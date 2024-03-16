My honest review of Milk Makeup’s viral jelly tint

Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tint
- Colours available: Four
- Colour tested: Burst
- Size: 6ml
- Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, aloe vera extract and dragon fruit extract
- Why we love it
- Long-lasting
- Take note
- Difficult to blend
You may be wondering why Milk Makeup has brought out a jelly-like blush stick, but there are certainly a fair few plus points to the water-based product.
Firstly, the formula is incredibly lightweight. No matter how much you layer it, you won’t feel any sticky, creamy, or oily sensation on your skin. This also means it doesn’t disturb any foundation or bronzer that has been applied underneath.
It’s also very buildable, although, I found one swipe across each cheek and two on the lips was enough to give a nice pop of colour. It’s this application process you have to be a bit careful with. While other blush sticks can be gently buffed and blended seamlessly into the skin, the high water content of this Milk Makeup option means it dries incredibly fast. In fact, I’d probably recommend you buff as you apply it, to avoid any harsh lines or stain-like strokes appearing on your face. This, for some, probably isn’t all that easy, so I’d say it is more of a must-have for confident make-up moguls rather than those looking for something nice and simple.
As it’s a tint, it also lasts for an incredibly long time, so there’s little need to reapply throughout the day. Plus, its impressive formula boasts skin-loving ingredients, including glycerin, niacinamide, aloe vera and dragon fruit extract, to help hydrate the skin, making it softer and more supple.