather than standard bulky pads that can sometimes feel uncomfortable, especially for larger chests. On that note, it's also worth remembering this style goes up to 36FF so it's a great option if you're looking for a DD+ push up. Sloggi WOW comfort plunge push-up bra Best: For natural lift Sizes: XS-XXL Sloggi is well known for underwear with second-skin comfort thanks to their 'Zero Feel' fabrics. Their bralette even topped our list of the most comfortable bras to ever exist recently. If you're more of a push-up person though, and you're after that elusive combination of comfort and lift, this you've got to try. Firstly, Sloggi's push-up bra is completely wireless which means no digging in or rubbing. You do lose some of that intense lift and this perhaps isn't the style to add a couple of cup sizes, but the light padding and plunge shape still provides a flattering amount of cleavage, especially if you've already got something to work with. Our tester wore this day in and day out during the testing period and can confirm it's a perfect style to keep you feeling secure and lifted at all times. It does come up slightly big though, so we'd recommend sizing down if between sizes. If you’re more of a push-up person though, and you’re after that elusive combination of comfort and lift, this you’ve got to try. Firstly, Sloggi’s push-up bra is completely wireless which means no digging in or rubbing. You do lose some of that intense lift and this perhaps isn’t the style to add a couple of cup sizes, but the light padding and plunge shape still provides a flattering amount of cleavage, especially if you’ve already got something to work with. Our tester wore this day in and day out during the testing period and can confirm it’s a perfect style to keep you feeling secure and lifted at all times. It does come up slightly big though, so we’d recommend sizing down if between sizes. Aerie garden lace push-up bra in cream Best: Push-up bralette Sizes: 2XS-XL Can't quite let go of your bralette addiction but want something with a bit more va va voom for leaving the house more often? We found Aerie's push-up bralette to be a nice in-between style. It's seriously pretty, compared to a lot of the more practical push-up styles, but still lined in soft cotton. The foam here is a lot softer than others we tried but because of the elasticated fit, you'll still feel nice and secure. It's more of a light lift than blow-your-mind kind of cleavage, but if that's what you're after this could be the perfect padded bralette for you. Dorina Claire push-up bra Best: Budget buy Sizes: 32A-38D As well as being one of the most affordable push-up bras we found, Dorina's classic style was genuinely one of the most effective at lifting and creating a natural-looking cleavage while still being extremely comfortable. If you want a no-frills push-up bra that seriously works (our tester felt she'd gone up at least two sizes), that sits seamlessly under clothing and still feels pretty as well as practical, we simply have to recommend this one. Despite the bargain price, you still get the quality too – the brand has been making lingerie since 1968, so it knows the drill. Yes, there is significant padding, but it's squishy rather than stiff. If you're a larger cup size already you may want to size up though. For petite chests this proved true to size, providing the most natural size enhancement of the lot. The curved plunge neckline and lace panels offered flattering finishing touches that we loved – a great go-to to have in your top drawer. Gossard women's superboost lace plunge bra Best: For larger busts Sizes: A-G If you're already blessed with an ample bust but looking for a little extra enhancement to maximise your assets, it's worth trying Gossard's Superboost plunge bra. There's not a lot of support from the straps but it's one of the few styles we found with the option to go up to a G cup. Of course, the push-up effects also work on smaller chests, with added padding for sizes A-D. Our tester was pleasantly surprised at just how effective it was, while still feeling like it was all your own pair to the touch (there's no stiff foam in sight). If you do require the padding, it's removable giving you the option to add or take away that extra oomph when needed, which was a nice touch. A tried and tested luxury British lingerie brand, Gossard is known for its sexy, confidence-boosting designs that keep feminine curves front of mind. This bestseller is certainly one of the prettiest to look at in our list which gets it extra brownie points from us. H&M seamless super push-up bra Best: For smaller busts Sizes: 32A-34C For a more casual affair, H&M's ribbed jersey style is another of the very best push-up bras our tester tried. This one's aimed at those with more petite busts though, only going up to a C cup and providing a lot of padding which probably wouldn't be too comfortable for larger chests. However, if you're on the lookout for a push-up bra to enhance your size, this really does what it says on the label. It provides a super lift, which is where the large amount of padding comes in, but we'd say the cleavage is worth it. The design moulds to your shape as well as enhancing it and the seamless design means it's all very neatly hidden for wearing under clothes. Despite the extra padding, the fabric is so soft and the underwire provides a nice amount of support no matter your chest size. There's a thick back fastening with triple hook-and-eye clasps for extra security and we particularly like the wider range of neutral shades this style comes in. This one’s aimed at those with more petite busts though, only going up to a C cup and providing a lot of padding which probably wouldn’t be too comfortable for larger chests. However, if you’re on the lookout for a push-up bra to enhance your size, this really does what it says on the label. It provides a super lift, which is where the large amount of padding comes in, but we’d say the cleavage is worth it. The design moulds to your shape as well as enhancing it and the seamless design means it’s all very neatly hidden for wearing under clothes. Despite the extra padding, the fabric is so soft and the underwire provides a nice amount of support no matter your chest size. There’s a thick back fastening with triple hook-and-eye clasps for extra security and we particularly like the wider range of neutral shades this style comes in. Perfect fit lace push-up bra Best: For fit Sizes: A-E If anything claims to be the "perfect fit", we feel obligated to give it a try when compiling these lists. Especially when it comes from the high street hero of lingerie, Marks and Spencer. Sometimes these claims live up to expectations and sometimes they don't. Luckily this time, M&S's push-up bra came out on top. Made from super soft material that feels really nice and comfortable against the skin, it also provides ample lift from the significant padding. But it's the pretty lace detailing around the cups and on the back that sets this otherwise classic underwired style apart from the rest for us. We all know how dependable and long-lasting M&S underwear can be too, making this push-up bra a steal at just £25. Buy now £ 25 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

