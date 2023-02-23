Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Slip dresses, chunky flip flops and double denim looks are back in fashion, proving our obsession with Y2K isn’t fading anytime soon. But the Noughties revival wouldn’t be complete without the glossy lip look, so we’ve scoured all the best beauty brands to find our favourites for this minimalist make-up look.

While the Juicy Tubes era might have been well-loved, there were some things about lip gloss we could have done without – remember those loose hairs and the occasional bug sticking to your lips? We definitely do.

So, let us introduce you to lip oils, the lip gloss-lip balm hybrid that sits between skincare and make-up. These pout boosters offer a host of benefits, including hydration and plumping with a pop of colour and no stickiness.

With core ingredients such as jojoba oil, shea oil and added botanicals, these lip oils work to nourish the lips from the inside out and are slightly more glamorous than your regular lip balm. And while Dior’s lip glow oil is currently taking its turn in the spotlight, there’s a whole host to choose from.

In true IndyBest fashion, we put a wide range of lip oils to the test, from Charlotte Tilbury’s magic lip oil to Morphe’s must-have buy and Nivea’s new caring lip oil. Keep reading below to see which ones impressed us the most.

How we tested

Our tester used each lip oil for a minimum of 24 hours (yes, some are even advised to be used at night, too), eating, drinking and going about daily life. All were assessed on ease of application, how they looked, felt, smelt and how long they lasted, and the below landed themselves on our best buy list.

The best lip oils for 2023 are: