To survive the throes of winter, there are a few things you need in your sartorial arsenal: a statement knit, a reliable coat you’ll dig out year after year and, of course, a trusty pair of boots. Whether ankle-grazing or knee-high, chunky or refined, flat or high-heeled, the right pair can effortlessly complete your look and be your cold-weather hero for years to come.

While some classic boot styles will never fall out of favour – think Dr Martens, Grenson and Hunter (not just for walking the dog, but for Glastonbury, too) – some trends are dominating the moodboard for 2024.

Biker styles are all over the high street, thanks to Miu Miu’s signature Sienna boot, while Ugg (another returning Noughties signature) has been adopted by the Gen Z fashion pack – from Bella Hadid’s go-to platform style to the classic mini boot.

As for evening attire, small but mighty kitten heels are the trend to take note of, whether in knee-high boot form or dainty style (good news for those prioritising comfort this season).

To save you the leg work, we’ve rounded up the best women’s winter boots on the market – from budget-friendly footwear to ultra-stylish investment shoes – and put each pair through its paces.

How we tested women’s winter boots

A selection of the best women’s winter boots for 2024 (Daisy Lester)

Over the course of two months, we put a range of different boots to the test. When testing each pair, we considered the design, aesthetic, fit and feel. We wore them for sustained periods of time to see if we experienced any discomfort, considering durability and support. Spanning trends and enduring designs, put your best foot forward and tread into the colder season in style.

The best boots for women for 2024 are: