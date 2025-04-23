18 best ballet flats that are stylish, comfortable and classic

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From ballet sneakers to woven, mesh and slingback styles, meet the season’s ‘it’ shoes
While the ballet flat enjoyed huge favour in the Noughties (see the era’s It-girls Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller), the shoe’s pivot from ballet essential to fashion staple has its roots in the early 20th century, when designer Claire McCardell introduced them in her collections. Further popularising the style, Bridget Bardot and Audrey Hepburn wore ballet flats on the big screen during the Fifties and Sixties, while Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana both regularly plumped for the dainty style. In the late 10s, however, ballet flats slowly fell from grace.
However, the humble ballet flat is back. The revival began with Miu Miu’s luxe satin pump, one of the most sought-after shoes in 2023, along with Ganni’s cult buckle ballerinas, The Row’s Ava flats and Dear Frances’s divisive mesh design.
With these luxury designers breathing fresh life into the classic shoe, this was no fleeting comeback. Alaïa’s crystal-adorned ballet flat, Chanel’s simple black option and The Row’s quiet-luxury looks are proving that pumps are anything but boring.
They’re not only popular with fashion houses. Runway takes on the style have trickled down into the high street, so ballet flats are proving to be a must-have shoe in 2025.
This season’s hottest trends – leopard print, metallic and butter yellow – can all be seen in the latest designs. From New Look and Monsoon to M&S and Anthropology, more and more high-street brands are launching budget alternatives to designer ballet flats.
To ease you into the warmer months, we’ve rounded up the best options from this year’s spring and summer collections. There’s everything from affordable high street takes to the fashion pack’s latest print obsession, everyday staples, party-ready pumps and off-duty heroes.
We tested these ballet flats on busy commutes to the office, long days out, and even put them through their paces on the dancefloor. Considering cost-per-wear, aesthetic, quality, and, of course, comfort, these are the best ballet flats to invest in right now.
Daisy Lester is a senior shopping writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing fashion, so she knows what makes a well-crafted, comfortable and on-trend shoe. Where ballet flats are concerned, she turns to the best brands that combine affordability and quality, looking for trend-led styles that are still a timeless investment.
Trust us, these Asos Design premium ballet flats are among the most comfortable shoes in our rotation. We have the red pair from last summer, but the black, leopard print and on-trend black with gems versions are new for this season. Inspired by Mary Jane silhouettes, the flats boast a square toe and an adjustable strap, with a pink buckle fastening adding interest.
Super comfortable and supportive, the shoes are crafted from soft and flexible leather. Immediately elevating a simple outfit, the black will be a hero addition to your wardrobe, whether styled with a white poplin maxi skirt or black minidress.
Jelly ballet flats were a breakout – and divisive – trend last summer, so prepare for them to be all over your Instagram feeds again this year. This Asos pair is a budget take on the viral style, featuring a weave finish, slip-on design and comfortable round toe.
Boasting a delicate silhouette thanks to the super-slim sole, the shoes fit snug and true to size, with the jelly-effect material soft and flexible against the skin. Plus, the flats are wipe-clean and waterproof, so you could wear them to the beach this summer. The red shade will add a pop of colour to warm-weather looks, while the matte black pair boast a premium look, thanks to the weave detailing – all for just £16.
Thanks to their comfortable design, these shoes needed zero breaking in during testing, despite our reviewer having hypersensitive feet. These funky, versatile flats will add a fun pop of colour and playful twist to just about any outfit, easily elevating even the most casual looks. The shoes are ideal for spring and summer, pairing perfectly with floaty skirts, dresses, and even jeans.
The bold print means they also work as a statement shoe for dressier occasions – a great alternative to heels when you want comfort without compromising on style. Our one quibble is the lack of arch support – you may start to feel it if wearing this pair for long stretches. Still, for everyday wear and easy style points, this pair of ballet pumps is a real winner.
M&S has upped its game. Combining the comfort we’ve come to expect from the high street stalwart with newly elevated style, this pair of ballet flats could easily pass as designer. The best part? They cost less than £30.
The dainty style is available in white, black or red and features a slim sole, square toe and flat heel. The delicate self-tie bow fastening and ruched detailing elevate the simple silhouette. Best of all, they’re incredibly comfortable for all-day wear, with the faux leather design soft and supportive. There’s no risk of them digging into your ankle, thanks to the supple material, while the square toe doesn’t pinch your feet. The red pair makes for an easy way to inject colour into your outfits, while the white and black versions will go with just about anything in your wardrobe.
Style with barrel-leg jeans and poplin maxi skirts this spring before switching to a mini dress in the summer (they’ll be the perfect everyday holiday shoe). The only drawback is that, if anything, these are too popular - not every size and colour is in stock.
Founded more than a century ago, American footwear brand GH Bass has gained a contemporary audience thanks to its smart and sophisticated loafers. Now, it’s branched into ballet flats. The Selma style nods to the brand’s bestselling loafers, with decorative pinch stitching and sleek square toe. Of all the ballet flats we’ve tested, this pair gets the most kudos for comfort.
The soft Nappa leather is ultra-soft and malleable, while the leather lining is comfortable and breathable. Complete with a rubber heel pad for extra grip and support with every tread, the inner sole is crafted from soft suede. The pumps fit true to size and are distinguished by their vintage, worn-in look. Available in a statement red, there are also black, navy, silver and timeless tan options, so there’s a shade for every taste.
New Look is tapping into the buckle ballerina trend with this patent pair of flats. Offering an affordable alternative to Ganni’s cult £325 pair, this high street style comes in at less than £35. Characterised by a statement pointed toe and slingback silhouette, the pumps feature edgy buckle detailing, with a slimmer strap on the toe making them less chunky than Ganni’s OG style.
They are mostly comfortable thanks to the elasticated slingback heel, though we found they begin to rub around the toes after wearing them for a while. With a patent-look finish, the shoes don’t have that plasticky look associated with many faux leather shoes. Available in on-trend burgundy, vibrant red and classic black, snap up New Look’s style if your budget doesn’t stretch to Ganni.
These pumps offer a luxury look at a purse-friendly price. The woven design is elegant and eye-catching, while the easy slip-on design gives them extra everyday appeal. The ballet flats boast a slightly raised heel, pointed toe and elongated vamp. The dark berry finish offers a lavish take on the pop-of-red trend, but the pumps also come in chic black and statement metallic finishes.
The shoes come up a smidge large, so we suggest sizing down if you’re between sizes. Featuring M&S’s signature insolia flex technology, the sole is designed to improve the natural movement of your walk, and the shoes feel super supportive and cushioned underfoot. Adding texture and colour to your outfits, they’ll serve you right through summer, thanks to the breathable woven finish.
If you’re after statement flats that look more expensive than they are, this is the pair for you. Reminiscent of the viral Ganni buckle ballerinas – but less than a third of the price – the shoes channel Scandi cool-girl energy. With their exaggerated pointed toe, glossy finish and chunky buckle detail, the tailored silhouette gives the same leg-lengthening effect as a pair of stilettos, which is ideal if you love the look of heels but hate wearing them.
To get the best fit, we wore this pair with socks to help break them in gently. This worked a treat, softening the pointed toe area, so we could step out without any toe-pinching or crushing. Initially, the shoes did rub the backs of our heels, so we’d recommend popping some plasters in your bag, but the material soon softened and shaped to our feet. All in all, this is a stylish and wearable pick for everything from office days to nights out.
The ballet pump trend has officially entered the trainer world. Puma launched a hybrid shoe that divided the internet, while Bella Hadid has been spotted in this pair of Vivaia “sneakerinas”. We’ll admit, we didn’t think we were going to like the ballet-flat-cum-trainer, but we’re sold. The shoes are made of satin, leaning them more toward a traditional ballet flat than Puma’s speedcat flats (£70, Asos.com) or Adidas’s taekwondo mei shoes (£100, Adidas.co.uk).
This pair is a dream to wear, too, owing to the near-weightless design and silky-smooth fabric. The triple-layer sole provides comfort and support. The shoes are complete with two shoelaces, offering extra versatility for styling: one is a classic trainer style, the other is luxurious satin for a more delicate look. Style with capri pants (à la Hadid) or contrast the feminine shoes with baggy, wide-leg jeans. The white pair Hadid plumped for has sold out three times since she first wore the shoes earlier this year, so act fast if you want to grab them for yourself.
One of the most unique takes on a ballet flat we've seen, this shoe is crafted from vegan-friendly leather wrapped and pinched in a soft mesh. Topped off with a coquettish bow, the style draws the eye down with its statement pointed toe, making a perfect accompaniment to a pair of ankle-grazing jeans.
The back of the shoe originally caught on our heels while walking, causing some small blisters. However, the soft vegan leather quickly adjusted and moulded to the shape of our feet. The extra mesh around the balls of the feet can cause the widest part of the shoe to appear a tad cumbersome as the foot bends to walk. If you're in between sizes, we might suggest opting for the lower of the two, especially given how the leather naturally stretches with repetitive wear.
A staple pair of everyday flats, this pair boasts a sophisticated square toe and dainty bow detailing. Complete with a sleek slim sole and slip-on style, these black pumps will finish off an outfit with ease. The square toe sets them apart from your average black ballet flats, perfect for shaking off any associations with school uniform, while the upper leather is smooth, supple and comfortable.
The sole is rubber, but we didn’t find it overly supportive, so we wouldn’t suggest plumping for the shoes for long days out. The shiny black finish means they’ll slot seamlessly into your wardrobe, whether styled with wide-leg jeans or an LBD.
This pair makes a bold statement. The textured design is crafted from hair-on cow leather, complete with a tanned leather lining and inner sole. Durable, sturdy and likely to be very long-lasting, the tough materials mean we found the flats needed to be worn in (blister plasters at the ready).
The bold animal print finish is complete with a slim buckle strap with silver hardware, an exaggerated square toe and a thin black sole. The pointed silhouette gives the illusion of heels when paired with long-length trousers, jeans or skirts, making them an excellent occasion-wear choice. They provide an effortless way to elevate a simple outfit, but they’re a lot more expensive than some of the other options we tested.
Since their debut in 2021, Ganni’s buckle flats have become the Scandi label’s most recognisable style. The brand has put a characteristically cool spin on the perennially chic ballet flat silhouette. Featuring a slingback strap, patent finish, chunky silver buckles and a square block heel, the shoes are crafted from calf leather with engraved Ganni logos.
This pair’s cult appeal lies in its versatility. Whether worn with baggy, wide-leg jeans or styled with maxi poplin skirts or minidresses in the summer, the designer flats are an investment for year-round wear. Surprisingly comfortable at first thanks to the soft leather, the shoes began to rub on our toes by the end of the day, so they do take a bit of wearing in. Overall, they’re a hero shoe for footwear fanatics who are happy to splurge.
Much like an actual ballet shoe, Mango's mesh ballerinas mould to the shape of your feet and appear dainty on even the largest of feet (our reviewer takes a size eight shoe). The flats are comfy to wear and, unlike others we tested, they didn’t rub around the heels or sides of the feet during testing. The elastic bow detailing is a welcome touch, and the soft polyester make-up is paired with a buckled strap to keep everything where it needs to be.
We recommend sizing up if you're toying between two sizes. These offer very little cushioning, so we wouldn't pick them for a long day out. Then again, our tester tried these out on the dance floor at a wedding and had no complaints after several hours of showing off their best moves.
Made from sheep leather, these AllSaints ballet flats feel durable and sturdy while being soft and smooth against the skin. The grunge-inspired brand has put its signature edgy spin on the delicate ballet flat trend by adding statement buckle detailing and an arresting silver finish.
The three adjustable straps feature exaggerated silver hardware and create a chunky silhouette. Complete with a square toe and pull tab, the slip-on style offers a comfortable and snug fit, while the rubber sole provides ample support day-to-day. The metallic finish adds a flash of interest to any outfit, while the black alternative with gold hardware boasts a punk aesthetic.
The label arguably responsible for making mesh ballet flats popular, Dear Frances’s luxury hand-crafted shoes are built to last (goodbye, single-wear summer). While we love the mesh look, the label’s weave straps feel more timeless.
Dainty, delicate and wearable thanks to the flat cuoio heel, the Balla shoes are hand-woven in Nappa leather. Designed with the label’s signature directional silhouette, the flats are detailed with a patent adjustable strap and fastened with a lacquered resin buckle. Despite being so low to the ground, they feel supportive and cushioned, while the rounded toe provides extra comfort. You’ll cherish them for many summers to come - if you can get past that eye-watering price tag.
Sticking with a traditional ballet flats aesthetic, these pumps are finished in a soft blush pink shade. Crafted from soft leather, they’re immediately comfortable, with zero wearing-in required during testing.
Characterised by their ruched round toe and exaggerated vamp, the shoes feature an elastic strap for extra support (you can easily tuck it in, for a sleeker look, too). The sole is supportive and lightly cushioned, while the neutral colour ensures they’ll go with every shade in your wardrobe.
Comfortable, stylish and affordable, M&S’s ballet flats have walked away with this season’s crown. The ruched detailing and bow add luxurious detail to the timeless silhouette. If you’re looking for leopard print, plump for Vagabond’s statement pumps or make a more minimalist statement with GH Bass’s red flats. If you’ve budgeted a little more, Ganni’s buckle ballerinas are worth every penny if you’re after a luxury spin on the trend.
Want more inspiration? Check out our guide to the best women’s jackets
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in