The Ordinary’s new £17 soothing serum is anything but ordinary

The Ordinary soothing and barrier support serum
- Size: 30ml
- Key ingredients: Lipids and vitamin B12
- Suitable for: All skin types
Though the new serum is presented in the on-brand glass bottle with a pipette for easy application, the first thing we noticed about the product was its bright pink colour. Don’t let that put you off though as, rather than resembling something akin to pepto bismol, it has a midwight consistency and glossy which smooths on to skin with ease. It offers a comforting layer which also feels indulgent for the under-£20 price point.
Once spread on our skin, our tester noted that the pink colour does work to balance out uneven tones and help make the texture of our skin appear smoother, while also counteracting any redness. In fact, we saw a difference almost immediately.
Our tester’s skin is prone to both dryness and irritation, and they found adding the serum after cleansing provided a soothing layer. We did need to give it enough time to soak in before applying SPF or foundation, as otherwise we saw very slight pilling, however, that’s probably because the formula sits on the skin to protect its outermost barrier. On its own though, we appreciated that it gave us a more even look across our skin.
We especially liked the lustrous finish this serum has, and that added a subtle radiance to our skin too. Dryness and irritation can cause a dull tightness, so the formula works to counteract that too. While it delivers noticeable hydration, the formula isn’t heavy, and we appreciated the refreshing effect of this sheer skin layer. Our tester’s skin also felt softened both immediately after application and during wear, and we were suitably impressed by the results seen from this £17 serum.
As for the formula, key ingredients include lipids and vitamin B12 to help repair the skin’s natural barrier, which in turn promotes hydration. Meanwhile antioxidant gallic acid is in there too, to reduce the redness and inflammation associated with dry skin and a compromised barrier. This all works to support the skin’s upper layers and explains why we saw glowy lightweight moisture which lingered for hours.