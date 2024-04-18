Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
These are the low-hemline heroes we’re loving for this spring and beyond
Forget the micro mini. This season, it’s all about the maxi skirt. From slinky satin to breezy linen or poplin styles, the long-line look is a perennially chic choice for spring and beyond.
Universally flattering and a world away from their once frumpy reputation, floor-sweeping silhouettes have become a staple of the style set. An elegant alternative to jeans and trousers, a maxi skirt is perfect for giving your wardrobe a seasonal refresh.
From chic tiered and A-line designs for dressing up with heels in the evening to staple black satin or denim styles to pair with trainers day-to-day, the appeal of maxi skirts lies in their versatility.
This year, voluminous cotton poplin silhouettes and sheer styles were big news at Comme Des Garcons and Prada, while Stouls and Joseph embraced Seventies suede. Elsewhere, Acne Studios and Toteme are making a case for the smart column skirt, while Erdem and Stella McCartney plumped for floral styles. White maxis, fringing and leopard print are also on the moodboard for spring 2024.
For something a little more classic, linen, satin and denim fabrics never go out of fashion, and will slot seamlessly into your existing wardrobe. As always, the high street is brimming with fresh takes on trends, from Aligne’s influencer-favourite voluminous white skirt to Free People’s boho-chic styles.
For this edit of the best maxi skirts, we looked for styles that will prop up your transitional wardrobe. Considering comfort, cost-per-wear, trends and quality, we’ve included skirts for rainy weather, cold evenings, days in the office and warm summer occasions. These are the hero styles we’re plumping for this season.
Every wardrobe needs a fail-safe black satin skirt. Nobody’s Child’s Mila style puts a maxi spin on the classic, with the floor-grazing length creating an elegant silhouette. Crafted from responsible viscose, the lightweight skirt cascades down into a slightly flared hem, for extra movement.
Complete with a comfortable elasticated waist, it boasts a diagonally cut design that hugs your figure without feeling too restrictive. Slotting easily into your existing wardrobe, style it with trainers and a graphic T-shirt day-to-day before swapping for heels and an oversized blazer in the evening. Affordable and wearable year-round, you can’t go wrong with this skirt.
Available in minimalist black or a sleek khaki hue (big news this season), New Look’s affordable take on the poplin trend is a winner for your transitional wardrobe. The skirt’s flattering high waist gives way to a sweeping long length and an A-line silhouette. Complete with tiered detailing, for an extra floaty fit, the skirt is crafted from lightweight, crisp cotton.
The skirt holds its shape well throughout the day, with limited creasing, while the comfortable wide waistband accentuates your figure. Take note from the style set and team yours with a tucked in white T-shirt and ballet flats this spring.
White poplin skirts are having a moment this season. A signature spring piece that’s just as wearable during the summer, thanks to its airy design, Aligne’s poplin skirt will be a hero addition to your wardrobe. Crafted from crisp cotton poplin fabric, the structured skirt has just the right amount of statement volume. Complete with an elasticated waistband, for an extra comfortable fit, the floaty skirt billows down into a maxi length.
Whether worn mid-rise or low-rise, the A-line maxi silhouette is a universally flattering choice and there are even side pockets for a practical touch. The skirt leaves myriad styling options: pair with colourful trainers and a matching white vest during the day before swapping out for a contrasting slinky black top and kitten heels in the evening. We’re obsessed.
Elevating an everyday staple, Pull & Bear’s denim skirt features a statement high front slit that not only gives the skirt movement but helps it be airy and breathable on warm days. Complete with five functional pockets and belt loops for cinching in the mid-rise waist, the cotton fabric is lightweight and drapey. The vintage-inspired wash is an easy addition to your wardrobe, whether styled with knee-high boots and a leather biker or ruffle tops and sliders. Pleasingly affordable and wearable right through to autumn, we can’t fault this sleek maxi skirt.
The perfect breezy white skirt for the summer months, Brandy Melville’s Lizzy style is characterised by its long, flowy silhouette and tiered skirt. The stretchy waist line can be worn either low-rise or more high waisted, with an adjustable drawstring helping to customise the fit. Crafted from a cotton blend with a seersucker texture, it’s super lightweight and airy (we wore it without any discomfort in humid climes on holiday).
The simple white design provides endless styling options, too, whether worn with a vest and trainers or smartened up with loafers and a knit.
Of course, we can’t talk about Brandy Melville without mentioning the brand’s stubbornness when it comes to extending its size range but, thanks to the Lizzy skirt’s flexible and floaty material, the style is ever so slightly more inclusive.
Urban Outfitters’ natural linen maxi skirt is a staple piece for spring and will serve you into summer, too. Impressively lightweight and airy, the skirt is cut from a linen blend that drapes beautifully into a floor-grazing hem.
Inspired by Nineties silhouettes, the maxi skirt is complete with a super-low-rise waist (this won’t be to everyone’s taste), a delicate scallop trim and coquette-style bow. Super flattering, thanks to the form-fitting cut, the neutral beige skirt will slot easily into your existing wardrobe. Plus, it comes in minimalist black and white, too.
This sheer Free People maxi skirt is an accessible way to embrace this season’s most risqué trend. Characterised by a flattering high-rise fit and partial lining in the form of comfortable white micro shorts, the transparent lace finish flows down into a billowy A-line silhouette.
The maxi length adds to the statement feel, while a concealed zip closure ensures a snug fit and easy entry. The pièce de résistance is the delicate and intricate lace finish. While easily dressed up for balmy evenings in the city with a pair of kitten heels and a simple vest, the skirt is practically made for festival season – just add cowboy boots and a leather jacket.
A cream denim maxi skirt is a staple you’ll wear year-round, whether with chunky knits during the winter or lightweight vests in warmer months. You can’t go wrong with M&S’s take on the classic. The form-fitting skirt features a flattering high waist and belt loops for accessories, as well as a button and zip fly fastening.
The maxi length is complete with an A-line hem, for extra movement (there’s no slit in this style), with panelled inserts adding detail. Available in both ecru and an indigo denim finish, the best part about this M&S skirt is it comes in three lengths (petite, regular and long), so you can find the perfect fit.
Finished in a trending yellow hue, Free People’s floaty maxi features a mid-rise waist and flared A-line silhouette. The pull-on design features a comfortable elasticated waistband, while the cotton blend is lightweight enough for warm spring and summer days. The skirt gets extra love from us for the woven textured finish and raised raw-edge seaming, both of which give it a vintage feel. Let the bold pampas colourway take centre stage and style simply with neutral accessories.
Polka dot is a real spring staple, and this skirt is an easy way to inject the playful print into your wardrobe. Featuring a high-waisted cut, this skirt fits like a dream, thanks to the silky-soft drapey fabric, with the maxi hem sweeping the floor even on our 6ft tester (take note if you’re on the shorter side). Thankfully, the polyester material has a lot of stretch, so the column-style silhouette isn’t too restrictive day-to-day. The statement print is an instant outfit-maker, so, keep the styling minimal with a white T-shirt and neutral trainers or heels.
Leopard print is everywhere this season, with the bold pattern just as wearable day-to-day as it is for making a statement in the evening. Rixo’s Kelly skirt oozes elegance, thanks to the figure-flattering cut and beautiful floaty fabric. Though the print is a bit out there, the colour palette is neutral enough to go with most things in your wardrobe – think black blazers, oversized graphic Tees, satin slip tops, colourful trainers and black boots.
Sitting nicely on the hips, the skirt has a concealed zip, for easy entry, as the silk blend doesn’t have any give – we’d suggest sizing up for more versatility when it comes to styling it (whether low rise or high rise).
If your wardrobe is in need of a “pop of red”, House of Sunny’s low rider wrap skirt is the solution. The statement style is crafted from cotton with a striking deep red finish, complete with sun embroidery detailing and the House of Sunny logo. Characterised by an A-line silhouette and wide waistband, there’s a tie waist to cinch in the skirt, and belt loops for accessorising.
Thanks to the wrap design, the skirt is comfortable, with plenty of movement for all-day wear. Designed to be worn low-rise, take the size below your normal if you prefer a more high-waisted fit.
Pencil skirts like this corporate-chic Mango style were all over the spring and summer catwalks. Smart, elegant and classic, pencil skirts are anything but boring. The high-street take is a great canvas for your work look, thanks to the minimalist grey finish, belt loops and simple column-cut. Crafted from a polyester and elastane blend, the soft skirt is comfortable and flexible for everyday wear. Tuck in an oversized white shirt and style with ballet flats for a formal look that doesn’t compromise on style.
Nobody’s Child’s black satin maxi skirt transcends trends, thanks to its simple yet stylish design. A staple for your wardrobe through spring, summer and into autumn, you can’t go wrong with the affordable hero.
A perennially chic choice that’s having a moment this season, Aligne’s poplin style is the statement piece your wardrobe needs this spring, while Brandy Melville’s tiered skirt is a lightweight essential for the warmer weather ahead. A denim skirt is just as classic, and Pull & Bear’s maxi is a stylish option you’ll dig out year after year.
