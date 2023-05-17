Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Every now and again, a beauty brand booms and becomes a must-have of the moment. Jones Road, Nip+Fab and Hailey Bieber’s Rhode are just a handful beauty buffs are obsessing over right now, but we’re putting another at the top of that list.

With over 500 million views on its TikTok hashtag and countless videos claiming it transformed people’s skin, Paula’s Choice has garnered a great amount of attention. But the skincare brand is certainly not new.

Launching back in 1995 with founder Paula Begoun on a mission to make products that told the truth about skincare – no miracle moisturisers to make you look 30 years younger or serums that suddenly smooth out every wrinkle – Paula’s Choice has grown into quite the gargantuan brand. Its straightforward approach to beauty and bestselling products have put it on the map for quite some time, but the brand’s focus on educating its audience has given it quite the competitive edge.

“Education has been at the core of our brand since Paula launched it in 1995. We’ve always helped our customers find the right products for their skin, based on scientific research,” shared Paula’s Choice UK Education Manager, Heather Wish. And now the brand is taking it one step further with a trusty tool that instantly analyses any skincare product with a quick scan of its ingredients, how handy.

Armed with the beautypedia skincare ingredient checker in one hand and a whole host of Paula’s Choice picks in the other, we set out to see which products best impressed for every skin type, tone and texture. Keep reading below to see what we thought.

How we tested

Trialling out a whole host of Paula’s Choice picks over the course of six weeks, we slapped on the serums, tried out the toner and kept our faces clean with the cleanser in a bid to find out which products best impressed.

To make things simple, Paula’s Choice seperates each range by skin type, giving each collection it’s own colour to avoid any confusion. The products are also numbered, so you can easily follow a daily routine without having to focus too much on what product to use when. Keeping these different skin types in mind, we tried options from each range and below were our favourite finds.

The best Paula’s Choice products in 2023 are: