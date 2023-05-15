Jump to content

15 best Jones Road beauty products from the bronzer to the brow pencil

We got our hands on everything from the face pencil and miracle balm to lip tints and blush

Lauren Cunningham
Monday 15 May 2023 10:28
The collection has grown quite considerably, with the addition of a bronzer, mascara and eyeshadows to the range

The collection has grown quite considerably, with the addition of a bronzer, mascara and eyeshadows to the range

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Beauty brand Jones Road is still in its infancy, launching in the UK only last year. But it’s safe to say its founder has well and truly been around the beauty block.

Bobbi Brown – make-up artist, author and founder of famous namesake label – created the brand to deliver “no make-up, make-up” for all skin types, tones and ages. The whole collection has been made around Bobbi’s desire to create better “clean” beauty products, meaning the range is free of sulphates, phthalates, petrolatum, PEGs (polyethylene glycols), cyclic silicones and many more ingredients.

So far, she’s certainly been successful. With tens of thousands of five-star reviews on everything from the best-selling miracle balm to what the foundation – which caused quite the storm on TikTok last year – Jones Road products have impressed many a make-up lover, including us here at IndyBest.

Now the collection has grown quite considerably, with the addition of bronzer, mascara, eyeshadows and skincare, we’re starting to see more high-shimmer shades and a broader approach to beauty. So, in true IndyBest fashion, we had to test them all to see which products are worth putting in your baskets.

Keep reading below to see what our beauty expert has to say, and why they’re coining the sparkle wash “just wonderful”.

How we tested

Being one of the first people to try Jones Road when it launched in the UK last year, we already knew which pieces of the collection we truly loved – miracle balm, shimmer face oil and cool gloss, to name but a few. So, of course, we grabbed onto all the new launches eagerly with both hands.

As most of the products have been designed to be applied easily with just the fingers – or a brush for powder products – this is what we did, smoothing the lotions and creams into the skin to see how they looked and felt. Keep reading below to see how they fared.

Jones Road the oil stick

  • Best: Oil stick
  • Shades available: One
  • Shade tested: Clear
  • Size: 15g

Now this is probably one of, if not our most, favourite products in the entire collection. While the name “the oil stick” may not sound too tempting, the multi-use balm is the perfect pick for anyone after hydrated, dewy skin with a subtle shimmer, and it can be used all over the body. So, everyone, no?

It instantly moisturises with coconut alkanes and a mix of apricot, jojoba, rosehip and sunflower oil, yet is so lightweight you only need to leave it a minute before the skin is soft to the touch. Incredibly easy to use, it swipes on like a giant lip balm, and our tester popped it in their bag for whenever their skin looked dry or dehydrated.

Continue reading...

Jones Road the bronzer

  • Best: Bronzer
  • Number of shades: 7
  • Shade tested: Light tan
  • Size: 5.7g

This is one of the only products you can’t apply with your fingers, a big fluffy brush will be your best bet. Available in seven shades, from dusty rose to terracotta, there’s something to warm up almost any skin tone with a light dusting of the sunkissed shades. Fairly pigmented, a little goes a long way, and the incredibly fine powder melts into the skin, so there are no harsh contour lines or streaks.

We tried the shade light tan, and our tester liked the matte finish which sits really nicely with the majority of the make-up range that’s dewier in finish. It took the brand two years to perfect, which says a lot about the formula, and we have to agree it’s incredibly pretty.

Continue reading...

Jones Road the mascara

  • Best: Mascara
  • Shades available: 1
  • Shade tested : Pitch black
  • Size: 8.5g

We’ve tried a lot of mascaras in our time, but this is one of our favourites. With a curved wand that’s almost exactly eye-shaped and quite a fluffy brush, it hooks onto every lash, making them look fuller and longer. Ultra black in pigment, the result is quite intense, which we loved, as it accentuated even light lashes. Vitamin E has been added to give it a hydrating property, so your lashes feel soft after using and there’s no flaking throughout the day.

Continue reading...

Jones Road what the foundation

  • Best: Lightweight foundation
  • Number of shades: 12
  • Shade tested: Beige
  • Size: 35g

This foundation was highly anticipated in the UK after taking off on TikTok with many varied reviews. Coming in a wide circular glass jar that is on the chunky side, the heavy-set cream foundation is more similar in texture to a rich night moisturiser than most lightweight liquids we’ve tried before. Dubbed by Jones Road as a “tinted moisture balm meets traditional foundation”, we couldn’t describe it better ourselves, so anyone with dry skin or those looking for a very light coverage is sure to be impressed.

Anyone after a full foundation best look away now, as it isn’t going to completely cover or conceal anything. What it does do though is even out skin tone, illuminate the face and feel lovely on the skin. It needs to be layered with the face pencils or another concealer to hide any dark spots, under eye circles or blemishes. Coming in 12 shades, there’s something to suit a wide range of skin tones too.

Read our full review of What The Foundation

Continue reading...

Jones Road the best blush

  • Best: Blush
  • Number of shades: 5
  • Shade tested: Pop
  • Size: 2.5g

Named the best blush, This product has a lot to live up to, but Bobbi seems quite confident that it is, in fact, the best blush to buy right now. On first impressions, it is incredibly small, looking more like a kid’s make-up set that would come with a magazine rather than a near £25 product. But, on the plus side, it easily slotted into our make-up bags, and the lid houses a mirror for easy application too.

Testing shade pop, it looks quite daunting at first sight, with a bright and bold Barbie-esque pink that has a slight shimmer. But, when applied, it mellows out to a more subtle flush, although less is more, which suddenly explains the size. Owing to the shimmer, it also illuminated the face, ridding the need for a highlighter, genius.

Continue reading...

Jones Road the face pencil

  • Best: Face pencil
  • Number of shades: 25
  • Shade tested: 7 – light, neutral undertones
  • Size: 2.9g

Starting with one of our favourite products, this face pencil really impressed our tester. Firstly, a wide range of 25 shades is great to see (the brand does recommend colour testing on both the forehead and the cheeks to get an exact colour match for both areas of the face). But, it was the ease of application and final result that really caught our attention.

For anyone looking to cover up redness, uneven skin tone, dark spots or acne scarring, we would really recommend giving it a go. Our tester focused on covering broken veins around the nose, chin and cheek redness, small acne scarring around the mouth and concealing under-eye bags. While it didn’t cover our eye bags as much as some other concealers, it did work wonders on everything else and was incredibly easy to apply – simply draw onto the face and blend in with the fingers. It was particularly helpful for quick touch-ups and on-the-go applications, but be sure to buy the sharpener if you don’t already own one that fits (£8, Jonesroadbeauty.com).

Continue reading...

Jones Road the lip tint

  • Best: Lip tint
  • Number of shades: 9
  • Shade tested: All
  • Size: 1.8g

We were incredibly lucky to test every single shade of the Jones Road lip tints, but nude rose stuck out as our favourite. Similarly to all of the other products, this isn’t as pigmented when on as it is in the packaging, meaning if you did want to experiment with shades you wouldn’t usually go for, this is the brand to try. But, if you are after a bolder look you can add another layer for more of a pop.

Castor oil features as the key ingredient in this product, which not only moisturises dry skin but also works wonders on dry lips. Being a tint rather than a lipstick, it is designed to nourish the lips and provide a long-lasting colour at the same time, so you can wave goodbye to dry or cracked lipstick lips as it feels more like a hydrating balm with a colour.

Continue reading...

Jones Road sparkle wash

  • Best: Sparkle eyeshadow
  • Shades available: 5
  • Shade tested: So pretty
  • Size: 5g

As the shade name says, this colour really is “so pretty”, and our tester loved the high iridescent finish. Being a liquid eyeshadow, it’s incredibly easy to apply – like a lipgloss for the eyes – lasts all day and doesn’t crease like a powder. While the shades aren’t super pigmented, the shimmer level is high, so it can also be worn across the cheeks come festival season. We found it took around three minutes to dry, so you’ll want to either apply it as the last step in your routine or wait a little bit before applying other products to give it time to really set.

Continue reading...

Jones Road miracle balm

  • Best: Primer
  • Number of shades: 8
  • Shade tested: Dusty rose, disco and sunkissed
  • Size: 50g

We tested three shades of the miracle balm, and we’re really glad we did as our favourite one was something we would never normally pick. Although it looks like each shade matches a certain skin tone range, any of these products can actually be used on any skin tone and will look rather beautiful – trust us.

Our fair-skinned tester opted for shades dusty rose, disco and sunkissed, and surprisingly the latter – something they never thought would suit them – was their favourite. Although they may look very pigmented in the pot, they instantly blend out for a very subtle tint that works wonders to revive tired-looking skin. This is thanks to castor oil being the main ingredient, helping the product to melt into the skin effortlessly and work as a beautiful primer and base for the rest of your make-up.

Whether worn alone or underneath the face pencil (£24, Jonesroadbeauty.com), cheek tint (£34, Jonesroadbeauty.com) or a foundation (£42, Jonesroadbeauty.com), it is incredibly versatile and leaves skin feeling hydrated and looking dewy all day long. Rub the product between your fingers or around the edge of the pot to warm it up before applying with your fingers, brush or beauty sponge. Just be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before or use a spatula (£7, Jonesroadbeauty.com) to extract and pop on the back of your hand if using any tool.

Continue reading...

Jones Road lip and cheek stick

  • Best: Lip and cheek stick
  • Number of shades: 8
  • Shade tested: Rosy brown
  • Size: 8.4g

With a range of eight shades, there is an impressive colour offering for a cheek and lip stick. Of course, the first plus was the fact that it’s a two-in-one, meaning fewer things to carry in your make-up bag. But, our tester did prefer it as a blush over a lipstick due to its rather large size – although it was very handy for on-the-go.

We tested shade rosy brown which looked to be very pigmented in the compact but was actually incredibly sheer with a very subtle pink hue. Our tester does prefer a slightly punchier and bolder finish but for anyone opting for just a subtle touch of colour, this would be a great option. Again, castor seed oil is the main ingredient meaning it glides effortlessly onto the skin and melts with just the touch of a finger, brush or beauty sponge while also acting as a great dewy-looking moisturiser too. Wear over the face pencil, foundation and miracle balm if you’re looking for a fuller coverage finish.

Continue reading...

Jones Road shimmer face oil

  • Best: Shimmer face oil
  • Number of shades: 4
  • Shade tested: Pink opal
  • Size: 15g

Another versatile product – a core element of the Jones Road collection – is the shimmer face oil. Working as either a highlighter or bronzer depending on the shade, a full face base or even as a skincare product thanks to a very impressive ingredients list, it really does work wonders in many ways.

We tested shade pink opal which worked as a beautiful highlighter that adds a subtle shimmer to the skin and body for an instant boost of vibrancy when simply rubbed in with the fingers. Core ingredients include sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, jojoba seed oil and orange peel oil which all work to nourish the skin while also giving off a great scent. So the golden rule of not sleeping in your make-up doesn’t really apply here.

Continue reading...

Jones Road the brow pencil

  • Best: Brow pencil
  • Shades available: 5
  • Shade tesed: Light brunette
  • Size: 1.7g

For anyone after big, fluffy brows, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with this pencil. Larger than most eyebrow pencils, it effortlessly draws in thick(ish) deep strokes to build up your brows within seconds. For a softer look, you can easily blend out each line with your fingers, and it’s waterproof as well, meaning you won’t look like the Joker if you get caught in the rain. Available in five shades, there’s something to suit almost everyone, just be sure to keep it sharp for finer lines.

Continue reading...

Jones Road cool gloss

  • Best: Cool gloss
  • Number of shades: 11
  • Shade tested: Mocha shimmer
  • Size: 14g

To be completely honest with you, we actually used this product as a bronzer for a good few days before realising it was actually a lip gloss – a very embarrassing mistake for our beauty buff tester. But, we’re glad we did, as in true Bobbi style we found that this does actually work as a multi-use product too. And, despite the minty smell – which should’ve been our first hint that it was for the lips – we would actually rate it a full 5/5 on the bronzer front.

The reason we were easily mistaken was firstly the colour – we tested shade mocha shimmer – and the fact that there is no stickiness at all. When used in its official capacity though it can either work as a lovely subtle lip shimmer or over any coloured gloss, as it delivers the perfect sheen. As the main ingredient is castor seed oil and shea butter, beeswax and peppermint oil are also included, it nourishes the skin while also acting as an antimicrobial agent too.

Continue reading...

Jones Road the light moisture cream

  • Best: Morning moisturiser
  • Shades available: N/A
  • Shade tested: N/A
  • Size: 45g

With niacinamide, glycerin and shea butter, this gel-like moisturiser is a great morning skincare staple. In a gel-like consistency, it gives the face an instant hit of hydration that made our tester feel wide awake. It does take a little while to sink in, but we applied our make-up on top pretty quickly and found it works as a pretty good primer too. A little goes a long way as to not get a greasy finish, and, as always, it’s best to apply with a spatula or clean brush to avoid bacteria transfer from your fingers.

Continue reading...

Jones Road just a sec

  • Best: Soft eye shimmer
  • Shades available: 9
  • Shade tested: Baby pink
  • Size: 3g

Another multi-use product, these subtle shimmers can be used as eyeshadows, in the inner corner of the eye to brighten or as a highligher across the browbone, cheekbone and neck. Giving the softest shimmer, it’s light enough to be used every day, yet gives off just a light touch of glam. Our tester loved shade baby pink, which widened their eyes and brought out the blue. The only complaint we have is that we just wish the pot was a little bit bigger so we could comfortably get our finger in it with long nails. So, Bobbi if you’re reading, please make our dreams come true.

Continue reading...

Jones Road Beauty products FAQs

What is clean beauty?

Clean beauty has been growing in popularity in recent years with more people becoming conscious of exactly what ingredients are in their beauty products. Essentially, clean beauty products are free from potentially harmful chemicals and have taken environmental and human health into consideration. Jones Road states that key potentially harmful chemicals such as phthalates, sulfates, petrolatum, PEGs, cyclic silicones, EDTA, or BPA are never included in any of its formulas.

Where can I buy Jones Road in the UK?

The brand’s products are currently available on the Jonesroadbeauty.com website for shoppers in the US, Canada and the UK, as well as at Liberty.

The verdict: Jones Road Beauty

For anyone looking for a full-coverage make-up look, Jones Road probably isn’t for you. But, any “no make-up, make-up” lovers, or those just looking to brighten the skin and conceal any redness, dark patches or small scarring, will love this brand.

We’ve written up a full in-depth review of What The Foundation, to give it the full attention the internet-breaking product deserved. But, to quickly sum it up, it’s a tinted moisturiser-meets-foundation that hydrates and intensely nourishes the skin while lightly evening out skin tone and texture and is well worth the money.

The miracle balm, face pencil and shimmer oil will be staying in our tester’s make-up bag for a long time to come. While from the new releases, the oil stick, bronzer and mascara joined the long list of standouts. What we liked the most about the entire range was its ingredient list, which nourished the skin from the inside too.

Looking for more impactful make-up? Take a look at our guide to the best lipsticks

