At long last, Sephora has finally made a comeback in the UK.

Last week, the French beauty retailer announced it would be back in the UK from 17 October, after an absence of 17 years. For now, the retailer has launched exclusively online, but it has plans to open brick-and-mortar stores in the UK next year.

Previously, beauty obsessives in the UK could only shop at the famous one-stop shop for cosmetics by travelling abroad, but now they can browse the hundreds of brands Sephora stocks, from Makeup By Mario to Danessa Myricks.

If you can’t wait until next year to peruse the shelves of Sephora UK in person, you will be able to pay a visit to its pop-up at One Marylebone, London, on 20 October, where you’ll find expert-led masterclasses, workshops with MUAs, and a chance to sample the brands stocked in store.

While I can’t wait for the first physical Sephora UK store to open in London next year, I set my alarm for midnight and filled up my shopping basket as soon as it launched online.

Sephora is home to some of the best brands in the business, and I’ve always lamented how difficult it can be to get my hands on many of them – shipping and customs are too much of a headache.

Thankfully, the retailer is my new gateway into trying new brands, topping up on my favourite products, and signing up for its hugely popular rewards scheme, which offers discounts, flash sales, birthday surprises and more.

If you’re unsure where to start with Sephora’s impressively extensive beauty ranges – including its highly rated own make-up and skincare brand, Sephora Collection – allow me to share my shopping basket with you.

My top tip before you check out? If you know you’ll be placing multiple orders with Sephora before the year is out, I’d highly recommend adding its premier delivery service to your basket, as it grants you next-day delivery for an entire year, for just £9.95.

Makeup By Mario soft sculpt shaping stick: £32, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Makeup By Mario is the brainchild of Mario Dedivanovic, who has the coveted role of Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist. It’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about contour, and when he first launched his own brand in 2021 with a collection of eyeshadow palettes, customisable shimmer pigments and eyeliners, I was very impressed – read my IndyBest review here. Since then, I’ve been dying to get my hands on his soft sculpt complexion products, and this shaping stick in particular. Countless reviews across TikTok and Instagram praise its creamy, easily blendable formula, so I can’t wait to see if it delivers.

Buy now

ILIA super serum skin tint SPF 30: £46, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

You’ll probably recognise this pipette bottle from TikTok too, as the sheer skin tint went viral on the app earlier this year. Available in 20 shades, it’s a make-up and skincare hybrid that promises a dewy finish and even skin tone – the SPF 30 is an added bonus. It’s also free from oil, fragrance and silicones, and I’m hoping this will be my new favourite complexion product for a minimal make-up look.

Buy now

Danessa Myricks Beauty yummy skin blurring balm powder: £39.50, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Danessa Myricks is nothing short of a make-up genius, known for her long-lasting, highly pigmented products that will take your look to the next level. While I’m keen to try her eyeshadow pigments and palettes, this skin blurring balm powder is top of my list. It’s a unique formula that claims to hydrate skin while reducing oil production and texture. According to Sephora “it feels like a balm but sets like a powder” – it’s unlike anything I’ve come across before.

Buy now

Sephora Collection best skin ever foundation: £17.99, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

A trip to Sephora isn’t complete without exploring its own make-up range, Sephora Collection. Its best skin ever foundation is a bestseller in the US, so I’m keen to put it through its paces. There’s a whopping 48 shades to shop from, offering a natural finish and a buildable formula. As it promises to be long-lasting and hydrating, I’m hoping this will be a make-up must-have for my combination skin.

Buy now

Sephora Collection wishing you discovery beauty advent calendar 2022: £44.99, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Speaking of Sephora’s own brand, I added its beauty advent calendar to my basket straightaway. Given UK shoppers have never been able to explore the retailer’s make-up and skincare range before, this budget-friendly offering is the perfect opportunity to sample some of its bestsellers, from cleansers and lip masks to eyeshadow and nail polish.

Buy now

Tom Ford PB sampler set: £68, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Tom Ford is well known for its luxury fragrances, but given the eye-wateringly high price tags, I often can’t justify splurging hundreds of pounds, which is why I love perfume discovery sets such as this. It’s the most affordable way to try out new scents before deciding which one you want to commit to buying in a full-size bottle. Featuring 10 of Tom Ford’s most-loved scents, this would also make a great Christmas gift.

Buy now

Tarte shape tape contour concealer: £27, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Previously, Tarte’s renowned shape tape contour concealer has only been available to buy on QVC in the UK, but now I’ll be stocking up direct from Sephora with next-day delivery. This has long been a favourite in my make-up bag, thanks to its very generous 10ml size, and large doe-foot applicator that dispenses enough product to cover every blemish and dark circle. It provides full coverage, is long-lasting and doesn’t crease or feel heavy.

Buy now

Innisfree pore clearing clay mask: £13.50, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

For the uninitiated, Innisfree is one of the biggest Korean beauty brands and is now available to shop at Sephora UK. I’ve had my eye on its bestselling clay mask for years, which claims to “minimise the look of pores”, as it “gently exfoliates, cleanses and unclogs impurities, while absorbing excess oil and sebum.” As someone with blackheads and a constant shiny T-zone, I’m hoping this will leave my skin soft, soothed and with less-visible pores.

Buy now

Refy universal collection: £28, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Yes, Refy is a UK beauty brand and can be bought via the Refy website, but its products are so popular it frequently sells out. Sephora couldn’t have arrived at a better time, as you can now get your hands on it much more conveniently. This kit contains the brand’s brow sculpt, lip gloss and mini gloss highlighter, which will be going straight into my make-up bag for dewy, high-shine looks this party season.

Buy now

