8 best women’s tights to keep you warm and stylish this winter

For party looks and office outfits, tights are winter wardrobe staples

Annabel Martin
Monday 06 November 2023 11:49
<p>Whether you are looking for a go-to pair of sheer black tights or a pair of dazzling fishnets, we’ve got your legs covered </p>

Whether you are looking for a go-to pair of sheer black tights or a pair of dazzling fishnets, we've got your legs covered

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • Sheertex backseam super-sheer rip-resist tights
    Best women’s tights overall

    Sheertex was one of the brands that immediately sprung to mind when we started to compile this list. The company’s patent-pending technology features one of the world’s strongest polymers, which is normally used in ballistics (yes, you read that correctly).

    Tu secret shaping black tummy-control tights
    Best budget women’s tights

    A good pair of low-denier tights is a wardrobe staple. This two-pack of 15 denier tights from Tu’s secret shaping range features tummy control as well as a reinforced toe and cotton gusset.

  • Calzedonia 50 denier total comfort soft-touch tights
    Best women’s tights for choice of colours

    For those looking to add a pop of colour (particularly on grey winter days), these 50 denier tights are a must. Not only do they come in an impressive range of colours (there are 20 to choose from), they are also incredibly soft and comfortable to wear.

    H&M patterned tights
    Best patterned black tights

    These tights are a great way to add some fun to your winter wardrobe if you are hesitant to try a pair of coloured tights. Although parts of the check pattern are particularly sheer, these tights were impressively snag-resistant.

  • Calzedonia large flower pattern fishnet tights
    Best women’s fishnet tights

    Complete with a floral design, these tights bring a sophisticated (and sexy) edge to the punky fishnet – while wearing these tights, we were even stopped on the street by someone who wanted to know where they could get a pair.

    Uniqlo heattech glitter knitted thermal tights
    Best thermal tights

    Lamé threads give this pair of Uniqlo heattech tights a fun glittery hint while not being too festive or looking like they came out of the children’s section. Soft, cosy and comfortable, they make use of Uniqlo’s trusty heattech technology to keep you warm (without the tights feeling too thick), as well as odour-control features.

  • Sheertex classic sheer rip-resistant tights
    Best everyday black tights

    Another impressive pair from Sheertex, these classic sheer black tights didn’t rip or ladder, no matter how much we yanked and pulled them about.

For some, the colder months mean an abundance of pumpkins, red wine and elaborately spiced lattes. But the change in temperature also brings a sartorial shift – winter coats, boots and Christmas party dresses come out to play. However, with the mercury plummeting, many of us will need to stock up on a certain seasonal essential: tights.

If the onset of autumn has seen you rummaging around in your sock drawer, only to find knotted groups of laddered hosiery, we’re here to help, as we’ve rounded-up a range of tights that will see you through the colder months this year and beyond.

A good pair of tights – one that lasts more than a few wears – is hard to come by, but your tights collection shouldn’t be restricted to classic black and sheer pairs. The choices are pretty much limitless – from striped and dotty designs to sparkly fishnets.

Patterned or coloured tights can help elevate an outfit – pair them with a maxi skirt for a pop of colour or match funky patterned tights with a black mini skirt, for extra impact.

You are also spoiled for choice when it comes to thermal options that still manage to look chic. So, whatever your style, you’re sure to find a pair of tights to suit.

How we tested

The two most important aspects we tested for were comfort and how vulnerable the tights were to snagging. Each pair was worn out and about several times and they were all washed to see if they snagged or went bobbly. We were not gentle when it came to putting on the tights, either – long nails were used to hoist them up and we didn’t remove our rings, so we could see just how durable the tights were and whether they could avoid the dreaded ladder.

A selection of the best women’s tights we tested

(Annabel Martin)

The best women’s tights for 2023 are:

  • Best women’s tights overall – Sheertex backseam super-sheer rip-resist tights: £35, Sheertex.com
  • Best budget tights – Tu secret shaping black tummy-control tights: £3.75, Tuclothing.com
  • Best women’s tights for choice of colours – Calzedonia 50 denier total comfort soft-touch tights: £7.99, Calzedonia.com
  • Best thermal tights – Uniqlo heattech glitter knitted thermal tights: £19.90, Uniqlo.com

Sheertex backseam super-sheer rip-resist tights

  • Best: Women’s tights overall
  • Sizes: XS-XXXL
  • Colourways: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Durable
    • Body-shaping

Sheertex was one of the brands that immediately sprung to mind when we started to compile this list. The company’s patent-pending technology features one of the world’s strongest polymers, which is normally used in ballistics (yes, you read that correctly).

We wanted to know if they would live up to the hype, and they didn’t disappoint. This super-sheer pair is made all the more impressive by the fact we didn’t manage to snag them – no matter how aggressively we yanked them. As such, you should get plenty of wear out of these, which helps justify the higher price tag. Plus, the wide waistband sucks you in without leaving marks, even in a tight dress. What more could you want?

Continue reading...

Loading...

Tu secret shaping black tummy-control tights

  • Best: Budget women’s tights
  • Sizes: S-XL
  • Colourways: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Two-pack
    • Comfortable

A good pair of low-denier tights is a wardrobe staple. This two-pack of 15 denier tights from Tu’s secret shaping range features tummy control as well as a reinforced toe and cotton gusset.

The tights were comfortable to wear and did not pull, plus they washed really well – no bobbles in sight.

We paired them with a figure-hugging dress and felt held in and supported without sacrificing comfort.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Calzedonia 50 denier total comfort soft-touch tights

  • Best: Women’s tights for choice of colours
  • Sizes: XS-L
  • Colourways: 20
  • Why we love it
    • Lots of colour options
    • Wide waistband
    • Washed well

For those looking to add a pop of colour (particularly on grey winter days), these 50 denier tights are a must. Not only do they come in an impressive range of colours (there are 20 to choose from), they are also incredibly soft and comfortable to wear.

Don’t let the affordable price tag make you question the quality, either – these tights washed beautifully, without a snag in sight. Better yet, we found there was no need to do the awkward ‘crotch hike-up’, as this pair stayed in place and looked great all day.

When it comes to putting together your outfit, why not go for a monochrome look and centre your entire ensemble around the colour of your tights.

Continue reading...

Loading...

H&M patterned tights

  • Best: Patterned black tights
  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colours: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Thick waistband
    • Didn’t snag
  • Take note
    • Sizing is a little on the small side

These tights are a great way to add some fun to your winter wardrobe if you are hesitant to try a pair of coloured tights. Although parts of the check pattern are particularly sheer, these tights were impressively snag-resistant.

We loved the look of the vertical lines, which also helped give the appearance of length to our legs. However, one thing to note is these tights came up slightly small, so we would recommend going up a size if you are between sizes.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Calzedonia large flower pattern fishnet tights

  • Best: Women’s fishnet tights
  • Sizes: XS/S, M/L
  • Colourways: Black, burgundy
  • Why we love it
    • Easy way to experiment with patterned tights
    • Neutral colours
  • Take note
    • Small range of sizes
    • Fairly thin waistband

Complete with a floral design, these tights bring a sophisticated (and sexy) edge to the punky fishnet – while wearing these tights, we were even stopped on the street by someone who wanted to know where they could get a pair.

Wear them in the daytime with a denim dress and loafers, or in the evening with heels or boots. These tights would also look great under a midi or maxi dress, providing a more stylish alternative to plain black tights.

Although the flowers are large, the majority of the design is fishnet, so it isn’t an overwhelming pattern. Our only reservation was that, like pretty much all fishnet tights, the waistband is pretty thin.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Uniqlo heattech glitter knitted thermal tights

  • Best: Thermal tights
  • Sizes: M, L
  • Colourways: Black, navy
  • Why we love it
    • Will keep you warm
  • Take note
    • Textured lamé threads may irritate sensitive skin

Lamé threads give this pair of Uniqlo heattech tights a fun glittery hint while not being too festive or looking like they came out of the children’s section. Soft, cosy and comfortable, they make use of Uniqlo’s trusty heattech technology to keep you warm (without the tights feeling too thick), as well as odour-control features.

While it didn’t bother us during testing, the textured lamé threads may irritate the legs of those with sensitive skin.

Continue reading...

Loading...

H&M rhinestone-embellished fishnet tights

  • Best: Women’s tights for chic sparkle
  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colourways: Black, brown
  • Why we love it
    • Can pair with most outfits
    • Luxe look
  • Take note
    • May lose rhinestones over time

These tights look expensive and add some extra sparkle to your look. We tested the brown colourway and the barely there fishnets made the rhinestones look extra special.

Not wanting to lose any rhinestones, after reading the care instructions, we decided to handwash the tights rather than putting them in the washing machine. However, after a third wash, we still lost a few rhinestones.

These aren’t going to be everyday tights, instead, they’re ones to reach for to snazz-up an evening outfit. Luckily, the rhinestones aren’t in a particular pattern, so if you lose a few over time, it isn’t noticeable.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Sheertex classic sheer rip-resistant tights

  • Best: Everyday black tights
  • Sizes: XS-XXXL
  • Colourways: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Extra-wide waistband
    • Rip- and ladder-resistant

Another impressive pair from Sheertex, these classic sheer black tights didn’t rip or ladder, no matter how much we yanked and pulled them about.

But it isn’t just Sheertex’s rip-resist technology that makes these the best pair of everyday black tights. We liked the wide waistband, which lightly compresses and didn’t leave any noticeable lines under tight-fitting clothing. Plus, the tights were super comfortable to wear and washed well.

Continue reading...

Loading...

The verdict: Women’s tights

Sheertex’s backseam rip-resist tights were a clear winner. Having spent years (and who knows how much money) buying pair after pair of sheer black tights, we’ve been delighted with this game-changing design. Yes, they are an investment, but you won’t be throwing them out and having to rebuy some after a few wears.

Meanwhile, Calzedonia’s 50 denier tights were super soft, come in pretty much any colour you can think of and are very affordable. If you aren’t so keen on fishnet or patterned tights and are looking for a pair that will keep you warm first and foremost, try Uniqlo’s glitter thermal tights.

Pair your tights with the best denim skirts this winter

