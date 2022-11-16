Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here at IndyBest, we’re huge fans of artificial Christmas trees. Benefits include no needle drop, minimum maintenance and longevity – trust us, nothing’s more depressing than waking on Christmas day to discover your tree’s shed most of its needles and the branches appear to have lost the will to stay upright.

In recent years, manufacturers have upped their game, and it’s now possible to purchase artificial trees modelled on dozens of genuine species, whether it’s Canadian pines, American firs or Serbian spruces.

Factors to consider include needle count, tip variations (more expensive trees will have a range of different tips at the ends of the branches, for added realism) and, if your tree is pre-lit, the number of lights.

As a guideline, we recommend looking for a minimum of 150 bulbs on trees measuring 5ft, and at least 300 lights on trees measuring 6ft or more. Make sure you take note of cable lengths, if your tree isn’t necessarily going to be near a socket, and don’t forget to think about the base – if it’s not going to be the number one tree (as in, surrounded by presents) it’s worth opting for one that has a nice trunk-covering, such as a burlap sack or planter.

Now, let’s get one thing straight – our tester loves Christmas, and has a slight obsession with Christmas trees, but an allergy to tree sap means artificial ones will always be their trees of choice. This also means they’ve become accidental experts on the subject. They know precisely what makes a good artificial Christmas tree, and what to look for – going well beyond simply considering how easy they are to put together.

How we tested

Realism is key, and our tester considered aspects such as density of the needles and whether they’re two-tone or matte. Close attention was paid to the lighting, too – with pre-lit trees, cabling is either exterior or (on more expensive models) concealed in a central shaft, although both approaches can work just as well. Long story short? Our tester spent hours putting together more trees than they care to remember, and only the best ones made it into the list below.

They tested the lights, the ease with which the branches could be arranged and the stability of the stands the trees came with. The trees were put to the test against each other, too – what really sets a £500 tree apart from a cheaper one? Often, this comes down to realism, although our final selection only includes top-quality trees that tick all the boxes – though certain trees are designed to be less realistic than others. Pastel-pink trees, for example, are never going to score highly in the realism stakes (nor are they intended to), but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a time and a place for a fluffy pink pine (there absolutely is, to be clear).

The best artificial Christmas trees for 2022 are: