Here at IndyBest, we’re huge fans of artificial Christmas trees. Benefits include no needle drop, minimum maintenance and longevity – trust us, nothing’s more depressing than waking on Christmas day to discover your tree’s shed most of its needles and the branches appear to have lost the will to stay upright.
In recent years, manufacturers have upped their game, and it’s now possible to purchase artificial trees modelled on dozens of genuine species, whether it’s Canadian pines, American firs or Serbian spruces.
Factors to consider include needle count, tip variations (more expensive trees will have a range of different tips at the ends of the branches, for added realism) and, if your tree is pre-lit, the number of lights.
As a guideline, we recommend looking for a minimum of 150 bulbs on trees measuring 5ft, and at least 300 lights on trees measuring 6ft or more. Make sure you take note of cable lengths, if your tree isn’t necessarily going to be near a socket, and don’t forget to think about the base – if it’s not going to be the number one tree (as in, surrounded by presents) it’s worth opting for one that has a nice trunk-covering, such as a burlap sack or planter.
Now, let’s get one thing straight – our tester loves Christmas, and has a slight obsession with Christmas trees, but an allergy to tree sap means artificial ones will always be their trees of choice. This also means they’ve become accidental experts on the subject. They know precisely what makes a good artificial Christmas tree, and what to look for – going well beyond simply considering how easy they are to put together.
How we tested
Realism is key, and our tester considered aspects such as density of the needles and whether they’re two-tone or matte. Close attention was paid to the lighting, too – with pre-lit trees, cabling is either exterior or (on more expensive models) concealed in a central shaft, although both approaches can work just as well. Long story short? Our tester spent hours putting together more trees than they care to remember, and only the best ones made it into the list below.
They tested the lights, the ease with which the branches could be arranged and the stability of the stands the trees came with. The trees were put to the test against each other, too – what really sets a £500 tree apart from a cheaper one? Often, this comes down to realism, although our final selection only includes top-quality trees that tick all the boxes – though certain trees are designed to be less realistic than others. Pastel-pink trees, for example, are never going to score highly in the realism stakes (nor are they intended to), but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a time and a place for a fluffy pink pine (there absolutely is, to be clear).
The best artificial Christmas trees for 2022 are:
- Best overall Christmas tree – The White Company pre-lit grand spruce Christmas tree: £325, Thewhitecompany.com
- Best luxury Christmas tree – Balsam Hill BH fraser fir with clear LED lights: From £649, Balsamhill.co.uk
- Best unlit Christmas tree – Dobbies 6ft imperial pine tree: £69, Dobbies.com
- Best slim pre-lit Christmas tree – Robert Dyas 5ft duchess pre-lit slim Christmas tree: £49.99, Robertdyas.co.uk
- Best Christmas tree for bling – Wayfair 18cm artificial pine Christmas tree: £56.99, Wayfair.co.uk
- Best Christmas tree for tweens – Amara rainbow fibre-optic tree: £53, Amara.com
- Best Christmas tree for small houses – Wilko 4ft pre-lit flocked cone and berries tree in square planter: £55, Wilko.com
- Best Christmas tree for a natural look – Hayes Garden World 6.5ft lakewood spruce feel-real artificial Christmas tree: £170.50, Hayesgardenworld.co.uk
- Best Christmas tree for slimline style – Wayfair 195cm lighted artificial pine Christmas tree: £116.99, Wayfair.co.uk
- Best Christmas tree for bedrooms – JYSK Berlingr artificial tree H 90cm with LED: £59.99, Jysk.co.uk
- Best Christmas tree for bushiness – Christmas Tree World pre-lit ultra mountain pine (4ft to 10ft): From £99.99, Christmastreeworld.co.uk
- Best Christmas tree for teens – Ryman HOMCO pink ombre artificial Christmas tree: £54.99, Ryman.co.uk
- Best Christmas tree for students – Amazon basics artificial Christmas trees, 89 branch tips with plastic stand: From £27.07, Amazon.co.uk
- Best Christmas tree for fans of minimalism – Atkin and Thyme wispy pre-lit black tree: £59, Atkinandthyme.co.uk
- Best snowy Christmas tree – Dunelm 6ft blue snowy spruce Christmas tree: £99, Dunelm.com
- Best small Christmas tree – Dunelm 3ft abies Christmas tree in burlap base: £40, Dunelm.com
- Best pre-decorated Christmas tree – B&Q 6ft kaluga full berry & pine cone artificial Christmas tree: £78, Diy.com
- Best Christmas tree for hallways – Laura Ashley Elsa LED with star Christmas tree: £175, Next.co.uk