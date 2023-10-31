Jump to content

9 best women’s knitwear buys, from jumpers and cardigans to tank tops

Our fashion editor tested a huge range of knitwear, from high street to high end, to bring you the best

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 31 October 2023 16:59
From bright and bold shades to neutrals, we’ve found knits to suit every style and budget

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • M&S Fair Isle crew neck jumper
    M&S Fair Isle crew-neck jumper
    Best women's knitwear overall

    Fair Isle knitwear, an intricate design from the remote Scottish island of the same name, is a great option to go for as an alternative to basic block colours.

    Boden chunky cashmere crew neck tank review
    Boden chunky cashmere crew-neck tank
    Best knitted tank top

    If you want to warm up your wardrobe without the big, bulkiness of a heavyweight jumper, this Boden tank top is one of our favourite finds. Crafted from 100 per cent cashmere, it’s incredibly soft and cosy, and the fabric is thick enough to keep its shape, too.

  • River Island pink chunky V-neck cardigan
    River Island pink chunky V-neck cardigan
    Best bright cardigan

    If you’re after a bright and bold cardigan, we don’t think you can go far wrong with this River Island find. It’s super soft, warm and cosy, and the bright pink shade really perked up our wardrobe. We found it looked lovely when paired with blue jeans, white trousers and contrasting coloured dresses, for those times when you’re after a real hit of dopamine dressing.

    Amazon black jumper
    Amazon Essentials women's cotton funnel-neck sweater
    Best black jumper

    If you’re after an everyday basic black jumper, Amazon has you covered. Crafted from 100 per cent cotton, with a high neck, ribbed hem and sleeves, this jumper works with almost every outfit while still being soft and cosy.

  • Orange jumper review
    Brodie Pippin roll-neck jumper
    Best colourful cashmere

    While it may seem easier to slot black, cream and grey shades into your winter wardrobe, vibrant colours can really help to brighten up dull days. This Brodie orange option may actually surprise you when it comes to just how versatile this shade can be – we’ve paired it with black and blue jeans as well as trousers in contrasting colours.

    New Look cream cable knit maxi cardigan review
    New Look cream cable-knit maxi cardigan
    Best long cardigan

    Long cardigans are a great way to warm up a winter outfit, from jeans and a T-shirt to dresses and jumpsuits.

  • Warehouse animal jacquard knit sweater
    Warehouse animal jacquard knit sweater
    Best animal print jumper

    Animal print is always a fashion-fan favourite, and this Warehouse jumper is no exception. Combining a blend of neutral shades, it’s striking in design yet will still slot easily into all wardrobes – adding an element of interest that’s chic and timeless.

    Aspiga cream roll-neck jumper
    Aspiga cream roll-neck
    Best cream jumper

    A good-quality cream jumper is a winter-wardrobe essential, although it may take a little more TLC to keep light-coloured options in tip-top condition. You’ll want to try and keep the shade nice and bright for as long as possible, so take care when washing cream jumpers and steer clear of tomato soup. Trust us, we’ve made this mistake before.

  • Next cable belt cardigan
    Next cable belt cardigan
    Best belted cardigan

    A large amount of knitwear is big and bulky but if you’re after something that accentuates your curves or adds a little bit more shape, a belted cardigan is sure to be the perfect pick.

As we edge towards winter, our wardrobes are certainly having to shift, with summer dresses and shorts now firmly packed away, to make space for cosy coats, thick tights and a whole host of warm knits.

Luckily, at this time of year, finding a fabulous jumper, knitted vest or colourful cardigan is no difficult task, as all of our favourite shops are bursting with options to suit a whole range of styles, sizes and budgets.

Although, as many a fashion fan will know, when it comes to knitwear, quality over quantity really is key to finding long-lasting options that will see you through the colder season this year and beyond. So, we set out to try a whole host of styles, reviewing the quality, fit and feel of key finds from popular high-street stores, smaller labels and high-end retailers.

Pulling a range of warm 100 per cent wool options, cosy cashmere and budget-friendly buys in a whole host of colours, we’re confident we’ve found something to suit almost everyone and will continually add to this list as we spot new standout styles.

Keep reading below to see our favourite finds, from long cardigans from the likes of New Look to a nice and neutral cashmere tank top from Boden.

How we tested

We’ve probably all experienced the disappointment of ordering an item online, only for it to arrive looking and feeling completely different to what we were hoping for, and knitwear is often one such culprit. So, not only have we curated an edit of the best jumpers, knitted vests and cardigans to buy for all budgets and styles, we’ve worn each and every item featured, to make sure they really impress beyond looks alone. Material, fit and feel were all key considerations when compiling this list, so keep scrolling to see which knitwear finds impressed us the most.

The best women’s knitwear for 2023 is:

  • Best women’s knitwear overall – M&S Fair Isle crew-neck jumper: £35, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best knitted tank top – Boden chunky cashmere crew-neck tank: £150, Boden.co.uk
  • Best bright cardigan – River Island pink chunky V-neck cardigan: £45, Riverisland.com
  • Best black jumper – Amazon Essentials women’s cotton funnel-neck sweater: £35.20, Amazon.co.uk

M&S Fair Isle crew-neck jumper

  • Best: Women's knitwear overall
  • Material: Acrylic, polyamide, polyester
  • Size range: XS - XL
  • Colourways: Grey mix
  • Why we love it
    • Machine washable
    • Super soft
  • Take note
    • Fibres aren’t particularly planet-friendly

Fair Isle knitwear, an intricate design from the remote Scottish island of the same name, is a great option to go for as an alternative to basic block colours.

Combining a mix of beige, black and cream, this M&S design looks incredibly luxe while still adding an element of interest. Made from a mix of acrylic, polyamide and polyester, it’s wonderfully soft and it’s on the thicker side, making it quite the cosy pick.

However, the downside is the choice of fibres isn’t particularly planet-friendly.

Boden chunky cashmere crew-neck tank

  • Best: Knitted tank top
  • Material: 100 per cent cashmere
  • Size range: XS - XL
  • Colourways: Oatmeal, navy, green, black
  • Why we love it
    • Very warm
    • Super soft
  • Take note
    • Hand wash only

If you want to warm up your wardrobe without the big, bulkiness of a heavyweight jumper, this Boden tank top is one of our favourite finds. Crafted from 100 per cent cashmere, it’s incredibly soft and cosy, and the fabric is thick enough to keep its shape, too.

When worn as a single layer, it wasn’t at all scratchy on the skin, and we also paired it with work-friendly shirts and a long-sleeved black dress, proving it can be styled in a whole host of ways.

We should note it is hand wash only, as with most cashmere items, so you will have to give it some TLC to keep it in tip-top condition.

River Island pink chunky V-neck cardigan

  • Best: Bright cardigan
  • Material: Acrylic, nylon, polyester
  • Size range: XS - L
  • Colourways: Pink, black-and-white striped
  • Why we love it
    • Super soft
    • Machine washable
  • Take note
    • Fibres aren’t particularly planet-friendly

If you’re after a bright and bold cardigan, we don’t think you can go far wrong with this River Island find. It’s super soft, warm and cosy, and the bright pink shade really perked up our wardrobe. We found it looked lovely when paired with blue jeans, white trousers and contrasting coloured dresses, for those times when you’re after a real hit of dopamine dressing.

As with all chunky knits, it is at risk of having threads pulled, so do be mindful of bag straps, belt loops and necklaces while wearing this one. We’d also recommend sizing up for an oversized fit, as the arms are a little on the shorter side.

Amazon Essentials women's cotton funnel-neck sweater

  • Best: Black jumper
  • Material: 100 per cent cotton
  • Size range: XS - 6XL
  • Colourways: Black, brown, white, green, lime, navy, purple, tan
  • Why we love it
    • Machine washable
  • Take note
    • Not the thickest

If you’re after an everyday basic black jumper, Amazon has you covered. Crafted from 100 per cent cotton, with a high neck, ribbed hem and sleeves, this jumper works with almost every outfit while still being soft and cosy.

It isn’t the thickest option on this list, so you will want to layer a T-shirt underneath on particularly chilly days, although it certainly isn’t thin either, so there’s no need to worry about it looking a little flimsy.

Coming in a wide range of colours (if black isn’t the shade you’re searching for), it’s available in sizes XS to 6XL, so there should be an option that works for most people.

Brodie Pippin roll-neck jumper

  • Best: Colourful cashmere
  • Material: 100 per cent grade-A Mongolian cashmere
  • Size range: XS - XL
  • Colourways: Orange
  • Why we love it
    • Machine washable
  • Take note
    • Pricey

While it may seem easier to slot black, cream and grey shades into your winter wardrobe, vibrant colours can really help to brighten up dull days. This Brodie orange option may actually surprise you when it comes to just how versatile this shade can be – we’ve paired it with black and blue jeans as well as trousers in contrasting colours.

The brand has a rather heartwarming story – founded by a mother-daughter duo with a passion for high-quality cashmere garments, a lot of attention is paid to the Mongolian goats who provide the fibre, the people who create each garment and the processes involved.

Althogh a pricey pick, it’s made from 100 per cent (incredibly cosy) cashmere, and it’s even machine washable.

New Look cream cable-knit maxi cardigan

  • Best: Long cardigan
  • Material: Recycled polyester, acrylic, wool
  • Size range: S - XL
  • Colourways: Cream, pale grey
  • Why we love it
    • Machine washable
    • Made with recycled polyester
  • Take note
    • Needs a good iron after washing

Long cardigans are a great way to warm up a winter outfit, from jeans and a T-shirt to dresses and jumpsuits.

We fell in love with this New Look find, thanks to its mid-calf length, cable-knit textured front and thick folded collar. It’s also a little thicker than some other long cardigan options, making it a cosy choice.

The downside, however, is that you really do need to iron it after popping it in the washing machine, to keep the folded hem intact. This cardigan also tends to sell out rather quickly, so act fast if you want to grab one.

Warehouse animal jacquard knit sweater

  • Best: Animal print jumper
  • Material: Recycled polyester, polyester, acrylic, nylon, elastane
  • Size range: S - L
  • Colourways: Animal, leopard
  • Why we love it
    • Machine washable
    • Very warm
  • Take note
    • Very oversized

Animal print is always a fashion-fan favourite, and this Warehouse jumper is no exception. Combining a blend of neutral shades, it’s striking in design yet will still slot easily into all wardrobes – adding an element of interest that’s chic and timeless.

Crafted from a blend of recycled polyester, acrylic, nylon and elastane, it’s super soft and cosy, and the heavy-weight fabric makes it look much more expensive than it actually is. However, we should note it is very oversized – perfect for those who like things big and baggy but not as ideal for anyone after a more figure-hugging fit.

Aspiga cream roll-neck

  • Best: Cream jumper
  • Material: 100 per cent merino wool
  • Size range: XS - XL
  • Colourways: Cream, navy
  • Why we love it
    • Machine washable
  • Take note
    • Marks easily

A good-quality cream jumper is a winter-wardrobe essential, although it may take a little more TLC to keep light-coloured options in tip-top condition. You’ll want to try and keep the shade nice and bright for as long as possible, so take care when washing cream jumpers and steer clear of tomato soup. Trust us, we’ve made this mistake before.

This Aspiga option is well worth the extra effort, though, with a boxy shape, high-quality warm wool and navy hem, we enjoyed pairing this design with jeans but it’s formal enough to wear in office environments, too. Just watch out for the high neck, if you’re a fan of heavy foundation.

Next cable belt cardigan

  • Best: Belted cardigan
  • Material: Acrylic, recycled polyester, wool
  • Size range: XS - XXL (petite sizing available, too)
  • Colourways: Camel, black and white, navy, pink
  • Why we love it
    • Machine washable
    • Petite sizing available

A large amount of knitwear is big and bulky but if you’re after something that accentuates your curves or adds a little bit more shape, a belted cardigan is sure to be the perfect pick.

This cable-knit find from Next wraps around you, with a tie belt that emphasises your waist while keeping the cardigan closed at the front. We found it soft and cosy and loved the longer length (it comes down to the tops of the thighs).

Pink, green, blue and yellow threads are woven into this camel-coloured design, to add some extra dimension – a trait that may leave shoppers divided over whether they love it or loathe it.

The verdict: Women’s knitwear

While Fair Isle print may not be for everyone, the colour, pattern and price point of the M&S Fair Isle crew-neck jumper has seen it dubbed as our best buy, and we’d recommend it to any fashion fan.

When it comes to cardigans, the River Island, Next and New Look options are all well worth a look. For something a little less bulky, we particularly loved Boden’s cashmere tank top, while, for a basic black jumper, Amazon Essentials has a huge range of sizes.

Looking for more winter wardrobe essentials? We’ve rounded up the best women’s winter coats

