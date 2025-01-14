The 7 Elemis products I can't live without, as a beauty expert

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Founded in 1989, Elemis is a British brand beloved the world over for its luxurious skincare that’s rooted in aromatherapy and taps into nature’s bounty. Think sensory ingredients such as rose, lavender and chamomile, along with fruits of the sea such as algae, blended with scientific powerhouses for super nourishing results.

The brand’s products are renowned for delivering that pampered effect that makes you feel nurtured and cared for, which is why they are so often found in a spa setting. The extensive range even encompasses bodycare and supplements.

Well known for organic origins cherry-picked from nature, the brand’s pro-collagen range – which was created specifically to target ageing skin – has elasticity-boosting properties in its intensely moisturising cleansers, creams and serums. Being 58 years old, I’ve tried products primarily from this range, and I can attest to their high performance and efficacy.

If you’re yet to sample the brand’s formulas or are looking to find your new favourite go-to, keep scrolling for my pick of the best Elemis products to add to your beauty routine.

How I tested

open image in gallery During testing, I looked for improvements in fine lines, tightness, hydration and overall glowy skin ( Jane Druker )

I tested each product for four weeks when I was most definitely burning the candle at both ends and in deep need of restorative skincare. Some of the formulas are historical favourites of mine, while others are new. I used each product as per the instructions and looked for improvements in fine lines, tightness, hydration and overall glowy skin. Here’s my full, honest review.

Why you can trust us

Jane Druker is a beauty journalist and a go-to expert when it comes to mature skin. With a keen eye for products that actually work and won’t break the bank, she has advised readers on the best eye creams, serums and night creams for a dose of anti-ageing brightness. Jane looks for brands that celebrate the beauty of ageing while helping to ease the physical signs.

The best Elemis products for 2025 are: