The Ordinary’s new £17 soothing serum is anything but ordinary

We spent a month trialling the formula ahead of its debut on 15 September

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Thursday 31 August 2023 15:00
It’s billed as being reparative for the skin’s natural barrier, with key ingredients including lipds and vitamin B12

(The Independent)

Skincare is an ever-popular purchase, with seemingly endless options to shop, whether you’re seeking cleanser, moisturiser, face oil or treatment masks. And with the advent of TikTok trends and tutorials, it’s easier than ever to access insight into products like retinol and SPF.

Unsurprisingly, social media is a place where many brands excel, and this is certainly true of The Ordinary. The affordable name has garnered 2m followers and counting on Instagram and 13.4m likes on TikTok and has been serving up some excellent new launches this year alone.

Throughout 2023, we’ve tried and tested them the brand’s multi-peptide eye serum (£14.70, Theordinary.com), the phytoceramides moisturiser (£20, Theordinary.com), a solution for dry and blemish-prone skin (£12.90, Theordinary,com) and a foaming cleanser (£11.10, Theordinary.com). So, naturally, we were excited to hear about The Ordinary’s latest launch, the soothing and barrier support serum.

Priced at £17.30, the serum is set to slot into the same price bracket as the brand’s existing beauty buys. It contains lipids and vitamin B12 to help repair the skin’s natural barrier and is billed as improving the look of any redness, while also promoting hydration, a smoother texture and radiance.

But can this The Ordinary newbie live up to our high expectations? We spent a month sampling the serum ahead of its 15 September launch, to bring you our verdict in time for the waitlist opening today.

How we tested

Our reviewer spent several weeks using The Ordinary’s soothing and barrier support serum. During this time, we looked at its formula and skincare results seen, while incorporating the serum into our daily routine. Keep reading for our full tried and tested review.

The Ordinary soothing and barrier support serum

  • Size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients: Lipids and vitamin B12
  • Suitable for: All skin types

Though the new serum is presented in the on-brand glass bottle with a pipette for easy application, the first thing we noticed about the product was its bright pink colour. Don’t let that put you off though as, rather than resembling something akin to pepto bismol, it has a midwight consistency and glossy which smooths on to skin with ease. It offers a comforting layer which also feels indulgent for the under-£20 price point.

Once spread on our skin, our tester noted that the pink colour does work to balance out uneven tones and help make the texture of our skin appear smoother, while also counteracting any redness. In fact, we saw a difference almost immediately.

Our tester’s skin is prone to both dryness and irritation, and they found adding the serum after cleansing provided a soothing layer. We did need to give it enough time to soak in before applying SPF or foundation, as otherwise we saw very slight pilling, however, that’s probably because the formula sits on the skin to protect its outermost barrier. On its own though, we appreciated that it gave us a more even look across our skin.

We especially liked the lustrous finish this serum has, and that added a subtle radiance to our skin too. Dryness and irritation can cause a dull tightness, so the formula works to counteract that too. While it delivers noticeable hydration, the formula isn’t heavy, and we appreciated the refreshing effect of this sheer skin layer. Our tester’s skin also felt softened both immediately after application and during wear, and we were suitably impressed by the results seen from this £17 serum.

As for the formula, key ingredients include lipids and vitamin B12 to help repair the skin’s natural barrier, which in turn promotes hydration. Meanwhile antioxidant gallic acid is in there too, to reduce the redness and inflammation associated with dry skin and a compromised barrier. This all works to support the skin’s upper layers and explains why we saw glowy lightweight moisture which lingered for hours.

Continue reading...

The verdict: The Ordinary soothing and barrier support serum

After a month using The Ordinary’s soothing and barrier support serum, we saw soothed skin, softening hydration, and a subtle glow with each application. The formula is refreshing and comforting, while our tester was also pleased to note its smoothing, balancing benefits. If you’re seeking a serum for under £20 to support the skin’s barrier and help counteract redness, we think this new The Ordinary launch is a great buy to try.

