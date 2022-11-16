Jump to content

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

18 best artificial Christmas trees that look as good as the real deal

It’s time to deck the halls, and these will be on the top of your Christmas list

Tamara Hinson
Wednesday 16 November 2022 17:49
We spent hours putting together more trees than we care to remember

We spent hours putting together more trees than we care to remember

(iStock/The Independent)

Here at IndyBest, we’re huge fans of artificial Christmas trees. Benefits include no needle drop, minimum maintenance and longevity – trust us, nothing’s more depressing than waking on Christmas day to discover your tree’s shed most of its needles and the branches appear to have lost the will to stay upright.

In recent years, manufacturers have upped their game, and it’s now possible to purchase artificial trees modelled on dozens of genuine species, whether it’s Canadian pines, American firs or Serbian spruces.

Factors to consider include needle count, tip variations (more expensive trees will have a range of different tips at the ends of the branches, for added realism) and, if your tree is pre-lit, the number of lights.

As a guideline, we recommend looking for a minimum of 150 bulbs on trees measuring 5ft, and at least 300 lights on trees measuring 6ft or more. Make sure you take note of cable lengths, if your tree isn’t necessarily going to be near a socket, and don’t forget to think about the base – if it’s not going to be the number one tree (as in, surrounded by presents) it’s worth opting for one that has a nice trunk-covering, such as a burlap sack or planter.

Now, let’s get one thing straight – our tester loves Christmas, and has a slight obsession with Christmas trees, but an allergy to tree sap means artificial ones will always be their trees of choice. This also means they’ve become accidental experts on the subject. They know precisely what makes a good artificial Christmas tree, and what to look for – going well beyond simply considering how easy they are to put together.

How we tested

Realism is key, and our tester considered aspects such as density of the needles and whether they’re two-tone or matte. Close attention was paid to the lighting, too – with pre-lit trees, cabling is either exterior or (on more expensive models) concealed in a central shaft, although both approaches can work just as well. Long story short? Our tester spent hours putting together more trees than they care to remember, and only the best ones made it into the list below.

They tested the lights, the ease with which the branches could be arranged and the stability of the stands the trees came with. The trees were put to the test against each other, too – what really sets a £500 tree apart from a cheaper one? Often, this comes down to realism, although our final selection only includes top-quality trees that tick all the boxes – though certain trees are designed to be less realistic than others. Pastel-pink trees, for example, are never going to score highly in the realism stakes (nor are they intended to), but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a time and a place for a fluffy pink pine (there absolutely is, to be clear).

The best artificial Christmas trees for 2022 are:

  • Best overall Christmas tree – The White Company pre-lit grand spruce Christmas tree: £325, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best luxury Christmas tree – Balsam Hill BH fraser fir with clear LED lights: From £649, Balsamhill.co.uk
  • Best unlit Christmas tree – Dobbies 6ft imperial pine tree: £69, Dobbies.com
  • Best slim pre-lit Christmas tree – Robert Dyas 5ft duchess pre-lit slim Christmas tree: £49.99, Robertdyas.co.uk
  • Best Christmas tree for bling – Wayfair 18cm artificial pine Christmas tree: £56.99, Wayfair.co.uk
  • Best Christmas tree for tweens – Amara rainbow fibre-optic tree: £53, Amara.com
  • Best Christmas tree for small houses – Wilko 4ft pre-lit flocked cone and berries tree in square planter: £55, Wilko.com
  • Best Christmas tree for a natural look – Hayes Garden World 6.5ft lakewood spruce feel-real artificial Christmas tree: £170.50, Hayesgardenworld.co.uk
  • Best Christmas tree for slimline style – Wayfair 195cm lighted artificial pine Christmas tree: £116.99, Wayfair.co.uk
  • Best Christmas tree for bedrooms – JYSK Berlingr artificial tree H 90cm with LED: £59.99, Jysk.co.uk
  • Best Christmas tree for bushiness – Christmas Tree World  pre-lit ultra mountain pine (4ft to 10ft): From £99.99, Christmastreeworld.co.uk
  • Best Christmas tree for teens – Ryman HOMCO pink ombre artificial Christmas tree: £54.99, Ryman.co.uk
  • Best Christmas tree for students – Amazon basics artificial Christmas trees, 89 branch tips with plastic stand: From £27.07, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best Christmas tree for fans of minimalism – Atkin and Thyme wispy pre-lit black tree: £59, Atkinandthyme.co.uk
  • Best snowy Christmas tree – Dunelm 6ft blue snowy spruce Christmas tree: £99, Dunelm.com
  • Best small Christmas tree – Dunelm 3ft abies Christmas tree in burlap base: £40, Dunelm.com
  • Best pre-decorated Christmas tree – B&Q 6ft kaluga full berry & pine cone artificial Christmas tree: £78, Diy.com
  • Best Christmas tree for hallways – Laura Ashley Elsa LED with star Christmas tree: £175, Next.co.uk

The White Company pre-lit grand spruce Christmas tree

  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes: 6ft and 7.5ft
  • Lights included: Yes

Why can’t all Christmas trees be as good as this one? No detail has been overlooked with this pre-lit Christmas tree, whether it’s the foot switch for the lights, which has eight scrollable settings (we recommend the beautiful slow-fade option), or the sturdy base – a wood-brown metal stand (our pet hate is artificially coloured stands, which look glaringly out of place).

The tree comes in three sections, all of which slot together easily. Connecting the three levels of lights was a breeze, and we loved this tree’s bushiness, although there’s still plenty of clearance for presents.

Continue reading...

Balsam Hill BH fraser fir

  • Best: Luxury Christmas tree
  • Sizes: 5.5ft, 6.5ft, 7.5ft, 9ft
  • Lights included: Pre-lit and unlit options available

This is another tree for which no details have been overlooked – it even comes with a manual, alongside various added extras, including a durable bag, spare bulbs and gloves (as testers who have speared themselves with artificial tree needles more times than we care to remember, we were incredibly grateful for the latter).

The two sections were easy to slot together, and we loved how the cables for the remote-controlled lighting go down the middle, which not only means they’re less visible, but that the separate layers of lighting don’t need to be manually connected. The hinged branches fall easily into place, and the foliage – dark green needles with silver undersides – looks incredibly realistic.

Continue reading...

Dobbies 6ft imperial pine tree

  • Best: Unlit Christmas tree
  • Sizes: 6ft
  • Lights included: No

Full disclosure – we can’t say for certain that we’ve ever seen an Imperial Pine, but this particular tree certainly ticks all the boxes when it comes to realism, with deep green fronds and a tapered, elegant profile.

The tree comes in three parts and the branches are easy to fan out – the ones on the lower two sections are hinged, while the fronds on the top section can be bent into place. Compared with other trees, this one perhaps erred slightly on the sparse side, although that’s not a complaint – in our experience, bushier trees mean less space for ornaments, and require a certain amount of discipline when it comes to decoration in order to avoid an overloaded look.

Continue reading...

Robert Dyas 5ft duchess pre-lit slim Christmas tree

  • Best: Slim pre-lit Christmas tree
  • Sizes: 5ft
  • Lights included: Yes

This beautiful five-footer has lustrous, forest-green needles and, despite its slim profile, more than enough width to carry our collection of ornaments.

We also loved the light placement – all too often, lights on pre-lit trees are placed towards the branches’ tips but these ones had obviously been carefully positioned, and the overall effected aided the perception of depth.

Continue reading...

Wayfair 180cm artificial pine Christmas tree

  • Best: For bling
  • Sizes: 180cm
  • Lights included: No

We’ve always had a thing about artificial trees that come with (equally artificial) dustings of snow. Not simply because we don’t see how it adds to the realism (when was the last time it snowed in your house, after all?) but because, all too often, fake snow looks exactly that – fake. But then we came across this tree from Wayfair, with its stunning, carefully applied, and surprisingly realistic, dusting of powder, and sculpted pine cones.

It comes in three parts – all of which slot effortlessly together – and the hinged branches on the bottom two layers were incredibly easy to fan out (the ones on the uppermost layer can simply be bent into place). Top marks for bushiness, too.

Continue reading...

Amara rainbow fibre optic tree

  • Best: For tweens
  • Sizes: 90cm
  • Lights included: Yes

This tree is a brilliantly bushy slice of festivity, perfect for kids and teens who want to inject a bit of whimsy into their seasonal shenanigans.

It’s incredibly simple to put up – the star at the top just folds out into place, and the tree consists of a single structure. Nothing’s been skimped on, either – the 180cm cable is more than adequate, and there are more than 80 lights (built into the branch tips) in total.

Continue reading...

Wilko 4ft pre-lit flocked cone and berries tree in square planter

  • Best: For small houses
  • Sizes: 4ft
  • Lights included: Yes

Short on space? Not a problem with this Wilko Christmas tree, which makes up for its shorter stature with a wonderful bushiness. We loved the lights – not only were there plenty, but they were evenly distributed, too.

There’s minimal build time (you’ll just need to spend a few seconds fanning the branches into place) and a generous sprinkling of faux berries and cones. Our one gripe? The planter-style base felt and looked slightly cheap (although, in an ideal world, this will be concealed by the lorry-load of presents Santa drops down your chimney).

Continue reading...

Hayes Garden World 6.5ft lakewood spruce feel-real artificial Christmas tree

  • Best: For a natural look
  • Sizes: 6.5ft
  • Lights included: No

One of our bugbears is trees that come with too many accessories. Although some are incredibly useful (we’ve already mentioned that gloves can be a godsend, for example), generally, less is more. However, one other accessory we were happy to see was the tree bag that came with Hayes Garden World’s tree. Stashing it away was infinitely easier, and it provides a certain amount of protection when in storage, too.

Tree bag aside, other highlights of this tree include the natural profile, the fabulous bushiness and the ultra-sturdy stand – a hat-trick of Santa’s reindeer could clatter into this tree and we reckon it would still remain upright. The branches are easy to fan out, and there’s a gorgeous realism to the foliage, both in terms of colour and design.

Continue reading...

Wayfair 195cm lighted artificial pine Christmas tree

  • Best: For slimline style
  • Sizes: 6.5ft
  • Lights included: Yes

This three-part tree (the different sections simply slot into place) has a fabulously elegant look. It’s certainly one of the slimmest slim Christmas trees we’ve come across, but perhaps less so than the box suggested – we were initially concerned it would look spindly, but our worries proved totally unfounded. The branches are luxuriously thick and dark, and the 180 clear lights effortlessly ramp up the cosiness. The stand was one of the sturdiest we’ve come across – despite the tree’s height, it ensured it stayed put.

Continue reading...

JYSK Berlingr artificial tree H 90cm with LED lights

  • Best: For bedrooms
  • Size: 90cm
  • Lights included: Yes

Minimal build time, maximum bushiness and nine settings for the built-in lights – what’s not to love about this extremely realistic tree? As sticklers for realism, we loved the look of the trunk – it’s extremely authentic and comes with a textured exterior that looks a million miles away from the machine-moulded monstrosities we’ve seen on many Christmas trees. Its profile – short, with a slightly rounded shape – makes it a great option for a second tree.

We suggest placing it in hallways or spare rooms to ensure the festive fun reaches all corners of your home. It’s worth noting the lights are battery-powered, but they’re surprisingly long-lasting, and the battery life can be extended by opting for one of the pulsating settings.

Continue reading...

Christmas Tree World pre-lit ultra mountain pine (4ft to 10ft)

  • Best: For bushiness
  • Size: 4ft, 6ft, 7ft, 8ft, 9ft, 10ft
  • Lights included: Yes

This ultra-wide tree is effortlessly easy to assemble (the way the three different sections smoothly rotate made it fabulously easy to attach the three sections of lighting). The pre-lit mountain pine is one of the widest trees we tested, and it also scores highly in the realism stakes, with tightly clustered needles that don’t just look fantastic, but keep the lights firmly in place, too.

The stand was one of the easiest to fold out, and sturdy rubber protectors ensure it’s suitable for delicate flooring surfaces, too.

Continue reading...

Ryman HOMCO pink ombre artificial Christmas tree

  • Best: For teens
  • Size: 150cm
  • Lights included: No

First things first. Yes, this tree is pink (as is the stand), albeit only at the base – the colour fades to white towards the top of the tree, which also creates a snow-dusted effect. It might not appeal to traditionalists, but if you’re considering switching up your Christmas colour scheme this winter, Ryman’s tree is a great place to start.

The pink in question is definitely more of a pastel than a day-glo, retina-burning one, which not only lends the tree a touch of class but ramps up the ease with which it blends in with every type of décor, and we love the traditional triangular profile.

Continue reading...

Amazon basics artificial Christmas trees, 89 branch tips with plastic stand

  • Best: For students
  • Size: 90cm
  • Lights included: No

This tree is proof that the best Christmas trees don’t need to cost a fortune. Sure, it might not have the realism of more-expensive versions, but if you’re looking for a secondary tree, or one for a teenager’s bedroom or a room in a university halls of residence, this is a great option. The dark green leaves have a beautiful glossy lustre, and the stand is surprisingly sturdy. There’s plenty of clearance at the bottom for presents, too.

Continue reading...

Atkin and Thyme wispy pre-lit black tree

  • Best: For fans of minimalism
  • Sizes: 1.2m, 1.5m and 2m
  • Lights included: Yes

Don’t get us wrong. We’d understand why, at first glance, you might think this tree resembles one caught in a bush fire, or which has somehow survived a devastating drought, but if you’re a fan of minimalism, we challenge you not to be wooed by its sleek, paired-back style. There’s something lovely about the contrast between the tiny lights and the dark black branches, and we loved the presence of a timer button – select this option and the lights will turn off automatically after eight hours.

Continue reading...

Dunelm 6ft blue snowy spruce Christmas tree

  • Best: Snowy Christmas tree
  • Sizes: 6ft, 7ft
  • Lights included: No

This is an extremely realistic tree that looks equally spectacular unadorned – the precision-engineered placement of artificial snow scores this tree bonus points in the realism stakes, and it’s refreshingly easy to arrange, with hinged branches on the two lower sections and an upper section featuring branches that fold out manually.

This is one of the few trees we’d be quite happy to leave unadorned, not only because of the realism but because of the generous width. We also loved the stand, which features four sturdy prongs that fold out and provide a reassuringly reliable base.

Continue reading...

Dunelm 3ft abies Christmas tree in burlap base

  • Best: Small Christmas tree
  • Sizes: 3ft
  • Lights included: No

Who says bigger is better? Another great option for hallways or simply unloved corners of homes that need a little festive cheer, this pint-sized pine comes in a pot that slips inside a rustic burlap sack. The branches fold into place easily and generous coatings of needles – on every single branch – make this another tree that looks just as gorgeous when unadorned.

Continue reading...

B&Q 6ft kaluga full berry & pine cone artificial Christmas tree

  • Best: Pre-decorated tree
  • Sizes: 6ft
  • Lights included: No

We hadn’t heard of a kaluga pine before we came across this tree, but apparently it’s a species of pine that is especially common in eastern Europe. There’s lots to love about B&Q’s tree, which has heavily textured fronds for extra realism, and a gorgeous classic profile – it’s neither too wide nor too narrow. It also scores well when it comes to the ornaments – all too many pre-decorated trees come covered in plastic monstrosities that look nothing like any pine cone or berry we’ve ever come across, but this tree’s berries and cones could easily be mistaken for the real thing.

Continue reading...

Laura Ashley Elsa LED with star Christmas tree

  • Best: For the hallway
  • Sizes: 120cm
  • Lights included: Yes

Full disclosure – this minimalist tree requires a certain amount of TLC. It doesn’t take much to knock the individual strands of LED lights out of place, which is why we think this is the perfect tree for kid-free households. Post-Christmas, you’ll need to store it very carefully (ours simply came wrapped in some thin plastic, which meant we had to spend a considerable amount of time teasing the strands back into place), and this probably isn’t the best option for households with large dogs, either.

That said, if you’re a fan of minimalism, this might just be your ideal tree. It’s undeniably elegant, and, despite the lack of greenery, there’s something wonderfully wintery about its softly illuminated, silvery silhouette, topped with a silver star. Our top tip? This tree works best on hard floors such as faux wood or polished pine – there’s something lovely about the reflections of the tree’s lights.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Artificial Christmas trees

For overall quality, The White Company’s pre-lit grand spruce Christmas tree is thoroughly deserving of the top spot. It’s a tree that looks both fabulously stylish and incredibly realistic. Balsam Hill’s BH fraser fir is another outstanding tree, with a stunning profile, a brilliantly designed lighting system and a low-maintenance design, despite its premium build. Finally, Dobbies’ statuesque imperial pine tree is a great example of a top-quality, realistic Christmas tree with a wallet-friendly price tag and a rugged design – right down to the hinges on the branches.

From practical presents to Percy Pig-themed gifts, find the best stocking fillers kids will love long beyond Christmas

