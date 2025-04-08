25 best wedding guest dresses for every type of celebration

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Wedding season is getting underway, so it’s time to find the best wedding guest outfit.

When deciding on your frock, there are a few things to think about. Firstly, consider the dress code (black tie, cocktail or semi-formal). Then there’s the climate. Is it a local, British-based nupital or are you heading to a balmy destination wedding? Finally, consider how much you’re willing to spend; after all, being a wedding guest does add up.

Whether you’re going to a black-tie soirée, beach affair or city hall party, your chosen outfit should be comfortable enough for day-to-night wear and sufficiently breathable for warmer weather (fingers crossed).

Wedding guest dresses can be on the pricey side, so make sure it’s classic enough for year-after-year wear. This doesn’t restrict you from leaning into this season’s hottest trends, however – from butter-yellow, picnic-ready plaids and fruity reds to higher hemlines, animal print and bohemian silhouettes, the choice is endless.

Above all, you want to feel just as good as you look. To help you on your way, we’ve rounded up some of the best wedding guest dress options across the high street, from destination-wedding styles to evening gowns and classic printed options.

How we tested

Our team of fashion experts put a range of dresses to the test ( Daisy Lester/Nicole Ocran/Mollie Burdell )

We looked for wedding guest dresses that don’t just serve a singular purpose – most of the styles below can be reworn during summer holidays, birthday parties or even to the office (just add ballet flats or loafers). Considering cost per wear, comfort and the quality of the materials, we judged these dresses on fit and style. As well as seeking out trend-led pieces, we’ve found timeless frocks, too. Our team of testers differ in height, size and body type, so we’ve selected dresses from across the board. These are the best styles to ensure you’re the best dressed guest this season.

The best wedding guest dresses for 2025 are: