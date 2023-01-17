Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stop what you’re doing, because we’ve got some big news. While Sephora’s online presence returned to the UK in October 2022, the retailer has finally announced when and where the UK store will be opening – and it’s sooner than you might think.

Yes, 17 years after the French beauty retailer made the decision to close its stores in the UK, it’s made its comeback – and we’ve been excited ever since.

If you haven’t stepped foot in a Sephora store, take it from us, it’s a beauty emporium. Offering a serious step up from high-street drugstores, the skincare and make-up destination sells masstige as well as high-end beauty products, all under one roof.

There’s also an impressive range of exclusive brands you can’t get anywhere else, including Makeup by Mario, ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr, and so much more.

We cannot wait for the brick-and-mortar store to open this year. Keep reading for everything there is to know.

When is Sephora coming to the UK?

Sephora officially returned to the UK on Monday 17 October 2022 in an online-only capacity. But we now know the physical store will open in March. Yes, in just two months’ time.

Where is Sephora opening in the UK?

Sephora is only available online at this stage. But fear not, beauty-lovers, because the retailer has confirmed it will be opening its first brick-and-mortar store in March in Westfield, White City, London.

As you’d expect from the beauty emporium, there will be more than 135 brands, including Makeup by Mario, One/Size by Patrick Starrr, Vegamour, Skinfix, the retailer’s own Sephora Collection and some exciting debut brands. Of course, we’ll give you our first impressions of the UK store.

What brands will be available to buy at Sephora in the UK?

Sephora is among the best in the business for beauty products. You can now get your hands on a huge range of brands that were previously US exclusives.

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr is one of the brands we’re particularly excited about trying, with the made for shade bronze and sculpt trio palette (£37, Sephora.co.uk) making it into our basket already. Similarly, we’re excited to get our hands on Ilia products – notably the super serum skin tint (£46, Sephora.co.uk) – and, of course, Sephora’s own brand, which offers an affordable, yet seriously impressive range of beauty favourites.

