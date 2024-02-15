The Ordinary’s launched a new hyaluronic acid serum – and I’m impressed

The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5
- Sizes available: 30ml, 60ml
- Key ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5
- Suitable for: All skin types
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Hydrating
- Fast-absorbing
Available in 30ml and 60ml sizes, the newly reformulated hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 water-based serum has a pipette applicator and is presented in a glass bottle, just like its previous incarnation. It’s suitable for all skin types, and particularly useful for dryness and signs of ageing, thanks to the inclusion of hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, along with ceramides to support the skin barrier. The latter is a new addition, and this hero ingredient is known for helping to prevent loss of moisture as well as being reparative.
As instructed, I applied a few drops of the serum to my skin after cleansing, in the morning and at night. While the new formula is runny (but non-gloopy like some hyaluronic acid serums can be), it doesn’t slip off and can be spread easily across the face. Absorption is fast and the serum’s consistency offers a lightness, with no lingering residue while adding a gentle layer to my often parched skin. Though I liked the old formula, it could leave a bit of tackiness on the skin, and notably, the new version doesn’t do that.
As a busy mum of two, I look to skincare for a bit of TLC as well as plumping hydration support, and I’ve found applying this new formula offers soothing comfort and has an impressively luxurious-feeling finish for its price point. After application, my skin looks and feels smooth and fresh, and, when sealed with my favourite moisturiser on top (The Ordinary’s super soothing and hydrating natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides (£20, Theordinary.com)), I saw increased softness and a supple finish. It’s an easy hydration win to add to my skincare routine, and definitely feels like I’m sandwiching in another layer of skin-barrier support.
The plumped-up effect delivered by hyaluronic acid’s ability to draw moisture to the skin’s surface works brilliantly with restorative ceramides, and the notably lightweight formula offers a refreshing fast-absorbing effect. Plus, I felt like my skin looked and felt a bit brighter for it.