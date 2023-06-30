Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bronzers are one of the most transformative products in your makeup arsenal. Adding instant warmth to cheekbones and a sunkissed glow, the right one can make you look like you’ve just touched down from a tropical trip, and leave you with a healthy, lit-from-within radiance.

However, achieving a look that’s more tanned than terracotta isn’t as simple as it should be. Use the wrong bronzer shade and you can end up looking orange, ashy, or simply overdone.

With cream, powder, gel and liquid textures to choose from, across matte, satin and illuminating finishes that can be sheer, buildable or richly pigmented, there’s no shortage of choice. Typically powder is longer lasting, while creams and liquid bronzers tend to have a dewy end result.

Your application technique is also key. Buttery soft, creamy textures can be dabbed onto cheeks with your finger, a sponge or a dense brush, while powder formats are best swept across skin with a large fluffy brush in circular motions for even distribution.

A buildable bronzer is also imperative to ensure you don’t end up looking muddy, especially if you’re using a brush to lightly add layer after layer for a healthy-looking complexion. Anything too pigmented can mean less room for error if you make an accidental mistake and apply too much. They can also come in handy for creating a tonal makeup look by adding a pinch of product onto your eyelids for a flattering eyeshadow without needing to use more than one product.

From formulas that cater to fair, medium and dark skin tones, youthful and mature skin, palettes to single-pan designs, we’ve explored the best the high street and luxury brands have to offer.

How we tested

Over the course of four weeks, we’ve been busy testing every type of bronzer imaginable, to narrow it down to the top 11. The ones making the cut span affordable, mid-range and high-end options across a multitude of textures, finishes and formats. We looked for bronzers you can’t go wrong with, are easy to apply and seamless to blend.

We tested affordable through to high-end bronzers over four weeks (Louise Whitbread)

The best bronzers for 2023 are: