Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Refy launches new skincare products – but do they live up to the hype?

The face cleanse and face sculpt are both two-in-one formulas

Daisy Lester
Friday 24 January 2025 21:30 GMT
The duo are designed to simplify your skincare regime
The duo are designed to simplify your skincare regime (iStock/The Independent )

Loved for its viral brow-fluffing, lip-defining and skin-priming products, Jess Hunt’s brand Refy is one of the buzziest names in the beauty industry right now. Have a peek in any make-up enthusiast’s bag and you’ll likely spot Refy’s signature greige packaging that reflects the minimalist ethos of the formulas (think the long-wear brow sculpt or cream blush). Now, it’s ventured further into skincare, much to the delight of its fans.

Founded by influencer and entrepreneur Hunt in 2020 with a refined line of brow products, Refy has maintained a pared-back approach to beauty, with its latest launches focusing on how you can streamline your regime. And with its popularity showing no sign of waning, it’s a USP that’s clearly working.

Refy has channelled this mantra into its latest skincare products: a cleanser and a moisturiser, created for both morning and night use. Joining the brand’s existing face formulas (an eye cream, primer and SPF), the new products boast a hybrid design that help them stand out from the crowd. The two-in-one cleanser claims to remove make-up and hydrate the skin, while the moisturiser boasts a unique sculpting applicator – inspired by lymphatic drainage techniques – working to cool, depuff and lift your skin as you apply.

The products sound promising, but with the cleanser costing £24 and the moisturiser relatively pricey at £38, is Refy’s new skincare worth the investment?

Related stories

How we tested

Our skin after the two-step routine
Our skin after the two-step routine (Daisy Lester)

I’ve been testing Refy’s new skincare products for a week, so I will have to wait to assess the long-term effects. Stripping back my usual four-step skincare regime to just two, I used both products morning and night to see if simplifying my routine would yield the same, if not better, results. I have combination skin that is prone to uneven texture, redness and blemishes. I assessed the feel of the products on my skin and the initial results – here’s my verdict on Refy’s face cleanse and face sculpt.

Refy face cleanse

Refy cleanser review
  • Size: 70ml
  • Key ingredients : Glycerin, trealix, oil-like emollients
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to lather
    • Nourishing
    • Hydrating
    • Removes make-up well

Refy’s face cleanser has been designed to be the first step in your morning and evening skincare routine. To apply, pump a small grape-sized amount in your hands and lather it with warm water to activate the formula. Initially, it has a serum-like consistency that feels silky smooth against the skin, but it quickly lathers into a foamy texture. I found light make-up washed away easily, but you’ll need a separate eye make-up remover for waterproof or heavy-duty mascara. The formula is fuss-free and feels gentle, with the entire process taking around a minute.

A common bugbear with cleansers is that they can often strip the skin’s natural barrier of oils and moisture, resulting in dry and tight skin after use. For this reason, I’m wary of some cleansers and gravitate towards formulas aimed at sensitive skin. But I’m certainly impressed with Refy’s formula, it left my skin feeling nourished, which is quite something as usually after cleansing I’m desperate to moisturise, but this formula left my skin calm and suitably hydrated.

While the formula is fragrance-free, it does have a very subtle spa-like scent that creates a calming aroma. Plus, the sleek grey packaging isn’t an eyesore in the bathroom. For £24, you get a generously sized 95ml bottle and a little goes a long way. A week into use, my post-Christmas blemishes have been clearer and my skin feels smoother and brighter (although that might also have something to do with Dry January).

  1.  £24 from Refybeauty.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Refy face sculpt

refy face sculpt
  • Size: 70ml
  • Key ingredients: Inst'tight complex, glycerin, provitamin B5
  • Why we love it
    • Sculpting applicator works well
    • Non-greasy
    • Doesn't causing make-up to pill
    • Plumping and firming
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Roller balls could be uncomfortable on sensitive or acne-prone skin
    • Formula might not be hydrating enough for dry skin

A skincare take on Refy’s sculpting make-up products, the brand’s new moisturiser claims to lift, visibly define and hydrate the skin. The brand states the product is the first of its kind, with the built-in facial roller design to do the hard work for you.

The applicator is inspired by lymphatic drainage techniques, with the five roller balls having a cooling and defining effect on the skin. I was impressed with the applicator and the roller balls certainly felt as though they were working to sculpt and firm the face, in a similar way a gua sha tool does. Although, if you have sensitive skin or painful acne, I suspect that the applicator could cause soreness and irritation.

The brand suggests squeezing a grape-sized amount on the applicator before massaging it in upward motions around the face with the applicator. You then blend the remaining product in with your fingertips, but it is impressively fast-drying with a non-greasy finish, so much so, that I applied make-up straight away without it piling.

The moisturiser’s gel-like texture is lightweight, so it’s the ideal formula for oily or combination skin, but might not be as hydrating on dry skin. The brand claims that the ingredients will work to reduce fine lines and firm, hydrate, and reduce redness. In terms of the latter, I cannot attest to the long-term effects, but I certainly did notice that my blemishes were soothed.

My only gripe is the price. Most of Refy’s cult products cost less than £20, but this moisturiser will set you back £38. Having said that, if you’re looking to invest in effective skincare, the tube should last you a while, helping to make the price a little more palatable.

  1.  £34 from Refybeauty.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Refy skincare

Refy has done it again. The perfect companion duo to its bestselling skin priming and make-up products, the face cleanse and face sculpt slotted right into my daily routine. The cleanser left my skin nourished, refreshed and, most importantly, clean, while the moisturiser cements the benefits thanks to its sculpting applicator and hydrating formula. Slimming down your morning and evening routine (don’t forget to use an eye cream and SPF too), the duo tick all my boxes for fuss-free, gentle and effective skincare.

Looking for more skincare recommendations? Shop the best retinol creams, tried and tested

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in