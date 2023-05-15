Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beauty brand Jones Road is still in its infancy, launching in the UK only last year. But it’s safe to say its founder has well and truly been around the beauty block.

Bobbi Brown – make-up artist, author and founder of famous namesake label – created the brand to deliver “no make-up, make-up” for all skin types, tones and ages. The whole collection has been made around Bobbi’s desire to create better “clean” beauty products, meaning the range is free of sulphates, phthalates, petrolatum, PEGs (polyethylene glycols), cyclic silicones and many more ingredients.

So far, she’s certainly been successful. With tens of thousands of five-star reviews on everything from the best-selling miracle balm to what the foundation – which caused quite the storm on TikTok last year – Jones Road products have impressed many a make-up lover, including us here at IndyBest.

Now the collection has grown quite considerably, with the addition of bronzer, mascara, eyeshadows and skincare, we’re starting to see more high-shimmer shades and a broader approach to beauty. So, in true IndyBest fashion, we had to test them all to see which products are worth putting in your baskets.

Keep reading below to see what our beauty expert has to say, and why they’re coining the sparkle wash “just wonderful”.

How we tested

Being one of the first people to try Jones Road when it launched in the UK last year, we already knew which pieces of the collection we truly loved – miracle balm, shimmer face oil and cool gloss, to name but a few. So, of course, we grabbed onto all the new launches eagerly with both hands.

As most of the products have been designed to be applied easily with just the fingers – or a brush for powder products – this is what we did, smoothing the lotions and creams into the skin to see how they looked and felt. Keep reading below to see how they fared.