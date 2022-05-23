Summer’s almost here, bringing with it the promise of picnics, barbecues, alfresco dinners and more. And, whether you’re already looking at new garden furniture, a pizza oven or bank holiday booze, what we’ll wear is often left to a last-minute panic.

In the hope to curb that “I have nothing to wear” stress, we’ve had a head start trying on all the best summer dresses so that you can hit the ground running.

From Allsaints and Rixo to Next and Cos, there’s a huge range of summer dresses out this season. So much so that we’ve spent hours scrolling through the websites of some of our favourite retailers to pull out the cream of the crop so you don’t have to.

Key trends we’ve found include crotchet details, tiered skirts and midi-length cuts alongside bold colours and prints to get that holiday style. But there’s nothing wrong with the classic designs, too – looking at you, leopard print.

So, if your wardrobe could do with a new frock or two, keep reading for our round-up of the best summer dresses. And remember, opting for something you can wear again and again for years to come is always best for your wallet, wardrobe space and the planet.

Read more:

How we tested

Clothing is subjective to personal preference, of course, but we’ve included a variety of styles to suit a wide range of tastes and price points. Each dress was tested for comfort, wearability and, ultimately, how darn amazing they looked.

Please note our tester is a UK size 8, 5ft 3in and tried each option with a nude thong and strapless bra – summer essentials

The best summer dresses of 2022 are:

Best overall – Monsoon medallion tile shirred bandeau dress ivory: £55, Monsoon.co.uk

– Monsoon medallion tile shirred bandeau dress ivory: £55, Monsoon.co.uk Best printed dress – Superdry vintage midi slip dress: £59.99, Superdry.com

– Superdry vintage midi slip dress: £59.99, Superdry.com Best sustainable option – People Tree Lea striped dress in blue: £115, Peopletree.co.uk

– People Tree Lea striped dress in blue: £115, Peopletree.co.uk Best cut-out design – River Island orange striped cut-out maxi dress: £80, Riverisland.com

– River Island orange striped cut-out maxi dress: £80, Riverisland.com Best crochet dress – Allsaints Cass 2-in-1 dress: £179, Allsaints.com

– Allsaints Cass 2-in-1 dress: £179, Allsaints.com Best for denim – Warehouse denim short-sleeve mini shirt dress: £53.40, Warehousefashion.com

– Warehouse denim short-sleeve mini shirt dress: £53.40, Warehousefashion.com Best gingham pattern – Joe Browns gorgeous gingham dress: £55, Joebrowns.co.uk

– Joe Browns gorgeous gingham dress: £55, Joebrowns.co.uk Best for leopard print – M&S animal print pintuck shift dress: £35, Marksandspencer.com

– M&S animal print pintuck shift dress: £35, Marksandspencer.com Best maxi dress – Chinti & Parker white sun-print linen and cotton-blend dress: £175, Chintiandparker.com

– Chinti & Parker white sun-print linen and cotton-blend dress: £175, Chintiandparker.com Best sporty-looking dress – Onitsuka Tiger knitted dress: £170, Onitsukatiger.com

– Onitsuka Tiger knitted dress: £170, Onitsukatiger.com Best V-neck – Next volume sleeve midi dress: £48, Next.co.uk

– Next volume sleeve midi dress: £48, Next.co.uk Best black summer dress – Nobody’s Child Sylvia midi dress: £75, Nobodyschild.com

– Nobody’s Child Sylvia midi dress: £75, Nobodyschild.com Best for the office – Cos V-neck midi dress: £69, Cosstores.com

– Cos V-neck midi dress: £69, Cosstores.com Best if you’re looking to impress – Rixo Sorrento rainbow stripe: £255, Rixo.co.uk

A bandeau dress feels like a summer wardrobe staple, taking you effortlessly from day to night. Of course, you need a good strapless bra to go with it – even if you could get away without a bra (lucky you), chafing is a serious thing. Our tester found this Monsoon option tight enough on top to stay up all day, while the shirred bodice was long enough to cinch in her waist, too. The material is lightweight and cool for the summer heat, while the added skirt at the bottom adds to the floaty feel. And, part of the SEW sustainable collection, it's also made with more eco-friendly processes and fabrics. A few sizes are currently out of stock but we've been told they will be back within the next couple of weeks, along with the same dress in a green colourway, which is quite exciting. Despite its name, this dress is shiny-new – it's simply inspired by vintage silhouettes and patterns. Available in five different patterns and colourways, it was this blue one that particularly stuck out to us as the most summery design. Adjustable straps and a side zip made this dress easy for our tester to take on and off, and although she also found it incredibly comfortable, we would recommend downsizing for a more figure-hugging fit. Team with a denim jacket and white trainers for an on-the-go daytime style, or gold strappy heels for elevated evening glam. And remember, you may want to opt for a trusted strapless bra with this one to not overpower those delicate straps. People Tree is known for being one of the best sustainable retailers out there. From its supply chain and workers wages, to carbon emissions and end-of-life policy, the brand's leading the way in true environmentally friendly fashion, so it's one to have on your radar from now on. This dress is fantastic quality and perfect for the summer months. Made from 100 per cent organic cotton, it's weighty enough to not fly up in those pesky summer breezes, but also cool enough to make it wearable when the heat is on. The thick straps make this dress incredibly comfortable, and by pairing with trainers, sandals or wedges, it will be a go-to for any occasion. The cut-out trend is still huge for 2022, and it certainly won't be slowing down for hot girl summer. This dress is a subtle nod to the style while still being elegant enough to wear to any restaurant – just be sure to have boob tape (or plain double-sided tape) on hand to stick down the top. At a few inches over 5ft, our tester is bang on the average height for a women in the UK, but even so, this maxi dress was rather long on her – anyone under about 5ft 6in will either have to wear it with heels or get it taken up. That said, it would be worth the effort, as we can easily imagine this frock as an option for beach wedding guests, summer holidays or even a prom. Crotchet is cropping up everywhere this summer – from bikinis and cardigans to dresses and bags – so this dress is right on trend without being too obvious. The two-in-one dresses have become somewhat famous for the Allsaints brand, and we're fully part of the fan club. The winter options feature slip dresses with jumpers, while the summer options have these removable lightweight vests. The slip on this ensemble is actually made from polyester and elastane, but our tester described the material as feeling similar to real silk. She also appreciated the lining, which added coverage and also helped to stop the dress from clinging – a real bonus on clammier days. The adjustable straps were also a plus (as always), while side slits made for easier walking. Denim dresses have flitted in and out of style for decades. But, with the Y2K revival still going strong, it's only a matter of time before they come back in full swing. And currently an impressive £36 off, this cute number from Warehouse has summer must-buy all over it. This dress has a great structure, with super-handy pockets and a belt to cinch it in at the waist. It's also a good length, although you wouldn't want to bend down in it. Our tester, not usually a denim dress fan, actually fell in love with it, thanks to the thick fabric and quality feel. Yes, it may have been a slight faff to have to undo all the silver-tone buttons to get it on and off, but she found that a small pay-off for the surprisingly flattering fit. Another classic style, a gingham dress had to feature in our summer dress round-up. This option is a typical gingham number in every way – from the black and white check print to the midi-length cut, square neck and elasticated sleeves. The waist is elasticated too for a flattering figure-hugging silhouette. There's a tie at the back of the neck, which helps to keep the sleeves in place, but be careful when tying this, as our tester found that if it's too loose, the sleeves slip off; too tight and the front of the dress starts to gape. But this is just an intsy gripe, especially as it only took a couple of go's to get the hang of it. Leopard print never seems to go out of style, and this summer is no exception. This shift dress from M&S has a great range of options in both size range and the fact you can buy it in short, regular or medium length. We went for the regular length to see just how long it was – on our tester it reached about knee height. Perfect. In a shift-dress style, it has the bonus of pockets and a button-up neck that can be left open or drawn closed for more modesty. It also has button-cuff long sleeves, which add a more formal element, so you could easily wear this number to work. However, on very hot days, those same smart cuffs will make you grateful for that aircon. Now, this is summer in a dress. Whether you see the print as mini suns or daisies, it's adorable and we just love it! Made from a linen and cotton blend, it's lightweight, cool and comfy – perfect for warm weather. It's also very simple in design, which you simply pull on and off (no zip or fastenings to deal with). The straps aren't adjustable but our tester didn't find that to be an issue, and as the hem sat just above the floor, there was no taking up needed – always a bonus. A small word of warning: although the fabric is on the thicker side, given the light colour, you'll still want to pay attention to your underwear – opt for nude, and you'll have no NSFW (not suitable for work) problems. Knitted sporty-style dresses have always featured in many a summer wardrobe, and this one is a great addition. One of the main benefits of this style is that, with a simple shoe change, it can be worn all year round, making it the most versatile option in this round-up. The bold stripes give it a fun pop of colour, and the cut was very flattering. But best take note that if you're after a tight fit, go down a size – our tester opted for a small, but the sizing was still rather generous. Talking of which, a few sizes are currently out of stock, but we've been told they'll be back again any day now. With a great range of seven colours, we're sure to be seeing a lot of this dress over summer. It even gave our tester "bridesmaid vibes" – any future brides, take note for a budget-friendly buy. The deep V-neck at the front and back was a nice touch, yet covered enough to easily wear a bra without it showing. Made from polyester and elastane, the material isn't the most forgiving of lumps and bumps, but with elbow-length angel sleeves and a loose-fitting skirt ,the cut is incredibly flattering. This frock is seriously versatile, taking you from beach stroll to bar and even more formal events (that wedding, perhaps). And that's something not every dress can do. Black is an often overlooked summer colour, but it's just as much a warm-weather staple as it is in the winter. Bold colours and prints are lovely, but sometimes a more muted option gives a nice bit of breathing space. We feature Nobody's Child a lot here at IndyBest, as we're unashamedly obsessed with the brand – and this dress proves why. With small lace cut-outs, a tiered skirt and embroidery detailing, its subtle summer nods could be easily overlooked but work together to create a timeless, elegant dress we'll be reaching to for years to come. The only tiny gripe our tester could find was the extra-long hanger loops, which could get caught in the zips, so be careful – or just cut them off. Cos is a go-to for minimal fashion lovers and office attire. So, we had to turn to the Scandi fashion house for a workwear-approved summer dress. Simple in design, with a midi length, straight cut and mid-length sleeves, this dress is great for the office – especially as it has handy pockets – though the Tencel material did seem to crease easily. If the straight cut's a bit too, well, straight, our tester recommended styling with a wide belt to add a bit of shape to the design. And as with any pale or white clothing, it's always a good idea to wear white or nude underwear to be on the safe side. Rixo is known and loved for its bold prints and colours, which stand out for all the right reasons. And this rainbow stripe dress is certainly one of its best, giving off nothing but summery vibes. Made from 100 per cent cotton, it's incredibly lightweight despite being lined, and the low back and spaghetti straps make it a perfect holiday buy. It's also very comfortable, while the slightly tapered waist gives it a great silhouette without pinching in any places. Our tester was equally impressed to see this dress sits just above the floor, needing no altering – earning it another big sticky star.