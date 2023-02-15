Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sephora’s London store will be opening soon but, for the moment, it’s still shrouded in secrecy. While the location has been revealed – Westfield, White City, for any beauty buffs not fully following the news – and we now know the launch is scheduled for March, exactly what will be behind the black-and-white striped doors is still set to be a surprise.

Of course, we can hazard a guess at what brands will be included – with fan-favourites such as Makeup by Mario, Patrick Starrr and Ilia all incredibly in demand – but those in the know at Sephora have been keeping their lips tightly sealed. Until now, that is, as we caught up with Catherine Womersley, head of buying at Sephora, to seek out some secrets.

“I cannot wait to bring the Sephora store experience to our UK customers,” she shared. “The store team are experts – not only do they have a real passion for product, they’ve all gone through an extensive training journey and are poised to help everyone harness their unique beauty.

“We have some truly special in-store services and treatments coming too – just wait,” she teased, ensuring some things stay a surprise. “But, honestly, the best bit for me is the opportunity to play with, test and experience our exclusive brands in real life. From Skinfix, Makeup by Mario, GXVE and Tarte to our very own Sephora Collection, it’s going to be a real playground for beauty-lovers.”

So, it certainly sounds like the store will meet, and even exceed, our expectations. To give us a head start on which products to pick up, Catherine shared with us her 10 favourite in-store finds – which are all available to shop online now, if you can’t quite wait one more month to shop in-store. Keep reading to discover all 10 of Catherine’s picks.

Hourglass ambient lighting bronzer: £54, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

The Hourglass Ambient lighting bronzer has become my ultimate go-to. It builds and blends easily to give a beautifully natural finish, and a little goes a long way.

Laneige lip sleeping mask: £19, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

A little pot of magic for nourished and protected lips – especially in the cold weather. The smooth, buttery formula is ultra-hydrating with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. You can use it as a lip balm, but I prefer to leave it on overnight and wake up to super-soft lips.

Rare beauty soft pinch liquid blush: £22, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

I’m so happy a pop of blush is back. I like to use this on top of my foundation – the melting lightweight formula leaves a natural rosy glow. Easy to apply, it’s the instant awakening I need on these busy, pre-store-launch days.

Refy brow pomade: £14, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Sadly, my brows are a little sparse and I have spent years drawing them on with a pencil, so this has truly been a game changer for me. The Pomade is a mix of a cream and a powder, which makes the product very buildable. The long-lasting wear is also a big bonus.

Ilia multi stick: £33, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

This is a great multi-functional product, as it seamlessly blends into lips and cheeks. An easy-wearing and incredibly versatile formula, I always apply it with my fingertips and get a natural finish. This one has a subtle glow and really lights up my complexion, which is really great for winter.

Sunday Riley good genes glycolic acid serum: £70, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

I discovered this glycolic acid serum a while ago and I am now absolutely converted. I have combination skin and it’s helped clear up my breakouts as well as brighten my skin. A truly iconic product.

Tarte shape tape ultra-creamy concealer : £27, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

I have been using Tarte concealers for years, so I am really excited to finally be able to purchase them in real life at our Sephora store. If you want a highly pigmented concealer, this is for you – it covers but never looks cakey or enhances dry spots.

Gisou honey-infused hair oil: £35, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

I love this hair oil for its fragrance and how effective it is. You only need to use a tiny amount. It’s expensive, but a little goes a long way and, sometimes, for a little luxury, it’s nice to use as an overnight mask.

Sephora Collection face sheet mask: £3.99, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

These cult Sephora Collection sheet masks deliver all the nourishment my skin needs in these cold and dry months. If you haven’t tried one, you should. The generous amount of product means plenty to massage after. Choose from eight super ingredients, including lychee, coconut, pineapple and spirulina, giving quick and impactful results.

Skinfix barrier+ foaming oil cleanser: £30, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

I love this cleanser. Since I added it to my routine, I’m really enjoying how soft and hydrated my skin has been feeling. It’s gentle and has a mild scent. The cleanser is for normal to dry skin and contains some super skin ingredients, rich in vitamins, antioxidants and minerals.

