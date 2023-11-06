Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For some, the colder months mean an abundance of pumpkins, red wine and elaborately spiced lattes. But the change in temperature also brings a sartorial shift – winter coats, boots and Christmas party dresses come out to play. However, with the mercury plummeting, many of us will need to stock up on a certain seasonal essential: tights.

If the onset of autumn has seen you rummaging around in your sock drawer, only to find knotted groups of laddered hosiery, we’re here to help, as we’ve rounded-up a range of tights that will see you through the colder months this year and beyond.

A good pair of tights – one that lasts more than a few wears – is hard to come by, but your tights collection shouldn’t be restricted to classic black and sheer pairs. The choices are pretty much limitless – from striped and dotty designs to sparkly fishnets.

Patterned or coloured tights can help elevate an outfit – pair them with a maxi skirt for a pop of colour or match funky patterned tights with a black mini skirt, for extra impact.

You are also spoiled for choice when it comes to thermal options that still manage to look chic. So, whatever your style, you’re sure to find a pair of tights to suit.

How we tested

The two most important aspects we tested for were comfort and how vulnerable the tights were to snagging. Each pair was worn out and about several times and they were all washed to see if they snagged or went bobbly. We were not gentle when it came to putting on the tights, either – long nails were used to hoist them up and we didn’t remove our rings, so we could see just how durable the tights were and whether they could avoid the dreaded ladder.

A selection of the best women’s tights we tested (Annabel Martin)

The best women’s tights for 2023 are: