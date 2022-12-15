DuoBoots easton knee high boots in black suede
- Best: Overall
- Sizes available: UK 2 - 10
- Colourways: Black
- Materials : Split suede with calf leather straps
DuoBoots specialises in calf fitting shoes, so it probably won’t come as a suprise that, of all those we tested, the pair with the best-fit and top-quality came from this brand. They sell all their boots in eight different calf sizes, from 30cm to 50cm. In order to find the right size, you can use the “find your fit” feature on DuoBoots’s website. The process takes only a couple of minutes, and will show you how to measure your calf to get the most accurate size.
The feature is also handy because it provides you recommendations based on your shoe size and height, as well as your lifestyle. Are you planning to wear the boots to work, or for social events? Will you be walking a lot in them? Do you like to wear your boots over or under trousers? DuoBoots takes an impressive number of factors into account in order to find you the right shoe.
We found that their Easton suede knee-high boots delivered on style, fit and comfort. The 2.6in (6.8cm) stacked heel is a great height for both walking and standing. Our tester, who normally does not wear heels at all, was pleasantly surprised to find that she could walk for a respectable amount of time (around a 20 to 30-minute walk) without feeling any pain in the ball of her foot. The soft, smooth leather upper encases the calf comfortably and the zip is smooth.
DuoBoots footwear is undoubtedly the most expensive of our top picks, but the superb craftsmanship and the care that the website takes to find you the right boot won us over.