The best M&S fashion picks for summer according to a style expert

As a fashion writer, I spend a lot of time covering M&S, but the retail giant has been in the news for other reasons this week.

Last Friday, M&S were forced to stop taking orders on its website after days of disruption in stores caused by a cyberattack. With deliveries paused and products in short supply, the attack has cost the British stalwart millions of pounds in lost sales. Since the troubles began, more than £700m has been knocked off its stock market value.

A Metropolitan Police investigation into the cyber attack continues, with rumours circulating that a cyber group known as Scattered Spider are behind the incident. Meanwhile, M&S has not provided a timeline for when normal services will resume. With online orders paused, including on clothing and homeware sales, the retailer is losing almost £3.8m a day.

Today, Marks & Spencer CEO Stuart Machin said that the retailer is "working day and night" to manage the cyber attack. Machin said he was "really sorry" for the disruption to services, but did not say when normal business would resume. He also thanked customers for "all the support you have shown us".

open image in gallery The boss of M&S encouraged customers to shop in store for the time being ( PA Wire )

Customer loyalty will be key to M&S’s survival, with analysts commenting that the retailer risks losing out to rivals, as online shoppers can quickly switch to other retailers' websites. Indeed, the shutdown of online operations has coincided with a heatwave in the UK, when many people are in the market for summer clothes.

“We’ve been really overwhelmed with the support from our customers who have continued to shop with us during this time,” an M&S spokesperson told me. “We’ve received some lovely comments on our social channels.”

One on Instagram says: “The staff in my local M&S were incredible over the weekend. Unbelievably helpful and kind and incredibly informative.” Another customer writes: “Great customer service from the team in Cardiff today - as always. A credit to the M&S brand.” Over on Facebook, a shopper said: “Greeting everyone at the door to explain the situation and apologising for issues and refunds. All done with friendly smiles!”

I spend much of my time browsing, trying on and reviewing the quality of clothes, particularly on the high street. Whether it’s loafers or coats, M&S constantly impresses me with its comfortable and well-crafted clothes, low prices and on-trend styles. While its homeware easily rivals designer brands (see its Tekla-style towels or Pooky-inspired lamps), it's the retailer’s fashion that stands out.

It’s always been a go-to for well-fitted but feminine bras and soft pyjamas and dressing gowns that will last you years, but M&S used to have a reputation for dowdy clothing. However, I’ve seen huge improvements over the last few years.

Maddy Evans, director of womenswear at M&S, is leading the charge to reinvigorate the brand’s clothing offering. Former Topshop fashion director, Evans has helped M&S shake those frumpy associations, targeting women who have one eye on the latest designed collections on the catwalk, and another on purse-friendly value.

open image in gallery These flats are some of the comfiest in my rotation ( M&S )

Its collections take runway trends and make them wearable day-to-day, all at affordable price points. In a climate where costs are rising, M&S’s clothing has remained relatively affordable. Only in the last couple of months, I’ve tested a pair of bow-tie ballet flats (£29.50, Marksandspencer.com) that look just like a designer £200 pair that’s out of my budget. Then there’s that viral leopard print dress (£29.50, Marksandspencer.com) - it fits like a glove but costs less than £30 (now back in stock, but act fast).

M&S’s denim is equally good. A pair of barrel leg jeans from last autumn’s Sienna Miller collaboration sold out almost instantly, but the retailer brought the silhouette back for spring. The £29.50 style (Marksandspencer.com) is the perfect elevated everyday denim.

open image in gallery This dress is bound to sell out ( M&S )

The retailer has joined the likes of Nobody’s Child or Mango as a hero summer dress label, too - see this cotton white midi dress (£35, Marksandspencer.com), linen rich shift dress (£29, Marksandspencer.com) or black balloon hem maxi (£49.50, Marksandspencer.com), both of which you’ll likely see all over your Instagram feeds this season. The only drawback is how quickly items fly out of stock, by sheer demand.

“Our teams are doing the very best they can, and are ready to welcome you into our stores – whether you are shopping for food or fashion, home and beauty this bank holiday weekend,” Machin said today. Without a timeline for when online orders will return, a summer wardrobe refresh is waiting at your closest M&S branch.

