9 best women’s knitwear buys, from jumpers and cardigans to tank tops

As we edge towards winter, our wardrobes are certainly having to shift, with summer dresses and shorts now firmly packed away, to make space for cosy coats, thick tights and a whole host of warm knits.

Luckily, at this time of year, finding a fabulous jumper, knitted vest or colourful cardigan is no difficult task, as all of our favourite shops are bursting with options to suit a whole range of styles, sizes and budgets.

Although, as many a fashion fan will know, when it comes to knitwear, quality over quantity really is key to finding long-lasting options that will see you through the colder season this year and beyond. So, we set out to try a whole host of styles, reviewing the quality, fit and feel of key finds from popular high-street stores, smaller labels and high-end retailers.

Pulling a range of warm 100 per cent wool options, cosy cashmere and budget-friendly buys in a whole host of colours, we’re confident we’ve found something to suit almost everyone and will continually add to this list as we spot new standout styles.

Keep reading below to see our favourite finds, from long cardigans from the likes of New Look to a nice and neutral cashmere tank top from Boden.

How we tested

We’ve probably all experienced the disappointment of ordering an item online, only for it to arrive looking and feeling completely different to what we were hoping for, and knitwear is often one such culprit. So, not only have we curated an edit of the best jumpers, knitted vests and cardigans to buy for all budgets and styles, we’ve worn each and every item featured, to make sure they really impress beyond looks alone. Material, fit and feel were all key considerations when compiling this list, so keep scrolling to see which knitwear finds impressed us the most.

The best women’s knitwear for 2023 is: