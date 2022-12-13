Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
In a sea of sequins, feathers and mini hemlines, party season is officially underway. After a year’s hiatus owing to the pandemic, we’re making up for lost time with our evening-wear ensembles for 2022 (go big or go home).
Whether you’ve got your work Christmas party, a dinner with friends or a festive house gathering, a dress to suit your winter soirees is top of the wishlist for this season. From minis and maxis to long-sleeved, asymmetric or bandeau styles, the right dress is an instant outfit-maker.
Better still, whichever party frock you plump for can be repurposed for everything from sparkly New Year’s Eve celebrations to elevated wedding guest attire – meaning they aren’t just a one-occasion wonder.
Summer fashion showcases put micro hemlines firmly on the map, but this trend is just as wearable during winter; simply pair with 15-denier tights to ward off the chill. But if you’re looking for more cover up, Taller Marmo-style maxi, tassel-adorned dresses are one of this season’s run-away trends. Thanks to house’s like Valentino, pink continues to dominate our sartorial colour palettes while feathers have achieved cult status with 16Arlington’s aspirational designs.
Beyond the trends, sequin dresses are always a good idea, as they’re extravagant yet easily styled. Or, opt for a timeless LBD that you can jazz up with accessories (and reach for every time you’re having sartorial stress).
We considered comfort, style, value and wearability for our edit of the best party dresses to buy this winter – looking for styles for every taste, body shape and occasion. From walking-disco-ball-dresses and tassel-adorned maxis to blazer-style frocks and asymmetric shoulder designs, these party dresses will see you sashaying into your festive season soiree in style.
The best party dresses for 2022 are:
Best overall party dress – Rixo Paris gold dress, silk/velvet: £265, Rixo.co.uk
Best leopard print party dress – Kitri mimi cheetah print feather mini dress: £155, Kitristudio.com
Best emerald party dress – Mango satin panel dress: £49.99, Mango.com
Best feathered party dress – Karen Millen velvet feather detail mini dress: £135.20, Karenmillen.com
Best roomy party dress – Nobody’s Child Vienna metallic tiered mini dress, silver: £69, Asos.com
Best shirt party dress – Free People Katie in Paris dress: £188, Freepeople.com
Best party dress for modest coverage – River Island pink satin fringe maxi dress: £60, Riverisland.com
Boasting gold silk sleeves, a cupped bodice and a contrasting black velvet body, we were instantly enamored by this Rixo dress. Festive without being too in-your-face, the metallic blouson sleeves add just the right amount of seasonal style and shimmer when they catch the light, while the gold bust and sweetheart neckline give the dress structure.
The empire waistline and bias-cut skirt help the dress contour to your body, while there’s even the addition of handy bra holders inside the shoulders so you don’t have to forgo support. You’ll see us matching the mini with stiletto metallic ankle boots and a fur coat for maximum decadent effect.
Take a walk on the wild side this winter with slow fashion label Kitri’s fun and fabulous take on this partytime classic. Though leopard print is arguably timeless, the animal print is back in a big way this season. Kitri’s Cheongsam-inspired mini dress puts a twist on the style, featuring a fitted bodice, mandarin collar, cap sleeves and faux contrast ties detailing the front.
The pièce de résistance is the black feather hem that is reminiscent of 16Arlington’s cult dresses. Well-made, comfortable and flattering thanks to the body-skimming silhouette, it’s one way to make a statement at your next party. We’d recommend sizing down as the dress comes up slightly large.
Finished in a deliciously festive shade of green, this satin Mango midi is detailed by contrast panelling while the spaghetti thin crossover straps create a flattering neckline and back section. For ease, there’s a side zip fastening while the flowy, lightweight fabric makes it a dream to wear.
Thanks to the simple silhouette, the piece can be either dressed up with strappy heels or styled down with stiletto ankle boots and an oversized black blazer. A great dress for all-year-round wear, the emerald slip will easily take you right through to summer.
For those embracing extravagant party dressing, look no further than this Karen Millen bandeau dress. Featuring a rich purple velvet body, a dark pink feather trim details the bodice and mini-length hem. Cut into a body-skimming silhouette, the bandeau is securely held up by a rubber band (preventing any mishaps).
A back zip adds ease while it’s ever so slightly longer than your average mini dress, making it a good option for the colder months. We’ll be pairing with low denier tights and platform mary janes.
Nobody’s Child Vienna metallic tiered mini dress, silver
Best: Roomy party dress
Size range: 8-18
Materials: Recycled polyester, elastane, metallic
We felt like a walking glitter ball in this Nobody’s Child Vienna mini dress. Crafted from recycled polyester, it ticks the sustainability box and is finished in a fun and festive metallic silver hue. Cut into a relaxed and roomy fit, the tiered skirt, v-neck bust and voluminous sleeves give the dress structure. The tie design to the back adds detailing and allows you to customise the fit.
A jazzy option for party season, team with matching silver stilettos or cowboy boots for an effortlessly put together ensemble. For those who steer clear of anything too figure hugging yet still want structure to their dress, look to Nobody’s Child’s frock.
Putting a retro twist on party dressing, this Free People mini is a timeless investment for all-year-round wear. The two dimensional look consists of a tie-adorned, collared white shirt and a black velvet mini hem, with the a-line cut, nipped in waist and dropped armholes creating a flattering silhouette. We love the western-inspired addition of the thin black tie, while small silver studs add texture to the button down shirt. Throw on an oversized black blazer and chunky loafers to complete the smart yet stylish party ensemble.
A stellar alternative to that Taller Marmo fringed kaftan dress, River Island’s maxi dress gives the luxe look for less. Coming in an on-trend hot pink hue (there’s a black version if you prefer), the frock boasts a sleek high neck cut, long sleeves, tie fastening and satin finish, with pink fringing framing the cuffs and hem. Serving up a style statement while offering modest coverage, pull out all the stops this party season and team with matching pink platforms. It’s even reduced by £40 right now.
A slip dress is just as wearable during winter as it is a staple in summer. Coming in a satin mink hue, this slip hails from dress connoisseur Never Fully Dressed and is perfect for the festive season. Elevated by its V-neckline and adjustable straps to customise the fit, the midi hem is always a flattering length.
Whether dressed up with heeled slingbacks and a statement necklace or styled down with an oversized blazer and knee high boots, the simple piece will last you through party season and right through to summer. As always with the label, the slip is available in a wide range of sizes, from 6-24.
This Warehouse dress is full of Eighties-inspired details that make it ideal for this party season and beyond. From the ruffle bandeau neckline to the ruched velvet body and black, polka dot finish, it’s an elevated take on LBDs. Made from slightly elasticated polyester, it fits like a glove with the frilly bandeau neckline retaining its shape well. We’ll be styling with matching polka dot tights and black mary janes for a retro twist on party dressing.
AllSaints’ partywear offering for 2022 is typically grunge-infused – and we love this gold mini for festivities. The piece boasts a mini-length silhouette, body-skimming fit and one-shoulder detailing with a shoulder pad adding structure. Coming in a deep shade of gold, the subtle shimmery finish is a more muted take on party dressing – whether it’s for your work party or dinner soiree. Team with black knee high boots and a big fur coat for a luxe yet simple party ensemble.
Trail blazing the cottagecore aesthetic, Sister Jane is much-loved for its feminine dresses with a vintage flare. The label’s jacquard bow dress is perfect for wrapping yourself up in this party season, with the oversized ruffle collar, statement necktie and exaggerated gathered skirt ensuring you make a statement at your next soiree.
Despite its voluminous design, the shaped waist gives the dress a flattering silhouette while the floral jacquard fabric makes it a frock for all-year-round wear. Adding a practical touch, there’s two concealed pockets in the skirt. One thing to note is the mini hem is very mini, making this one for the petite girls.
Materials : Heavy stretch velvet, feather trims, stretch satin
An LBD with a difference, House of CB’s Lavinia mini oozes glamour with its velvet body and feathered hem and cuffs. Complete with a rounded neckline that’s great for layering necklaces over, the plush black stretch fabric is fully lined for a smooth and flattering bodycon fit, while there’s a zip at the back for ease.
The simple black design looks just as good with knee high boots as it would with barely-there stilettos; simply add a sparkly clutch, oversized long coat and a glass of champagne.
If in doubt during party season, you can’t go wrong when digging out the sequins – and we love this glitzy number from French Connection. Albiet mini in length, it’s maximalist in its design, boasting bell sleeves, a high neckline and metallic sequin finish.
Ziz zag patterns around the empire line accentuates the waist while there’s cut out detailing at the back. Boasting a flattering a-line silhouette, the dress captures the light beautifully. Style with knee high boots and sparkly earrings for a classic party-ready look.