M&S’s new £45 kitten heels look just like Miu Miu’s £1k slingbacks

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Proving that divisive trends always come back around, the style set has cast away platform heels in favour of the itsy-bitsy kind. Yes, kitten heels are back.

Thankfully, this a shoe trend that really is made for walking (farewell, stilettos and blisters). From those Gucci crystal pumps – and the viral Mango alternative – to Khaites western kitten-heeled boots and Prada’s logo pumps, the hottest shoes of the season aren’t compromising on comfort.

Plumped for by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and Camille Charriere, you’re in stylish company if you’ve been pining over Miu Miu’s buckle slingback pumps. Characterised by their low kitten heel, statement pointed toe, black patent finish and delicate buckle detailing, the cult heels have reached It-shoe status.

Luckily for those hesitant about forking out nearly £1,000 for Miu Miu’s slingbacks, M&S has just dropped an alternative for less than £50. They’re bound to sell out – we’re calling it.

M&S leather buckle kitten heel slingbacks: £45, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer )

A minimalist staple, M&S’s black leather slingbacks are elevated by a patent finish, and the mid-height kitten heel and pointed toe give them a sophisticated edge. A riff on Miu Miu’s patent pumps, M&S’s affordable alternative boasts a similar buckle fastening detail. The adjustable design means that the shoes promise to be a comfortable fit.

Thanks to the insoles, your weight should be redistributed away from the balls of your feet, so they can be worn everyday wear. Whether poking out of wide leg jeans, styled with a pleated maxi skirt or teamed with a mini LBD, the versatile heels will take you from day to night.

Buy now

Miu Miu buckle embellished pumps: £953, Farfetch.com

(Farfetch)

Of course, you can’t beat Miu Miu’s cult pair. Said to frame the foot, the slender shoes feature buckled straps and a patent leather design. Unlike M&S’s pair, the designer kitten heels boast gold hardware detailing and a branded leather insole.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion and more, try the links below:

Style your heels with one of the best pairs of women’s tights for 2024