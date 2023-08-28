Charlotte Tilbury magic water cream
- Size: 50ml, 50ml refill, 15ml
The OG magic cream has been a staple in our night-time regime for well over a year now. We love the rich, thick formula that yields immediate firming and plumping benefits.
But, speaking to friends and colleagues, it’s clear many people (particularly those with sensitive skin) tend to steer clear of thick formulas and favour lightweight creams.
Enter, Charlotte Tilbury’s magic water cream, which goes some way to addressing these concerns. The evolution of the magic formula is bouncy and gel-based, with a water-like consistency. It’s pleasingly lightweight and smooth, gliding onto skin easily and instantly hydrating any dryness.
Creating a dewy sheen (a big beauty trend right now, thanks to Hailey Bieber), the cream left our skin feeling smooth and soft. It feels slightly more hydrating than the thicker OG magic cream and dried quickly, for a subtly glossy finish, over which make-up sat nicely.
Considering the premium cost, we were glad to see a little bit goes a long way and we can see the gel version lasting just as long as the cream formula does. After two weeks of use, the results speak for themselves – our complexion felt and looked healthy, smooth and glowy.