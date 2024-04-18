Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Forget the micro mini. This season, it’s all about the maxi skirt. From slinky satin to breezy linen or poplin styles, the long-line look is a perennially chic choice for spring and beyond.

Universally flattering and a world away from their once frumpy reputation, floor-sweeping silhouettes have become a staple of the style set. An elegant alternative to jeans and trousers, a maxi skirt is perfect for giving your wardrobe a seasonal refresh.

From chic tiered and A-line designs for dressing up with heels in the evening to staple black satin or denim styles to pair with trainers day-to-day, the appeal of maxi skirts lies in their versatility.

This year, voluminous cotton poplin silhouettes and sheer styles were big news at Comme Des Garcons and Prada, while Stouls and Joseph embraced Seventies suede. Elsewhere, Acne Studios and Toteme are making a case for the smart column skirt, while Erdem and Stella McCartney plumped for floral styles. White maxis, fringing and leopard print are also on the moodboard for spring 2024.

For something a little more classic, linen, satin and denim fabrics never go out of fashion, and will slot seamlessly into your existing wardrobe. As always, the high street is brimming with fresh takes on trends, from Aligne’s influencer-favourite voluminous white skirt to Free People’s boho-chic styles.

How we tested the best maxi skirts

Some of our favourite maxi skirts, from Rixo to Pull & Bear ( Daisy Lester )

For this edit of the best maxi skirts, we looked for styles that will prop up your transitional wardrobe. Considering comfort, cost-per-wear, trends and quality, we’ve included skirts for rainy weather, cold evenings, days in the office and warm summer occasions. These are the hero styles we’re plumping for this season.

The best maxi skirts for 2024 are: