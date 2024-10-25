Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The world of advent calendars has boomed over the past decade, and marking the festive countdown doesn’t just have to mean finding dinky chocolate behind a cardboard door anymore, as beauty advent calendars are undoubtedly leading the way in alternative treats. Though we do still love daily chocolate, brands have branched out and there’s, obviously, a calendar for every interest, whether you’re a beer lover, a jewellery fiend, or have to include your four-legged friend and get one for your dog.

Of course, coffee aficionados aren’t left out of the mix either and will adore the opportunity to find their new favourite cup of Joe from around the world in the countdown to the big day.

Whether that’s from a brew from a little recyclable pod, or a sachet of freshly ground beans that smell divine and might have come from Brazil or Kenya, or from one of your favourite IRL coffee shops like Grind, or an online coffee subscription brands such as Rise, there really is one for everyone.

How we tested

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

We started the Christmas countdown early this year and opened the doors of each and every coffee advent calendar to find you the best, testing a range of coffees and preparing them according to their suggested pours across a few weeks.

For ground coffee, we used our own trusty glass pour-over coffee maker. First off, we were considering the range of flavours, ethics of coffee sourcing and flavours of each brew. We were also looking for aesthetics and design of the boxes, whether they looked good enough to keep out on display, and of course their value.

The best coffee advent calendars for 2024 are: