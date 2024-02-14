This E45 balm saved my sore, chapped lips and dry skin

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

’Tis the season for sore, chapped lips and slightly drab, dehydrated faces, thanks to the wet and windy weather that prevails during the winter months. So, alongside your waterproof coats, boots and umbrellas, it’s equally important to stock up on moisturiser and lip balm.

As someone who has tried a countless number of lip balms, with half a dozen in my bag or coat at any given time, I have raved about my favourites in great detail. However, if you’re searching for just one product to immediately smooth, soften and ease away soreness, this E45 lips and dry skin lip balm is sure to be your best bet.

Not only does it instantly coat your lips in a thick (but not sticky) swathe of product to help hydrate the skin and reduce the risk of cracks, but it also gives a slight gloss that has won me many a compliment. Plus, it can be used on other areas of the body, from sealing sore cuticle cuts to hydrating dry hands, which easily makes it a great buy, in my books.

Keep scrolling to find out more about this bargain E45 buy and why you should be adding it to your basket.

Read more: The best body moisturisers

E45 lips and dry skin balm: £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In my house (and many others, I’m sure), E45 was better known as bum cream, so, I’d understand if some people raise their eyebrows when I suggest they put this on their face. However, this balm is certainly a much different pick from the classic E45 cream.

With the brand’s tagline being “straightforward skincare”, you won’t find any fancy ingredients in this budget beauty buy. Instead, the small ingredients list includes petrolatum, the key ingredient in Vaseline, which works as one of the best moisturising agents for very dry skin; lanolin, which has a very similar function, although can clog pores, so is best kept to lips, hands, feet and only small areas of the face; and paraffinum liquidum, a medical-grade mineral oil that helps prevent water loss. Meanwhile, beeswax, castor seed oil and vitamin E add much-needed nutrients and help to retain moisture.

It’s also said to be safe for those with sensitive skin, and I’ve found its multipurpose uses to be incredibly beneficial, especially on those pesky cuticle cuts. So, if you could benefit from this lip- and skin-soothing bargain beauty buy, be sure to add it to your basket.

