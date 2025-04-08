25 best wedding guest dresses for every type of celebration

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Nuptials season is here, and we’ve found the looks to say ‘yes’ to
Wedding season is getting underway, so it’s time to find the best wedding guest outfit.
When deciding on your frock, there are a few things to think about. Firstly, consider the dress code (black tie, cocktail or semi-formal). Then there’s the climate. Is it a local, British-based nupital or are you heading to a balmy destination wedding? Finally, consider how much you’re willing to spend; after all, being a wedding guest does add up.
Whether you’re going to a black-tie soirée, beach affair or city hall party, your chosen outfit should be comfortable enough for day-to-night wear and sufficiently breathable for warmer weather (fingers crossed).
Wedding guest dresses can be on the pricey side, so make sure it’s classic enough for year-after-year wear. This doesn’t restrict you from leaning into this season’s hottest trends, however – from butter-yellow, picnic-ready plaids and fruity reds to higher hemlines, animal print and bohemian silhouettes, the choice is endless.
Above all, you want to feel just as good as you look. To help you on your way, we’ve rounded up some of the best wedding guest dress options across the high street, from destination-wedding styles to evening gowns and classic printed options.
We looked for wedding guest dresses that don’t just serve a singular purpose – most of the styles below can be reworn during summer holidays, birthday parties or even to the office (just add ballet flats or loafers). Considering cost per wear, comfort and the quality of the materials, we judged these dresses on fit and style. As well as seeking out trend-led pieces, we’ve found timeless frocks, too. Our team of testers differ in height, size and body type, so we’ve selected dresses from across the board. These are the best styles to ensure you’re the best dressed guest this season.
This style ticks every box for the perfect wedding guest dress. For a high street dress, it’s designed with plenty of attention to detail – see the curved low-rise waistline and dramatically pleated A-line skirt. The fitted body accentuated our figure and we found the ruching detail a flattering touch that resembles dresses from the likes of Tove and Ganni (but cost four times the price of this one).
The apricot hue is a timeless choice that works just as well for wedding season as it does for day or night summer events. Crafted from a polyester and cotton blend, there’s a lot of fabric and volume in the dress to help it keep its shape throughout the day or night. This is a dress you’ll wear on repeat.
Daisy Lester
Zara is often first on our list when shopping for a last-minute occasion dress. True to form, the brand’s spring/summer collection has a style for everyone – and all at impressively affordable prices.
The midi dress has a Nineties-inspired cowel neckline and open back with tie fastening that provides a glove-like fit, making it perfect for a hot destination wedding (but equally, you can style it with trainers or sandals on a hot sunny day in Blighty). It’s also got a nice amount of stretch to it.
Daisy Lester
You can rely on New Look for affordable and classic dresses – this dress is a case in point. With its bold floral pattern and statement ruffle sleeves, this design certainly packs a punch. As for the fit, we found the A-line cut to skim the body nicely, creating a nice silhouette.
It’s lightweight and floaty, but make sure you have a clothes steamer on hand, as it creases very easily. We’d recommend sticking to the colour palette and styling with red heels.
Daisy Lester
Simple but sophisticated, M&S’s ditsy print floral dress is a fail-safe choice for wedding season and beyond. The timeless tea silhouette is fitted around the bust and waist before falling into a slightly flared hem. Elevated by the delicate cream lace panelling through the V-neckline, waist and hem, we’d recommend jazzing it up with strappy heeled sandals, statement jewellery and a metallic clutch bag.
We found the fabric to be light and airy, so this style will serve you right through spring and into summer. Ensuring you get your value for money, the dress is laidback enough for everything from the office to spring city breaks, too.
Daisy Lester
Realisation Par is synonymous with occasion wear, thanks to its figure-hugging selection of vintage-inspired dresses. This style is a bestseller for good reason, lending itself to wedding guest attire, city breaks and summer holidays. The ankle-grazing piece is fitted in all the right places, thanks to the bias-cut silk fabric, fishnet detail along the hem, and wide straps.
While the dress’s butter-yellow hue is this season’s hottest shade, the floral detailing gives it a timeless feel, making it a real investment piece you’ll wear summer after summer. The dress is slightly sheer, owing to the unlined design, so make sure to wear skin-coloured underwear.
Daisy Lester
Reserved is seriously underrated when it comes to formal wear; the label marries function and fashion in its affordable styles – and we were really impressed with this design. Don’t let the cream colourway put you off; the blue, floral patterning is bold and covers the entire dress.
Whether you’re heading to a countryside ceremony or town hall reception, this dress features a flattering V-neckline and ruffle detailing in a nod to the boho trend. The fabric lends itself to creating a lovely, floaty silhouette, and we’d recommend pairing it with a white pointed heel and raffia bag.
Daisy Lester
Crafted from a heavyweight cotton, Free People's ‘ruffle it up’ midi sits relatively crease-free on its own. We did give it a quick steam before wearing, but it doesn't necessarily warrant it for more casual occasions. The elasticated back gives a sculpted fit, while the tie straps enable you to create your own bust support with a tight bow. Larger busts might not find this dress the best fit, given that the open back would reveal even a strapless bra, but the versatility offered in terms of being able to wear the ruffles up or across the shoulder is a definite bonus.
Something worth noting: this dress runs a touch big – our tester normally sits on the larger end of medium and required a small for a good fit. We really liked that it’s a practical design which is machine washable and comes complete with pockets.
Lucy Smith
If you’re heading to a balmy destination wedding or pinning your hopes on a warm countryside affair, you might be after a mini hemline. Enter: Topshop’s jacquard dress. The playful style is characterised by a high neckline and regular cut. Elevated by adjustable tie shoulder detailing and ruched detailing on the left arm, the dress is finished in a gorgeous buttermilk hue.
The jacquard print awards the dress a vintage feel, while the simple design means you can go big on accessories – think an animal print bag and platform heels. Made from a polyester and elastane blend, there’s no zip and not much give but, once you’ve wrestled yourself into the dress, it’s comfortable, super lightweight and soft against skin for all-day wear.
Daisy Lester
Butter yellow is the colour of the season, and the added pop of pink in this Abercrombie & Fitch style gives a fresh take on the trend. The dress is super comfortable to wear, while the halter-neck detailing makes for a super flattering fit.
This design is perfect for a wedding abroad, as it’s pleasingly lightweight and you can dress it up with open-toe heels or dress it down with a pair of sandals. A note of caution: if you have a bigger bust, there may not be enough support in this dress, so, you may need to invest in some boob tape.
Mollie Burdell
This mini shift dress is a great option for those wanting a slightly more casual, summery look that still oozes style. The linen material is super breathable, making it ideal for hot summer weddings or even beach ceremonies. It’s also super versatile – simply add some strappy heels for a more formal effect, or pair with your old converse trainers for a relaxed look you can wear on warm summer days.
The green colour is gorgeous and very on trend but it looks a bit darker in person than in the online imagery. We found the dress to be true to size, hanging perfectly in a flattering mod style. The price is excellent, too, especially for a linen blend. Overall, it’s a breezy, chic little dress for wedding season and beyond.
Ella Duggan
River Island is going from strength to strength of late, thanks to timeless takes on trends – and we can’t believe this expensive-looking dress hails from the high street stalwart. This maxi style could just as easily be from Rixo. Distinguished by a sweeping hem and ruffle cap shoulders, the dress features a V neck and fitted body.
The contrasting polka dot prints create structure in the dress and work to flatter your figure. Comfortable, lightweight and roomy, it’s a dream to wear. If you’re not styling it for a wedding, it can just as effortlessly be worn to the office with loafers.
Daisy Lester
You get what you pay for with this butter-yellow satin dress – the material feels and looks super premium, and the black lace trim detailing is the icing on the cake. The V neck is a timeless and elegant cut to wear, and we love the fact you can tie it at the back, which creates an even more flattering fit.
Pair with black pointed heels or opt for a flash of metallic in your footwear. This is an ideal option if you’re an evening wedding guest or just prefer a dress with long sleeves.
Mollie Burdell
Mango consistently puts a contemporary spin on occasion wear, and this asymmetrical blue gown is a case in point. Crafted from polyester for a satin-effect finish, the dress features a draped neckline, sleeveless design and waist panelling to flatter your figure.
The asymmetric straps mirror the asymmetric skirt, while the purposeful wrinkled effect gives it a vintage feel. The gorgeous blue shade is the perfect match for gold jewellery, too.
Daisy Lester
A black-tie wedding deserves a simple yet statement look that will be turning heads over cocktail hour, and this dress offers the perfect combination of a classic bias-cut with a cowl neckline, flute sleeves and a statement print.
The rich olive-green colour will work beautifully against so many different skin tones, too. Accessorise this dress with a white strappy heel, a pearlescent statement clutch and gold jewellery, for added elegance.
Nicole Ocran
All the best dresses come in butter yellow this season, and Topshop’s maxi milk-maid-style dress is no exception. The vibrant hue lends it to wedding season, while the wearable silhouette means you can easily style it for everyday wear. Complete with a square neckline and short puffy sleeves, the fitted shirred body flows down into an A-line maxi skirt.
The dress is bra-friendly (hurrah!) while the polyester and cotton blend fabric is crisp and structured. For wedding season, style with chunky gold jewellery and black kitten heels before switching to ballet flats for the office.
Daisy Lester
Thanks to fashion designer Chemena Kamali’s debut at Chloé, boho fashion is officially back on the map. Characterised by its floral and foliage patchwork print and ruffled shoulders, the AllSaints lala dress is perfect for leaning into the trend. The fit is super flattering, with a body-skimming cut through the top and volume in the maxi skirt. There’s a zip at the side, for easy entry, while the polyester fabric is lightweight and floaty. The material is soft and comfortable against skin but not the most breathable (something to keep in mind if you’re heading to a balmy destination).
Though an initial investment, rest assured you’ll get your value for money with this frock, whether styled with flats day-to-day or with boots and chunky knits during the colder months. As for weddings, embrace the boho feel with wedge heels or clogs and a suede or studded bag.
Daisy Lester
A red wedding guest dress isn’t the taboo it once was. This Mango style ticks all the right boxes for occasion wear, from the luxuriously deep red hue to the floral embellished finish and floaty fabric. Featuring a V neck and midi length, the asymmetrical shoulder straps are mirrored by the asymmetric hem. The design is fully lined and perfectly lightweight for spring and summer occasions.
We love the vintage feel of the dress, which transcends wedding season and can easily be worn for a garden party or birthday soiree. The red shade pairs perfectly with neutral and white tones – styling with black thong sandals and a raffia mini handbag.
Daisy Lester
Wearing this dress feels effortless. Unlike many silky designs, it didn’t cling or bunch awkwardly. Instead, it draped beautifully over the stomach and hips, creating a smooth and flattering silhouette. The one-shoulder asymmetrical cut felt ever so chic – no bold prints or loud colours, just an elegant, timeless style. We did notice the fit around the bust was a little tricky, with some risk of slippage, so we'd recommend keeping some boob tape at hand – especially if you’re planning to hit the dance floor.
Available in a range of stunning pastel shades, it’s an ideal option for affordable bridesmaid dresses. We particularly loved the gorgeous mint green colourway, which complements fairer complexions perfectly.
Ella Duggan
As we’ve seen, the butter yellow is all the rage but, after getting our hands on this dress, we’re planning to invest in more apricot-toned pieces for spring/summer. The square neckline offers a universally flattering shape, and the fitted bodice ensures it accentuates you in all the right places.
Owing to the material being nice and weighty, this design is a worthy investment that’s ideal for classic British summer weddings, and we love the threaded ribbon trims and cute pockets.
Mollie Burdell
Damson Madder is one of the buzziest brands in British fashion right now. While its co-ords, gilets and everyday mini dresses might dominate your Instagram feed, its occasionwear is equally stellar. In the new-in section, the Simone slip dress stands out for its radiant look. In real life, it’s even better. Finished in this season’s trending butter-yellow hue, the bias-cut style drapes beautifully into a maxi hemline.
The brand is all about details and this dress is packed with them – think ruffle shoulder straps and sweet cherry-red embroidery. Plus, the dress is complete with adjustable shoulder ties that help you customise your look (cross them over your back, for a flattering halter neckline). Made from recycled polyester, the slip is as light as a feather and boasts a luxurious sheen finish. Style with pointed heels and the matching scrunchie bag (£55, Damsonmadder.com) for a stylish but comfortable wedding guest look.
Daisy Lester
If you’re gearing up for a season full of weddings, finding stylish yet affordable outfit options is key, and Next is here to help. This dress features a classic midi silhouette, while the silky fabric offer a flattering fit across various body types. The versatile design means you can easily wear it beyond wedding season, too. We loved how lightweight and breezy this dress felt – perfect for keeping cool at summer celebrations.
While we would have preferred adjustable straps to ensure a more secure fit, we still felt comfortable and confident overall. Given its lower price point, the fabric isn’t as luxurious as some higher-end options, but it passed the all-important see-through test and felt comfortable against the skin – no itchiness or overheating here. The green and pink colour combo in the exaggerated floral design looked effortlessly cool, too.
Ella Duggan
Marrying affordability, style and comfort, Asos’s beautiful apricot dress is a winner for wedding guest season, while River Island’s timeless polka-dot style, Abercrombie’s yellow halter-neck dress and Damson Madder’s cherry-embroidered slip will ensure you’re dressed to impress. If you’re willing to spend a little more, Realisation Par’s floral yellow or leopard print styles, Kitri’s knitted dress and Rixo’s gorgeous floral style are investments to wear this wedding season and beyond.
