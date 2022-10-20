It’s hard to imagine a great winter outfit without a great pair of boots. Tall styles, Chelsea or western-style cowboy boots – whatever you’re making a beeline for this season, boots are undeniably a winter-wardrobe mainstay that will still have a place in your footwear rotation all year round.
And while an estimated one billion animals are killed for leather every year, some of which will be used for footwear, the women’s vegan fashion market is estimated to more than double in value between 2020 and 2026 as we become much more concious of where our clothes and shoes come from.
So, if boots aren’t made from leather or any other animal-derived material, what are they made from? Faux leathers made from PU (which are usually fibres covered with polyurethane) and other synthetic materials create a suede, patent and textured effect, while our edit features a Wellington boot-look material that makes a good case for leaving leather dupes behind.
And while the leather industry is tied to the environmental impacts of deforrestation, no one should claim synthetic alternatives to leather are perfect in terms of sustainability – as such, we have made an effort to include enviromentally considered options including corn leather and upcycled materials.
Importantly though, vegan boots are no use if you wouldn’t be seen dead in them. When it comes to styles that have the fashion pack smitten this season, chunky, platform and cowboy boots have been extremely popular – but timeless slender-heeled boots and Dr Martens classics still demand our attention regardless of seasonal trends.
We have included boots shipped from outside of the UK, so make sure to check customs and import duties.
How we tested
While our personal style will have inevitably swayed our final edit, we were looking for both trend-led and unusual silhouettes to suit a range of tastes and budgets. We checked for how comfortable the boots were to wear, as well as their design and material quality, and how easy it was to pair them with different outfits for the colder months and beyond. Ticking the animal-free box was non-negotiable, but extra points were awarded for eco-conscientious elements.
The best vegan boots for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Matt & Nat healy women's vegan chelsea boots: £155, Mattandnat.com
- Best heeled tall boot – All Kind Chloe brown vegan leather heeled long boot: £220, Allkindvegan.com
- Best Wellington boot – Lemon Jelly vegan mid calf dark brown boots with heel noemi 03: £122.50, Lemonjelly.com
- Best chunky Chelsea boot – Vegetarian Shoes Zoey mega boot, black: £89, Vegetarian-shoes.co.uk
- Best sock boot – Collection & Co Paloma sock boot: £135, Collectionandco.co.uk
- Best classic boot – Dr Martens vegan 1460 ankle boots: £159, Drmartens.com
- Best affordable boot – Monki faux-leather ankle boots: £50, Monki.com
- Best eco Chelsea boot – Humans Are Vain Vallby Chelsea boot: £140, Humansarevain.co.uk
- Best motorcycle boot – Good Guys Don’t Wear Leather Willie high-top vegan-leather motorcycle boots: £141, Immaculatevegan.com
- Best luxury hiker boot – Grenson Nanette vegan hiker boots: £335, Grenson.com
- Best cowboy boot – Will’s western boots: £121, Wills-vegan-store.co.uk
- Best platform heel – Koi Lexus cream platform heeled boots: £47, Koifootwear.com
- Best eco biker boot – Nae Mellea black biker work boot: £130, Nae-vegan.com
Matt & Nat healy women’s vegan chelsea boots
- Best: Overall
- Sizes: UK 3-8
- Materials: PU faux leather
- Colourways: Black
Chunky boots have been having a serious moment this year and these from cruelty-free label Matt & Nat are stacked with attitude. Complete with embroidered white Matt & Nat logo on their shiny PU upper, what we really love about them is their utilitarian feel, which is mastered by jagged detailing around the sole, elastic gore panels and ankle-hugging fit. Owing to their shin-grazing shaft and chunky lug soles, these boots are just the tonic if you’re looking for bang-on-trend drama that remains entirely wearable for your day to day – and they’re incredibly comfortable too.
All Kind Chloe brown vegan leather heeled long boot
- Best: Tall boot
- Sizes: UK 4–8
- Materials: PU faux leather and recycled rubber
- Colourways: Brown and black
As soon as we opened the box, we fell in love with these elegant and timeless chocolate brown boots. Handmade with a buttery soft PU faux leather that feels super supple, we were suprised by how comfortable they were, and how easy they were to slip on and off (despite the fact they don’t have any zips). Slim-fitting enough to wear under wide and straight-leg jeans but especially elegant with midi skirts and maxis, we can’t wait to wear them with sundresses in the summer.
They do have a slim heel, but walking was manageable for everyday wear. We also really like that the soles are made with recycled rubber, as are all the soles on All Kind’s shoes, while the shoebox is made from recycled materials.
Lemon Jelly vegan mid calf dark brown boots with heel noemi 03
- Best: Wellington boots
- Sizes: UK 3–8
- Materials: PVC and rubber
- Colourways: Dark brown
These glossy heeled boots are unusual for a number of reasons – not just their boxy heel and textured side panel but their scent too. True to their name, these Lemon Jelly boots smell like lemons and we could not stop sniffing them. The autumnal colour scheme looks incredible too – the glossy upper gleams in a way that reminded us of melted chocolate, which perfectly complements the earthy, slightly textured heel.
Any worries about the stiffness of the upper were quickly put to bed, and our feet felt cocooned in comfort, owing to the spongy microfibre sole, which made the hefty heel feel like nothing. Complete with Lemon Jelly zipper on the inner side for easy removal, we love that the brand’s Peta-approved boots are made with renewable energy generated from solar panels.
Keep in mind you’ll have to pay for shipping to the UK, as well as customs and import duties.
Vegetarian Shoes Zoey mega boot black
- Best: Chunky Chelsea boots
- Sizes: UK 3.5–8
- Materials: Polyester and PU microfibre
- Colourways: Black
Reworking the classic Chelsea boot with a hefty heel, this pair really is mega. The boots were very easy to slip on, owing to their stretchy side panels. Once on, we thoroughly enjoyed stomping around with the extra height borrowed from the 2in platform. As for materials, the “vegetan soft grain” faux-leather upper is smooth with a fine grain finish and soft shine – this is made using a polyester and PU microfibre, which is said to be water resistant and breathable. Complete with the “Vegetarian Shoes” logo across the bootstraps, these were one of the comfiest pairs of boots we tried.
Collection & Co Paloma sock boot
- Best: Sock boot
- Sizes: UK 3.5–7
- Materials: Upcycled faux leather and microsuede, natural rubber
- Colourways: Black
We could walk for miles in these sock boots, they are that comfortable. Their cushioned soles are almost spongy underfoot while the stretchy faux microsuede upper is smooth on the skin – and, slightly square ends meant no wince-worthy toe scrunching. They look really beautiful too, owing to velvety faux microsuede, stitch detailing, and an elegant, wood-effect block heel. Whether worn with tights and a mini skirt or slouchy suit trousers, we especially love that they’re made from up-cycled plastics and faux leather from previous collections. And, like every Collection & Co design, they are Peta-approved.
Dr Martens vegan 1460 ankle boots
- Best: Classic boot
- Sizes: UK 3–13
- Materials: PVC
- Colourways: Cherry red
A brand that needs no introduction, Dr Martens launched its vegan collection more than a decade ago – and this glossy, cherry-red version of its classic 1460 ankle boot is our favourite pair from the range.
Taking the place of leather is a two-tone synthetic material (PVC) but otherwise the pair boasts all the bite of the originals, including yellow stitching, air-cushioned sole and dramatic Dr Martens silhouette.
If patent red boots aren’t for you, we also tried a similar version in a non-patent black (£159, Schuh.co.uk) – but we personally prefer the red pair for their deliciously dramatic shine and how they seemed more robust and less prone to creasing than the matte black.
Monki faux-leather ankle boots
- Best: Affordable boot
- Sizes: UK 3–8
- Materials: Polyester faux leather
- Colourways: Black
With the flattering lift of a heel that doesn’t feel like a heel, it’s the little black dress of your shoe rotation. Costing £50, they were not just the most purse-friendly footwear on the list, but one of the most comfortable – which was unexpected given their heel – as the recycled polyester lining was super soft on the skin. The silhouette isn’t dissimilar to a sock boot and fits like a glove (or sock, whatever) and the inside zip was helpful.
While Monki isn’t a vegan brand, this specific style is made with polyester faux leather and is Peta-approved, with a strikingly similar finish to fine-grain leather. Tapping into the square-toe comeback too, these relatively affordable boots are bang on trend.
Humans Are Vain Vallby Chelsea boot
- Best: Eco Chelsea boot
- Sizes: UK 3.5–8
- Materials: Microfiber, recycled rubber, recycled PET bottles and natural corn fiber
- Colourways: Black
Forward thinkers when it comes to design and mindful materials, Swedish brand Humans Are Vain is all about using sustainable materials that won’t cost the earth. As a Peta-approved brand, the entire range of footwear and accessories is both vegan and cruelty-free, but the focus calls on eco-conscious and recycled materials too.
Treading into the chunky shoe trend that has been everywhere this season, we love this contemporary take on the classic Chelsea boot. It took a little wiggling to get our feet into them but the snug fit made this one of the most comfortable pairs we tried.
The upper is made from eco microfiber with a suede-esque finish, and has been certified as unharmful to the environment, after securing a Oeko-Tex Standard 100 class 1 seal, while the soles are made mostly from recycled rubber, and the interior from recycled PET bottles and natural corn fiber.
Good Guys Don’t Wear Leather Willie high-top vegan-leather motorcycle boots
- Best: Motorcycle boots
- Sizes: UK 3.5–8
- Materials: Microfibre faux leather
- Colourways: Honey and black
We were seriously impressed with this Peta-approved French shoe brand when we tried a pair of their sandals in our vegan edit (where they earned the top spot), and we’re pleased to report these motorcycle boots did not dissapoint.
Available in classic black as well as honey (pictured), which we prefer, they have a real vintage feel about them – quality wise, they look brand new, of course, but the design steps into Seventies flair with a dose of biker attitude.
The western-style detailing, slightly square toe and small block heel are teamed with buttery soft microfibre faux leather. With the boots reaching our mid-shin, they are the perfect length for pairing with dresses and skirts, while being equally versatile with wide-leg jeans and flares. There’s no questioning the quality here, either.
Keep in mind you’ll have to pay for shipping to the UK, as well as customs and import duties.
Grenson Nanette vegan hiker boots
- Best: Luxury hiker boot
- Sizes: UK 3–8
- Materials: Microfibre, rubber, paper board
- Colourways: Black
British brand Grenson has been making boots since 1866 – when shoemaking was done by hand – but its vegan range debuted in 2020, and now stars these sturdy hiker boots. Admittedly pretty pricey – as you might expect from such an established designer – the quality of materials and level of comfort makes a strong case for the investment.
Falling somewhere between hiker and biker style, you can tell these will go the distance – but we found them very lightweight all the same – while the lining is said to be super absorbent and breathable. The microfibre upper is so similar to cowhide leather that we actually had to do a double take, just to be sure. If the all-black look isn’t your jam, they’re also available with silver eyelets and grey and black patterned laces.
Will's western boots
- Best: Cowboy boot
- Sizes: UK 3–8
- Materials: Bio-based vegan leather made from bio oil sourced from organic cereal crops, viscose and polyurethane
- Colourways: Black and chestnut brown
One of the hottest trends this year, western-look cowboy boots were everywhere this summer, and this pair from vegan brand Wills ticks all our boxes. Especially wearable, owing to their understated black colourway, all the western-style markings are there, including slanted heels, pointed toes and decorated shaft with intricate stitchwork.
Uncannily similar to genuine leather and also available in chestnut brown, the upper is Italian bio-based vegan leather – this is made with bio oil sourced from organic cereal crops, viscose and polyurethane – which the label says makes the production of this pair carbon neutral (and therefore gets extra points from us). Happily, the relatively stiff shaft doesn’t translate to discomfort either, while the vegan suede lining feels like a treat.
Koi Lexus cream platform heeled boots
- Best: Platform heel
- Sizes: UK 3–10
- Materials: Water-based PU
- Colourways: Cream, black, green
Yes, they’re high and pretty dramatic, but these Barbiecore-esque heels are much easier to walk in than we first anticipated, owing to most of the height coming from the platform, rather than the heel itself.
Channelling Seventies flair with a square toe and chunky platform heel, the material is water-based PU faux leather (water-based PU is generally considered more eco-friendly than its oil-based counterpart), which feels super supple too – this goes a long way in the comfort department.
We do love them for their pastel pink hue but if you can’t see yourself braving Barbiecore just yet, they are also available in both black and mint green.
Nae Mellea black biker work boot
- Best: Eco biker boot
- Sizes: UK 3.5–8
- Materials: Bio eco corn faux leather using fibers made from fermented corn with recycled polyester
- Colourways: Black
The environmental credentials of Portuguese footwear brand Nae, which stands for ‘no animal exploitation’, are commendable – we really rate the use of responsible materials such as plant-based cork, apple skin and pinapple leaf leathers.
Part of the Peta-approved brand’s eco corn range, these biker boots are made with fibers from fermented corn with recycled polyester for their uppercut and lining. The material is non toxic and hypoallergenic, but we did notice this “bio eco corn” faux leather isn’t as supple as some other materials – that said, creasing does mirror real, worn-in leather. Toughened up with an inside zip, silver eyelets and jagged lug sole, they look great layered over mid-calf socks for the winter.
The verdict: Vegan boots
Comfortable and effortlessly cool, the healy chelsea boots from Matt & Nat master the chunky boot trend with their snug fit and utilitarian feel. For branching out with your footwear choices this season, the Lemon Jelly wellies are gorgeously autumnal in glossy chocolate brown. Monki’s ankle boots are great value for money as the most purse-friendly pair in our list, while stepping more carefully on the planet becomes easier with the Humans Are Vain Chelsea boots.
