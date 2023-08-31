Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Few jewellery brands have seen the same success as Pandora. In fact, the pretty charms, infinity heart rings and snake chain necklaces of the brand can be spotted on a near-daily basis. So, when unveiling not one but three new collections designed with the now-famous lab-grown diamonds, it’s safe to say Pandora is turning its attention towards life’s little luxuries, instantly upgrading its rings, bracelets and necklaces with the sustainably sourced stone.

Lab-grown diamonds, as the name suggests, have been made rather than mined. This means there are no concerns over how they are sourced, who is searching for them, and which nation they belong to, resulting in them being named more sustainable than those found beneath the ground. Chemically, their composition is exactly the same, and even jewellers wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between the two without the help of a microscope.

Although, while their origins may be different from that of a natural diamond, their price point is too, meaning Pandora’s three new collections start from just £225, with precious stone sizes ranging from 0.15 to 1.75 carats.

The first collection, Pandora Nova, focuses on four-prong settings, so more of the brilliant or princess-cut diamonds are on show. The second collection, Pandora Era, plays with sequences of stones in a bezel setting, sitting three together for a standout diamond trilogy bracelet and necklace. And the third collection, Pandora Talisman, adds touches of the brand’s famous charms, creating star, horseshoe and heart settings for the precious stones that can then be added onto any chain.

In true IndyBest fashion, we were one of the first to see the three new diamond collections and have listed the bits we loved below. So, if you’re eagerly looking for an engagement ring, getting a head start with Christmas shopping, or looking to give yourself a gift that will last a lifetime, keep scrolling below to see the standout styles from each range.

Pandora Nova

Pandora Nova 14k white gold lab-grown 0.5 carat diamond earrings: £1,390, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

If you’re after a pair of diamond studs, look no further than this stunning set. In a square-shaped princess cut with a four-progned setting, all eyes will be on the 0.5 carat stone that shines bright against the white gold.

Pandora Nova 14k white gold lab-grown 1.00 carat diamond ring: £1,390, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

No matter if you’re shopping for an engagement ring or just a piece to perk up your fingers, this square-shaped ring is sure to be a standout. Crafted from 14k white gold with a 1.00 carat lab-grown diamond sitting front and centre, it certainly is an eye-catching piece.

Pandora Nova 14k white gold lab-grown 0.5 carat diamond pendant necklace: £1,490, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

This certainly is one pretty pendant. Just like the Pandora Nova earrings, the 0.5 carat princess-cut stone is the star of the show. Held solely by four 14k white gold prongs, it sparkles and shines from all angles with a dainty design that can be layered or left alone.

Pandora Nova 14k white gold Lab-grown 0.25 carat diamond open bangle: £990, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

This beautiful bangle may be our favourite find from all three collections. Minimalist in design, the fine white gold structure is simple, holding one 0.25 carat diamond at it’s centre. It gently pulls apart to allow your hand to slot through before hanging on the wrist softly shining each time you move.

Pandora Era

Pandora Era bezel 14k gold lab-grown 0.30 carat diamond earrings: £490, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

For those who like yellow gold, Pandora Era is full of this shade of precious metal. Sat inside a bezel setting, each of the diamonds sparkles in a classic stud shape that wouldn’t look out of place on anyone’s ear.

Pandora Era bezel 14k gold lab-grown 0.15 carat diamond ring: £375, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

It makes sense that the smaller the diamond, the lower the price, so this piece sits on the more affordable end of all three collections – though at £375 it’s still an investment piece. Perfect as an engagement ring, gift for yourself or even a special find for a friend or family member, this stunning ring is sweet and simple.

Pandora Era bezel 14k gold triple lab-grown 0.45 diamond pendant necklace: £925, Pandora.net

(Pandora )

The key pieces of the Era collection are these stones set in threes. Hanging on an 14k gold chain, the trilogy come in at 0.15 carats each, totalling to 0.45 for the necklace as a whole.

Pandora Era bezel 14k gold triple lab-grown 0.45 diamond chain bracelet: £850, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Just like the necklace, this bracelet features the same precious stone set-up with a gold clasp holding it onto the wrist. It’s stunningly simple and would look just as good as a standalone piece as when paired with the matching necklace.

Pandora Talisman

Pandora Talisman 14k gold lab-grown diamond 0.25 carat star pendant: £350, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

If you’re already a big fan of Pandora’s charms, then the Talisman collection will most likely be the one you love the most. Sat on a 14k gold setting, it delicately hangs on any necklace or bracelet while the star setting adds an extra element of interest.

Pandora Talisman 14k gold lab-grown 0.25 carat diamond heart pendant: £350, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

If you’re looking to buy a gift for someone you love, this heart-set stone is incredibly sweet. Inside the three-pronged designs sits the 0.25 carat diamond which will last a lifetime.

Pandora Talisman 14k gold lab-grown 0.25 carat diamond moon pendant: £350, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

For something a little less personal than a heart, this magical moon charm is similar yet a little softer in shape. Along the left side of the diamond sits the crescent moon shape with a singular prong holding it in on the right.

Pandora Talisman 14k gold lab-grown 0.25 carat diamond horseshoe pendant: £350, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

To bring yourself a little bit of luck this horseshoe charm goes above and beyond your regular pretty pendant thanks to the 0.25 lab-grown diamond sat in it’s centre. Crafted from yellow gold, it will stand out against most other Pandora charms while providing the perfect centre piece for any necklace or bracelet.

