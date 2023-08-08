Jump to content

10 best Refy beauty products we really love: Cream bronzer, face primer and more

Our beauty expert put the trendy TikTok brand to the test

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 08 August 2023 10:16
We tried everything from Refy to see what really is worth the money

We tried everything from Refy to see what really is worth the money

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Thanks to social media platforms such as TikTok, a whole host of new beauty brands are seeing huge success, and Refy is currently sitting in the spotlight.

Founded by influencer Jess Hunt in 2020, the fledgling beauty brand boasts only a small selection of face, lip, brow and body products yet has already seen a number of them be marked as must-haves.

Its face primer, for example, has over 3.5 million views on the video-led social media site. And another fan-favourite, the Refy lip buff, sits slightly over at 3.6 million views. So clearly, the brand is getting a lot of attention, but are the products actually worthy of the love their receiving on social media? In true IndyBest fashion, our beauty expert put them to the test.

It is worth noting however, that, while the brand has a whole host of lip and brow products, it’s yet to create any sort of concealer or foundation. We’re hoping that this will change very soon though and can’t wait to put them to the test when they hit the market, too.

Keep reading below to see which Refy pieces are really worth the money and which of the minimalist grey and cream packaged products now feature regularly in our make-up bags.

How we tested

Receiving a big bag of Refy beauty bits, our experts spent three weeks testing almost every product from the popular brand, primer, brow tint and lip buff all included. To make the most of each product and truly see how well they worked, they swapped out their everyday favourite make-up bag bits, wearing only Refy to see how it truly held up.

The best Refy products in 2023 are:

Refy cream bronzer

  • Best: Bronzer
  • Shade tested: Dune
  • Number of shades available: Four
  • Suitable for: All skin types

This cream bronzer was our testers favourite Refy product and has certainly earned a spot in their everyday make-up bag. It’s soft, creamy and seamlessly blends into the skin delivering a sunkissed flush of colour that looks incredibly natural. Athough the brand suggests using the duo brush to apply, our tester found it actually works best when warmed up with your fingers then blended out with a brush later. This ensures a more natural golden glow that can easily be layered depending on your look. It’s available in four shades, from a lighter-hued dune to a deeper shade of onyx.

Continue reading...

Refy face primer

  • Best: Primer
  • Shade tested: N/A
  • Number of shades available: N/A
  • Suitable for: All skin types, including sensitive

The Refy face primer has racked up a whole host of fans, with many taking to social media to rave about the product. But what makes it stand out amongst the countless other similar items? Well, it’s all down to an innovative applicator.

Unlike your regular pump or pipette, the Refy primer goes on with a roller. This not only rids the need to touch your face with your fingers but also gives it a Gua Sha like treatment, slightly sculpting the face to lift the muscles as it lacquers the skin with product. Although this isn’t quite as massaging as the social media videos make out – it’s more of a gentle stroke than a skin pulling procedure – we did notice that it helped to de-puff our face in the morning.

As for ingredients, it will flood the face with moisture and is suitable for sensitive skin too. Niacinamide, glycerin and camellia seed oil are the three key ingredients, helping to reduce redness, hydrate the skin and stimulate collagen production. So not only will it help to make make-up last longer, but it actually has a whole host of skincare benefits too and our tester really loved the dewy finish.

Continue reading...

Refy lip buff

  • Best: Lip buff
  • Shade tested: N/A
  • Shades available: N/A
  • Suitable for: All skin types

Now this product has us torn. Unlike a regular lip balm or a sugary lip scrub, it uses a soft plastic bristled brush to apply the product, physically exfoliating for soft, supple lips. It doesn’t hurt in any way, nor does it tug or scratch, but we wouldn’t exactly call it a soothing sensation either. That said, our lips have never been softer in a quicker amount of time.

However, it doesn’t seem like the most sanitary of products, as although it scrubs away dead skin from your lips, you can visibly see everything that was taken off sat in the bristles. This, for some, will only make the product more popular, but for others, it can be a little strange to see buildup just sitting there. So to combat this, you really need to keep it clean, and please don’t go sharing it with your friends.

Looking at ingredients, a plumping-based agent helps to provide a fuller pout, amino acids help boost the skin barrier, and aloe vera helps to lock in more moisture.

Continue reading...

Refy skin finish

  • Best: Powder
  • Shade tested: 01
  • Number of shades available: Two
  • Suitable for: All skin types

Unlike most face powders which soak up oil and stamp out shine, the Refy skin finish actually feels like it helps with hydration and leaves no chalky, matte or powdery finish. Interestingly, it’s water-based and moisture-boosting glycerin and caprylyl glycol are included as two core ingredients. This means it instantly blends into the skin for a very natural finish instead of just sitting on top, and the result is a beautifully blurred, soft-focus face. Although you will need a very fluffy brush to evenly apply it as it can blend rather quickly. For yellow or warm undertones, opt for shade one and for pink and cool undertones, go for shade two.

Continue reading...

Refy brow tint

  • Best: Brow tint
  • Shade tested: Medium brown
  • Number of shades available: Four
  • Suitable for: All skin types

If you’re after thick, heavy-set eyebrows then you’re sure to be taken by Refy’s brow tint. Lasting around 12 hours or simply washing off when you wet your face, this product is perfect for creating both a more colourful brow and pulling hairs into place. The unique, round brush catches on to every hair without touching the skin, unlike most longer-shaped applicators. And the water-based tint both colours the brows while helping them to feel stronger and nourished thanks to a blend of peptides and camellia japonica flower extract. It really does do a bit of everything in the brow department.

Continue reading...

Refy gloss highlighter

  • Best: Highlighter
  • Shade tested: Topaz
  • Number of shades available: One
  • Suitable for: All skin types, although oily may find it greasy

Just like we loved the cream bronzer, we also think this other Refy face product is rather fabulous: the golden gloss highlighter. In keeping with the brand’s creamy-based products, this one is made from a mix of oils, including sunflower, coconut, linseed and avocado which lend it its high blendability while helping to hydrate and add a high shine to the skin. Currently, only one shade is available, named topaz, and although we would love to see more, this soft golden glow is just gorgeous. However, it isn’t the most impactful, so you either need to layer it up quite generously or go in with a shimmer powder on top if you’re after a high-impact look.

Continue reading...

Refy duo brush

  • Best: Brush
  • Shade tested: N/A
  • Shades available: N/A
  • Suitable for: All skin types

A good make-up brush is a must in any beauty buffs arsenal and this two-in-one style certainly does the trick. On one side, a small curved buffing brush picks product and gets in hard-to-reach areas. On the other, a white-tipped stippling bronzer brush helps disperse products across the face. This works incredibly well with the cream blush, bronzer and highlighter, although isn’t the best on powders. And, again, it’s completely vegan and washes up well in soap and water.

Continue reading...

Refy lip blush

  • Best: Lip blush
  • Shade tested: Orchid
  • Number of shades available: Six
  • Suitable for: All skin types

This creamy lip colour sits somewhere between a lipstick and a lip balm with a beautiful shade payoff that truly nourishes the lips. Coconut emollient and tocopheryl acetate help to hydrate a nourish the skin, while a blurring technology reduces the appearance of fine lines creating a fuller-looking pout.

It’s soft, creamy and delivers all the best bits of your favourite lip balm as well as being in a chunky stick-like shape that’s easy to apply without contouring your face into any funny angles. Six pink-tone shades are available, offering a veil of colour that’s slightly more sheer than a lipstick with a natural-looking finish. And, if wanting to make your make-up stretch even further, we also found it works pretty well on the cheeks too.

Continue reading...

Refy cream blush

  • Best: Blush
  • Shade tested: Peach
  • Number of shades available: Five
  • Suitable for: All skin types

Cream blush is a great product for adding dimension and a healthy flush to the face, and the Refy version is a fantastic find. Available in five shades, it stretches from a light-toned rose to a deep, dark cherry, although the orange-hued peach is probably our favourite. Similar to the cream bronzer (£18, Refybeauty.com), synthetic beeswax lends it its texture while ensuring all products are still vegan. As it’s so soft, it seamlessly blends into the skin with just your fingers or a brush, and a little really does go a long way.

Continue reading...

Refy lip sculpt

  • Best: Lip liner
  • Shade tested: Rosewood
  • Number of shades available: Six
  • Suitable for: All skin types

Although most Refy products sit within the no make-up make-up look, lip sculpt is probably the most potent product of them all. This two-in-one lip liner and setting gel will, according to the brand, allow you to outline your lips with a crisp edge of colour while setting it for up to ten hours. And although we liked the liner quite a lot, we found the setting gel actually pilled quite a lot before locking in the colour, so, sadly it wasn’t our favourite. However, if you’re a big fan of the brand and are looking for a liner, then definitely do give it a go. We tried shade Rosewood and it was just beautiful.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Refy

It’s safe to say Refy is more than just a social media-backed brand. Boasting a large number of fans (IndyBest now included), its potent products make for easier make-up application that also sit slightly within skincare. Our favourite find was the Refy cream bronzer, that effortlessly blended into the skin for a beautiful sun-kissed finish, and the Refy cream blush was also slightly similar in application. Although the Refy face primer is a social media star, we would say it’s a little overhyped. And the Refy gloss highlighter was probably our most surprising find in a gorgeous gold colour that will work with any skin tone.

Looking for a foundation? Take a look at our guide of the best ones to buy.

