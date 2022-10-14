Jump to content

Sephora is coming to the UK – here’s what you need to know

From where the store will be to what brands will be available, we answer all of your burning questions

Eva Waite-Taylor
Friday 14 October 2022 11:11
<p>Mark 17 October in your diaries because this launch is going to be big </p>

(Getty/The Independent)

Stop what you’re doing, because we’ve got some big news. After years of rumours and speculation, the secret is out and Sephora is finally returning to the UK.

Yes, 17 years after the French beauty retailer made the decision to close its stores here, it’s making a comeback – and we couldn’t be more excited.

If you’ve never stepped foot in a Sephora store, take it from us, it’s a beauty emporium. Offering a serious step up from high-street drugstores, the skincare and make-up destination sells masstige as well as high-end beauty products, all under one roof.

There’s also an impressive range of exclusive brands you can’t get anywhere else, including Makeup by Mario, ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr, and so much more.

We cannot wait for the bricks-and-mortar store to open next year but its online launch is sooner than you’d think, and you’ll be able to get your hands on all the cult make-up and skincare products ahead of Christmas. Keep reading for everything there is to know.

Read more:

When is Sephora coming to the UK?

Sephora will be returning to the UK on Monday 17 October – so mark the date in your diary. Initially, it’s online only, but a physical store is coming soon too.

Where is Sephora opening in the UK?

As we’ve mentioned, at first, Sephora will only be available online. But fear not, beauty lovers, because the retailer will be opening a bricks-and-mortar store in London in spring next year. If you don’t live in the capital, you too will soon be able to access the gift of Sephora, because there are also plans to open more shops nationwide.

If your excitement is mounting and you can’t wait until 2023 to get your fix, we’ve got some even better news. The retailer is hosting a pop-up at One Marylebone, London, on 20 October, where there will be expert-led masterclasses, workshops with MUAs, and a chance to sample the brands. But there’s a catch: you won’t be able to buy anything during the event.

What brands will be available to buy at Sephora in the UK?

Sephora is among the best in the business for beauty products. From Monday (17 October), you’ll be able to get your hands on a huge range of brands. Think Makeup by Mario (Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist), ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr, Vegamour, Ilia and, of course, Sephora’s own-brand collection of affordable, yet seriously impressive, products.

As well as exclusives, you’ll also be able to get your hands on your current favourites too, such as Fenty, Refy, Glow Recipe, Pat McGrath Labs, and JVN haircare.

