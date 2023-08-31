The Ordinary’s new £17 soothing serum is anything but ordinary

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Skincare is an ever-popular purchase, with seemingly endless options to shop, whether you’re seeking cleanser, moisturiser, face oil or treatment masks. And with the advent of TikTok trends and tutorials, it’s easier than ever to access insight into products like retinol and SPF.

Unsurprisingly, social media is a place where many brands excel, and this is certainly true of The Ordinary. The affordable name has garnered 2m followers and counting on Instagram and 13.4m likes on TikTok and has been serving up some excellent new launches this year alone.

Throughout 2023, we’ve tried and tested them the brand’s multi-peptide eye serum (£14.70, Theordinary.com), the phytoceramides moisturiser (£20, Theordinary.com), a solution for dry and blemish-prone skin (£12.90, Theordinary,com) and a foaming cleanser (£11.10, Theordinary.com). So, naturally, we were excited to hear about The Ordinary’s latest launch, the soothing and barrier support serum.

Priced at £17.30, the serum is set to slot into the same price bracket as the brand’s existing beauty buys. It contains lipids and vitamin B12 to help repair the skin’s natural barrier and is billed as improving the look of any redness, while also promoting hydration, a smoother texture and radiance.

But can this The Ordinary newbie live up to our high expectations? We spent a month sampling the serum ahead of its 15 September launch, to bring you our verdict in time for the waitlist opening today.

How we tested

Our reviewer spent several weeks using The Ordinary’s soothing and barrier support serum. During this time, we looked at its formula and skincare results seen, while incorporating the serum into our daily routine. Keep reading for our full tried and tested review.