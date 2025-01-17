Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether you’re in the early stages of dating or have been happily married for many years, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate (and spoil) that someone special in your life. The most romantic day of the year (14 February) is just around the corner and, if you're looking to find the best gift for your partner, secret crush or even your best pal, you're in the right place.

When it comes to choosing the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her, there’s much to consider. Not only do you need to choose a present that reflects her unique tastes and interests, you’d also be wise to avoid showy clichés.

Is she the type that loves the romance of flowers and chocolates or would she prefer a meaningful keepsake or something a little more personalised? If the latter, a piece of jewellery could be just the thing. Perhaps an experience or something to indulge her passions is more up her street?

We’ve been hard at work finding plenty of gift ideas to suit all personalities and preferences, from fitness enthusiasts and bookworms to fashion lovers and tech-savvy women. No matter her style or interests, we’ve got something that will make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable.

How we tested

open image in gallery Stuck for inspiration? We’ve got you covered ( Sarah Jones/The Independent )

To help compile our ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide, we spent several weeks testing a range of potential presents and made sure to include options to suit recipients with different interests. From beauty products to jewellery, lingerie, stationery, food and fashion finds, we’ve also made sure there are products to suit all budgets, whether you’re looking for a little luxury or want to make a grand gesture. For each item to make the cut, we considered quality, presentation and how we’d feel if we were to unwrap each one. Keep reading and you’re guaranteed to find something to put a smile on her face.

Why you can trust us

Sarah Jones is The Independent’s assistant eCommerce editor, and has years of experience both writing and editing shopping content, so, it’s fair to say she knows a thing or to when it comes to putting together a gift guide. She specialises in a variety of topics, spanning home interiors, beauty and fashion, as well as parenting and kids’ products. Committed to helping you find the perfect item for your partner or best friend, Sarah has combined her bank of fail-safe present ideas with her shopping expertise to steer her selection of top-rated gifts below.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her 2025 are: