Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s hard to imagine a great winter outfit without a great pair of boots. Tall styles, Chelsea or western-style cowboy boots – whatever you’re making a beeline for this season, boots are undeniably a winter-wardrobe mainstay that will still have a place in your footwear rotation all year round.

And while an estimated one billion animals are killed for leather every year, some of which will be used for footwear, the women’s vegan fashion market is estimated to more than double in value between 2020 and 2026 as we become much more concious of where our clothes and shoes come from.

So, if boots aren’t made from leather or any other animal-derived material, what are they made from? Faux leathers made from PU (which are usually fibres covered with polyurethane) and other synthetic materials create a suede, patent and textured effect, while our edit features a Wellington boot-look material that makes a good case for leaving leather dupes behind.

And while the leather industry is tied to the environmental impacts of deforrestation, no one should claim synthetic alternatives to leather are perfect in terms of sustainability – as such, we have made an effort to include enviromentally considered options including corn leather and upcycled materials.

Importantly though, vegan boots are no use if you wouldn’t be seen dead in them. When it comes to styles that have the fashion pack smitten this season, chunky, platform and cowboy boots have been extremely popular – but timeless slender-heeled boots and Dr Martens classics still demand our attention regardless of seasonal trends.

We have included boots shipped from outside of the UK, so make sure to check customs and import duties.

How we tested

While our personal style will have inevitably swayed our final edit, we were looking for both trend-led and unusual silhouettes to suit a range of tastes and budgets. We checked for how comfortable the boots were to wear, as well as their design and material quality, and how easy it was to pair them with different outfits for the colder months and beyond. Ticking the animal-free box was non-negotiable, but extra points were awarded for eco-conscientious elements.

The best vegan boots for 2022 are: