My honest review of Milk Makeup’s viral jelly tint

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Every now and again, a beauty product shoots to fame on social media, with every beauty editor, influencer and make-up mogul sharing their opinions on a particular product, creating countless videos on why they either love it or loathe it.

Right now, the Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tints are in the limelight, and the team got their hands on them ahead of the UK launch on 16 March, to see what the fuss is all about. Alice Carter, senior social media manager, naturally, shared her first impressions on Instagram – praising the pigmentation.

But I’m now on hand to give you my full review. As a big fan of blush, I was intrigued to see how the new products performed. Although it’s the jelly-like look and consistency that’s won TikTok over, it’s the staying power and multi-use that’s made me add one to my make-up bag. However, I will stress there’s definitely a knack for applying it.

From its formula to ease of application, here are my honest thoughts on the all-new Milk Makeup blush.

How we tested the Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tint

We got our hands on all four shades (Lauren Cunningham)

Before I applied the Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tint to my face, I swatched each shade across my hand to see just how pigmented the product was and how easy it would be to apply. Opting from shade burst, I swiped the jelly stick over my cheeks before immediately blending in with a brush and then gently dabbed it across my lips to achieve a complete monochrome make-up look.