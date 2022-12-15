Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Being able to wear knee-high boots when the temperature drops makes enduring the cold and dark of winter (almost) worth it. They always look très chic and can take an otherwise-plain outfit to another level.

Knee-high boots never go out of fashion either, returning year after year the second autumn comes knocking as we look for ways to add a bit of edge to our cosy, all-wrapped-up outfits. Whether you’re taking your cue from Gossip Girl, Emily in Paris or The Devil Wears Prada, these tall boots are a favourite among the style set anywhere.

However, if you have thick calves, finding knee-high boots that actually fit can be a real struggle. Most high street options do not cater for thicker calves and it can often be demoralising trying them on in the store, only to find that you can’t pull or zip the boots up past your ankle.

The standardisation of clothing and footwear sizes across fast fashion brands makes finding the right fit more difficult than it should be if you fall outside of conventional sizing guides. Shopping should never be this frustrating, and it’s tempting to give up.

But discovering the right pair of knee-high boots at the right size, height and comfort level is a true delight. There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of getting that zipper all the way up your calf and admiring them in the mirror. Even better when they are made from excellent quality materials and expert craftship. A really good pair of boots will stand the test of time and last for years if taken care of properly – our testers knew we couldn’t give up.

How we tested

We searched high and low to find the best high street knee-boots for wide calves, and let us tell you, it was not easy. Many options that looked promising turned out to be complete let-downs. But after wading through piles of boots and stuffing our calves into lots of different styles, we’ve narrowed it down to the six best knee-high boots for wide calves.

For reference, wide-calf boots are generally considered those with a calf circumference of more than 15in (38.1cm). We tested boots on calves with a nearly 18in (45.7cm) circumference and included brands that stock multiple calf sizes to give as many options as possible. We also tested the footwear for comfort and walkability, particularly in those with heels.

The best wide knee-high boots for 2022 are: