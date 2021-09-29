Granny, nanny, grandma… whatever her title, one thing’s for sure, she deserves a well-considered gift this Christmas.

Age has no limits when it comes to the excitement of opening a gift. But you still want what’s beneath the wrapping paper to prevail.

We were on the hunt for a variety of gifts, and to make the cut we looked at both typical presents from some of our favourite tried-and-tested brands to more unusual items.

The common factor, however, was that we wanted to find something that grandma wouldn’t necessarily buy for herself.

How we tested

We tried out a range of presents to suit a variety of budgets. Quality was at the top of the agenda, but personalisation and uniqueness garnered extra points, too.

Read more:

The best Christmas gifts for grandmas for 2021 are:

Best overall – Charming Bakery luxury prosecco afternoon tea gift hamper: £85, Charmingbakery.co.uk

– Charming Bakery luxury prosecco afternoon tea gift hamper: £85, Charmingbakery.co.uk Best year-round gift – Vistaprint wall calendar: £15.99, Vistaprint.co.uk

– Vistaprint wall calendar: £15.99, Vistaprint.co.uk Best personalised gift – Personalisation Boutique henning wooden tray: £45, Personalisationboutique.co.uk

– Personalisation Boutique henning wooden tray: £45, Personalisationboutique.co.uk Best for relaxing – Ishga invigorating bath salts: £26, Ishga.com

– Ishga invigorating bath salts: £26, Ishga.com Best unique gift – Birth Poster: £55, Thebirthposter.com

– Birth Poster: £55, Thebirthposter.com Best for everyday use – Emma Alington mugs, stripes and gold: £32, Emmaalington.co.uk

– Emma Alington mugs, stripes and gold: £32, Emmaalington.co.uk Best keepsake – JoJo maman bébé memories for my grandchild journal: £19.99, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

– JoJo maman bébé memories for my grandchild journal: £19.99, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk Best for luxury – Mahabis curve slipper: £99, Mahabis.com

– Mahabis curve slipper: £99, Mahabis.com Best value for money – Bunches Calathea plant: £26, Bunches.co.uk

– Bunches Calathea plant: £26, Bunches.co.uk Best bespoke gift – Kaloo my first hand and foot print kit: £16.95, Dandylionsboutique.co.uk

– Kaloo my first hand and foot print kit: £16.95, Dandylionsboutique.co.uk Best tech gift – Amazon echo show 8 (2nd generation): £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Amazon echo show 8 (2nd generation): £89.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for giving back – Nectar Sleep the whole night’s sleep pillow: £47.20, Nectarsleep.co.uk

Charming Bakery luxury prosecco afternoon tea gift hamper Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Time stretched but still want to provide grandma with a thoughtful gift? There are hundreds of hampers on the market, but we haven’t seen (or tasted) anything quite as exciting as this hamper from the Charming Bakery, handmade at the Goldfinch’s bakery in Kent. Inside the beautifully illustrated box – illustrated by co-owner Julia Goldfinch – it’s packed to the rafters with mouth-watering treats. When buying you’ll get to select the brownies and cake to suit grandma’s taste, plus you can even opt for different types of tea bags (it comes with 15 in a tin). We opted for the “bestsellers brownie box” – with personal favourites being dark chocolate peanut crunch brownies and the sweet and tart raspberry blondies – you’ll get 12 brownies in a tin. Choose from a classic tea loaf cake to an indulgent Smarties covered chocolate, and tasty options in between. In true afternoon tea style you’ll also get a full size bottle of fizz, and a Charming Bakery mug to enjoy your tea from – there are four designs with the leopard being a firm favourite for us. There’s the option to add a complimentary personalised gift card too – this really is indulgence delivered. Buy now £ 85 , Charmingbakery.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vistaprint wall calendar Best: Year-round gift Rating: 9/10 Not only is a calendar a practical present, by opting for a personalised one with all your favourite family snaps it’s a great way to share precious memories. Plus, it’s a gift that she’ll love all year round. We chose to put pictures of grandchildren (our children), on their birthday months, which made it extra special for the recipient. You can choose from different sizes and styles to suit different tastes and sizes too. Buy now £ 15.99 , Vistaprint.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Personalisation Boutique henning wooden tray Best: Personalised gift Rating: 9/10 Whose grandma constantly brings out a selection of delectable treats on a tray? Surely not just ours? If you know what we’re talking about then it might be worth giving grandma an upgrade and this option from the Peronalisation Boutique if first class. The Henning Wooden Tray is made from responsibly sourced Acacia wood and boasts large handles for easy carrying. It measures 50cm in length, so there’s plenty of space for indulgences, plus, you can personalise up to two lines on the front of the tray. A gorgeous gift we know she’ll use time and again. Buy now £ 45 , Personalisationboutique.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ishga invigorating bath salts Best: For relaxing Rating: 9/10 There’s nothing quite like a relaxing soak in the tub after a day of babysitting the grandkids. And now she can create a spa-like experience at home with invigorating bath salts from Ishga. The perfect way to soothe aches, pains and tired bodies it features the brand’s beautiful signature blend of lemongrass, lavender, rose geranium and juniper berry essential oils. A lovely scent on the nostrils, these white crunchy sea salt flakes will make their next bath just heavenly. Buy now £ 26 , Ishga.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Birth Poster Best: Unique gift Rating: 9/10 When a baby is welcomed into the family, Christmas is an occasion when new life is celebrated. Create a unique artwork with Swedish brand, The Birth Poster, to remind her how tiny her grandchildren are (or were once). Drawings are made in 1:1 scale, with the artwork being scaled to the exact length on a 50cm x70cm poster. There are three different sketch styles to choose from and you can opt for a selection of background colours to suit her taste. You’ll also have the option to have this framed, and while it will cost extra (prices start at £22) this does complete it beautifully. The end product is simply stunning, from the high quality 200gsm acid-free matte paper to the Swedish-made oak wooden frame and acrylic glass. Buy now £ 55 , Thebirthposter.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Emma Alington mugs, stripes and gold Best: For everyday use Rating: 8/10 If you’re grandma loves a cuppa, tea has never tasted as good as out of this luxury handcrafted bone china mug, from leading British ceramic design studio, Emma Alington. In a timeless stripe design, finished with a hand painted 22k gold rim, this mug will heighten grandma’s tea game and remind her of you with every sip. Buy now £ 32 , Emmaalington.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} JoJo maman bébé memories for my grandchild journal Best: Keepsake Rating: 8/10 First Christmas as a grandma? This journal might just be the sweetest gift. Beautifully illustrated, this makes a wonderful keepsake in years to come. It’s made up of 159 pages of thoughtful prompts and questions, and there’s even space for grandparents to fill in about their childhood, family, and even their career and hobbies. This way they can share treasured memories and stories with future generations. There’s also blank pages for any photos and a family tree to fill in. Buy now £ 19.99 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mahabis curve slipper Best: For luxury Rating: 8/10 Ok, so you might be thinking that slippers aren’t the most imaginative gift for grandma in your life, but that’s because you haven’t yet gifted her a pair of Mahabis curve slippers. A premium slipper brand that are designed in London, we love Mahabis’ Scandi aesthetics. But what won us over is how incredibly comfortable the curve fuss-free slippers are, giving feet a touch of luxury. The neoprene heel cradle ensures that feet feel supported and secure as well as snug, while the felt upper is made from a carefully recycled wool that gently compresses tired feet. The durable yet natural rubber sole is incredibly hard wearing, and not only great for wearing around the home but in the garden too. We love the super soft EcoCert lining in 100 per cent organic Italian wool which has natural antimicrobial resistance for fresher feet. Buy now £ 99 , Mahabis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bunches Calathea plant Best: Value for money Rating: 8/10 With people travelling far and wide and busy social calendars during the Christmas period, swap a bouquet of flowers for a house plant instead. Bunches, who sent its first bouquet of flowers in the post back in 1990, has been delivering happiness ever since. With a fabulous selection of house plants – delivered in customised packaging to ensure your plant is safe and secure – standing around 50cm tall, the Calathea plant makes a luscious addition to the home. Potted in a two-tone woven pot, it’s said that green plants help to purify the air and can even help with sleep. Either way, we just like looking at it. Buy now £ 26 , Bunches.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kaloo my first hand and foot print kit Best: Bespoke gift Rating: 8/10 Get her something truly unique this Christmas with French baby brand Kaloo’s my first hand and foot print kit. Whether you choose to get prepared and make a print of their grandchild’s diddy hand or foot before the big day and gift it in the presentable box, or organise to do it with her post-Christmas, this makes a stunning gift particularly if it’s their first Christmas as a grandma. Buy now £ 16.95 , Dandylionsboutique.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Amazon echo show 8 (2nd generation) Best: Tech gift Rating: 8/10 Is the grandma you are buying for into the latest and greatest gadgets? If so, then it may be time to introduce her to Alexa. This second-generation Echo show 8 is new for 2021 and is bursting with useful features that make life that little easier and a whole lot more entertaining. Clever Alexa can keep you organised by showing to-do lists and appointments, check the weather and traffic as you leave the house, and inspire you in the kitchen with step-by-step recipes from BBC Good Food. Setting a timer or an alarm is a doddle, as is putting on your favourite song – all using voice command. We also love how the 8in display can become a digital photo frame using Facebook or Amazon Photos, and thanks to the adaptive colour technology it blends on-screen colours with the tone and hue of the room for more natural images. Grandparents who live quite a distance from their families will certainly appreciate this. They’ll be able to see familiar faces using video calling, and the 13MP camera connects quickly by asking Alexa to call family and friends who also have Alexa-enabled devices. Keeping in touch has never been so easy. Buy now £ 89.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nectar Sleep the whole night’s sleep pillow Best: For giving back Rating: 8/10 As you age, your body produces lower levels of growth hormone, so it’s likely you will experience a decrease in deep sleep, which is an especially refreshing part of the sleep cycle. Give your grandma the best chance of a good night’s sleep with this dreamy pillow from Nectar. Adjustable comfort and support, inside you’ll find three gel-infused memory foam layers which you can remove to suit your sleep style. Finished with a soft, breathable Tencelcover, she will get her 40 winks in no time at all. Plus, every pillow sold means anti-stigma mental health campaign #Iamwhole receives a donation from Nectar. Buy now £ 47.20 , Nectarsleep.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.