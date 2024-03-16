Jump to content

My honest review of Milk Makeup’s viral jelly tint

From the cooling formula to perfecting application, here’s the lowdown on the blush TikTok can’t get enough of

Lauren Cunningham
Saturday 16 March 2024 09:00
Every now and again, a beauty product shoots to fame on social media, with every beauty editor, influencer and make-up mogul sharing their opinions on a particular product, creating countless videos on why they either love it or loathe it.

Right now, the Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tints are in the limelight, and the team got their hands on them ahead of the UK launch on 16 March, to see what the fuss is all about. Alice Carter, senior social media manager, naturally, shared her first impressions on Instagram – praising the pigmentation.

But I’m now on hand to give you my full review. As a big fan of blush, I was intrigued to see how the new products performed. Although it’s the jelly-like look and consistency that’s won TikTok over, it’s the staying power and multi-use that’s made me add one to my make-up bag. However, I will stress there’s definitely a knack for applying it.

From its formula to ease of application, here are my honest thoughts on the all-new Milk Makeup blush.

How we tested the Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tint

We got our hands on all four shades

(Lauren Cunningham)

Before I applied the Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tint to my face, I swatched each shade across my hand to see just how pigmented the product was and how easy it would be to apply. Opting from shade burst, I swiped the jelly stick over my cheeks before immediately blending in with a brush and then gently dabbed it across my lips to achieve a complete monochrome make-up look.

Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tint

Milk Makeup jelly blush_.png
  • Colours available: Four
  • Colour tested: Burst
  • Size: 6ml
  • Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, aloe vera extract and dragon fruit extract
  • Why we love it
    • Long-lasting
  • Take note
    • Difficult to blend

You may be wondering why Milk Makeup has brought out a jelly-like blush stick, but there are certainly a fair few plus points to the water-based product.

Firstly, the formula is incredibly lightweight. No matter how much you layer it, you won’t feel any sticky, creamy, or oily sensation on your skin. This also means it doesn’t disturb any foundation or bronzer that has been applied underneath.

It’s also very buildable, although, I found one swipe across each cheek and two on the lips was enough to give a nice pop of colour. It’s this application process you have to be a bit careful with. While other blush sticks can be gently buffed and blended seamlessly into the skin, the high water content of this Milk Makeup option means it dries incredibly fast. In fact, I’d probably recommend you buff as you apply it, to avoid any harsh lines or stain-like strokes appearing on your face. This, for some, probably isn’t all that easy, so I’d say it is more of a must-have for confident make-up moguls rather than those looking for something nice and simple.

As it’s a tint, it also lasts for an incredibly long time, so there’s little need to reapply throughout the day. Plus, its impressive formula boasts skin-loving ingredients, including glycerin, niacinamide, aloe vera and dragon fruit extract, to help hydrate the skin, making it softer and more supple.

  1. £22 from Culbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tint

If you’re after an easy-to-use blush, this Milk Makeup tint definitely isn’t the perfect product. So, I’d recommend you take a look at the Elf camo liquid blush (£7, Amazon.co.uk), Chanel’s les beiges healthy glow sheer colour stick (£38, Boots.com), or Huda Beauty’s faux filter concealer (£26, Cultbeauty.co.uk) instead, if you’re after an easy ride.

However, if you’re after a two-in-one colour (for your lips and cheeks) that lasts all day and night without smudging, and you’re confident enough with a make-up brush to quickly blend it into your skin, you’re sure to have a lot of fun with this new Milk Makeup find. Just be sure to play around with it on your hand before putting it on your face, so you can see exactly how the water-based blush works.

