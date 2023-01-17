Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sephora made a comeback in the UK in October last year after an absence of 17 years. For the grand launch, the retailer kept things exclusively online, but it has since announced details of its brick-and-mortar store. Yes, in March this year, it will be opening a store in Westfield, White City, London.

Back in October, though, I couldn’t wait for the first physical Sephora store to open, so, instead, I set my alarm for midnight on the day of its online launch and filled up my shopping basket.

Sephora is home to some of the best brands in the business, and I’ve always lamented how difficult it can be to get my hands on many of them – shipping and customs are too much of a headache.

Thankfully, the retailer is my new gateway into trying new brands, topping up on my favourite products, and signing up for its hugely popular rewards scheme, which offers discounts, flash sales, birthday surprises and more.

If you’re unsure where to start with Sephora’s impressively extensive beauty ranges – including its highly rated own make-up and skincare brand, Sephora Collection – allow me to share my shopping basket with youand make sure you add them to yours or take a look IRL when the store opens.

ILIA super serum skin tint SPF 30: £46, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

You’ll probably recognise this pipette bottle from TikTok too, as the sheer skin tint went viral on the app earlier this year. Available in 20 shades, it’s a make-up and skincare hybrid that promises a dewy finish and even skin tone – the SPF 30 is an added bonus. It’s also free from oil, fragrance and silicones, and I’m hoping this will be my new favourite complexion product for a minimal make-up look.

Buy now

Danessa Myricks Beauty yummy skin blurring balm powder: £39.50, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Danessa Myricks is nothing short of a make-up genius, known for her long-lasting, highly pigmented products that will take your look to the next level. While I’m keen to try her eyeshadow pigments and palettes, this skin blurring balm powder is top of my list. It’s a unique formula that claims to hydrate skin while reducing oil production and texture. According to Sephora “it feels like a balm but sets like a powder” – it’s unlike anything I’ve come across before.

Buy now

Sephora Collection best skin ever foundation: £17.99, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

A trip to Sephora isn’t complete without exploring its own make-up range, Sephora Collection. Its best skin ever foundation is a bestseller in the US, so I’m keen to put it through its paces. There are a whopping 48 shades to shop from, offering a natural finish and a buildable formula. As it promises to be long-lasting and hydrating, I’m hoping this will be a make-up must-have for my combination skin.

Buy now

Read more: Sephora is now in the UK, but what are the best own-brand products to buy?

Tarte shape tape contour concealer: £27, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Previously, Tarte’s renowned shape tape contour concealer has only been available to buy on QVC in the UK, but now I’ll be stocking up direct from Sephora with next-day delivery. This has long been a favourite in my make-up bag, thanks to its very generous 10ml size, and large doe-foot applicator that dispenses enough product to cover every blemish and dark circle. It provides full coverage, is long-lasting and doesn’t crease or feel heavy.

Buy now

Innisfree pore clearing clay mask: £13.50, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

For the uninitiated, Innisfree is one of the biggest Korean beauty brands and is now available to shop at Sephora UK. I’ve had my eye on its bestselling clay mask for years, which claims to “minimise the look of pores”, as it “gently exfoliates, cleanses and unclogs impurities, while absorbing excess oil and sebum.” As someone with blackheads and a constant shiny T-zone, I’m hoping this will leave my skin soft, soothed and with less-visible pores.

Buy now

