Refresh your shoe collection with cowboy and knee-high styles, platforms, classic Dr Martens and more
To survive the throes of winter, there are a few things you need in your sartorial arsenal: a statement knit, a reliable coat you’ll dig out year after year and, of course, a trusty pair of boots. Whether ankle-grazing or knee-high, chunky or refined, flat or high-heeled, the right pair can effortlessly complete your look and be your cold-weather hero for years to come.
While some classic boot styles will never fall out of favour – think Dr Martens, Grenson and Hunter (not just for walking the dog, but for Glastonbury, too) – some trends are dominating the moodboard for 2024.
Biker styles are all over the high street, thanks to Miu Miu’s signature Sienna boot, while Ugg (another returning Noughties signature) has been adopted by the Gen Z fashion pack – from Bella Hadid’s go-to platform style to the classic mini boot.
As for evening attire, small but mighty kitten heels are the trend to take note of, whether in knee-high boot form or dainty style (good news for those prioritising comfort this season).
To save you the leg work, we’ve rounded up the best women’s winter boots on the market – from budget-friendly footwear to ultra-stylish investment shoes – and put each pair through its paces.
Over the course of two months, we put a range of different boots to the test. When testing each pair, we considered the design, aesthetic, fit and feel. We wore them for sustained periods of time to see if we experienced any discomfort, considering durability and support. Spanning trends and enduring designs, put your best foot forward and tread into the colder season in style.
A sleek take on the biker boot trend, Mango’s leather stompers feature a flattering knee-high leg, rounded toe, pull tabs and 3cm heel for extra height. Elevating the otherwise classic design, buckle detailing and silver hardware decorate the ankle.
Made from 100 per cent leather, we found them to be comfortable on their first outing. Despite daily wear, they kept their shape and the block heel was a breeze to walk in. The high street boots are just as easily styled with a dress and opaque tights as they are with baggy jeans.
Cowboy boots for the modern age, Asos’s russo boots riff off classic Western styles. The ankle height is teamed with a square toe, chunky sole and slanted, high-block heel that we found to be easy to walk in.
The boots fit tight around the leg (something to bear in mind if you have wider ankles or calves) and there’s a zip fastening for easy entry, while the silver studded detailing gives the boots some edge.
What’s first noticeable about this gorgeous pair of boots is the scent – as soon as we opened the box, we were hit with the zesty smell of lemons (the brand’s signature touch). Secondly, the weight of the boots blew us away – they felt like feathers on the feet. We, bravely, decided to test them out at a gig and – despite chunky boots being notorious for blistered heels – we came home feeling sprightly.
We didn’t think it was possible, but Lemon Jelly has made Wellington boots look cool. The patent finish elevates the look, and the chunky sole is very on-trend. The fact that they’re sustainable, vegan and waterproof is just the cherry on top.
An instantly recognisable boot for very good reason, Dr Martens has been an enduring name in footwear since its founding in 1947. This pair of 1460 bex boots are in the brand’s emblematic style, with an ankle-grazing fit, black leather upper, lace-up design and contrasting yellow stitching to finish.
The slightly chunkier sole gives them a contemporary feel that still retains the durability, comfort and looks of the classic pairs. Dr Martens work all year round – worn with jeans, a skirt and midi or mini dress – but come into their own during winter. You really can’t go wrong.
Sleek and versatile, sock boots are a must-have in any shoe collection. The fitted silhouette of this pair from Reformation is flattering, while the tight material helps to create a seamless look on the leg. This fawn suede pair comes complete with a square toe and contrasting black stacked heel for extra impact.
Whether poking out of long length jeans, worn with kick flares or with a louder outfit in the evening, they can make a look feel more glam and put-together. What’s more, they fit like a glove and were supremely comfortable off the bat.
Another take on the biker trend, H&M’s premium boots feature a suede outer that gives the pair a vintage, worn-in look. Characterised by a flattering calf high height, buckles and silver metal hardware detail the shaft and ankle.
Cotton linings and insoles provide all-day comfort, while the flat sole and low 4cm block heel lend them to both casual and more dressy outfits. Unlike some shoes in the edit, H&M’s well-crafted pair didn’t give any discomfort or blisters upon first wear.
If you’re after a more affordable version, there’s a similar calf-high pair with a matte-black finish for under £54.99 (Hm.com).
We were immediately smitten with Russell & Bromley’s kitten heel boots. Named “sleek” for a reason, the boot adds instant glamour to your look, thanks to the classic tube silhouette that’s crafted from butter-soft white calf leather. Not only was the kitten heel effortless to walk in, but the low design is a real statement.
While the black colourway is arguably more wearable, we love the white for a more arresting look (just don’t wear them when it’s raining). Whether worn poking out of wide-leg jeans or with a black midi dress, style the boots with black for a monochrome effect.
A timeless investment for your wardrobe, you really can’t go wrong with a pair of black, low-heeled ankle boots. Enter M&S’s under £100 pair. The elegant style is characterised by its low 4cm kitten heel, chisel toes and zip fastenings for easy entry.
Complete with M&S’s insoles that have been designed to reduce pressure on the balls of your feet. Plus, there’s also antibacterial padding for extra freshness.
Easily styled with everything from jeans to midi skirts and smart work trousers, the boots are perennially chic.
A pair of heeled black ankle boots are essential in any capsule wardrobe. A nice variation to the classic style, this pair from Free People are elevated by the croc texture and patent finish. The sophisticated silhouette is complete with a pointed toe and wearable mini stiletto heel.
We found them to be supremely comfortable, thanks to the low heel height and a memory foam footbed, and the inner ankle zipper ensures a snug fit.
A stellar shoe that will take you from your desk to dinner, Free People’s boots are an investment for season after season.
A contemporary take on the classic Chelsea boot, these feature the style’s signature elasticated side panels. Characterised by a wearable ankle-high silhouette, the boots lend themselves to wide-leg trousers or midi skirts and thick socks. As for the pull tabs, the design means they slip on easily.
We love the chunky silhouette and lugged sole, while the durable leather and spot clean rubber design is perfect for the unpredictable British weather. Note that they do take some wearing in, but it’s well worth persevering.
Chocolate brown is having a moment and Whistles’s holan heeled boot is perfect for leaning into the trending hue. Crafted from soft and smooth leather, the boots feature a flattering almond-shaped toe, a heel height (7.2cm) that’s formal but still walkable, and a timeless ankle silhouette. Even better, the boots are surprisingly comfortable on first wear.
The beauty of brown is that it complements more colours than you may think. Wear your boots with everything from denim to red or off-white pieces.
Love the look of The Row’s zipped leather ankle boots? Save yourself more than £1,000 by picking up AllSaints’s version. Boasting a very similar design – a chunky silhouette, zip down the front and rounded toe – the everyday boots have the added detailing of gold hardware and an exaggerated tab.
Despite the resurgence of more slender boots, rest assured that chunky ankle boots remain a timeless choice. Whether styled with jeans during the winter or adding some edge to dresses in the summer, these boots are a year-round investment.
If cowboy boots have ridden to the top of your wishlist, we’re smitten with these. Hailing from solely vegan brand Wills, they’re made from Italian bio-based vegan leather, making them a vegan-friendly pair – but rest assured that they look and feel like the real deal.
We were impressed with the buttery-soft, convincing finish, which is further elevated by intricate white stitchwork. Sporting pointed toes and a slight, slanted heel, they felt robust and well made, so you know they’ll take you the distance. We were able to march around for hours without feeling a pinch, thanks in part to the luxe, vegan-suede lining.
Vagabond’s contemporary take on classic riding boots boasts a black cow-leather upper and goat-leather inner sole. Comfortable and sturdy, the knee-high design features a pull-on shaft set on a chunky rubber outsole. Complete with a rounded toe and detailed seams along the upper, the boots make a statement despite their simple design.
Whether offsetting a dress in the summer or teamed with a skirt and tights during the colder months, Vagabond’s boots are a foolproof addition to your wardrobe.
Trend-led but still timeless, Mango’s tall boots will slot seamlessly into your winter wardrobe. Whether styled under jeans or with a dress, we love the label’s hybrid between a biker boot and a riding boot. If you’re in the market for a hardworking ankle boot, opt for AllSaints’s flat chunky pair or M&S’s classic low-heeled style, while Russell & Bromley’s sleek white kitten heel knee-high boot has you covered for evening soirees.
