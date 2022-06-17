Whether you’re off to hotter climes or lounging in a sun-drenched garden somewhere, sandal season has finally arrived and, much like a really good pair of jeans, that ride-or-die pair (sans blisters) can be hard to find.

If you’re vegan or avoiding animal products then finding the ones can feel even more complicated, with leather and animal derived glues to avoid – but, from forward-thinking labels that were vegan before it went mainstream to the footwear giants reinventing their cult classic styles, we reckon there’s plenty worth shouting about.

While many brands opt for synthetic materials, some incorporate recycled elements into their designs. Others branch into innovative plant-based leathers made from waste fruit. Some of the leather dupes we tried were pretty uncanny but, if that’s not your thing there’s other, less leathery options to choose – think jelly sandals and pillowy slides.

We held a spot for the hottest trends while also touching on sportier styles and timeless silhouettes. Nineties nostalgia was in no short supply so we chose a few platforms and domapine-inducing hues while the chunky dad sandals remain an enduring trend we coudn’t resist.

So whether you’re entering your socks and sandals era or need a breezier pair for the garden at the pub, park the trainers and boots because we’ve found a range of styles we think will suit.

How we tested

An uncomfy sandal is no use to anyone, no matter how beautiful it is, so comfort was of upmost importance. Of course, we made sure to weigh this up with aesthetic too, while also considering the quality of the materials, how practical they were for day to day and the price of the pair, with extra points awarded to the brands taking a more sustainable approach.

The best vegan sandals for 2022 are:

Best overall – Good Guys Don't Wear Leather Jenny apple leather vegan slide-on sandal: £100, Immaculatevegan.com

Best for drama – Dr Marten vegan voss strap sandals: £99, Drmartens.com

Best twist on a classic – Birkenstock platform vegan birko-flor: £75, Birkenstock.com

Best for socks and sandals – Twoobs the OG Gladys butter-jiklian: £105, Wolfandbadger.com

Best pillow-like comfort – Toms mallow crossover repreve: £52, Toms.com

Best established vegan brand – Vegetarian Shoes Lydia sandal: £74, Vegetarian-shoes.co.uk

Best platform mules – Lemon Jelly vegan orange platform slides, sunny 25: £44.99, Zalando.co.uk

Best evening sandal – Collection & Co romi sandal, cream croc: £95, Collectionandco.co.uk

Best for Nineties nostalgia – Melissa x LO blue kick off bloom sandal: £110, Office.co.uk

Best practical sandal – Teva women's original universal: £45, Schuh.co.uk

Best luxury sandal – Dear Francis vegan base slide, green: £295, Dearfrances.com

Best timeless design – Matt & Nat Brie women's sandals: £75, Mattandnat.com