The Ordinary’s launched a new hyaluronic acid serum – and I’m impressed

The formula has been recreated with a new lightweight consistency and the inclusion of ceramides

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Thursday 15 February 2024 15:43
The affordable skincare brand is must-loved for good reason

The affordable skincare brand is must-loved for good reason

(The Independent)

In an increasingly oversaturated market, skincare brand The Ordinary is known for serving up ingredients-led formulas, a comprehensive range, and affordable pricing. The brand’s line-up spans everything from cleansers, eye cream and moisturisers to brow and lash growth serums, too.

An IndyBest tried-and-tested brand, its natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides took the top spot in our guide to the best moisturisers for dry skin. Meanwhile, the AHA 30% + BHA 2% peeling solution featured in our best facial exfoliators round-up, and we’ve sampled new launches for standalone reviews, such as last year’s soothing and barrier support serum.

As a big fan of the brand’s popular hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 serum, I was intrigued to find out this product was being reformulated. Re-released with its brand-new formula, the serum’s consistency is said to be more lightweight and non-sticky, with moisturising ceramides now included in the ingredients.

Ceramides help protect and repair the skin’s natural barrier and therefore prevent moisture loss. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid is a humectant, meaning it promotes hydration by retaining moisture on the skin’s surface. Combining the two ingredients creates a surface-level hydration boost and also protects the barrier to prevent concerns like irritation and dryness.

But how does this new version stand up to IndyBest testing? I got my hands on a bottle of the serum a month before its launch, to bring you my verdict.

How I tested The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5

The Ordinary’s newly reformulated hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 serum

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

I spent several weeks testing The Ordinary’s newly reformulated hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 serum and incorporating it into my morning and evening skincare regime. During this time, I looked at the product’s consistency, with the old formula leaving a slight tackiness and the new reformulated version promising a super lightweight finish. I also noted how well it absorbed, while also considering the feel of the serum on my skin and any noticeable results.

The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5

The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 .jpg
  • Sizes available: 30ml, 60ml
  • Key ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Hydrating
    • Fast-absorbing

Available in 30ml and 60ml sizes, the newly reformulated hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 water-based serum has a pipette applicator and is presented in a glass bottle, just like its previous incarnation. It’s suitable for all skin types, and particularly useful for dryness and signs of ageing, thanks to the inclusion of hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, along with ceramides to support the skin barrier. The latter is a new addition, and this hero ingredient is known for helping to prevent loss of moisture as well as being reparative.

As instructed, I applied a few drops of the serum to my skin after cleansing, in the morning and at night. While the new formula is runny (but non-gloopy like some hyaluronic acid serums can be), it doesn’t slip off and can be spread easily across the face. Absorption is fast and the serum’s consistency offers a lightness, with no lingering residue while adding a gentle layer to my often parched skin. Though I liked the old formula, it could leave a bit of tackiness on the skin, and notably, the new version doesn’t do that.

As a busy mum of two, I look to skincare for a bit of TLC as well as plumping hydration support, and I’ve found applying this new formula offers soothing comfort and has an impressively luxurious-feeling finish for its price point. After application, my skin looks and feels smooth and fresh, and, when sealed with my favourite moisturiser on top (The Ordinary’s super soothing and hydrating natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides (£20, Theordinary.com)), I saw increased softness and a supple finish. It’s an easy hydration win to add to my skincare routine, and definitely feels like I’m sandwiching in another layer of skin-barrier support.

The plumped-up effect delivered by hyaluronic acid’s ability to draw moisture to the skin’s surface works brilliantly with restorative ceramides, and the notably lightweight formula offers a refreshing fast-absorbing effect. Plus, I felt like my skin looked and felt a bit brighter for it.

  1. £8 from Theordinary.com
The verdict: The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5

The Ordinary’s recently reformulated hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 serum is an affordable hydration boost that feels soothing and leaves my skin looking smooth and fresh. It’s a fast-absorbing product that is easy to slot into a skincare routine, doesn’t leave a lingering residue and offers lightweight skin barrier support. If you’re seeking a product to help make your skin appear more plumped up, this could be the updated buy to try.

