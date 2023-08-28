Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlotte Tilbury’s eponymous beauty brand needs little introduction. Its luxurious skincare and Hollywood-style make-up are adored by A-listers and beauty editors alike – and, now, a new product has joined the roster.

From the pillow talk lipstick to the beauty light wand, Charlotte Tilbury products, more often than not, rise to cult status. Case in point: the magic cream.

Applied to models during fashion week, when word got out of its facelifting effects, the make-up artist bottled up the formula as the brand’s first ever product. Hailed as a hero skincare buy, thanks to its plumping and rejuvenating benefits, it’s been a bestseller ever since.

Ten years on from the magic cream’s launch, Charlotte Tilbury has now unveiled a gel-based, lightweight version of the coveted formula – and we got our hands on a sample, to see if it lives up to its much-loved predecessor.

Costing £79, the product’s touted as having a weightless and bouncy formula that hydrates, smooths and balances dehydrated skin, while reducing the appearance of fine lines, pores and redness. When announcing the product, Charlotte Tilbury said: “I call it the magic water fountain of youth and luminosity in a jar.”

How we tested

Trialling the formula for two weeks, we replaced our well-used magic cream with the new product in our night-time regime. Assessing its firming, hydrating and smoothing claims, here’s our verdict on Charlotte Tilbury’s new magic water cream.