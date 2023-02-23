Jump to content

10 best lip oils from Dior, Charlotte Tilbury, Clarins and more

Keep your pout looking plump and hydrated with these make-up bag essentials

Lauren Cunningham
Thursday 23 February 2023 11:24
<p>Achieve high-shine Y2K lips without the stickiness</p>

Achieve high-shine Y2K lips without the stickiness

(iStock/The Independent)

Slip dresses, chunky flip flops and double denim looks are back in fashion, proving our obsession with Y2K isn’t fading anytime soon. But the Noughties revival wouldn’t be complete without the glossy lip look, so we’ve scoured all the best beauty brands to find our favourites for this minimalist make-up look.

While the Juicy Tubes era might have been well-loved, there were some things about lip gloss we could have done without – remember those loose hairs and the occasional bug sticking to your lips? We definitely do.

So, let us introduce you to lip oils, the lip gloss-lip balm hybrid that sits between skincare and make-up. These pout boosters offer a host of benefits, including hydration and plumping with a pop of colour and no stickiness.

With core ingredients such as jojoba oil, shea oil and added botanicals, these lip oils work to nourish the lips from the inside out and are slightly more glamorous than your regular lip balm. And while Dior’s lip glow oil is currently taking its turn in the spotlight, there’s a whole host to choose from.

In true IndyBest fashion, we put a wide range of lip oils to the test, from Charlotte Tilbury’s magic lip oil to Morphe’s must-have buy and Nivea’s new caring lip oil. Keep reading below to see which ones impressed us the most.

How we tested

Our tester used each lip oil for a minimum of 24 hours (yes, some are even advised to be used at night, too), eating, drinking and going about daily life. All were assessed on ease of application, how they looked, felt, smelt and how long they lasted, and the below landed themselves on our best buy list.

The best lip oils for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Gisou honey infused lip oil: £24, Gisou.com
  • Best luxury lip oil – Dior Dior addict lip glow oil: £30, Dior.com
  • Best vegan lip oil – Lottie London oil slick lip oil: £5.95, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best lip oil over lipstick – Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s magic lip oil crystal elixir: £28, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best high-shine lip oil – Morphe 2 glassified lip oil: £10, Morphe.com
  • Best budget lip oil – Make-up Revolution glaze lip oil getaway terracotta: £4.99, Revolutionbeauty.com
  • Best dark lip oil – Clarins lip comfort oil: £21.50, Clarins.co.uk
  • Best Y2K lip oil – Doll Beauty oil over it: £12, Dollbeauty.com
  • Best lip gloss like lip oil– Vieve lip dew: £17, Vieve.co.uk
  • Best non-sticky lip oil – Nivea rosé glow lip oil: £5.49, Superdrug.com

Gisou honey infused lip oil

  • Best: Overall
  • Shade tested: Original
  • Number of shades available: One
  • Size: 8ml
  • Applicator: Soft doe foot

Infused with Mirsalehi honey and hyaluronic acid, the Gisou lip oil is intensely hydrating yet strangely has no strong honey taste – sorry to anyone looking forward to a sugary sweet lip. Our tester fell in love with the curvy bottle, soft applicator and instant hydration, while the colour made their lips appear more defined, plump and healthy. Slightly yellow in colour, thanks to the honey, it suits any skin tone and leaves lips with a slightly tackier finish that sits somewhere in between lip gloss and lip oil. It goes in and out of stock at quite a rapid rate, so if you want it, we’d recommend that you get it while you can.

Continue reading...

Dior addict lip glow oil

  • Best: Luxury lip oil
  • Shade tested: 000 universal clear
  • Number of shades available: Seven
  • Size: 6ml
  • Applicator: Soft doe foot applicator

The Dior addict lip glow oil is working its way up the wishlists of many a beauty buff, and it’s easy to see why. With an incredibly soft doe foot applicator, the lightweight oil tastes and smells great while instantly locking in moisture on the lips, especially those that look a little lacklustre. Cherry oil is the key ingredient in every colourway – the clear shade leaves a more natural finish, while the coloured options are said to have a shinier result – and this hydrates and nourishes your pout for the perfect pick-me-up. At £30, it is a more expensive pick but works as the perfect little luxury for those who love their labels, and if giving it as a gift, you can get it engraved for an extra £10.

Continue reading...

Lottie London oil slick lip oil

  • Best: Vegan lip oil
  • Shade tested: Sweet extra cherries
  • Number of shades available: Five
  • Size: 3.8ml
  • Applicator: Soft doe foot

This Lottie London lip oil is 100 per cent vegan, thanks to almond oil and vanilla extract being the core hydrating ingredients. Enriched with vitamin E, B and omega-3, it’s deeply hydrating for even the most chapped lips yet feels incredibly lightweight. There is no sticky or tacky feeling when applying it, meaning we could walk around in the wind without fear of hair sticking to our mouths, but you will need to re-apply regularly to keep the shine staying strong

Continue reading...

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s magic lip oil crystal elixir

  • Best: Lip oil over lipstick
  • Shade tested: Crystal elixir
  • Number of shades available: Two
  • Size: 9ml
  • Applicator: roller ball

With a rollerball applicator, this lip oil soothes without nicking even the most cracked lips. Dubbed a lip conditioner by day and a lip mask at night, the crystal-infused oil works alone or as the perfect lipstick topper turning matte and even drying lipsticks into a vibrant, glossy finish. Swertian leaf extract works to reduce the appearance of lip lines, resurrection leaf locks in moisture, and a blend of sunflower and shea oil works to nourish and hydrate. There really is little else it could do.

Continue reading...

Morphe 2 glassified lip oil

  • Best: High-shine lip oil
  • Shade tested : Be Kind
  • Number of shades available: Six
  • Size: 8.5ml
  • Applicator: Juicy Tube style

For Juicy Tube fans, you’re sure to fall in love with this Morphe lip oil. Called glassified, the clue is in the name, as this nearly clear gloss is incredibly high shine, leaving a picture-perfect pout with just one swipe. Easy to apply – simply push up and swipe on – it is on the tackier side yet lasts an incredibly long time. Moringa, jojoba and coconut oil come together to provide nourishment, proving this isn’t just a pretty-looking product, so best believe we’ll have this in our purse for nights we want to get glossed up.

Continue reading...

Make-up Revolution glaze lip oil getaway terracotta

  • Best: Budget lip oil
  • Shade tested: Getaway terracotta
  • Number of shades available: Three
  • Size: Approx 10ml
  • Applicator: Soft doe foot

Make-up Revolution is known for budget beauty buys, and this lip oil is no exception. The vegan formula houses hyaluronic acid, vitamin e, jojoba oil and shea oil, making it a cocktail of goodness for your lips, locking in moisture and leaving a high shine. The super soft doe foot applicator feels soft and fuzzy, and the scent is like that of Lockets, giving a fresh (almost medicinal) hint of cherry. So best decide whether you love them or hate them before buying this bargain option.

Continue reading...

Clarins lip comfort oil

  • Best: Dark lip oil
  • Shade tested: Chocolate
  • Number of shades available: Eight
  • Size: 7ml
  • Applicator: Soft doe foot

The Clarins lip oil stole the hearts of many a beauty buff last year, and we haven’t fallen out of love with this find just yet. Made from 93 per cent ingredients of natural origin, sweetbriar rose, hazelnut and jojoba oils work to deeply moisturise and soothe sore, chapped lips with instant relief. The doe-foot fluffy applicator is easy to apply and feels rather luxurious too. Available in eight shades ranging from soft pinks to punchy reds, they’re light enough to be used every day for a subtle touch of colour when you’re not quite feeling a full lipstick, and the deep chocolate colour is our current must-have.

Continue reading...

Doll Beauty oil over it

  • Best: Y2K lip oil
  • Shade tested: Kiss chase
  • Number of shades available: Two
  • Size: 4.5ml
  • Applicator: Soft doe foot

Doll Beauty recently launched at Asos, and it seems to be the beauty brand name on everyone’s lips (quite literally when looking at this lip oil). Fully leaning into the Y2K vibe, its playful pop of pink, standout graphics and slogan style design dutifully fulfil our retro wish while looking fabulous in the process. It is on the thicker side, but firmly sits in the oil remit over a gloss, with almond oil working as the non-greasy, nutrient-boosting ingredient locking in that moisture and shine. Whether on its own or lacquered over lipstick, it’s sure to see you through many an occasion.

It is currently out of stock, but you can sign up with your email to be notified when it’s available to buy again.

Continue reading...

Vieve lip dew

  • Best: Lip gloss like lip oil
  • Shade tested: Cherub
  • Number of shades available: Four
  • Size: 6ml
  • Applicator: Soft doe foot

The Vieve lip dew was recommended to us by fabulous make-up artist Louise Hall, and we couldn’t be happier. Said to offer “the high-shine finish of a lip gloss with the comfort of a lip oil”, it does exactly as it says on the tin. With a sugary sweet scent, glossy coat, slightly tacky finish and incredibly hydrating ingredient list – raspberry seed oil, Camila oil and vitamin E, to be precise – it’s a go-to for glossy days when you need an extra bit of TLC. In fact, if your lip gloss isn’t getting packed full of lip-loving ingredients, do you even want it?

Continue reading...

Nivea rosé glow lip oil

  • Best: Non-sticky lip oil
  • Shade tested: Rosé glow
  • Number of shades available: Two
  • Size: 5.5ml
  • Applicator: Soft doe foot

If, like us, Nivea lip products have been a long-term staple in your make-up bag, then you’re sure to love this lip oil. It’s available in two shades, clear glow and rosé glow, and while both really impressed our tester, the soft pink hue of the rosé shade just nicked the top spot. Small and skinny, it fits perfectly in any sized bag, while the vegan formula gives lips that fuller pout look with no sticky or greasy residue. It does taste more like your regular lipstick, yet had an instant boost of hydration thanks to jojoba oil being a key ingredient.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Lip oils

While all the lip oils featured are the best in their individual field, the deeply nourishing feel of the Gisou honey infused lip oil just nicked the top spot. For luxury lovers, the Dior addict lip glow oil is sure to do the trick, while budget beauty buyers are set to be impressed with Make-up Revolution glaze lip oil getaway terracotta and Nivea rosé glow lip oil.

Give your lips even more TLC with the best balms to treat and nourish dry, chapped lips

