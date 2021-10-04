Whether it’s a weekend away at a cosy cottage with a roaring fire or a long-haul trip abroad to seek some winter sun, there’s no denying that a holiday goes a long way in helping you reset. And after a great deal of time spent staring at our own four walls, breaks away, however long, have become even more special.

If you know someone with a wanderlust gene or who is an avid follower of the @best_airbnb Instagram account, then we’ve got some good news. Airbnb has just launched its gift card service in the UK, so if you’re stuck for gift ideas this Christmas, you’re in luck. And as far as presents go, surely few are as useful as one from the much-loved holiday rental company?

Should your recipient not want to put it towards a future holiday, the gift cards can also be redeemed against one Airbnb’s experiences – whether that’s an online pasta making course (£28, Airbnb.co.uk) or even a jungle camping retreat in Bali (£81, Airbnb.co.uk).

As well as making a great Christmas present, we think these gift vouchers would make a lovely wedding present, so it’s certainly something to bear in mind for future nupitals or if you are putting together your own gift list.

Here are all the details on how you can get your hands on one ahead of the festive period.

Airbnb gift card: From £25, Airbnb.co.uk – available from 9 November

Holiday rentals from the popular travel company have certainly been in high demand of late, and now Airbnb has launched its gift card service in the UK, making present-buying a whole lot easier. With an Airbnb gift card, travel-lovers can finally take that eagerly anticipated trip they’ve been lusting over, and you can help them realise their dreams.

You can even choose the design of the card from a range of fun drawings. If you opt for the digital card, it’ll arrive by text or email to the lucky recipient, and once it has been loaded onto their account, it never expires, so they will be able to use the credit whenever they like – particularly great for those who aren’t quite ready to venture further afield.

Physical gift cards are currently available to buy in Tesco and Morrisons shops, while digital gift cards can be bought from the Airbnb website from 9 November. Give the gift of a getaway this Christmas and help make someone’s 2022 their year of wanderlust.

Available from 9 November

