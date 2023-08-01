Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to wedding gifts, the choices are endless. From kitchen appliances and tableware sets to bedding and towels, building your wedding gift list is arguably one of the most exciting parts of wedding planning. Yet some couples find themselves at a bit of a crossroads – questioning; should we create a wishlist filled with tangible presents or boldly venture into the realm of asking for cold, hard cash to fund a honeymoon?

The good news is lots of wedding gift lists now let you add both – so if dinner in Rome features higher on your wishlist than a breadboard, then you can give your guests the option of either making honeymoon donations or gifting sentimental presents. The hardest decision is actually picking gifts that you a) both like and b) will last and stand the test of time.

Places such as John Lewis & Partners, The Wedding Shop, The Wedding Present Company and Prezola offer engaged couples an easy, stress-free way to curate bespoke gift lists and supply all the usual big-name bestsellers, including; The White Company, Ooni and Le Creuset, as well as smaller, unique brands, such as Ivyline and Luna Home.

“We are also seeing couples using their gift lists as an opportunity to make lasting memories, adding stays and experiences from our brand partners like Mr & Mrs Smith, Airbnb, and Virgin Experiences,” says Rebecca Forsey, customer service manager at Prezola.

How we tested

We trawled all the biggest department stores, looking mainly at the home and lifestyle sections for joyful, timeless and practical home accessories newlyweds will love, and tested some of our favourites – from picnic blankets to air fryers – at home. We also visited the Wedding Present Company showroom (an inspirational two-storey space laid out like the rooms in a house) in London to find out how couples can create a wedding list they’ll love, and use, forever. And, we spoke to experts within the wedding industry to find out which gifts guests love to give, and the most popular and desired items on wish lists in 2023.

The best wedding gifts for 2023 are: