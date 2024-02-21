Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s the TV show everyone’s talking about – David Nicholls’ novel One Day has been adapted again for screen by Netflix. And, beyond the friends to lovers, slow-burn romance, a certain accessory has stolen the spotlight: Dexter’s signet ring.

Since the series dropped, One Day has been compared to the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People in more ways than one. Both series follow a complex relationship over many years, and both have had a viral accessory moment. Reminiscent of that chain worn by Paul Mescal’s character Connell, Dexter’s signet ring has (naturally) become the latest ‘It’ jewellery piece.

Following Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley’s complicated relationship between 1988 and 2007, the 14-part series documents how their lives intertwine throughout the years, from Edinburgh to Rome and London.

Starring alongside Ambika Mod, The White Lotus’s Leo Woodall sports a silver signet ring on his pinky finger throughout One Day, whipping the internet into a frenzy, with spikes in searches for silver signet rings and pinky rings.

Having helped make signet rings cool again, channel Dexter Mayhew with these high street styles, from Missoma to Mejuri.

Mejuri bold round signet ring: £98, Mejuri.com

(Mejuri)

Mejuri’s timeless signet ring creates a bold statement, thanks to the chunky silhouette and striking sterling silver design. One of our favourite jewellery brands, you can trust Mejuri’s pieces to be long-lasting and sturdy (a similar signet ring earned a spot in our edit of the best men’s gifts). Whether you choose to keep it simple or personalise it to add an intimate touch, it’s a stellar everyday style.

Buy now

Missoma molten engravable signet ring: £79, Missoma.com

(Missoma)

Securing the top spot in our round-up of the best affordable rings, Missoma’s molten signet ring is for gold lovers. “Missoma’s molten band has an arresting 18-carat gold shine finish and there’s a choice of eight sizes available, to ensure you find the perfect fit,” our reviewer said. Best of all, you can choose to engrave it for free.

Buy now

Seol + Gold sterling silver oval signet ring: £29, Asos.com

(Seol + Gold )

Seol + Gold’s trend-led jewellery combines affordability and durability (trust us, they earned a spot in our round-up of tarnish-free jewellery brands). If it’s a signet ring you’re after, this oval style oozes elegance. Minimal and sleek, it boasts a smooth finish and sterling silver design.

Buy now

Silver Rock Jewellery sterling silver signet ring: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A budget version of Dexter’s signature signet ring, this style from Silver Rock Jewellery boasts a simple band and rounded signet silhouette. It’s available in sizes from G to Z and you can wear it as a pinky ring or otherwise. A pleasingly affordable investment for your jewellery box, why not buy more than one for a matching ring stack?

Buy now

Astrid & Miyu orbit signet ring in silver: £70, Astridandmiyu.com

(Astrid & Miyu)

A more delicate style, Astrid & Miyu’s orbit signet ring comes in sterling silver or gold plated versions and is crafted from recycled metals. With the choice of engravement, you can add a personal touch, or keep it classic with a plain finish. Astrid & Miyu is a tried and tested IndyBest favourite, with its well-crafted designs made to last.

Buy now

Monica Vinader singature signet ring: £85, Monicavinader.com

(Monica Vinader)

Hailing from Monica Vinader’s range of pinky finger rings, the signature signet ring is a delicate and classic piece. The signet is designed in a square silhouette with an 18-carat gold vermeil finish for tarnish-free longevity. Whether stacked with larger gold rings or worn alone, à la Dexter, you’ll get your cost-per-wear value.

Buy now

