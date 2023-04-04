Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to giving gifts, there are cliches almost all of us are guilty of. No matter how hard we try, sometimes those old stereotypes are tricky to break. Which is why Mum tends to end up with flowers or her favourite perfume, and Dad normally unwraps something beer or gadget related.

However, we at IndyBest always strive to give you some alternative, out-of-the-box ideas when gifting. We’ve found gifts new parents will actually use, such as a baby sling or nest, and toys for your six-year-old that will keep their fascination for longer than a nanosecond. But we’re also realists, and we know that sometimes the most obvious choice is the best. And one option that is always certain to go down a storm is chocolate.

We know, you’re shocked at this ground-breaking revelation, but a classic is a classic for a reason, right? And unless you’re someone who is incredibly disciplined or actually has a legitimate, perhaps even medical reason for avoiding the stuff, we know you’re sitting there licking your lips already.

But have you actually ever tried Googling ‘best chocolate gifts’? If you do, you’ll be met with more than 150 million results (we’ll wait while you confirm we’re not fibbing). The choice is overwhelming and it feels almost impossible to know where to start. Perhaps that’s why so many of us often default to that same old box of purple classics – but no more.

We now present to you our list of the best chocolate gifts. Each product featured would make an excellent gift for a friend, family member, colleague or special someone year-round. You’ll find no seasonal delights here – even though we are officially in Easter egg territory – just good ol’ chocolate selections that can work for any occasion.

How we tested

We’ve spent the better part of six weeks testing some of the best chocolate gifts around. From hampers to selection boxes, sweet trees to smash cups, and from familiar favourites to vegan options, we feel like we’ve seen almost all the confectionary the world has to offer. And while it has been a total burden on our part (*sighs dramatically*), we have taste tested each gift set to bring you our bona fide list of the best chocolate gifts to buy for any occasion. It was a sacrifice we were willing to make – you’re welcome.

The best chocolate gifts for 2023 are: