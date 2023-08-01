Jump to content

35 best wedding gifts that the newlyweds will love

Getting married? These are the must-have items to add to your wedding gift list

Alice Barraclough
Tuesday 01 August 2023 15:20
A selection of the best wedding gifts for 2023

A selection of the best wedding gifts for 2023

(The Independent )

Our Top Picks

When it comes to wedding gifts, the choices are endless. From kitchen appliances and tableware sets to bedding and towels, building your wedding gift list is arguably one of the most exciting parts of wedding planning. Yet some couples find themselves at a bit of a crossroads – questioning; should we create a wishlist filled with tangible presents or boldly venture into the realm of asking for cold, hard cash to fund a honeymoon?

The good news is lots of wedding gift lists now let you add both – so if dinner in Rome features higher on your wishlist than a breadboard, then you can give your guests the option of either making honeymoon donations or gifting sentimental presents. The hardest decision is actually picking gifts that you a) both like and b) will last and stand the test of time.

Places such as John Lewis & Partners, The Wedding Shop, The Wedding Present Company and Prezola offer engaged couples an easy, stress-free way to curate bespoke gift lists and supply all the usual big-name bestsellers, including; The White Company, Ooni and Le Creuset, as well as smaller, unique brands, such as Ivyline and Luna Home.

“We are also seeing couples using their gift lists as an opportunity to make lasting memories, adding stays and experiences from our brand partners like Mr & Mrs Smith, Airbnb, and Virgin Experiences,” says Rebecca Forsey, customer service manager at Prezola.

How we tested

We trawled all the biggest department stores, looking mainly at the home and lifestyle sections for joyful, timeless and practical home accessories newlyweds will love, and tested some of our favourites – from picnic blankets to air fryers – at home. We also visited the Wedding Present Company showroom (an inspirational two-storey space laid out like the rooms in a house) in London to find out how couples can create a wedding list they’ll love, and use, forever. And, we spoke to experts within the wedding industry to find out which gifts guests love to give, and the most popular and desired items on wish lists in 2023.

The best wedding gifts for 2023 are:

  • Best wedding gift overall – Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer: £169, Very.co.uk
  • Best wedding gift for couples who love to cook – Le Creuset stoneware heritage dishes: £58, Lecreuset.co.uk
  • Best wedding gift for art aficionados – Amuse La Bouche forever and ever teatowel: £34.99, Trouva.com
  • Best wedding gift for couples seeking luxurious comfort – Unisex hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe: £85, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best wedding gift for beach-loving couples – Business & Pleasure Co. diamond cooler bag: £68, Anthropologie.com
  • Best wedding gift for travellers – Away the bigger carry-on: £265, Awaytravel.com

Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer

  • Best: Wedding gift overall

We don’t know many people who haven’t been raving about air fryers recently, specifically those from Ninja. Promising a healthier alternative to traditional deep frying, they’ve been touted as a kitchen game-changer, so we were keen to try for ourselves. We tested the dual-zone air fryer by cooking everything from chicken breasts to homemade chips, salmon fillets to crispy broccoli – and we weren’t disappointed.

The two drawers give you so much flexibility and allow you to cook two different foods simultaneously, saving both time and effort. Plus, it doesn’t just air fry, it can roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate food, too. Easy to use, it offers a healthier alternative for couples who want to enjoy their favourite fried foods without excessive grease.

Continue reading...

Emma Bridgewater black toast Mr & Mrs mugs

  • Best: Wedding gift for coffee drinkers

These timeless Mr and Mrs mugs from British designer Emma Bridgewater are a classic wedding gift for obvious reasons (and we’ve gifted them to numerous friends on their wedding day in the past). Why? The simple black and white colour scheme means they’ll easily fit into any existing kitchen design and since mugs are everyday items, you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee or tea, while being reminded of your special day each time you use them. Durable materials, dishwasher and microwave safe, we love how these mugs are not just high-quality everyday items but thoughtful too. A memorable wedding gift that should be on everyone’s wish list.

Continue reading...

Partner in Wine everything picnic blanket

  • Best: Wedding gift for couples who live by the sea

Not just limited to picnic use, this candy pink and white striped blanket, dressed up with insta-worthy boho tassels, is ideal for the beach, camping, the park or even as a cosy indoor throw. Wine and water-resistant, the everything picnic blanket is designed to withstand outdoor conditions, such as grass, sand, or damp surfaces and, thanks to its oversized size (2m x 2m) it’s large enough to accommodate practically your entire bridal party. Easy to fold or roll up into a compact size, it’s super convenient to carry and store and comes with carry handles, a secret zip pocket to store your valuables and four gold pegs for holding it down in the wind. The perfect gift for couples who are partial to a picnic.

Continue reading...

Le Creuset stoneware heritage dish

  • Best: Wedding gift for couples who love to cook

Le Creuset cookware is often found on wedding wish lists thanks to its high-quality, long-lasting durable designs that tick the timeless box. Our parents had Le Cresuet sets on their wedding wish list and we’ll undoubtedly be following their lead and including Le Cresuet on ours. It helps that the brand offers a lifetime warranty on its enamelled cast iron cookware – offering peace of mind to couples, knowing that they are investing in cookware that’s going to last.

We love this rectangular dish – we’ve used it for roasting meats and vegetables, making lasagnas, gratins, and so much more. Its generous size means it’s ideal for cooking meals for two or small gatherings, while the stylish coastal blue is one of Le Cresuet’s top-selling colours. An incredibly useful gift that couples can pass down through generations.

Continue reading...

Soho Home huxley coupe glasses

  • Best: Wedding gift for champagne lovers

If you can’t add fancy glassware to your wedding gift list, then when can you? These crystal champagne coupes feel heavy in your hands and immediately elevate whatever you’re drinking – whether it’s a £9 bottle of prosecco from Sainsbury’s or Moet champagne.

Taking inspiration from Little House Mayfair, this set of four champagne flutes has been handcrafted in Slovenia and feature intricate diamond patterns on the lower half and bottom of each glass. So say goodbye to drinking fizz in a wine glass ever again, and add these special coupes to your wedding wish list so you’ll always have dedicated glassware for toasting and celebrating special moments in your life.

Continue reading...

Marks and Spencer cabbage serving bowl

  • Best: Wedding gift for couples who love to host

If you haven’t noticed, cabbage serving bowls are everywhere at the moment. Bordallo Pinheiro’s playful Portuguese pottery is available from the likes of John Lewis and Harrods, but M&S has created its own (cheaper) spin on the cabbage serving bowl, with a glossy finish and a life-like leafy design and scalloped edges. Ideal for adding a pop of colour kitchen or dining area, use it as a crisp bowl by day or serve small salads when entertaining in the evenings (its uniqueness is always a talking point – and it’s sure to be the envy of all your guests). A registry must-have that promises to bring joy and style to your home for years to come.

Continue reading...

Amuse La Bouche forever & ever tea towel

  • Best: Wedding gift for art aficionados

This little gem isn’t your run-of-the-mill kitchen essential; it’s quirky, pretty and practical, too. Adorned with a delightful “forever and ever” print, this Amuse La Bouche tea towel acts as a daily reminder of the promises you’ve made on your Big Day. Boasting top-notch absorbency, use it as a tea towel to wipe down your champagne flutes, or, do what we’ve done, and get it framed. Yes, you read that correctly. Thanks to its premium quality, it looks great as a piece of art, too. So, whether you choose to use it in the kitchen or on your gallery wall, this tea towel can be a keepsake of your special day, spreading love "forever and ever."

Continue reading...

Our Place cast iron perfect pot

  • Best: Wedding gift for foodies

For those looking for a budget-friendly alternative to Le Creuset, let us introduce you to Our Place – and, in particular, the cast iron perfect pot. This all-in-one pot can braise, stew, sear, roast and even bake. We’ve tested it at home and made everything from hearty stews to tender roasts, and it didn’t disappoint. Made with high-quality cast iron, ensuring even heat distribution and long-lasting durability, it’s available in a range of chic colours (including lavender) so it’ll elevate your kitchen aesthetics and double as a beautiful serving piece for the table for years to come.

Continue reading...

Jali water carafe

  • Best: Wedding gift for home entertainers

Oh so stylish! This Jali Water Carafe from OYOY Living Design is a showstopper on any table. Whether it’s holding refreshing lemonade during summer brunches or serving water during intimate dinners, it’s sure to add a contemporary edge to your home, thanks to its sleek and minimalist design. The Jali series is handmade, making every single piece unique. Perfect for use at breakfast, lunch or dinner, we loved testing this jug when friends came over for a barbecue. A practical but meaningful item to add to your wish list to enhance your dinner table.

Continue reading...

Sophie Conran floret serving bowl

  • Best: Best wedding gift for couples who create memorable gatherings

As the mastermind behind some of the most sought-after home accessories on the market, it’s no surprise that Sophie Conran’s designs end up on everyone’s wedding wish list thanks to their timeless appeal and impeccable craftsmanship. Made from hard-wearing stoneware, the Floret Serving Bowl in dove grey is perfect for serving salads, pasta dishes, or even using as a fruit bowl – the ultimate piece to elevate your dining room (and it’s dishwasher, microwave and freezer-safe, too). From romantic date nights to hosting intimate dinner parties, could this bowl be your secret weapon to impressing your guests?

Continue reading...

Habitat evora 12-piece stoneware dinner set

  • Best: Tableware wedding gift

Nothing says ‘we’re married’ like a beautiful china set. From intimate dinners for two to hosting your in-laws, this 12-piece speckled stoneware set from Habitat will make any meal feel like a special occasion. Crafted with an organic shape and a beautiful reactive glaze, the Evora set is designed for everyday meals and dinner parties too – since there are enough dinner plates, side plates and bowls for up to four guests. Dishwasher and microwave safe, your registry list just wouldn’t be complete without them.

Continue reading...

The White Company unisex hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe

  • Best: Wedding gift for couples seeking luxurious comfort

These classic, cosy robes from The White Company are the epitome of luxury meets comfort. Made from 100 per cent cotton, they’re incredibly absorbent, perfect for lounging after a relaxing bath or shower – and since they’re designed to be unisex you can ask for one each. Not only do they feel thick and fluffy, but they also look great and have a super cosy hood which will make you feel like you’re in a five-star spa right in the comfort of your own home. From lazy mornings sipping coffee in bed to cosy nights cuddling up with your husband or wife, they’re the ultimate relaxation attire.

Continue reading...

The White Company hydrocotton Towels

  • Best: Bathroom wedding gift

You heard it here first, towels make for a great wedding gift. But, remember, creating your wedding wish list isn’t necessarily about only asking for things you don’t have, it’s about upgrading the things you do, so you can start your newlywed life together on a high. These hydrocotton towels from The White Company are a bestseller for a reason – ribbed, contemporary, fluffy, luxurious, fast drying and available in multiple sizes (from a face cloth to a jumbo bath sheet), they also come in versatile soft colours that will complement any bathroom.

Continue reading...

Business & Pleasure Co. diamond cooler bag

  • Best: Wedding gift for beach-loving couples

If there’s one thing we’re betting most newlyweds don’t own, it’s a super stylish cool bag. We’re obsessed with this showstopper designed by Business & Pleasure Co – available at Anthropologie – which features a chic diamond pattern in a stunning shade of pale green. Generous in size, we tested this bag out on one of the hottest days of the summer, and it didn’t disappoint. With plenty of room to pack all your favourite refreshments (did someone say, rosé?) it’s fully insulated, so your drinks and snacks stay chilled. So whether it’s a beach day, a park picnic, or a weekend getaway, this is a summer essential to add to your wish list.

Continue reading...

Habitat streetwize outdoor cushions

  • Best: Garden wedding gift

When drawing up your wedding wish list, it’s easy to get carried away looking at homeware and forget about your garden. But even if you only have the smallest patio, you can jazz it up with some cute bunting, or cushions. We rate these fun, green, water resistant and durable polyester-filled cushions from Habitat (you don’t need to worry about them if you accidentally leave them outside) and they can be easily moved and switched around to change the look and feel of your space.

Continue reading...

The White Company fine silver photo frame

  • Best: Wedding gift for your living room

When you’ve (likely) spent a decent amount of money on a wedding photographer, it would be a shame to keep your wedding day pics to just your phone or social media. Preserve your wedding day memories with a classic silver-plated photo frame from The White Company. These modern, minimalist, seam-free stainless steel frames are presented in a smart white box to make a lovely gift and are available in a range of sizes. Timeless.

Continue reading...

Le Creuset enamelled stoneware salt pig

  • Best: Wedding gift for culinary enthusiasts

This Le Creuset salt pig has been a game-changer in our kitchen. Not only is it super handy being able to scoop out the salt while cooking, it’s classic appearance makes it a stylish addition to any countertop. We love the meringue white colour, which alongside coastal blue, is one of le Creuset’s best-selling colourways since it goes with just about everything. And although it’s called a "salt pig", it can hold other dry seasonings like herbs, spices, or even sugar – so it’s super versatile, too.

Continue reading...

​​Ferm living ripple verrines

  • Best: Dining room wedding gift

Inspired by small, delicate glasses traditionally used in French cuisine to serve little appetisers and desserts, this set of four rippled glasses are far too small to use as normal water glasses, but they are perfect if you like hosting dinner parties and creating individual desserts for everyone. Ideal for elevating any dining experience, they feel incredibly lightweight. We particularly love the rippled texture for adding a touch of contemporary charm to your table setting.

Continue reading...

Angela Wickstead scalloped embroidered linen napkins

  • Best: Wedding gift for refined dining

If you’re looking to enhance your home décor, and specifically, your dining table – these beautiful linen napkins, with scalloped edges embroidered with pistachio, yellow and tonal-orange threads by Angela Wickstead, make for a seriously elegant wedding gift. They’ll look fabulous on any table, at any meal – and we promise you’ll get plenty of use out of them.

Continue reading...

Culinary Concepts palace wine cooler

  • Best: Wedding gift for wine connoisseurs

One thing we know to be true is that newlyweds get gifted a lot of wine and champagne to celebrate the big day, so adding something pretty (and useful) to put the bottles in onto your wedding wishlist is a no-brainer. This elegant Palace wine cooler is designed to hold a bottle of standard-sized wine and features a stylish hammered texture. A striking addition to any drinks trolley, bar or kitchen top.

Continue reading...

T&G Tuscany rectangular end grain chopping board

  • Best: Wedding gift for home chefs

For the couple who loves to host and cook, why not start your married life by upgrading your kitchen essentials? Yes, a chopping board may seem like a boring present, but it’s an essential item that will be used all the time. We love this T&G Tuscany chopping board as it can easily double up as a cool serving board for charcuterie and appetisers, while also making meal preparations a breeze.

Continue reading...

Sophie Conran oil and vinegar drizzler set

  • Best: Wedding gift for aspiring chefs

This classic and elegant oil and vinegar drizzler set is part of Sophie Conran’s for Portmeirion collection of tableware, cookware, bakeware, glassware and home accessories. Beautifully unique and tactile, this sleek-looking oil and vinegar drizzler features her stylish ripple design in elegant, bright white porcelain – while the precise pour spouts ensure controlled drizzling, making dressing salads or adding flavours to dishes a breeze. Keep them on the dinner table when you’re hosting so that guests can help themselves, right next to the salt and pepper shakers.

Continue reading...

Newgate battersby Roman numeral wall clock

  • Best: Interiors wedding gift

Quintessentially British, the Newgate battersby clock is an exquisite wedding gift. With its classic Roman numerals and moulded black gloss case, this clock – 50cm in size – will look good on any wall, whether it’s the kitchen, bedroom, or the welcoming hallway. Taking inspiration from the traditional railway station clock, this statement wall clock promises to stand the test of time, becoming a lasting keepsake for any newlyweds.

Continue reading...

LSA International pleat vase

  • Best: Wedding gift for home decorators

LSA International is a very popular brand among newlyweds and is renowned for its timeless and sophisticated designs. This mouth-blown glass vase – with fine textural lines, a delicate narrow neck, curved shoulders and flared base – makes an elegant wedding gift. It will look fabulous on any mantel, sideboard or coffee table.

Continue reading...

Ooni Karu 12 multi fuel outdoor pizza oven

  • Best: Wedding gift for couples who already have a BBQ

If you’re the type of couple who claims to already “have everything”, let us ask you this: do you have your very own pizza oven? The Ooni Karu 12 cooks authentic wood-fired, stone-baked pizza in any outdoor space in just 60 seconds – and it has fantastic reviews. When our friends recently invited us to come over for pizza night and test theirs, we immediately felt envious. Portable and powerful, it’s an excellent gift for anyone who loves pizza.

Continue reading...

Falcon Enamelware bake set

  • Best: Wedding gift for bakers

Pots and pans and enamelware bake sets are always top picks for couples. But you’ll want to make sure you choose well-made ones that last. And this popular five-piece enamelware bake set from Falcon is capable of handling anything from a whole roast turkey to a summer barbecue (we’ve used them for baking lasagnas and roasting vegetables) and can be used in the oven, on gas and electric hobs and in the freezer. Talk about versatile.

Continue reading...

Mason Cash ceramic mixing bowl

  • Best: Kitchen wedding gift

Chances are, someone in your family already has one of these. As a child, we used to make gingerbread men with our Grandma and vividly remember mixing the gingerbread dough in her Mason Cash bowl. Made from high-quality, chip-resistant earthenware, the mixing bowl has really endured the test of time – and is very much considered a design classic (which is why it’s often seen on newlyweds’ wedding wish lists).

Continue reading...

Fortnum’s stripe picnic hamper for four

  • Best: Wedding gift for couples who love outdoor adventures

If you can’t ask for a bougie Fortnum and Mason picnic hamper on your wedding day, then when can you? This picnic basket features a fully-insulated lining and contains four striped mugs, four glasses, four striped plates, four sets of stainless steel cutlery, four cotton napkins, a flask, salt and pepper grinders, corkscrew, a lunch bag, a freezable champagne and wine bottle holder and an additional bag for waste. Basically, it has everything you’d need for a very fancy picnic.

Continue reading...

Robert Welch arden bright cutlery set

  • Best: Wedding gift for style-conscious newlyweds

No matter how much you cook (or don’t), cutlery is an essential part of any household’s kitchen – and many newlyweds like to add a complete set of matching cutlery to their wedding wish list, so they can make every meal (from weeknight dinners to weekend brunches) feel like a real event. For a sleek, stylish cutlery set look no further than kitchen specialist Robert Welch. We particularly like the arden bright cutlery set – it’s simple yet striking and made using the highest quality 18/10 stainless steel.

Continue reading...

Smeg 4-slice toaster

  • Best: Wedding gift for vintage charm

If your toaster has seen better days, but you’re not sure if adding toasters to a wedding gift list is the done thing, then we’re here to reassure you that it absolutely is. Retro kitchen appliances are having a moment thanks to brands like Smeg – and we really rate this four-slice toaster (because two slices of toast are just never enough). Inspired by the 1950s, it performs just as excellently as it looks and offers six different browning levels to suit every taste.

Continue reading...

Away the bigger carry-on

  • Best: Wedding gift for travellers

If you’re planning on going on a honeymoon, then you might as well go in style. Enter: matching his and her suitcase (in white, of course). Away’s suitcases have something of a cult following on social media – and we’re pleased to report this cabin-friendly suitcase is worth the hype. With a durable, matte polycarbonate shell and 360-degree spinning wheels, it’s packed with fancy features, including compressive pockets and a dirty laundry bag.

Continue reading...

Tumble tower

  • Best: Wedding gift for building memories

Two words: giant Jenga. If you’re having a summer English countryside wedding, then maybe this is something to put on your wedding wish list (and get it delivered before the wedding, so you and your guests can play Jenga on the lawn during the canapé reception). It’s a game that can be enjoyed by both friends and family (of all ages) during gatherings and parties – and can be played both indoors and outdoors.

Continue reading...

Oliver Bonas pink ceramic gluggle jug

  • Best: Wedding gift for trendsetters

This fish-shaped gluggle jug (named after the air that gets trapped in the tail, which makes a characteristic glugging noise when poured) may not be for everyone, but for couples who love a touch of maximalism, this should definitely be on your wish list. Use it as a vase for all those leftover flowers from the wedding day, or as a water jug and let it take centre stage at every dinner party to come.

Continue reading...

The White Company matte white breakfast in bed tray

  • Best: Wedding gift for homebodies

Is there anything better than breakfast in bed? If we had it our way, we’d make breakfast in bed a weekly tradition. This matte white breakfast tray from The White Company is simple, stylish, practical, and something a little bit different than just towels or bed linen. Made from wood and MDF, we love that the legs fold away, meaning it can be used for carrying food and drinks, eating dinner on your lap on the sofa or in bed on a lazy Sunday morning.

Continue reading...

Zwilling knife block set

  • Best: Wedding gift for a kitchen upgrade

Lots of couples ask for a good quality knife set – it’s a kitchen staple – and this Zwilling knife set is one of the best out there (and spotted on a lot of registry lists). From carving up a Sunday roast to finely chopping an onion, this knife block gives you everything you need to cook up a storm with a paring and garnishing knife, utility knife, slicing knife, chef’s knife and bread knife. It also comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Continue reading...

Wedding gift FAQs

When should couples think about creating a wish list?

“Ideally, couples should start thinking about their gift list a few months before they want to send their invitations out to guests, allowing them the chance to include information about their registry within their invitations,” advises Liza Baucher, showroom manager at The Wedding Shop. “Curating a gift list is one of the best bits of ‘wedmin’, so we encourage couples to take their time and enjoy every second!”

How many presents should we have on our wedding gift list?

“We advise couples to add two to three gifts per guest to their list, as it’s important to give your guests plenty of choices and make sure there is something to suit all budgets,” says Baucher.

“Always think of the future and what kind of life you envision for yourselves; your gift list can help you achieve this. You want these gifts to last and grow with you as your taste evolves, so we recommend avoiding anything too trend-led,” adds Katie Stothard, showroom manager at The Wedding Present Company.

“And remember that, ultimately, your guests want to celebrate your marriage and mark this occasion. By having a gift list, you are making their lives exponentially easier. They know that they are buying you a gift you want, will cherish, and don’t already have! Plus, they won’t have to worry about remembering to bring a present to the wedding day itself.”

The verdict: Wedding gifts

Choosing which gifts to add to your wedding registry is actually really fun, but when it comes to picking your wish list it’s important that the wedding gifts you choose are a reflection of who you are as a couple. If you prefer practicality over sentiment, we highly recommend the Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer – healthier than deep-fat fryers, it cooks two foods at the same time and does both the thinking and timing for you.

If you’re playing it safe, you really can’t go wrong with adding Emma Bridgewater’s Mr & Mrs mugs to your list – they’re way more practical than another set of wine glasses and prettier than a set of plastic cups. And if you really don’t want (or need) more kitchen items – and you’re the outdoorsy type – the Business & Pleasure Co. diamond cooler bag really is the ultimate status cooler.

Get more gift inspriation by reading about the best wedding gifts couples have received

