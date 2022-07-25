Whether it’s a reliable pair of gold hoop earrings, an everyday necklace or a statement ring, the right piece of jewellery has the power to instantly elevate your look.

For this edit, we’re concerned with the latter. With so much talk of the “perfect” engagement ring, everyday rings often get overlooked. But these are an integral part of your trinkets box, not merely because ring’s are the only jewellery piece you can admire yourself without having to look in the mirror.

From stacker styles and pretty enamelled designs to bold signet rings or daintier bands, there’s an endless choice when it comes to dressing up your hands.

Whether you opt for silver or are going for gold, simple rings lend themselves to mix and matching for a bold stacked look, or choose a statement design to wear alone.

Of course, choosing the perfect everyday ring is all down to personal choice – but if you’re leaning toward trends, resin rings are high on the agenda for the second year in a row, while an all-gold stacked look always looks sartorially on point. Or, give your jewellery box a dopamine dose with colourful gemstone designs and brightly enamelled pieces.

How we tested

From bold and chunky rings to delicate and understated styles, we’ve found something for every wearer – considering comfort, wearability, quality and value. After wearing these rings almost daily for more than two months, we assessed how long they retained their shine.

We kept every option in our edit under the £100 mark, and sought out affordable rings that don’t scrimp on quality (aka, not turning our fingers green). These are the best rings that deserve a place in your jewellery box.

The best rings under £100 for 2022 are:

Best overall – Missoma molten engravable signet ring: £75, Missoma.com

– Missoma molten engravable signet ring: £75, Missoma.com Best braided ring – Ysso the Selene gold ring: £80, Theysso.com

– Ysso the Selene gold ring: £80, Theysso.com Best gemstone ring – Monica Vinader deia gemstone ring, silver sterling: £75, Monicavinader.com

– Monica Vinader deia gemstone ring, silver sterling: £75, Monicavinader.com Best celestial ring – Astrid & Miyu celestial rin, silver: £65, Astridandmiyu.com

– Astrid & Miyu celestial rin, silver: £65, Astridandmiyu.com Best for stacking – Mejuri stacker ring: £58, Mejuri.com

– Mejuri stacker ring: £58, Mejuri.com Best statement ring – Yaa Yaa London luxe aqua green crystal pinky ring: £45, Yaayaalondon.com

– Yaa Yaa London luxe aqua green crystal pinky ring: £45, Yaayaalondon.com Best floral enamel ring – Seol + Gold enamel flower band: £57, Seolgold.com

– Seol + Gold enamel flower band: £57, Seolgold.com Best quirky ring – Anna + Nina smiley signet ring: £85, Anna-nina.nl

– Anna + Nina smiley signet ring: £85, Anna-nina.nl Best signet ring – Orelia woven signet ring: £25, Orelia.co.uk

– Orelia woven signet ring: £25, Orelia.co.uk Best resin ring – Accessorise eye candy resin ring multipack: £7, Accessorize.com