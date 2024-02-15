The Ordinary’s launched a new hyaluronic acid serum – and I’m impressed

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In an increasingly oversaturated market, skincare brand The Ordinary is known for serving up ingredients-led formulas, a comprehensive range, and affordable pricing. The brand’s line-up spans everything from cleansers, eye cream and moisturisers to brow and lash growth serums, too.

An IndyBest tried-and-tested brand, its natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides took the top spot in our guide to the best moisturisers for dry skin. Meanwhile, the AHA 30% + BHA 2% peeling solution featured in our best facial exfoliators round-up, and we’ve sampled new launches for standalone reviews, such as last year’s soothing and barrier support serum.

As a big fan of the brand’s popular hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 serum, I was intrigued to find out this product was being reformulated. Re-released with its brand-new formula, the serum’s consistency is said to be more lightweight and non-sticky, with moisturising ceramides now included in the ingredients.

Ceramides help protect and repair the skin’s natural barrier and therefore prevent moisture loss. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid is a humectant, meaning it promotes hydration by retaining moisture on the skin’s surface. Combining the two ingredients creates a surface-level hydration boost and also protects the barrier to prevent concerns like irritation and dryness.

But how does this new version stand up to IndyBest testing? I got my hands on a bottle of the serum a month before its launch, to bring you my verdict.

How I tested The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5

The Ordinary’s newly reformulated hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 serum (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

I spent several weeks testing The Ordinary’s newly reformulated hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 serum and incorporating it into my morning and evening skincare regime. During this time, I looked at the product’s consistency, with the old formula leaving a slight tackiness and the new reformulated version promising a super lightweight finish. I also noted how well it absorbed, while also considering the feel of the serum on my skin and any noticeable results.