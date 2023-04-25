Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sephora’s arrival in the UK is no longer new news. With a swanky store opening serenaded by the Sugababes, countless ads and a whole lot of media attention, any beauty buff is sure to be up to date.

But alongside the shiny new stalls, website and host of new-to-Britain brands, Sephora’s own-label picks are not to be missed.

Reaching out to Sephora for answers on what is actually selling, the retailer shared with us its own-brand bestsellers, so, of course, we tried them out to see what all the fuss was about.

If you’re new to the retailer and don’t quite know where to start, let this be an introductory guide to what’s on offer. Even better, each item comes with the bonus of having an own-brand price tag, meaning everything falls within an £18 budget.

Covering everything from lipstick and concealer to face masks and foundation, we’ve rounded up the products Sephora fans are buying, to test them out for ourselves, so we can give you our verdict.

How we tested:

Sephora sent us a big box of products that would be any beauty-lover’s dream. Diving in head-first, we got to work lacquering on the lipstick, scrubbing our scalp and slathering on the serum to see exactly why these products are selling so well.

The best Sephora own-brand products 2023 are: