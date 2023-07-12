We tried the best skincare products for acne, according to dermatologists

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adult acne is one of the most common skin concerns, and can present in many different ways across the face and body. This can range from blackheads and whiteheads, to small red bumps called papules, pus-filled spots known as pustules or painful cysts.

According to Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist at Self London, acne accounts for around 3.5 million GP appointments each year in the UK.

Puberty and genetics play a significant role in the appearance of acne, Dr Mahto explains. “During puberty, our bodies start to produce male hormones known as androgens (particularly testosterone). Women also produce androgens, albeit in smaller quantities than men. These androgens act on the oil glands, causing them to increase oil production. At the same time, cells lining the hair follicle become ‘sticky’ and start clumping together in a process known as follicular hyperkeratinisation. The end result is that pores become blocked with sticky skin cells and excess oil.”

That’s not the only factor to consider if you’re keen to tackle breakouts. Dr Sonia Khorana, a GP with a special interest in dermatology, advises that other triggers can include your menstrual cycle, hormones, medication, gym supplements, diet and stress.

Treating acne, however, requires careful consideration and a balanced skincare routine. But it can be difficult sifting through the hundreds of over-the-counter products that exist – which all promise a blemish-free complexion – so, finding the right ones is not as easy as it should be. Therefore, we consulted Dr Mahto and Dr Khorana to find out what products and treatments they recommend to manage acne-prone skin.

The expert-approved products are listed here in the order they should be applied (Louise Whitbread)

How we tested

We’ve spent weeks testing a dermatologist-approved skincare routine, spanning cleansers, serums, retinols, moisturisers, SPF and even LED treatments. Here, we detail our findings and share the ingredients our experts recommend – we’ve listed the products in the order they should be applied.