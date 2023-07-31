Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re a beauty buff and die-hard fan of Disney, we have some incredibly exciting news. Collaborating on a limited edition anniversary collection, Charlotte Tilbury and Disney have joined forces for a princess-worthy makeover of a handful of fan-favourite products, which now feature an adorable character.

Celebrating 10 years of Charlotte Tilbury – which has become one of the most sought-after make-up labels across the globe – and 100 years of the fun-filled powerhouse that is Disney, the new collab is just as joyous as you’d expect.

The now-famous magic cream, which has an impressive five-star IndyBest rating, has received Tinker Bell’s magic touch with silver sparkles and the character embossed onto the top. While the beauty light wands display the Disney 100 logo with Tinker Bell placed front and centre. And there’s a brand new make-up bag that brings even more sparkle to this sweet collection.

On top of the pretty Disneyfied products, the make-up brand’s signature sexy ten looks – including the supermodel, the rock chick, the golden goddess, to name but a few – have transformed into some of our favourite Disney princesses, and you can pop into any Charlotte Tilbury store to try them out for yourselves or you can shop the whole look online.

Our own beauty buff opted for Elsa, a pretty pink dewy look, as pictured, and it certainly put a spring in their step. Keep reading to see how to shop the collection, which goes live on the Charlotte Tilbury website and in stores today (31 July).

Some say Charlotte’s magic cream truly lives up to its name, and, luckily, no changes have been made to this fantastic formula for this cute collaboration. The Disney enhancement is only aesthetic in terms of the packaging. On the lid sits the Disney 100 logo, alongside silver-toned studs that add a real sparkle, while a super sweet Tinker Bell is depicted among stars.

When it comes to the product itself, we’re big fans here at IndyBest. “Infused with eight ‘magic’ skincare ingredients – which supposedly combine to hydrate, plump, brighten, smooth, firm and revive skin – the cream claims to visibly reduce the appearance of wrinkles within just four weeks. This is thanks to the holy grail of skincare saviours found in the formula: hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E and plumping peptide complex,” explained our tester, who gave the cream an in-depth review. “Within just a few days, it was immediately clear that the cream does indeed live up to the hype. Our skin looked plumper, more dewy, firmer and above all, far healthier,” was their final verdict, which certainly justifies its five-star rating.

Also receiving a Disney makeover, Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty light wands have been given a bit of Tinker Bell magic. In keeping with the brand’s golden colour scheme, the mischievous fairy takes shape in a subtle metallic shade. Inside the tube, the shimmery product is a fan-favourite of make-up artists, beauty editors and TikTok stars. You may have even spotted it in many a make-up tutorial.

Three shades are available, including a darker contour colour, pinky blush and golden highlight, that work together to create a complete make-up look, as seen on our tester. Three dots of each is enough to make an impact, and the products are easy enough to use that any level of make-up prowess is sure to make them work beautifully.

Continuing the love for Tinker Bell, the character now sits front and centre on a new Charlotte Tilbury collector’s bag – perfect for keeping all your make-up essentials in one place. Crafted from a soft-to-touch crimson fabric with a diamante design of shooting stars and the fabulous fairy, it’s incredibly cute yet in keeping with the chic CT colour palette.

