This new high-street perfume smells just like Glossier you – but it’s half the price

If you’ve ever stepped foot into a Space NK or Sephora, then you’ll know the hype around Glossier’s debut fragrance, you. As of late last year, the you perfume actually expanded to include two new scents – namely, doux and reve – but, for tried and true fans of the brand, it always comes back to the OG aroma.

I’d consider myself one of these fans and, for those not familiar with the perfume’s olfactory profile, it features pink pepper, ambrette seeds, ambrox (a type of amber musk) and iris. While on paper that description might sound a touch overwhelming, in reality the women’s perfume smells clean, almost like fresh laundry, with a hint of those iris florals and a warm, cashmere-like undercurrent.

The only downside to Glossier you (£62, Glossier.com)? It’s expensive and a small 50ml bottle will set you back more than £60. As such, upon discovering a new (and affordable) fragrance release earlier this week, I was thrilled to find that its an almost uncannily Glossier-esque whiff.

The perfume in question is & Other Stories’ blank pages (£32, Stories.com), which only launched earlier this month alongside three other new fragrance releases from the high street retailer. The packaging is minimalist with a gold atomiser, while the scent, just like Glossier’s you, is clean, fresh and subtly sweet.

open image in gallery ( Lucy Smith/& Other Stories )

For context, when I first smelt blank pages and recognised its similarity to Glossier you, I had no idea what the fragrance notes were – so, looking at them now, it’s no surprise I thought the two aromas were comparable. Blank pages also features notes of pepper and swaps iris for iris seed, also known as orris. To create the warm undercurrent that’s paramount to the comforting essence of you, blank pages opts for sandalwood as well as musk (much like the ambrox) and cashmere.

The main difference between the two perfumes is the addition of mandarin in blank pages, which adds a subtle headiness to the overall eminence. However, there’s no doubt that both formulas work best as skin scents, mingling with our own aromas to enhance what’s already there. Again, if you’re not familiar, Glossier does in fact market you as a skin scent versus a perfume, describing how “it smells a little different on everyone.”

open image in gallery ( Lucy Smith/Glossier )

Having worn this scent countless times and, after testing blank pages over the course of a full day, I really do think the two scents are interchangeable in terms of both scent and staying power. Will I be doing away with my trusty red-capped bottle of Glossier? Of course not – it’s still a gorgeous day-to-day scent. That said, I would happily incorporate blank pages into my routine, especially when money’s looking tight and my bottle of you is running low. For £30 less, & Other Stories has unknowingly created a top tier alternative. Consider me convinced.

