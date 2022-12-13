Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a sea of sequins, feathers and mini hemlines, party season is officially underway. After a year’s hiatus owing to the pandemic, we’re making up for lost time with our evening-wear ensembles for 2022 (go big or go home).

Whether you’ve got your work Christmas party, a dinner with friends or a festive house gathering, a dress to suit your winter soirees is top of the wishlist for this season. From minis and maxis to long-sleeved, asymmetric or bandeau styles, the right dress is an instant outfit-maker.

Better still, whichever party frock you plump for can be repurposed for everything from sparkly New Year’s Eve celebrations to elevated wedding guest attire – meaning they aren’t just a one-occasion wonder.

Summer fashion showcases put micro hemlines firmly on the map, but this trend is just as wearable during winter; simply pair with 15-denier tights to ward off the chill. But if you’re looking for more cover up, Taller Marmo-style maxi, tassel-adorned dresses are one of this season’s run-away trends. Thanks to house’s like Valentino, pink continues to dominate our sartorial colour palettes while feathers have achieved cult status with 16Arlington’s aspirational designs.

Beyond the trends, sequin dresses are always a good idea, as they’re extravagant yet easily styled. Or, opt for a timeless LBD that you can jazz up with accessories (and reach for every time you’re having sartorial stress).

How we tested

We considered comfort, style, value and wearability for our edit of the best party dresses to buy this winter – looking for styles for every taste, body shape and occasion. From walking-disco-ball-dresses and tassel-adorned maxis to blazer-style frocks and asymmetric shoulder designs, these party dresses will see you sashaying into your festive season soiree in style.

From satin midis to metallic minis (Daisy Lester )

The best party dresses for 2022 are: