16 best chocolate gifts for every occasion, from luxury hampers to vegan gift boxes

The perfect presents for the chocoholics in your life

Emma Rossiter
Tuesday 04 April 2023 13:16
<p>Whether for friends, colleagues or a special someone, these are ideal for spoiling them year-round</p>

Whether for friends, colleagues or a special someone, these are ideal for spoiling them year-round

(The Independent)

When it comes to giving gifts, there are cliches almost all of us are guilty of. No matter how hard we try, sometimes those old stereotypes are tricky to break. Which is why Mum tends to end up with flowers or her favourite perfume, and Dad normally unwraps something beer or gadget related.

However, we at IndyBest always strive to give you some alternative, out-of-the-box ideas when gifting. We’ve found gifts new parents will actually use, such as a baby sling or nest, and toys for your six-year-old that will keep their fascination for longer than a nanosecond. But we’re also realists, and we know that sometimes the most obvious choice is the best. And one option that is always certain to go down a storm is chocolate.

We know, you’re shocked at this ground-breaking revelation, but a classic is a classic for a reason, right? And unless you’re someone who is incredibly disciplined or actually has a legitimate, perhaps even medical reason for avoiding the stuff, we know you’re sitting there licking your lips already.

But have you actually ever tried Googling ‘best chocolate gifts’? If you do, you’ll be met with more than 150 million results (we’ll wait while you confirm we’re not fibbing). The choice is overwhelming and it feels almost impossible to know where to start. Perhaps that’s why so many of us often default to that same old box of purple classics – but no more.

We now present to you our list of the best chocolate gifts. Each product featured would make an excellent gift for a friend, family member, colleague or special someone year-round. You’ll find no seasonal delights here – even though we are officially in Easter egg territory – just good ol’ chocolate selections that can work for any occasion.

How we tested

We’ve spent the better part of six weeks testing some of the best chocolate gifts around. From hampers to selection boxes, sweet trees to smash cups, and from familiar favourites to vegan options, we feel like we’ve seen almost all the confectionary the world has to offer. And while it has been a total burden on our part (*sighs dramatically*), we have taste tested each gift set to bring you our bona fide list of the best chocolate gifts to buy for any occasion. It was a sacrifice we were willing to make – you’re welcome.

The best chocolate gifts for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Love Cocoa happy birthday luxury chocolate hamper: £70, Lovecocoa.com
  • Best luxury chocolate gift – Läderach pralines classic assorted 144 pcs per woodbox: £270, Laderach.com
  • Best chocolate experience – Red Letter Days chocolat-making class for two people: £70, Redletterdays.co.uk
  • Best value-for-money chocolate hamper – Cadbury classic chocolate basket: £35, Cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk

Love Cocoa happy birthday luxury chocolate hamper

  • Best: Overall

If you’ve never heard of Love Cocoa, let us introduce you. The brainchild of James Cadbury – the great-great-great grandson of John Cadbury (yes, purple-wrapper Cadbury) – this brand is founded on the principles of making “great-tasting chocolate bars here in Great Britain, in a way that’s loved by you, the planet, and its people.” And we think it totally succeeds. With an extensive range of chocolate bars, truffles, biscuits, gift boxes and more, there really is something for every occasion and chocoholic here. But we think its gift hampers are some of the best around.

Starting at a very reasonable £30 and going all the way up to a luxe £100, Love Cocoa’s hampers never disappoint and can work for every recipient and occasion. We tried the luxury happy birthday hamper, and would be chuffed to bits to receive this as a gift on our big day. For just £70 you receive five bars of chocolate, chocolate espresso martini coffee beans, birthday cake truffles, a bottle of salted caramel vodka and a bottle of prosecco.

It’s a real celebration in a plastic-free and beautifully decorated box. Plus, all the chocolate is ethically sourced, single-origin, vegetarian-friendly and deliciously flavoursome. Our favourite was the salted caramel bar, which was just the perfect balance of salty and gooey. And, of course, popping the prosecco was a sure-fire way to get the celebrations started.

If that’s not enough to convince you, then perhaps this will – Love Cocoa plants a tree for every bar, tube and nibble it sells, which means that when you purchase this gift box, eight trees are planted, so it’s an eco-friendly choice as well!

Continue reading...

Red Letter Days chocolate-making class for two people

  • Best: Chocolate gift experience

If gifting a physical box of chocolates feels a bit same old, same old, then how about treating your loved one to an experience instead? Costing £70 for two people, your recipient will get the chance to cut, dip, pipe and decorate their own chocolate slabs and truffles in this hands-on chocolate-making masterclass. Admittedly, we won’t be swapping our pen for a piping bag permanently but we did have a lot of fun.

We also made a lot of mess – shout out to Alex and Tom who did the washing-up for us, you’re the real MVP’s. And thanks to our hilarious instructor and chocolatier, John Fletcher, we learned a lot about how to get the most out of our chocolate creations, too.

Run by MyChocolate on specific dates in London, Manchester and Brighton, this class will appeal to people of all ages and abilities – you don’t need to be a whizz in the kitchen to get the most out of this day – and is sure to be an experience they’ll never forget.

Continue reading...

Cocoba the hot chocolate collection

  • Best: Hot chocolate gift

Reader, we have a confession to make: our tester for this one isn’t a tea or coffee drinker. We know, it’s a sin, but if it’s a saving grace, she does love a hot chocolate, which is why she was in delighted with Cocoba’s hot chocolate collection.

Presented in a simple black box with a bow, this unassuming gift is the perfect one for colder nights when you fancy something sweet yet warm and comforting.

Inside the box you’ll find a range of hot chocolate options – from hot chocolate bombs that gradually melt to reveal tons of tiny marshmallows, to traditional drinking chocolate and four hot chocolate spoons. All melt into warm milk beautifully and you end up with an instantly drinkable and deliciously chocolatey beverage.

Compared with instant hot chocolate, which has a tendency to be grainy or results in an unmixed clump at the bottom of the mug, all the chocolate melts seamlessly and is perfect on the palate. It’s a fun twist on a hot chocolate and will be a great gift for sweet-toothed giftees come the chillier months.

Continue reading...

Sweet Trees minstrel tree

  • Best: Unique chocolate gift

There is really only one word to sum up this gift: treemendous! We’re not even sorry for that terrible pun, because this is without a doubt one of the most unique chocolate gifts we’ve ever seen.

Edible right to the very core (or should that be root?), this Sweet Tree is made with the brand’s secret recipe Belgian chocolate crispy crunch, and then Minstrels are stuck on by hand. It’s then potted in a glass vase, which is filled with chocolate raisins and has a handwritten message painted on the front in gold – ours said “Eat Me!” and we were more than happy to oblige.

While we did knock half a point off, as it was quite difficult to remove the minstrel leaves, this is a minor quibble at most – and it was probably a good thing if we’re honest, as this stopped us from eating the whole thing in one go.

If Minstrels aren’t your thing, Sweet Trees by Brown also does trees that are full of Terry’s Chocolate Orange segments, Ferrero Rocher, Lindt Lindor, Cadbury buttons and more. They all come in three different sizes (small, medium or large) and are sure to be a real showstopper.

We also love the brand’s chocoholic smash cups (£26.99, Sweettreebybrowns.co.uk), which do exactly what they say. A chocolate cup filled with all your favourite chocolate brands, from Kinder Bueno to Galaxy, you’ll need to literally smash it open to get to all the good stuff. A great idea that is totally delicious and a real stress buster, too.

Continue reading...

Booja Booja vegan chocolate orange truffles

  • Best: Vegan truffles

OK, we know you’ve seen the price on this one and thought “Bargain!”, but fair-warning there are only eight chocolates in this gift box. That said, don’t judge its size too harshly, as out of all the chocolate gifts we tried, these are the ones that surprised our tester the most.

Lightly dusted in cocoa powder but sumptuously creamy in the middle, these were perhaps some of, if not the best, truffles we tested. We even gifted some to our friends who have, until recently, turned their nose up at vegan chocolate, believing it’ll lack that certain something. Safe to say Booja Booja’s chocolate orange truffles have certainly changed their minds.

While Holland & Barrett stocks only three flavours currently – orange, hazelnut and salted caramel – Booja Booja itself does have a lot more on offer. We’re already planning to purchase the midnight espresso and honeycomb caramel flavours in the near future. Plus, it also provides selection boxes, so you can blow the mind of your friends at their next dinner party.

If you’re putting together a hamper yourself, or just want to give your friend (vegan or not) a little something to show how much you care, then we think this brand is definitely worth a look.

Continue reading...

BakesterBox marbled chocolate cheesecake with praline (no-bake) kit

  • Best: Chocolate gift for bakers

If you know someone who’s interested in learning to bake, then we cannot recommend this marbled chocolate cheesecake kit from BakesterBox enough. Providing you with almost all the ingredients you need to whip up a no-bake cheesecake – you only need to add unsalted butter, double cream and cream cheese – and a tin, you can have this incredibly moreish dessert ready in under five hours.

Our tester has only recently branched into baking (yes, she too got swept up in the banana bread craze of 2020) and cheesecake is something fairly new to her. The instructions were clear and concise, though, all fitting on one sheet of A5 paper, and she was quite chuffed with the results. Our taste testers were equally impressed and said it was one of the nicest chocolate cheesecakes they’d ever had. Oh, and it’s gluten free, too.

For novice bakers, or even those who are already a whizz with a whisk, this is a completely unique chocolate gift that they’re sure to love. Plus, they can return to the recipe time and again if they wish.

If cheesecakes aren’t their thing, though, BakesterBox also provides kits for a dark chocolate tart (£29, Bakesterbox.com), chocolate and walnut cookies (£18, Bakesterbox.com) and chocolate fondants (£20, Bakesterbox.com). Or, if they really are a star baker in the making, you could even treat them to a three or six-month subscription, so they can try out a variety of recipes for months to come. Tasty, thoughtful and a technical challenge even Paul Hollywood would be proud of.

Continue reading...

Hampers.com gourmet chocolate lovers hamper

  • Best: Chocolate hamper for variety

When just one form of chocolate isn’t enough, turn to this gourmet offering from Hampers.com. Inside you’ll find chocolate treats in as many forms as you can count – from bars and cake to boxed chocolates and fudge – making this a chocoholic’s dream.

We say that with confidence, too, as when our recipient unboxed it, their eyes widened bigger than Augustus Gloop when he entered the infamous Chocolate Factory. (Come on, we couldn’t do a chocolate round-up without mentioning Willy Wonka at least once!)

It really is the chocolate hamper that keeps on giving, and all at a relatively reasonable price, too. We think it’s a fantastic choice for birthdays, special occasions or simply to send to a friend “just because”. And though the exterior is rather plain, we don’t think that’s a deal breaker, as what’s inside really is a showstopper.

Continue reading...

Indulge brownies lucky dip

  • Best: Brownie box

Ooey, gooey and oh so moreish, Indulge is now our undisputed favourite for letterbox brownies. With both seasonal and staple flavours on offer – think death by chocolate, Biscoff, salted caramel, crème egg and honeycomb – its range of chocolate brownies is simply to die for.

We really couldn’t choose what flavours to go for, so opted for the brand’s “lucky dip” box and we were not disappointed, but you can also pick and choose if you wish. Plus, all brownies are made fresh to order, so you really are getting the best of the best.

We’d love to see this brand continue to branch out and introduce vegan and gluten-free formulas in the future. If this is a requirement for you right now, then we’d recommend you try the fudgy brownies from Cake or Death, which are also incredible!

Continue reading...

Prodigy variety pack of chocolate bars

  • Best: Plant-based chocolate gift

Just because you want to gift someone chocolate doesn’t mean you have to buy a giant hamper or boxes upon boxes of cocoa goodness, and that’s just one of the reasons we love Prodigy’s variety pack. Coming in either boxes of six or 15, you can instead give the person you love individually wrapped chocolate bars so they can really savour every bite.

Whichever size you opt for, you’ll receive the following flavours: salted caramel, roasted hazelnut, orange and baobab, dark sea salt, creamy coconut and peanut and caramel. And all really do taste as good as they sound.

But here’s the twist – all of the bars are completely plant-based. They are also vegan approved and free from dairy, gluten and refined sugar. We purposely left these details out when calling on family and friends for the important taste test, and all said it was some of the nicest chocolate they’d tasted. Recurring compliments all centred around how the chocolate was just “so creamy” and “melt-in-the-mouth smooth”, as well as how the flavours really packed a punch.

When we finally revealed that these bars are plant-based, minds were blown and these were dubbed “a real gamechanger” for those who are fans of a grab-and-go chocolate bar for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

The brand doesn’t stop there, though. Prodigy Snacks is also B-Corp certified and all of its products are wrapped in compostable, biodegradable and plastic-free packaging – a touch that we really appreciated. We think it’s a responsible yet tasty and touching gift for a loved one. If nothing else, it’s a chocolate treat that is going to do some good for the planet.

Continue reading...

Läderach pralines classic assorted 144 pcs per woodbox

  • Best: Luxury chocolate gift

Don’t let the simple packaging fool you – this chocolate gift box is not for the faint-of-heart or the light-of-wallet, but it is absolutely worth every penny. Packed with a selection of 144 (yes, really) delicate pralines, this is the chocolate box to end all chocolate boxes.

Just like the Hotel Chocolate’s classic cabinet (£65, Hotelchocolat.com), this too is alcohol-free so there should be no surprises. And in terms of flavours, you have everything from caramel and honey to hazelnut and marzipan to choose from.

No matter what choc you choose, every single one is melt-in-the-mouth smooth and was undoubtedly some of the best chocolate we’ve ever tasted. At this price, it’s got to be a gift for a very rare and special occasion, but it’s one that is sure to impress and, hopefully, last a long time too.

Continue reading...

Lakeland electric chocolate fountain

  • Best: Chocolate gadget

For the chocolate-loving giftee who also happens to be the hostess with the mostest, there’s really only one gift that will do… We’re not sure if it was a fever dream or not, but for a while there it seemed like chocolate fountains were the must-have accessory for every occasion. Wedding, birthday, anniversary party, sleepover, you name it – if there wasn’t a chocolate fountain in sight, could you even call it a party?

Dessert-table status aside, though, we still think a chocolate fountain is a great gift, as it provides endless opportunities for dunking, dipping and drizzling chocolate over your favourite fruit and snacks. And at just £40, Lakeland’s model is a steal.

Set-up of this gadget was nice and easy – simply click the fountain part to the well, plug-in and go! But learn from our mistakes – this needs to be used on a flat surface (though you can adjust the legs so it sits flat) and you need 500 to 600g of chocolate (Belgian chocolate is best) to achieve that flawless flowing effect. These seem like minor details, but trust us when we say they are important.

It’s also worth noting that the detachable parts of the fountain aren’t dishwasher safe, so you will need to thoroughly clean them in hot, soapy water after use. Other than that, though, this couldn’t be easier to use and was a real hit with guests. If your recipient loves to throw a good party and loves chocolate, we can see this being the gift that keeps on giving.

Continue reading...

Cartwright & Butler the chocolate hamper

  • Best: Classic chocolate gift

One word came to mind when we took this chocolate hamper out of its cardboard box – classic. From the straw-filled wooden crate it comes in, to the chocolatey contents inside, this is a hamper worthy of the name. In fact, many people had a similar reaction, as once they laid eyes on it, we received a chorus of “What’s in the box?!” cries not too dissimilar to Brad Pitt’s character in Se7en. And really, despite the very strong and sturdy packaging, it is what’s inside that counts here.

Filled to the brim with chocolatey goodness, this hamper really does contain something for everyone. There are triple chocolate chunk biscuits, chocolate drop shortbread rounds and drinking chocolate for dunking them into. If that’s not enough, there’s also chocolate wafer rounds and crispies, which would be the perfect accompaniment to ice cream, as well as chocolate-covered almonds and, our personal favourite, Belgian chocolate fudge.

We see this being a great gift to give to friends, relatives and even colleagues, and could work for any and every occasion all year round. Plus, we’ve already got plans to re-use the crate once we have finally finished all the chocolatey goodness inside.

Continue reading...

Chococo fresh chococo large box monthly subscription

  • Best: Subscription chocolate gift box

There really is no better way to treat the chocoholic in your life than with Chococo’s large monthly subscription box. Filled with 25 different-flavoured chocolates, you’ll get a new mix every single time.

We received the February box and were bowled over with the variety. Everything from gin and tonic to rhubarb and custard. Plus, our personal favourite, a white and blonde chocolate gem was included and we seriously had to stop ourselves from eating the whole lot in one sitting.

No two chocolates were the same in our box, which meant we all got to try something different every single time, and while you may get some repeats month-to-month, generally speaking, it’s mixed up every month to include award-winners and classic flavours, as well as seasonal and new chocolates.

For a serious chocoholic and a gift that is sure to brighten up their month every time it lands on their doorstep, this is ideal.

Continue reading...

Cadbury classic chocolate basket

  • Best: Value-for-money chocolate hamper

While this might not be the cheapest hamper on our list, in terms of value for money and quality you really can’t go wrong with Cadbury. Filled with undisputed favourites – Roses, Heroes, Milk Tray, a hot chocolate powder, plus three bars of Daim, Bournville and classic Dairy Milk – and presented in a classic wicker hamper, we think your recipient will be pretty pleased to receive this.

Somehow, getting a box full of the purple-wrapper classics feels a lot more personable than just grabbing any ol’ box of chocolates, and if nothing else it’s sure to be a crowd pleaser with family members both young and old.

Naturally, Cadbury also has a ton more gift hampers to choose from and in a range of price ranges. We think the double selection box (£15, Cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk) will be a great option for kids – who said a selection box just had to be for Christmas? While the ultimate basket (£70, Cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk) is perfect if they love all things Cadbury, not just chocolate.

Continue reading...

Biscuiteers giant well done

  • Best: Hand-made chocolate gift

Sometimes, only a good old-fashioned box of chocolates will do. But old fashioned doesn’t have to mean plain and simple, and these hand-iced chocolates are anything but. Intricately designed, each chocolate features a piped cupcake, balloon, glass of fizz or flower. These are not big chocolates either, so we imagine it must take hours to complete, which just shows how much love and attention Biscuiteers pours into its products.

And while we went for a generic “Well done” message, you can opt for a personal message to be written out, as well as choose from a range of different themes such as new baby, birthday or wedding for slightly different designs to match all occasions.

Not only do these look incredible, though, they also smell amazing! When we opened the lid of what we must say is a beautifully decorated square-edged keepsake tin, the first thing that hit us was the smell – a symphony of mint, raspberry and orange that drew us in. A label stuck to the inside of the lid tells you what flavours can be found inside (usually a mix of raspberry, orange, mint, salted caramel, milk ganache and hazelnut praline), but because of the hand-piped designs, it’s a bit of a guessing game as to which flavour is which. That’s fine if you’re not fussy, but not so ideal if you’ve an aversion to nuts.

While we’d like to see the brand make this clearer in the future – perhaps a set design for each flavour or a symbol on the base of the tin – this wasn’t a massive deal breaker for us, and we still think it’s a stunning gift that is sure to put a smile on your recipient’s face.

Continue reading...

Hotel Chocolat the classic cabinet alcohol free

  • Best: Alcohol-free selection

Few brands do it better than Hotel Chocolat, and while it would be all too easy to include a whole host of its hampers and gift boxes in this round-up, we could only pick one as our favourite. That title has to go to the classic cabinet, as it’s literally choc-full of goodies, which are all alcohol free.

A quick note on the box it comes in – a black and sparkly, two-tiered drawer – it’s inspired by the dark wooden boxes found in the company’s tasting rooms. We just like that it looks sleek and sophisticated, though we’d expect nothing less, and it makes the whole thing feel extra luxe, despite only costing £65 (not cheap by any means but not a budget-buster either).

Inside, of course, is where the real magic happens, though. The classic cabinet is filled with 61 milk, white and dark chocolate delights. In the top tray you’ll find the brand’s take on iconic cakes, bakes and desserts – think Eton mess, caramel cheesecake and brownies – as well as its famous batons. While tucked away in the bottom drawer are some of the best fruity flavoured chocs we’ve ever had – the strawberry and banana smoothie was a firm favourite with our tester – as well as some absolute staples, such as pecan pie and salted caramel domes.

Honestly, there’s not one chocolate in here that we turned our nose up at – not that that will come as a surprise to many of you. We think it’s a real show-stopper gift that the whole family can tuck in to.

If you prefer to have a little tipple in your treats, the original classic cabinet (£65, Hotelchocolat.com) contains a few boozy alternatives. Or, if you’d like to gift them something completely different, we also loved the velvetised chocolate tasting experience set (£14.95, Hotelchocolat.com), which comes with two chocolate liqueurs and a stunning Hotel Chocolate martini glass.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Chocolate gifts

Trying to pick the best chocolate gift is like trying to pick your favourite child or pet. While it is true that gifting is subjective, for us there are a couple of clear winners. Our best chocolate gift overall has to go to Love Cocoa’s hamper. With a hamper for every occasion and including five bars, truffles, prosecco, vodka and a little something extra, it really is a celebration in a box.

That said, for pure chocolate indulgence, the Gourmet option from Hampers.com and the Hotel Chocolat alcohol free cabinet are sensations the whole family can get in on. As for something completely different, the Minstrel tree from Sweet Trees by Browns was loved by our testers, young and old – in fact, we’ve already been back to order more.

For monthly sweet treats, read our round-up of the best chocolate subscriptions for the chocoholic in your life (or yourself)

