De Beers coined the slogan “a diamond is forever” in 1947, but in a move towards more sustainable practices, lab-grown gems are arguably a girl’s new best friend. From Pandora’s sustainably sourced range to Lily Arkwright’s cultured diamonds, the lab-grown movement has gained significant traction in recent years (even heavyweight De Beers has gotten in on the action).

As well as existing brands opting for more sustainable methods, new brands are launching with a dedication to fully traceable jewellery production lines. One such label is Kimaï, which uses recycled gold and lab-grown diamonds. Ethically sourced and more affordable than mined alternatives, these gems are created via laboratory technology that mimics the growing process of a real diamond, making gems that are physically and chemically identical.

The brand’s founders have pledged to cut out all the murky middlemen and control the whole process, from design to delivery. From fine jewellery pieces for special occasions to engagement rings and wedding bands, all its pieces are handmade to order and 18-carat gold plated to ensure durability, before being studded with diamonds.

Founded in 2018, Kimaï has already acquired a loyal following, including the likes of Meghan Markle and Emma Watson – and it’s set for further fame with an appearance on this week’s episode of Dragons’ Den, which will air on BBC One on 25 January. To mark the occasion, we’ve rounded up the crown jewels of Kimaï’s lab-grown diamond collection.

A glitzy spin on the classic, everyday stud, Kimaï’s glow piercing combines two lab-grown cut diamonds in differing sizes. Set in 18-carat recycled gold, the piece is handmade to order and can be mixed and stacked with the brand’s other gold earrings. Dainty and delicate, it’s an investment piece that will stand the test of time.

Timeless with a contemporary twist, Kimaï’s Stella ring features lab-grown diamonds of varying sizes, in a classic bezel setting. The band is crafted from recycled gold with a width of 3.5mm, making it a standout engagement, bridal or special occasion ring.

Tennis jewellery pieces are perenially chic, and Kimaï’s nova necklace is an indulgent gift for yourself or another. The bezel-set diamonds are grown in a lab to mimic mined gems, with each stone boasting a unique size and sparkle. Set on a recycled gold chain, the delicate piece will inject some understated glamour into your jewellery collection.

Kimaï unity men bracelet: £475, Kimai.com

Kimaï’s men’s collection is full of staple pieces. Its hero cord bracelet comes in various colours, from olive to black or dark grey, and is adjustable, so you can find the perfect fit. Complete with a sliding knit tie crafted from 14-carat recycled gold, the bracelet is available in brushed yellow, rose or white gold. Plus, you can add an engraving, to make it the perfect gift.

Kimaï Eva round ring: £1,645, Kimai.com

Kimaï’s engagement ring range has something for everyone, from minimalists to maximalists. The Eva ring is available in various diamond shapes, from round to pear and oval, while the lab-grown diamond carat weight and the ring band are both customisable.

Kimaï Jackie pear ring: £2,790, Kimai.com

For those after something a little different, the Jackie pear engagement ring features a contemporary, curved 18-carat gold band with a pear or oval-shaped lab-grown diamond. Again, you can customise the diamond weight, shape and band size for the perfect engagement ring.

