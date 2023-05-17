Jump to content

10 best Paula’s Choice skincare saviours tried and reviewed by our beauty buff

There’s something to suit every skin type.

Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 17 May 2023 09:28
Our Top Picks

Every now and again, a beauty brand booms and becomes a must-have of the moment. Jones Road, Nip+Fab and Hailey Bieber’s Rhode are just a handful beauty buffs are obsessing over right now, but we’re putting another at the top of that list.

With over 500 million views on its TikTok hashtag and countless videos claiming it transformed people’s skin, Paula’s Choice has garnered a great amount of attention. But the skincare brand is certainly not new.

Launching back in 1995 with founder Paula Begoun on a mission to make products that told the truth about skincare – no miracle moisturisers to make you look 30 years younger or serums that suddenly smooth out every wrinkle – Paula’s Choice has grown into quite the gargantuan brand. Its straightforward approach to beauty and bestselling products have put it on the map for quite some time, but the brand’s focus on educating its audience has given it quite the competitive edge.

“Education has been at the core of our brand since Paula launched it in 1995. We’ve always helped our customers find the right products for their skin, based on scientific research,” shared Paula’s Choice UK Education Manager, Heather Wish. And now the brand is taking it one step further with a trusty tool that instantly analyses any skincare product with a quick scan of its ingredients, how handy.

Armed with the beautypedia skincare ingredient checker in one hand and a whole host of Paula’s Choice picks in the other, we set out to see which products best impressed for every skin type, tone and texture. Keep reading below to see what we thought.

How we tested

Trialling out a whole host of Paula’s Choice picks over the course of six weeks, we slapped on the serums, tried out the toner and kept our faces clean with the cleanser in a bid to find out which products best impressed.

To make things simple, Paula’s Choice seperates each range by skin type, giving each collection it’s own colour to avoid any confusion. The products are also numbered, so you can easily follow a daily routine without having to focus too much on what product to use when. Keeping these different skin types in mind, we tried options from each range and below were our favourite finds.

The best Paula’s Choice products in 2023 are:

  • Best moisturiser with SPF – Paula’s Choice resist anti-ageing skin restoring moisturiser SPF50: £37, Paulaschoice.co.uk
  • Best for reducing fine lines and wrinkles – Paula’s Choice pro-collagen multi-peptide booster: £55, Paulaschoice.co.uk
  • Best cleanser – Paula’s Choice clear cleanser: £20, Paulaschoice.co.uk
  • Best retinol – Paula’s Choice 1% clinical retinol treatment: From £13, Paulaschoice.co.uk

Paula’s Choice resist anti-ageing skin restoring moisturiser SPF50

  • Best: Moisturiser with SPF
  • Type: Moisturiser
  • For skin type: Normal to dry
  • Size: 60
  • Apply: Every morning

Named best for high protection in our moistuirser with SPF round-up, this Paula’s Choice product is the perfect pick to welcome in the warmer weather. With a broad spectrum SPF 50 that protects from all kinds of UV damage, this creamy moisturiser does much more than just hydrate. Packed with antioxidants, it immediately softens skin with a silky feeling that instantly absorbs. Despite including niacinamide, shea butter and glycerin, it hydrates without getting greasy, although is best for those with normal to dry skin.

Continue reading...

Paula’s Choice C5 super boost eye cream

  • Best: Eye cream
  • Type: Eye cream
  • For skin type: All skin types
  • Size: 15ml
  • Apply: To under eyes morning and night

Finding a good eye cream can sometimes feel like an impossible task, but if dark circles are your concern then vitamin C may be like a little pot of magic. Suitable for all skin types, this 5 per cent vitamin C serum works to brighten up the skin and even out tone. It’s incredibly easy to apply with a simple pump lid and a little goes a long way.

Our tester used this morning and night and noticed a slight reduction in the size of their dark circles and the number of fine lines around their eyes, which they’re counting as a big win. We would like to note than some customer reviews say that some people did experience irritation, so be sure to patch test first if you have sensitive skin.

Continue reading...

Paula’s Choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant

  • Best: Liquid exfoliator
  • Type: Liquid exfoliator
  • For skin types: Combination skin, oily skin
  • Size: 118ml
  • Apply: Apply at night between twice a week and every other day

Taking off on TikTok last year as the ultimate must-have beauty buy, we’ve already reviewed this liquid exfoliant and are still just as impresed. Within two days our tester started to see signs of smoother, brighter skin with less visibile pores and fine lines and these results only improved the longer we used it. Retinol is known to be quite irritating on the skin, so be sure to start off slowly using it once or twice per week, and building up to a routine that works best for your skin.

Continue reading...

Paula’s Choice pro-collagen multi-peptide booster

  • Best: Reducing fine lines and wrinkles
  • Type: Serum
  • For skin types: All skin types
  • Size: 20ml
  • Apply: Every night alone or into your moisturiser

New product picks are always the most exciting, so this serum is sure to impress many a beauty buff. Housing six pro-collagen peptides, amino acids and hyaluronic acid, it delivers a hit of hydration to your face while supporting those all-important skin-building proteins.

Our tester focused it only on the forehead to try and tackle 11 lines and slight furrows (as well as not overload the face with too many products) and loved how hydrating it felt. After just a few days, skin appeared plumper and more moisturised, reducing the appearance of fine lines and when added to our night cream, was a quick and easy extra step that’s sure to enhance the health of your skin.

Continue reading...

Paula’s Choice clear cleanser

  • Best: Cleanser
  • Type: Cleanser
  • For skin type: All skin types
  • Size: 177ml
  • Apply: Morning and evening and rinse with water

For anyone prone to breakouts or blemishes, we’d encourage you to give this cleanser a go. Coming out as a gel but whipping up to a light foam once you add water, it really reaches every nook and cranny for a throughly deep clean. Glycerin, vitamin B5 and castor oil stop any feelings of tightness, meaning dry skinned folk needn’t be worried as it does away with blackheads, breakouts and enlarged pores. Our tester loved how easy it was to use and has it on standby for their next hormal spot flare-up.

Continue reading...

Paula’s Choice 10% azelaic acid booster

  • Best: Clearing serum
  • Type: Serum
  • For skin types: All skin types
  • Size: 30ml
  • Apply: At night to specific areas of the face or added to your night cream for a whole face treatment

Another option for anyone battling blemishes, this azelaic acid booster is quite the skincare star. Reducing dark spots, fading acne scars and soothing sore skin, this tiny tube really can do it all. Our tester has been focusing it on the red marks around their chin from a previous breakout and it’s slowly but surely helping them fade away. A little goes a long way as it is incredibly thick, but when treating specific areas it’s an almost all round solution.

Continue reading...

Paula’s Choice C15 super booster

  • Best: Vitamin C serum
  • Type: Serum
  • For skin types: All skin types except combination and sensitive
  • Size: 20ml
  • Apply: Every morning and follow with sunscreen

Vitamin C is one of the best beauty products you can use, brightening and evening out skin tone. Harbouring 15 per cent l-ascorbic acid, vitamin E, ferulic acid and skin-smoothing peptides, this Paula’s Choice pick is pretty potent. It’s incredibly lightweight so absorbs almost instantly into the skin and will work wonders when applied after cleansing each morning. Our tester loved how easy it was to apply as well as the impressive ingredients list but it is slightly sticky to touch for a good few minutes after application.

Continue reading...

Paula’s Choice defense moisturiser SPF30

  • Best: Moisturiser
  • Type: Moisturiser
  • For skin types: All skin types
  • Size: 60ml
  • Apply: Every morning

At first sight, this moisturiser may seem a little scary as it comes out quite dark. But worry not, as this almost immediately disappears into a lightweight cream with a slight sheen finish. Kiwi, liqourice root extract and argan oil make up the moisturising ingredients list delivering a hit of hydration while evening out skin tone. Our tester loved the look of the bight pink packagining, the easy application from the tube and the fact it has an SPF30 for sun protection too.

Continue reading...

Paula’s Choice 1% clinical retinol treatment

  • Best: Retinol
  • Type: Serum
  • For skin types: All skin types
  • Size: 30ml
  • Apply: In the evening, between twice a week to every other night

The large size (pictured) of this product is currently out of stock, so you’ll have to opt for the smaller, 5ml size for now – which isn’t a bad idea to get just a taste of whether it can work for you. With retinol being a buzzword in beauty right now, countless options are appearing on the shelves, but this one’s pretty potent and incredibly easy to use.

In a simple pump bottle, only a pea-sized amount is needed to lightly cover the whole face. While one per cent retinol reduces fine lines and wrinkles, peptides soothe the skin and licorice root extract helps to even out skin tone. Our tester is a regular retinol user so found this slotted into their skincare routine quite nicely, but anyone new to the ingredient may want to start off with something gentler. And remember, low and slow is always the way forward along with lots of SPF.

Continue reading...

Paula’s Choice skin balancing toner

  • Best: Toner
  • Type: Toner
  • For skin type: Combination skin, oily skin
  • Size: 190ml
  • Apply: Morning and night after cleansing

If excess oil is your issue then turning to a toner may help. Battling blackheads, breakouts and enlarged pores, this mix of glycerine, niacinamide and adenosine works to hydrate the skin while protecting the skin barrier. Unlike some other toners we’ve tried, it doesn’t feel at all drying on the skin and a simple sweep with a cotton pad will ensure it’s evenly absorbed into the skin. Simple.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Paula’s Choice

For those who truly care about what they put on their skin, you’re sure to get along great with Paula’s Choice. Those with oily skin will find that the skin balancing toner is sure help reduce excess sebum while tackling blackheads and breakouts. Meanwhile those with sensitive skin will love how the clear cleanser keeps skin clean with a gentle foaming finish and dry skin sufferers could definitely do with a hit from the defense moisturiser SPF30.

Looking for more trending beauty brand buys? Take a look at our review of Rhode

