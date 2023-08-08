Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thanks to social media platforms such as TikTok, a whole host of new beauty brands are seeing huge success, and Refy is currently sitting in the spotlight.

Founded by influencer Jess Hunt in 2020, the fledgling beauty brand boasts only a small selection of face, lip, brow and body products yet has already seen a number of them be marked as must-haves.

Its face primer, for example, has over 3.5 million views on the video-led social media site. And another fan-favourite, the Refy lip buff, sits slightly over at 3.6 million views. So clearly, the brand is getting a lot of attention, but are the products actually worthy of the love their receiving on social media? In true IndyBest fashion, our beauty expert put them to the test.

It is worth noting however, that, while the brand has a whole host of lip and brow products, it’s yet to create any sort of concealer or foundation. We’re hoping that this will change very soon though and can’t wait to put them to the test when they hit the market, too.

Keep reading below to see which Refy pieces are really worth the money and which of the minimalist grey and cream packaged products now feature regularly in our make-up bags.

How we tested

Receiving a big bag of Refy beauty bits, our experts spent three weeks testing almost every product from the popular brand, primer, brow tint and lip buff all included. To make the most of each product and truly see how well they worked, they swapped out their everyday favourite make-up bag bits, wearing only Refy to see how it truly held up.

The best Refy products in 2023 are: