More
6 best knee-high boots for wide calves, from chunky stompers to stilettos

For wearability and comfort, these knee-grazers really do fit the brief

Kate Ng
Thursday 15 December 2022 12:13
<p>We tested these high street styles on calves with a nearly 18in circumference </p>

We tested these high street styles on calves with a nearly 18in circumference

(iStock/The Independent)

Being able to wear knee-high boots when the temperature drops makes enduring the cold and dark of winter (almost) worth it. They always look très chic and can take an otherwise-plain outfit to another level.

Knee-high boots never go out of fashion either, returning year after year the second autumn comes knocking as we look for ways to add a bit of edge to our cosy, all-wrapped-up outfits. Whether you’re taking your cue from Gossip Girl, Emily in Paris or The Devil Wears Prada, these tall boots are a favourite among the style set anywhere.

However, if you have thick calves, finding knee-high boots that actually fit can be a real struggle. Most high street options do not cater for thicker calves and it can often be demoralising trying them on in the store, only to find that you can’t pull or zip the boots up past your ankle.

The standardisation of clothing and footwear sizes across fast fashion brands makes finding the right fit more difficult than it should be if you fall outside of conventional sizing guides. Shopping should never be this frustrating, and it’s tempting to give up.

But discovering the right pair of knee-high boots at the right size, height and comfort level is a true delight. There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of getting that zipper all the way up your calf and admiring them in the mirror. Even better when they are made from excellent quality materials and expert craftship. A really good pair of boots will stand the test of time and last for years if taken care of properly – our testers knew we couldn’t give up.

How we tested

We searched high and low to find the best high street knee-boots for wide calves, and let us tell you, it was not easy. Many options that looked promising turned out to be complete let-downs. But after wading through piles of boots and stuffing our calves into lots of different styles, we’ve narrowed it down to the six best knee-high boots for wide calves.

For reference, wide-calf boots are generally considered those with a calf circumference of more than 15in (38.1cm). We tested boots on calves with a nearly 18in (45.7cm) circumference and included brands that stock multiple calf sizes to give as many options as possible. We also tested the footwear for comfort and walkability, particularly in those with heels.

The best wide knee-high boots for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – DuoBoots easton knee high boots in black suede: £250, Duoboots.com
  • Best for date night – Asos Design curve Cancun knee high boots in black: £48, Asos.com
  • Best for comfort – Simply Be elasticated high leg wedge boot: £69, Simplybe.co.uk
  • Best for style – Jones Bootmaker cagliari wide calf fit knee boots: £199, Jonesbootmaker.com
  • Best for wet weather – Pull & Bear track sole boots with elastic gores: £59.99, Pullandbear.com
  • Best for the office – Dune tayla stretch-suede knee-high boots in taupe: £150, Dunelondon.com

DuoBoots easton knee high boots in black suede

  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes available: UK 2 - 10
  • Colourways: Black
  • Materials : Split suede with calf leather straps

DuoBoots specialises in calf fitting shoes, so it probably won’t come as a suprise that, of all those we tested, the pair with the best-fit and top-quality came from this brand. They sell all their boots in eight different calf sizes, from 30cm to 50cm. In order to find the right size, you can use the “find your fit” feature on DuoBoots’s website. The process takes only a couple of minutes, and will show you how to measure your calf to get the most accurate size.

The feature is also handy because it provides you recommendations based on your shoe size and height, as well as your lifestyle. Are you planning to wear the boots to work, or for social events? Will you be walking a lot in them? Do you like to wear your boots over or under trousers? DuoBoots takes an impressive number of factors into account in order to find you the right shoe.

We found that their Easton suede knee-high boots delivered on style, fit and comfort. The 2.6in (6.8cm) stacked heel is a great height for both walking and standing. Our tester, who normally does not wear heels at all, was pleasantly surprised to find that she could walk for a respectable amount of time (around a 20 to 30-minute walk) without feeling any pain in the ball of her foot. The soft, smooth leather upper encases the calf comfortably and the zip is smooth.

DuoBoots footwear is undoubtedly the most expensive of our top picks, but the superb craftsmanship and the care that the website takes to find you the right boot won us over.

Asos Design curve Cancun knee high boots in black

  • Best: For date night
  • Sizes available: UK 2 – 13
  • Colourways: Black
  • Material: Faux leather

The online retailer’s range for curvy and plus-size shoppers is impressive, and our tester was overjoyed to discover that its knee-high boots did not disappoint. The only complaint is that there aren’t enough colour options, with the current Asos Design curve boots range being all black. However, this pair of stiletto boots stood out as sexy and stylish.

The shiny faux leather material, coupled with pointed toe and thin heel make these a sensual pair of boots that will add spice to any outfit. While you can’t choose different calf sizes, our tester found that these zipped up just fine and even left a bit of room around the top of the boot, which gave her some breathing room. However, the roominess does make the boots feel prone to falling down – they don’t, but it takes some getting used to.

Stilettos are never the most comfortable shoes to walk in, so we wouldn’t recommend these for any long trudges through the city. However, they don’t pinch or rub, so are comfortable to wear for most occasions.

Simply Be elasticated high leg wedge boot

  • Best: For comfort
  • Sizes available: UK 4 – 9
  • Colourways: Black
  • Material: Elasticated back panel

There is a huge array of different styles of knee-high boots for different calf widths available on Simply Be. Shoppers can choose from standard, curvy, curvy plus, super curvy, and extra curvy plus calf widths, as well as standard to ultra-wide foot widths.

The downside is that the sizing is not super clear on the website. Most listings don’t give you the measurements for each type of calf fit, which makes it difficult to gauge which one you should get. So we’ll make it easier for you by listing them here, so you can make an informed decision while you shop.

According to JD Williams, which owns Simply Be, a standard calf width ranges between 15in to 18in (40cm to 46.6cm); curvy calf widths from 17in to 19.9in (43.4cm to 50.6cm); super curvy calf widths from 19.7in to 22.5in (50.2cm to 57.4cm); and extra curvy plus calf widths from 21.2in to 23.9in (53.6cm to 60.8cm).

All the confusion aside, our tester loved these elasticated boots with a wedge sole for just a little extra height. The elasticated back of the boot helped them fit snugly, but not tightly, and they stayed up for hours without slipping down the leg. The shoes look simple but add a rather punky effect without going overboard on any hardware, and they are extremely comfortable to walk in.

Jones Bootmaker cagliari wide calf fit knee boots

  • Best: For style
  • Sizes available: UK 3 – 8
  • Colourways: Black
  • Material: Leather

Having been around since 1857, Jones Bootmaker is a dependable brand when it comes to boots (could we make it any more obvious?) and we figured it would be a safe bet during our search for wide calf-fitting footwear. But surprisingly, it doesn’t have a very big range at all in this area. The brand boasts four different calf sizes, from XS to L and depending on your shoe size, the L-size calf widths only measure between 40cm to 41.75cm.

However, if your calves do measure within this range, then the shoemaker’s cagliari boots are a treat. The smooth, polished leather and tapered toe give these shoes a very professional, sleek look, and the stacked 3in heel is a comfortable height for standing and walking. They are made with high quality leather that feels buttery and soft, and the craftsmanship is beautiful.

Our tester would have loved it if Jones Bootmaker had more generous sizes, but the quality of this boot means it does deserve a place on the list – but only just.

Pull & Bear track sole boots with elastic gores

  • Best: For wet weather
  • Sizes available: UK 2 – 8
  • Colourways: Black or white
  • Material: Polyurethane and polyester with rubber sole

Chunky and punky, these high street stompers surprised our tester with how well they fit. Granted, the large section of elastic helps a lot here, but despite it being quite a stiff elastic, the boot doesn’t feel tight or pinchy at all around the calf. The shoe is forgiving and comfortable to wear for hours.

The super-chunky track sole gives these boots a really tough appearance while still being really practical. They do well in wet weather (which we’ve had a lot of recently) and are wipe-clean, making maintenance a doddle. Our tester particularly loved the white colour option, but these might understandably be a bit risqué for dirty streets. Not to fear, they come in a black option as well.

Dune tayla stretch-suede knee-high boots in taupe

  • Best: For the office
  • Sizes available: UK 3 – 8
  • Colourways: Black or neutral
  • Materials: Stretch suede

Despite not being marketed specifically towards this demographic, the large stretch suede panel that comprises the entire back upper section of these boots mean they have plenty of give to accommodate wide ankles. The low heel is classy and comfortable, and they look exceedingly smart in taupe. Our tester loved wearing these in the office, as they complement workwear really well and are comfortable enough to wear all day long.

The only bugbear is that the short zipper can be a bit fiddly, whereas most other knee-high boots have a zip that spans the height of the shoe. Nevertheless, this is a small problem and the zipper showed no signs of getting stuck.

The verdict: Wide knee-high boots

DuoBoots has the most high-quality and accurate offerings we’ve found in this arena and our testers recommend them highly. However, they are pricey. For a more modest budget, Asos’ curve range is truly impressive and boasts a great fit. Our testers also rate Simply Be highly for their size ranges, but the website could make their charts a little clearer and easier to access.

