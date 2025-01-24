Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Loved for its viral brow-fluffing, lip-defining and skin-priming products, Jess Hunt’s brand Refy is one of the buzziest names in the beauty industry right now. Have a peek in any make-up enthusiast’s bag and you’ll likely spot Refy’s signature greige packaging that reflects the minimalist ethos of the formulas (think the long-wear brow sculpt or cream blush). Now, it’s ventured further into skincare, much to the delight of its fans.

Founded by influencer and entrepreneur Hunt in 2020 with a refined line of brow products, Refy has maintained a pared-back approach to beauty, with its latest launches focusing on how you can streamline your regime. And with its popularity showing no sign of waning, it’s a USP that’s clearly working.

Refy has channelled this mantra into its latest skincare products: a cleanser and a moisturiser, created for both morning and night use. Joining the brand’s existing face formulas (an eye cream, primer and SPF), the new products boast a hybrid design that help them stand out from the crowd. The two-in-one cleanser claims to remove make-up and hydrate the skin, while the moisturiser boasts a unique sculpting applicator – inspired by lymphatic drainage techniques – working to cool, depuff and lift your skin as you apply.

The products sound promising, but with the cleanser costing £24 and the moisturiser relatively pricey at £38, is Refy’s new skincare worth the investment?

How we tested

open image in gallery Our skin after the two-step routine ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve been testing Refy’s new skincare products for a week, so I will have to wait to assess the long-term effects. Stripping back my usual four-step skincare regime to just two, I used both products morning and night to see if simplifying my routine would yield the same, if not better, results. I have combination skin that is prone to uneven texture, redness and blemishes. I assessed the feel of the products on my skin and the initial results – here’s my verdict on Refy’s face cleanse and face sculpt.