December 1 is just a couple of days away, so now is your last chance to pick up an advent calendar. No longer an industry reserved for sweet treats, beauty brands and retailers have upped their game in recent years, think full-sized products, bestselling favourites, and even treatment vouchers.

Whether you’re desperate to get your hands on the Liberty advent calendar, keen to be one of the lucky winners of Cult Beauty’s golden ticket, or want to indulge in Charlotte Tilbury’s treasure trove, you really are in for a treat.

In our opinion, these calendars make the festive countdown even more exciting. Skincare, make-up, fragrance, and haircare are all tucked behind each door, with each one you’ll be able to enjoy well into the new year.

As Christmas 2022 gets nearer, here’s a complete A-to-Z guide to the best beauty advent calendars this year. Read on for all the exciting treats you can expect to unwrapand keep an eye out for those that are discounted thanks to Black Friday beauty deals.

111Skin beauty advent calendar

(111Skin)

Price: £450

£450 Value: N/A

N/A Number of days: 12

12 Product highlights: 111Skin y theorem repair serum NAC Y², 111Skin rose gold mask, 111Skin oxygen express mask, 111Skin celestial lifting and firming face mask

111Skin y theorem repair serum NAC Y², 111Skin rose gold mask, 111Skin oxygen express mask, 111Skin celestial lifting and firming face mask Available: Now

Named after its Harley Street address, 111Skin is the British luxury skincare brand you need to know about. It counts an impressive range of A-listers, from the likes of Jennifer Anniston to Victoria Beckham, as its fans and specialises in hardworking surgically-inspired products that work to supercharge your skin. For 12 days of luxe, its advent calendar is well worth considering.

What’s inside the 111Skin beauty advent calendar?

You’ll get the chance to sample some of the brand’s bestsellers with this calendar. From its much-loved sheet masks – including its rose gold mask (£22, 111skin.co.uk) and celestial black diamond eye mask (£14, 111skin.co.uk) – to its Y theorem repair serum NAC Y² (£215, 111skin.co.uk) a powerful formula that promises to rescue the skin and reduce the look of wrinkles. All in all, the 12 days of 111Skin is here to make sure you can give your skin a boost during the Christmas party season and beyond.

Acqua di Parma beauty advent calendar

(Acqua di Parma)

Price: £450

£450 Value: N/A

N/A Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Acqua di Parma colonia futura EDC, Acqua di Parma bosco candle

Acqua di Parma colonia futura EDC, Acqua di Parma bosco candle Available: Now

Calling all fragrance lovers, you can officially bring the scent of Italy to your home this Christmas with Acqua di Parma’s 2022 advent calendar. Its 25-piece assortment offers a mixture of body care essentials all in the brand’s signature alluring scents.

What’s inside the Acqua di Parma beauty advent calendar for 2022?

As we mentioned, within the calendar you’ll find a collection of the brand’s bestselling products, including 13 different fragrances, two candles, and 10 bathroom essentials, notably shampoos, body lotions, and soaps. A decadent and luxurious treat that you’ll love to spoil yourself with this festive season.

Asos beauty advent calendar

(Asos)

Price: £85

£85 Value: £310

£310 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Neom bedtime hero travel candle, Bobbi Brown smokey eye mascara, Elemis pro-collagen night cream, Charlotte Tilbury collagen superfusion facial oil

Neom bedtime hero travel candle, Bobbi Brown smokey eye mascara, Elemis pro-collagen night cream, Charlotte Tilbury collagen superfusion facial oil Available: Now

Stocking some of the biggest and best names in fashion, as well as beauty, Asos is the online retailer everyone knows about. As you’d expect its advent calendar has a great collection of goodies.

What’s inside the Asos beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Costing just £85, but worth £310, there’s plenty to get excited about – 29 products, in fact. Spoiler alert, it includes Mac velvet teddy lipstick, a travel-sized Neom bedtime hero Candle, and miniature versions of Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian bum bum cream and Charlotte Tilbury’s collagen superfusion facial oil. It also comes with a branded tote bag, which you can use all year round.

Read the full Asos beauty advent calendar 2022 review

Beauty Pro beauty advent calendar

(Beauty Pro)

Price: £39

£39 Value: £56

£56 Number of days: 12

12 Product highlights: Beauty Pro brightening collagen mask, Beauty Pro eye therapy under-eye mask, Beauty Pro detoxifying mask

Beauty Pro brightening collagen mask, Beauty Pro eye therapy under-eye mask, Beauty Pro detoxifying mask Available: Now

Sheet mask brand Beauty Pro’s beauty advent calendar is back for 2022, delivering 12 days of self-care treats.

What’s inside the Beauty Pro beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Beauty Pro’s advent calendar is full of the brand’s bestselling skincare saviours, including masks for your face and eyes, as well as ones that are designed to inject some serious hydration into your hands and feet. A party season essential if you ask us.

Beauty Works beauty advent calendar

(Beauty Works)

Price: Was £180, now £120

Was £180, now £120 Value: £300

£300 Number of days: 12

12 Product highlights: Beauty Works gold 25mm curl tong and heat-resistant bag, Beauty Works restore mask, Beauty Works gold silk hair turban

Beauty Works gold 25mm curl tong and heat-resistant bag, Beauty Works restore mask, Beauty Works gold silk hair turban Available: Now

The brand is known for its heated styling tools and luxury hair extensions, and now you can treat your mane this Christmas, thanks to this advent calendar. Better still, the price has been reduced to just £120 in the Beauty Works Black Friday sale.

What’s inside the Beauty Works advent calendar for 2022?

Owing to the fact Beauty Works specialises in haircare products, you can trust that this one is a worthy investment if you’re looking to give your lacklustre locks a boost. There are some serious gems hidden inside this 12-day calendar, including a gold silk hair turban to help prevent damage to your tresses, a restore mask (£8.40, Beautyworksonline.com), and for the grand finale, a new limited-edition gold 25mm curl tong and heat-resistant bag.

Benefit Cosmetics beauty advent calendar

(Beneft Cosmetics)

Price: Was £59.50, now £47.60

Was £59.50, now £47.60 Value: £134

£134 Number of days: 12

12 Product highlights: Benefit they’re real! magnetic mascara, Benefit precisely, my brow pencil, Benefit hoola bronzer, Benefit gimme brow+ volumizing gel

Benefit they’re real! magnetic mascara, Benefit precisely, my brow pencil, Benefit hoola bronzer, Benefit gimme brow+ volumizing gel Available: Now

Renowned for its brow products, cult mascaras, and fan favourite bronzers, Benefit Cosmetics is popular in the beauty world, and for good reason. If you’re part of its loyal fanbase, you’ll be glad to know that you can live your very own “12 Days of Christmas” with the brand’s beauty advent calendar. Owing to the John Lewis & Partners Black Friday sale, it has been reduced by 20 per cent, so if you’ve been eyeing it up, now’s the time to buy.

What’s inside the Benefit Cosmetics beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Packed full of miniature versions of the brand’s bestsellers, including a they’re real! magnetic mascara (£13.50, Benefitcosmetics.com), which “wowed” our tester in the review of the best mascaras, a precisely, my brow pencil (£13, Benefitcosmetics.com), which according to our review “kept brows looking on fleek from morning to night”, and finally, a hoola travel bronzer (£15, Benefitcosmetics.com). After unwrapping all 12 gifts, your make-up bag will never have looked so good.

Read the full Benefit Cosmetics beauty advent calendar 2022 review

Bobbi Brown beauty advent calendar

(Bobbi Brown)

Price: Was £135, now £108

Was £135, now £108 Value: £200

£200 Number of days: 12

12 Product highlights: Bobbi Brown long-wear cream shadow stick, Bobbi Brown smokey eye mascara, Bobbi Brown luxe lip color in neutral rose

Bobbi Brown long-wear cream shadow stick, Bobbi Brown smokey eye mascara, Bobbi Brown luxe lip color in neutral rose Available: Now

Make-up brand Bobbi Brown is a firm favourite, and for good reason. The products are here to help you create a your-skin-but-better look, and thanks to its beauty advent calendar, you’ll be able to create your festive party make-up look in no time.

What’s inside the Bobbi Brown beauty advent calendar for 2022?

You’ll unbox a full-size mascara (£27.50, Bobbibrown.co.uk) and a full-size long-wear cream shadow stick (£27, Bobbibrown.co.uk), which featured in our review of the best eyeshadow sticks thanks to feeling “creamy and nourishing on the lid”, with our writer praising it for being “fabulous”. But, you’ll also be able to take it all off with a travel-sized version of its soothing cleansing oil. If you love the sound of this, you’ll be pleased to hear you can currently save 20 per cent on the advent calendar in the Black Friday sale.

Read the full Bobbi Brown beauty advent calendar 2022 advent calendar review

The Body Shop beauty advent calendar

(The Body Shop)

Price: £55, £95, £145

£55, £95, £145 Value: £85, £159, £219

£85, £159, £219 Number of days: 24, 25, 25

24, 25, 25 Product highlights: The Body Shop camomile cleansing butter, The Body Shop edelweiss sheet mask, The Body Shop Himalayan charcoal purifying glow mask

The Body Shop camomile cleansing butter, The Body Shop edelweiss sheet mask, The Body Shop Himalayan charcoal purifying glow mask Available: Now

Once again, The Body Shop has gone all out with its advent calendars for 2022. With three different designs on offer, there’s plenty to choose from.

What’s inside the Body Shop beauty advent calendar for 2022?

First up is the box of wishes advent calendar (£55, Thebodyshop.com), it’s filled with 24 little treats that are worth £85. Hidden within the boxes, you’ll find sheet masks, body butters, and shower gels – it’s an affordable, pampering treat to enjoy in the lead-up to Christmas.

The second one is the box of wonders (£95, Thebodyshop.com). This treasure trove is home to 25 skincare saviours, including camomile cleansing butter, himalayan charcoal skin clarifying night peel, and so much more.

Last but by no means least is the box of wishes and wonders (£145, Thebodyshop.com), which is the ultimate Christmas countdown essential, thanks to the fact it is jam-packed with everything you could want and more. With 25 days worth of goodies and a value of £219, you can expect face masks, shampoos, cleansers and so much more.

Read the full The Body Shop beauty advent calendar 2022 review

Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Price: £150

£150 Value: £244

£244 Number of days: 12 days

12 days Product highlights: Charlotte Tilbury beauty light wand, Charlotte Tilbury magic lip oil, Charlotte Tilbury colour chamelon

Charlotte Tilbury beauty light wand, Charlotte Tilbury magic lip oil, Charlotte Tilbury colour chamelon Available: Now

Much-loved beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury needs little introduction. Specialising in products that offer a “your skin but better” complexion, its collections are loved by everyone from TikTokkers to A-listers. Its 12-day diamond chest is back again for 2022 and offers a great way to sample some of the brand’s bestselling products across make-up and skincare.

What’s inside the Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar 2022?

Once again, the brand hasn’t veered far from its usual design of a treasure chest. While this might be disappoint to some fans, hidden within the advent calendar, you’ll find five full-sized products, including the sell-out beauty light wand (£29, Charlottetilbury.com), its newly launched brow fix (£22, Charlottetilbury.com), and the magic lip oil (£28, Charlottetilbury.com).

Read the full Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar 2022 review

Clarins beauty advent calendar

(Clarins)

Price: £75

£75 Value: £133

£133 Number of days: 12

12 Product highlights: Clarins double serum, Clarins lip comfort oil, Clarins instant light natural lip perfector

Clarins double serum, Clarins lip comfort oil, Clarins instant light natural lip perfector Available: Now

Skincare brand Clarins is serving up a 12-day advent calendar that we’re quite sure ‘yule’ love. Packed full of the brand’s favourite products, the calendar serves as a great way to sample some bestsellers.

What’s inside the Clarins beauty advent calendar for 2022?

We were surprised to see that the Clarins beauty flash balm wasn’t included in this year’s advent calendar but, that being said, the brand has hidden some popular products inside the 12-day treasure trove. For example, you’ll be treated to a travel-sized version of its double serum, as well as a mini lip comfort oil and an instant light natural lip perfector.

Cult Beauty beauty advent calendar

(Cult Beauty)

Price: £235

£235 Value: Over £1,000

Over £1,000 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Augustinus Bader the rich cream, Malin+Goetz dark rum perfume oil, Byoma moisturising gel cream

Augustinus Bader the rich cream, Malin+Goetz dark rum perfume oil, Byoma moisturising gel cream Available: Now

Offering thousands of top-rated products, beauty retailer Cult Beauty is a one-stop shop for all things skincare, make-up, haircare, and fragrance. Thanks to the fact it stocks a huge range of beauty items, Cult Beauty’s advent calendar is considered one of the best you can buy.

This year, the calendar has its highest value ever of more than £1,000, and there are 37 different treats to unwrap throughout December. What’s more, there will be three golden tickets hidden within the calendars with each one worth £1,000 in Cult Beauty credit. But the goodness doesn’t stop there, the retailer is donating £75,000 to Mental Health UK and it is also working with (more:trees) to plant one tree for every advent calendar sold.

What’s inside the Cult Beauty beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Hiding within the doors, you’ll find products from some of the biggest name brands in the industry, we’re talking Augustinus Bader, The Inkey List, K18, Malin+Goetz, Medik8, and more.

Some of the highlights of this year’s calendar include Augustinus Bader’s the rich cream (£69, Cultbeauty.co.uk), which was praised in our review for making our tester’s skin feel plump straight away, and Charlotte Tilbury’s bigger brighter eyes in “exagger-eyes” (£43, Cultbeauty.co.uk).

Read the full Cult Beauty beauty advent calendar 2022 review

Dior beauty advent calendar

(Dior)

Price: £470

£470 Value: N/A

N/A Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Dior j’adore eau de parfum, Dior diorshow iconic overcurl, Dior rouge dior couture 100 nude velvet lipstick

Dior j’adore eau de parfum, Dior diorshow iconic overcurl, Dior rouge dior couture 100 nude velvet lipstick Available: Now

The beauty element of the world-famous fashion house Dior is a firm favourite, and so too is its advent calendar. The design of this year’s offering provides a fairytale interpretation of its 30 Montaigne boutique store in Paris, and it’s as decadent as you’d expect.

What’s inside the Dior beauty advent calendar for 2022?

At £470, this is one of the most expensive beauty advent calendars for 2022. But it includes 24 hidden surprises across fragrances, make-up, skincare and lifestyle. Are you after a spoiler? Well, you’ll unwrap miniature versions of the j’adore eau de parfum and ambre nuit candle, as well as a rogue dior 100 nude velvet lipstick and a diorshow iconic overcurl mascara. A lovely treat for you or a loved one this Christmas.

Diptyque beauty advent calendar

(Diptyque)

Price: £370

£370 Value: N/A

N/A Number of days: 24

24 Product highlights: Three limited-edition Christmas candles

Three limited-edition Christmas candles Available: Now

French candle brand Diptyque has earned itself a reputation in the beauty and wellness sphere and for good reason too – it counts the likes of Meghan Markle, Beyoncé and Kerry Washington as its fans. The packaging is adorned with the milky way, with each day corresponding to a different constellation and revealing a Diptyque treat. Owing to being one of the most pricey calendars, if you’re looking to splurge, this could be the answer.

What’s inside the Diptyque beauty advent calendar for 2022?

To build up the anticipation of the big day in style, Diptyque’s advent calendar is filled with full-sized and discovery-size products. For the first time ever, the advent calendar will also include three limited-edition Christmas scents: a small pine tree scented candle and miniature neige, and an étincelles candle.

Read the full Diptyque beauty advent calendar 2022 review

Dr. Hauschka beauty advent calendar

(Dr. Hauschka)

Price: £90

£90 Value: £129

£129 Number of days: 24

24 Product highlights: Dr. Hauschka rose day cream

Dr. Hauschka rose day cream Available: Now

To make sure you’re looking as glowing as possible throughout the festive party season, Dr. Hauschka’s beauty advent calendar is here. Each Christmas treat will be individually wrapped in reusable packaging, which will only add to the excitement.

What’s inside the Dr. Hauschka beauty advent calendar for 2022?

The 24-day calendar contains 23 travel-sized treats and one full-sized rose day cream (£31, Drhauschka.co.uk).

Dr. Barbara Sturm beauty advent calendar

(Dr. Barbara Sturm)

Price: £450

£450 Value: £1,185

£1,185 Number of days: 24

24 Product highlights: Dr. Barbara Sturm face cream, Dr. Barbara Sturm the good C vitamin C serum

Dr. Barbara Sturm face cream, Dr. Barbara Sturm the good C vitamin C serum Available: Now

One of Hollywood’s favourite facialists and aesthetic doctors, Dr. Barbara Sturm launched her eponymous brand in 2014. Delivering science-backed products that work to heal the skin, as opposed to stripping it, it’s all about giving you a radiant finish. As such, this advent calendar is likely to be a welcome treat during the Christmas party season.

What’s inside the Dr. Barbara Sturm beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Worth more than £1,000, Dr. Barbara Sturm has selected some of the founder’s favourite products, as well as some of the newer innovations. Within the 24-door jewellery box-inspired advent calendar, you’ll find the brand’s popular face cream, the good C vitamin C serum, and a clarifying mask, among other enviable goodies. ‘Yule’ love this one.

Elemis beauty advent calendar

(Elemis)

Price: £180

£180 Value: £421

£421 Number of days:

Product highlights: Elemis pro-collagen marine cream, Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm

Elemis pro-collagen marine cream, Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm Available: Now

From its cult cleansing balm to its much-loved pro-collagen collection, Elemis has a stellar reputation for creating skincare products that work. And if you’re looking to overhaul your regime, its advent calendar offers the perfect way to sample its products.

What’s included in the Elemis beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Impressively, this is worth more than £400, and it is full to the brim with Elemis’s fan favourites. Housed in a colourful box are 25 products, including the pro-collagen marine cream (£89, Elemis.com), which our writer praised for delivering a “powerful hit of hydration” and “immediate improvement to the appearance of fine lines”. You’ll also find the pro-collagen cleansing balm (£12, Elemis.com), which, our tester said “does a stellar job at removing every scrap of make-up in seconds”, among other great skincare saviours.

Flannels beauty advent calendar

(Flannels)

Price: Was £235, now £119

Was £235, now £119 Value: Over £800

Over £800 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: 111Skin rose quartz exfoliating mask, Sarah Chapman morning facial, Larry King a social life for your hair

111Skin rose quartz exfoliating mask, Sarah Chapman morning facial, Larry King a social life for your hair Available: Now

Flannels’s debut on the beauty advent calendar scene is almost too good to be true. With 25 products from some of the buzziest brands in the industry, it’s packed full of skincare saviours, as well as make-up must-haves that’ll have you party-ready in no time.

What’s inside the Flannels beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Taking you from 1 December all the way up until the big day, you’ll find 25 products, 18 of which are full-sized. You can expect to unpack some of the best-known brands, including the likes of 111Skin, Sarah Chapman, Patrick Ta, and Pat McGrath. Owing to the Black Friday discount on this calendar, you’ll want to get your hands on it as soon as you can.

Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar

(Fortnum & Mason)

Price: £245

£245 Value: Over £800

Over £800 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Aromatherapy Associates light relax bath and shower oil, F&M four seasons spiced Christmas candle, Cult51 night cream

Aromatherapy Associates light relax bath and shower oil, F&M four seasons spiced Christmas candle, Cult51 night cream Available: Now

Pulling out all the stops once again, luxury department store Fortnum & Mason’s beauty advent calendar is back for 2022. The 25-day calendar is a curated collection of luxury skincare, haircare and wellness favourites from its beauty hall.

The calendar is worth more than £800, proving its high quality, and it offers the perfect opportunity to test out a range of new products. There’s no doubt that this one will cheer up those dark December mornings.

What’s inside the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar for 2022?

There are 21 full-sized products, four deluxe and three travel-sized products from a range of high-end brands, including Aromatherapy Associates, Cult51, ESPA, Olverum, Bramley and Elizabeth Scarlett.

Glossybox beauty advent calendar

(Glossybox)

Price: £99

£99 Value: £443

£443 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Refy brow pencil, Glossier cloud paint, 111 Skin de puffing face mask

Refy brow pencil, Glossier cloud paint, 111 Skin de puffing face mask Available: Now

No stranger to popularity, Glossybox took the top spot in our round-up of the best beauty subscription services, thanks to the fact it offers a “mix of familiar finds and new brands to get to know, along with its purse-friendly prices”. Meanwhile, its advent calendar is a sell-out success every year – and the brand claims the 2022 edition will be its best one yet.

What’s inside the Glossybox beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Hidden behind the 25 doors, there are 28 beauty products – yes, 28! – of which 14 are full-sized. Highlights include a Refy brow pencil, Glossier cloud paint, a 111 Skin de puffing face mask, and a Milk Makeup rise mascara. Worth more than £440, this is the perfect way to ramp up festive excitement.

Harvey Nichols beauty advent calendar

(Harvey Nichols)

Price: £250

£250 Value: £1,200

£1,200 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Augustinus Bader the face oil, Maison Francis Kurkdjian baccarat rouge 540 eau de parfum

Augustinus Bader the face oil, Maison Francis Kurkdjian baccarat rouge 540 eau de parfum Available: Now

This luxury retailer is making its debut into the beauty advent calendar world for 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited. Worth a whopping £1,200, the calendar is packed full of some of our favourite products, as well as some epic beauty treatments.

What’s inside the Harvey Nichols beauty advent calendar for 2022?

This certainly looks like a very good offering from a retailer making its first foray into the world of beauty advent calendars. Our eyes are drawn to the fact it includes a La Prairie art of beauty facial treatment voucher worth £150. But you’ll also find an Augustinus Bader the face oil, a sample size of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s hugely popular baccarat rouge 540 eau de parfum, and La Mer crème de la mer moisturising cream.

Read the full Harvey Nichols beauty advent calendar 2022 review

House of Fraser beauty advent calendar

(House of Fraser)

Price: £125

£125 Value: £406

£406 Product highlights: Charlotte Tilbury matte revolution lipstick in catwalking, Benefit porefessional, Oskia renaissance mask

Charlotte Tilbury matte revolution lipstick in catwalking, Benefit porefessional, Oskia renaissance mask Available: Now

House of Fraser is here to spread the Christmas love with its advent calendar for 2022. The calendar features some of the department store’s best sellers and haircare heroes from its beauty hall.

What’s included in the House of Fraser beauty advent calendar for 2022?

For just £125, you’ll receive £406 worth of products. Behind the 25 doors, there are seven full-sized products from some of our favourite brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, Laura Mercier, Benefit and so much more. Better still, hidden within one of the advent calendars is a £500 voucher to spend at House of Fraser. Let’s hope you’re the lucky one.

John Lewis & Partners beauty advent calendar

(John Lewis & Partners)

Price: Was £179, now £152.15

Was £179, now £152.15 Value: £771

£771 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Charlotte Tilbury luxury eyeshadow palette, Olaplex No.3 hair perfector, Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. vitamin C rich hydration cream, Aromatherapy Associates de-stress muscle bath and shower oil

Charlotte Tilbury luxury eyeshadow palette, Olaplex No.3 hair perfector, Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. vitamin C rich hydration cream, Aromatherapy Associates de-stress muscle bath and shower oil Available: Now

High street stalwart John Lewis & Partners is known for its beauty hall, which stocks some of the biggest and best brands in the business, from Chanel to Liz Earle. As such, its Christmas countdown is always eagerly anticipated, and by the looks of things, this year’s offering is seriously impressive. Make sure you benefit from the 15 per cent saving while you can, during the Black Friday sale.

What’s inside the John Lewis & Partners beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Containing 27 full and deluxe-size products, John Lewis & Partners is acting as the best Father Christmas ever for 2022. Keen for a spoiler? Of course, we’ll do the honours. If it’s haircare you’re after, you’ll open up a full-size Olaplex No.3 hair perfector, one of our all-time favourite hair masks. Dry and dehydrated skin will be treated to Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. vitamin C rich hydration cream (£60, Johnlewis.com), and for a festive make-up look, you’ll be able to use Charlotte Tilbury’s luxury eyeshadow palette (£39, Johnlewis.com). Better still, the retailer is giving 10 people a £500 gift voucher to spend at the department store – fingers crossed you’re one of the lucky ones. We told you it was a goodie.

Read the full John Lewis & Partners beauty advent calendar 2022 review

Jo Malone London beauty advent calendar

(Jo Malone London)

Price: £350

£350 Value: N/A

N/A Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Jo Malone lime, basil and mandarin cologne, Jo Malone myrrh and tonka mini candle

Jo Malone lime, basil and mandarin cologne, Jo Malone myrrh and tonka mini candle Available: Now

As one of the most well-known fragrance brands, Jo Malone London’s luxury advent calendar is packaged in a cream and black jewellery box.

Unexpectedly, this one is hugely popular and it often sells out incredibly fast. But should you be one of the lucky ones, you’ll find a collection of mini candles, perfumes, hand wash and soaps.

What’s inside the Jo Malone London beauty advent calendar for 2022?

For the first time ever, Jo Malone’s advent calendar will contain 25 daily treats, taking you right up until the big day. You’ll be able to indulge in everything from colognes to seasonal favourites for the home and snow-inspired decorations.

Read the full Jo Malone London beauty advent calendar 2022 review

Kate Somerville beauty advent calendar

(Kate Somerville)

Price: £375

£375 Value: £740

£740 Number of days: 12

12 Product highlights: Kate Somerville exfolikate intensive exfoliating treatment, Kate Somerville goat milk moisturising cleanser, Kate Somerville kateceuticals lifting eye cream

Kate Somerville exfolikate intensive exfoliating treatment, Kate Somerville goat milk moisturising cleanser, Kate Somerville kateceuticals lifting eye cream Available: Now

Kate Somerville’s extensive range of skincare is exemplary, with some of its products reaching cult status (notably its goat milk moisturising cleanser). If you’re yet to try any of the bestsellers, its 12-day beauty advent calendar is the perfect way to dip your toe into the brand.

What’s inside the Kate Somerville beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Packed with 12 full-sized products, the advent calendar is the perfect way to supercharge your morning and evening skincare routines. Highlights include goat milk moisturising cleanser (£38, Katesomerville.co.uk), a daily face wash that’s perfect for all skin types, as well as the exfolikate resurfacing body scrub (£48, Katesomerville.co.uk), which featured in our review of the best products for keratosis pilaris.

Liberty London beauty advent calendar

(Liberty London)

Price: £245

£245 Value: £1,065

£1,065 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Rose Inc brow renew gel, Larry King a social life for your hair, Sunday Riley auto correct eye cream, 111Skin rose quartz exfoliating mask

Rose Inc brow renew gel, Larry King a social life for your hair, Sunday Riley auto correct eye cream, 111Skin rose quartz exfoliating mask Available: Now

Another eagerly anticipated beauty advent calendar, Liberty London’s 25-door dream is one of the fastest-selling options. It’s full to the brim with a curated edit of some of the most sought-after beauty products from the Liberty beauty hall. As you’d expect from the department store, it’s luxurious to say the least.

What’s inside the Liberty London beauty advent calendar for 2022?

The Liberty London advent calendar is a showstopper. Hidden within the 25 doors, there are 30 – yes, 30! – products for you to enjoy, 20 of which are full-sized.

Featuring some of the most sought-after buys in the Liberty beauty hall, among the brands included are Le Labo, 111Skin, Sunday Riley, Larry King, Aromatherapy Associates, and Kate Somerville. There’s even a glamorous bonus in the form of a golden ticket that’s hidden inside one calendar – the lucky winner will receive £1,000 to spend in the department store.

Liz Earle beauty advent calendar

(Liz Earle)

Price: £65

£65 Value: £157

£157 Number of days: 12

12 Product highlights: Liz Earle cleanse and polish hot cloth cleanser, Liz Earle superskin moisturier

Liz Earle cleanse and polish hot cloth cleanser, Liz Earle superskin moisturier Available: Now

Serving up some of the best skincare, if you’re a fan of Liz Earle, you’re going to love this ultra-bougie 12-day advent calendar. True to form, all of the products included are cruelty-free and kind to the skin, so it’s the perfect antidote to winter dryness.

What’s inside the Liz Earle beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Worth £157, yet costing just £65, Liz Earl’s 12 days of beauty is a treasure trove of skincare favourites. You can expect to unwrap everything from the brand’s signature hot cloth and cotton cloth (£7.50, Lizearle.com) to a full-sized superskin superlip balm (£13.60, Lizearle.com).

Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar

(Lookfantastic)

Price: £95

£95 Value: Over £500

Over £500 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: PMD facial cleansing device, Elemis pro collagen cleansing balm, Philip Kingsley elasticizer booster

PMD facial cleansing device, Elemis pro collagen cleansing balm, Philip Kingsley elasticizer booster Available: Now

Premium beauty retailer Lookfantastic is a strong contender in the advent calendar game. Year after year, it pulls out all of the stops for its annual Christmas offering, and this year is no different. With 26 beauty treats to unpack from all of your favourite brands, be that Drunk Elephant, The Ordinary, Elemis or By Terry, the calendar is worth more than £500.

What’s inside the Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Naturally, the line-up of products in Lookfantastic’s 2022 beauty advent calendar is exemplary. Containing 15 full-size products, it’s full to the brim with new and exciting beauty favourites that will see you well into the new year.

Read the full Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar 2022 review

Lumene beauty advent calendar

(Lumene)

Price: Was £99.90, £79.20

Was £99.90, £79.20 Value: £275

£275 Number of days: 24

24 Product highlights: Lumene nordic hydra lädhe oxygen recovery 72r hydra gel mask, Lumene nordic-c glow boost essence

Lumene nordic hydra lädhe oxygen recovery 72r hydra gel mask, Lumene nordic-c glow boost essence Available: Now

If you’re a fan of Finnish skincare brand Lumene, its annual beauty advent calendar is always a treat for your skin and your senses – and this year’s is sure to get you in the mood for Christmas relaxing. What’s more, you can currently save 20 per cent on this one, thanks to Black Friday.

What’s inside the Lumene beauty advent calendar for 2022?

The sustainable beauty brand’s nordic treasure calendar will contain 24 beauty surprises, including a combination of its best-selling skincare and make-up products. Namely, you will find the brand’s moisture and relief rich day cream (£29, Johnlewis.com) and a glow boost essence (£29.90, Lookfantastic.com).

Lush beauty advent calendar

(Lush)

Price: £185

£185 Value: N/A

N/A Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Lush gingerbread house bubble bar, Lush sleepy body lotion, Lush golden pear soap

Lush gingerbread house bubble bar, Lush sleepy body lotion, Lush golden pear soap Available: Now

Best known for its bath bombs, and vegan and cruelty-free skincare heroes, Lush’s advent calendar for 2022 will not disappoint if you’re a fan of the brand. True to form, it’s made from reusable and recyclable packaging, and has an eye-catching design that’s jam-packed with bathroom favourites.

What’s inside the Lush beauty advent calendar for 2022?

As you’d expect from this brand, its calendar is full of bestselling face and body favourites. It features a mixture of retro and exclusive products, such as the gingerbread house bubble bar, as well as the soothing sleepy body lotion. With 25 presents to unwrap, this one will make sure you’re prioritising rest and relaxation this advent.

Mac beauty advent calendar

(Mac)

Price: £165

£165 Value: £405

£405 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Mac stack mascara, Mac powder kiss

Mac stack mascara, Mac powder kiss Available: Now

A favourite among beauty lovers, Mac’s advent calendar for 2022 is seriously impressive. Worth more than £400, your make-up bag is about to get levelled up.

What’s included in the Mac beauty advent calendar for 2022?

From 1 December up until the big day, you’ll find a selection of full-size, minis and samples. You’ll even get to try the eagerly anticipated Mac stack mascara, which received rave reviews when we tested it – our writer praised it for being the brand’s best lash formula yet. Of course, there are also matte lipsticks galore.

Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar

(Marks & Spencer)

Price: £40 when you spend £30

£40 when you spend £30 Value: £300

£300 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Emma Hardie Midas touch revitalising cream, Lumene nordic-C sleeping cream, Living Proof perfect hair day advanced clean dry shampoo

Emma Hardie Midas touch revitalising cream, Lumene nordic-C sleeping cream, Living Proof perfect hair day advanced clean dry shampoo Available: Now

High-street stalwart M&S is known for launching one of the most eagerly anticipated beauty advent calendars each year – in 2021, money-saving expert Martin Lewis even hailed it as “the big one”. For 2022, it looks like another great product, and we’d go as far as to say it’s better than last year’s. It costs £40 when you spend £30 on clothing, home or beauty in-store or online.

What’s included in the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Worth £300, it’s packed full of 25 products, courtesy of cult names you’re likely to be familiar with – Lumene, Living Proof, Emma Hardie and Nuxe. Spoiler alert – you’ll get a miniature version of the Emma Hardie Midas touch revitalising cream, Living Proof’s perfect hair day advanced clean dry shampoo, a Philip Kingsley elasticizer deep conditioning treatment and so much more.

Molton Brown beauty advent calendar

(Molton Brown)

Price: £195

£195 Value: £329

£329 Number of days: 24

24 Product highlights: Molton Brown black pepper festive bauble, Molton Brown rhubarb and rose vibrant bathing oil

Molton Brown black pepper festive bauble, Molton Brown rhubarb and rose vibrant bathing oil Available: Now

The high-street fragrance favourite is known for its great-smelling products, including shower gel, bath oils and fragrances. And its advent calendar is filled with over £300’s worth of the brand’s bestsellers. The calendar itself is embossed with a gold foiled winter wreath, alongside festive flowers and fruits, making it a lovely decoration to have on show.

What’s inside the Molton Brown beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Within the 24-day calendar, you can expect to find a wonderful fragrant mix of shampoos and conditioners, shower gels and hand washes, and so much more. A decadent gift for yourself or a loved one.

Mylee beauty advent calendar

(Mylee)

Price: £65

£65 Value: £92

£92 Number of days: 12

12 Product highlights: Mylee five-in-one builder gel, Mylee in the red

Mylee five-in-one builder gel, Mylee in the red Available: Now

Nail your festive look, thanks to Mylee’s advent calendar. The brand took the top spot in our round-up of best gel nail kits, thanks to it providing an “at-home salon experience”, so it’s certainly a brand you can trust. For 2022, its advent calendar is all about making sure you have a fresh mani all year round.

What is included in the Mylee beauty advent calendar for 2022?

With six festive gel colours, including red and sparkly gold, as well as a builder gel and top coat, it’s time to give your nails some serious TLC in the lead-up to Christmas.

Neal’s Yard Remedies beauty advent calendar

(Neal’s Yard)

Price: £89

£89 Value: £187

£187 Number of days: 12

12 Product highlights: Neal’s Yard goodnight pillow spray, Neal’s Yard beauty sleep concentrate

Neal’s Yard goodnight pillow spray, Neal’s Yard beauty sleep concentrate Available: Now

It’s no secret that the festive party season can take its toll, so if you’re looking for an advent calendar that will offer some serious TLC, the Neal’s Yard 12-day treasure trove is where to look.

What’s inside the Neal’s Yard beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Focusing on seasonal self-care, you’ll find everything from the brand’s goodnight pillow mist (£13.60, Nealsyardremedies.com) for a great night’s sleep, to its aromatic foaming bath (£15, Nealsyardremedies.com) for a relaxing soak. The contents is worth £187, so you’ll be benefitting from a 50 per cent saving.

Net-a-Porter beauty advent calendar

(Net-a-Porter)

Price: £260

£260 Value: £1,011

£1,011 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: FaceGym’s multi-sculpt high-performance gua sha, Dr. Barbara Sturm anti-aging body cream, Tata Harper regenerating cleanser

FaceGym’s multi-sculpt high-performance gua sha, Dr. Barbara Sturm anti-aging body cream, Tata Harper regenerating cleanser Available: Now

Back for its fifth year, Net-a-Porter’s beauty advent calendar has a wealth of skincare and make-up products packed inside the 25-drawer design. Known for its selection of cult brands, you can trust this is going to be a goodie.

What’s inside the Net-a-Porter beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Within the advent calendar, you’ll find 12 full-size and 13 travel-size products from Net-a-Porter’s selection of high-end cult favourite brands. Love a spoiler? Well, you’ll unwrap everything from FaceGym’s multi-sculpt high-performance gua sha and Westman Atelier lit up highlight stick to This Works deep sleep pillow spray and Tata Harper regenerating cleanser.

Read the full Net-a-Porter beauty advent calendar 2022 review

Next beauty advent calendar

(Next)

Price: £85

£85 Value: £309

£309 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: By Terry Jaume de rose falconnette, Emma Hardie brilliance facial oil, Estée Lauder advanced night repair

By Terry Jaume de rose falconnette, Emma Hardie brilliance facial oil, Estée Lauder advanced night repair Available: Now

Once again, Next has bowled us over with its impressive beauty advent calendar. With a stellar line-up of beauty, skincare, haircare and candles from Mac, Benefit, Elemis, Emma Hardie, NEOM and so many more, if you manage to get your hands on one of these, you’ll be in for a real treat.

What’s more, hidden within nine of the beauty advent calendars is a golden ticket. Next has teamed up with hair tech brand Cloud Nine to offer you the chance to win £440 worth of haircare products.

What’s inside the Next beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Interested in what will be hidden inside for you to unpack? Well, the contents are worth more than £300 and it includes items such as Iconic London’s bronze and smokey eyeshadow palette for creating a gorgeous glistening festive look, a Neom candle for extra relaxation when it all feels too much, and This Work’s deep sleep pillow spray for helping you drift off to sleep with ease.

No7 beauty advent calendars

(No7)

Price: £49.50, £140

£49.50, £140 Value: £211, £433

£211, £433 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: No7 pure retinol 0.3 per cent retinol night concentrate, No7 the full 360 mascara, No7 restore and renew face and neck multi-action day cream

No7 pure retinol 0.3 per cent retinol night concentrate, No7 the full 360 mascara, No7 restore and renew face and neck multi-action day cream Available: Now

Whenever Boots’ own-brand No7 launches new products, there’s always a buzz – we’re talking long waiting lists and even queues outside the stores. As such, we’re expecting a huge amount of hype for its 2022 beauty advent calendar, and better still it has launched not one, but two.

What’s inside the No7 beauty advent calendar for 2022?

First up is the 25 days of beauty advent calendar (£49.50, Boots.com), which contains six limited-edition products, eight full-sized favourites and even a concealer voucher. What’s more, there are 10 No7 golden tickets to be won, which are worth £1,000.

If you’re looking for something even more magical, turn to No7’s ultimate beauty advent calendar (£140, Boots.com), which is worth a whopping £433 and contains 23 full-sized products, including mascara (£13.95, Boots.com), a firming booster serum (£34.95, Boots.com) and a radiance-boosting primer (£17.95, Boots.com).

Read the full No7 beauty advent calendar 2022 review now

Nuxe beauty advent calendar

(Nuxe)

Price: £56

£56 Value: £123

£123 Number of days: 24

24 Product highlights: Nuxehuile prodigieuse body oil, Nuxe prodigieux le parfum, Nuxe rêve de mielv ultra comforting face balm

Nuxehuile prodigieuse body oil, Nuxe prodigieux le parfum, Nuxe rêve de mielv ultra comforting face balm Available: Now

One of our favourite brands, Nuxe has launched its beauty advent calendar offering your body a daily dose of TLC in the lead-up to Christmas – think seriously impressive skincare saviours and bathroom essentials.

What’s inside the Nuxe beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Hidden within the 24 doors is a selection of the brand’s bestsellers, including a rêve de miel lip moisturising stick, a selection of the brand’s body oils – huile prodigieuse, a shower gel, face balm, and more. This will make a lovely gift for a loved one, or indeed yourself.

Rituals beauty advent calendar

(Rituals)

Price: £74.50, £105, £160.50

£74.50, £105, £160.50 Value: N/A

N/A Number of days: 24

24 Product highlights: Rituals the ritual of mehr mini fragrance sticks, Rituals the ritual of oudh foaming gel, Rituals sweet jasmine candle

Rituals the ritual of mehr mini fragrance sticks, Rituals the ritual of oudh foaming gel, Rituals sweet jasmine candle Available: Now

Skincare favourite Rituals promises to make the festive season as relaxing as possible by launching not one, but three different advent calendars that look particularly indulgent. The aim here is to make sure that, in December, you have 24 moments of joy and also take some time for yourself.

What’s inside the Rituals beauty advent calendar for 2022?

All three advent calendars are in the form of a Christmas tree and are nothing short of magical. The 2D advent calendar (£74.50, Rituals.com) contains some hero products from the brand, notably a miniature version of its sweet jasmine candle and the ritual of Mehr shower oil.

For something a little more luxe, opt for the 3D advent calendar (£105, Rituals.com). Highlights include the ritual of Mehr mini fragrance sticks (£16.50, Rituals.com), which offer a lovely way to fragrance your home, and a miniature of the ritual of Ayurveda rich body oil.

At the highest end of the price bracket, it’s the premium advent calendar (£160.50, Rituals.com). The design is everything you could want from a calendar and its contents are also likely to blow you away. You can expect to unwrap full-sized favourites, including four different candles, the ritual of jing foaming gel (£9.50, Rituals.com) and even a car perfume (£18.50, Rituals.com). All three calendars offer a dreamy Christmas countdown.

Selfridges beauty advent calendar

(Selfridges)

Price: £210

£210 Value: £800

£800 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Augustinus Bader rich cream, Charlotte Tilbury the queen of glow eye shadow palette, Le Labo another 13, Over Rose mini nudesse candle, Olaplex no.3

Augustinus Bader rich cream, Charlotte Tilbury the queen of glow eye shadow palette, Le Labo another 13, Over Rose mini nudesse candle, Olaplex no.3 Available: Now

Yet another British department store with an exciting and luxury offering for the lead-up to Christmas. Hidden within each of the 25 drawers is a selection of high-end products across skincare, make-up, haircare, bath, and home from some of the beauty world’s most popular brands.

What’s inside the Selfridges beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Packed full of an impressive selection of make-up products, including Charlotte Tilbury’s the queen of glow eye shadow palette, Kylie Jenner’s liquid matte lipstick, and Westman Atelier’s lit highlight, skincare – notably, Kate Somerville’s exfolikate, Dr Barbara Sturm’s hyaluronic serum, 111Skin’s vitamin C booster, and haircare. But you’ll also find an Overose mini nudesse candle for scenting your home.

Read the full Selfridges beauty advent calendar 2022 review

Sephora beauty advent calendar

(Sephora)

Price: £139, £69, £44.99, £22.99

£139, £69, £44.99, £22.99 Value: N/A

N/A Number of days: 24, 24, 24, 12

24, 24, 24, 12 Product highlights: Omorovicza deep cleansing mask, Medik8 hydr8 B5, Augustinus Bader the cream, Huda Beauty life liner quick n’ easy, Aromatherapy Associates rose shower oil

Omorovicza deep cleansing mask, Medik8 hydr8 B5, Augustinus Bader the cream, Huda Beauty life liner quick n’ easy, Aromatherapy Associates rose shower oil Available: Now

Yes, Sephora has finally launched in the UK, and we couldn’t be more excited. The beauty retailer’s website launched on Monday 17 October, with a physical store coming in spring 2023. That’s not the only good news, because it’s giving us not one but four beauty advent calendars too. So you’ll be able to count down to the big day with some seriously cult products.

What’s inside the Sephora beauty advent calendar for 2022?

First up is the multi-brand advent calendar (£139, Sephora.co.uk), which contains 34 handpicked products, from cult buys to new products, as well as limited-edition launches. You can expect a strong line-up of skincare, make-up, and haircare favourites, including Hair By Sam McKnight’s happy endings nourishing balm, Augustinus Bader’s the cream and Medik8 hydr8 B. Making things even more exciting, in just three of the calendars, Sephora has hidden a golden ticket, worth up to £1,000 to spend on a beauty brand of your choosing.

The premium calendar (£69.99, Sephora.co.uk) features a selection of 24 full-sized Sephora products, including a mascara, eyeshadow, quartz roller and a lip balm. Similarly as impressive is the 24-day Sephora Collection calendar (£44.99, Sephora.co.uk), which is the ideal way for those of you who haven’t sampled any of the retailer’s own-brand products.

Last but by no means least is the post-Christmas calendar (£29.99, Sephora.co.uk), which contains 12 products and carries on the joy of the festive period for a whole lot longer.

Space NK beauty advent calendar

(Space NK)

Price: £215

£215 Value: £770

£770 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Olaplex no.3, Summer Fridays CC me serum, Rare Beauty perfect strokes mascara, JVN Hair complete air dry cream

Olaplex no.3, Summer Fridays CC me serum, Rare Beauty perfect strokes mascara, JVN Hair complete air dry cream Available: Now

Building on the success of its advent calendar from last year – which sold out in just two weeks – popular beauty destination Space NK is back with another impressive calendar for 2022. With a whopping value of £770, it can be yours for just £215. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’d recommend joining the waitlist.

What’s inside the Space NK beauty advent calendar 2022?

Behind each of the calendar’s 25 doors, you will find a host of little luxuries to indulge in from some of the best-known brands, such as Rare Beauty, JVN, Rose Inc, Summer Fridays, Nécessaire, Augustinus Bader and Tatcha. It contains 14 full-sized products, and is set to make the lead-up to Christmas even more exciting.

Read the full Space NK beauty advent calendar 2022 review

Susanne Kaufmann beauty advent calendar

(Susanne Kaufmann)

Price: £380

£380 Value: N/A

N/A Number of days: 24

24 Product highlights: Susanne Kaufmann eye rescue serum, Susanne Kaufmann cleansing gel, Susanne Kaufmann moisturising night cream

Susanne Kaufmann eye rescue serum, Susanne Kaufmann cleansing gel, Susanne Kaufmann moisturising night cream Available: Now

Sustainable beauty brand Susanne Kaufmann is one to know if you’re looking for clean yet effective skincare. Packed full of some of its cult classics, including a full-sized eye rescue serum (£85, Susannekaufmann.com), its advent calendar is nothing short of luxury. The design is festive and fun, and for the first year ever, it’s launched a refillable design, so you can use it year after year.

What’s inside the Susanne Kaufmann beauty advent calendar 2022?

As we’ve already mentioned, you can expect to find some of the brand’s most-loved products – including its eye rescue serum. But you can also look forward to inclusions such as its moisturising night cream and pomegranate bath oil. And it’s not just the inside that’s impressive here as you may also like to know that the brand’s advent calendar is entirely recyclable. It’s free from plastic or glue and is made from recycled paper too. What’s not to love?

Beauty advent calendar FAQs

When do beauty advent calendars go on sale in 2022?

Despite the fact Christmas seems a long way off, brands are launching their beauty advent calendars thick and fast. Each brand’s advent calendar will go on sale at different times. Most of them dropped during September and early October. The Body Shop’s selection is available to buy now, as is lookfantastic’s, which launched on 1 September. If it’s the Liberty London advent calendar you’re pining for, it dropped on 28 September.

Which brands have beauty advent calendars?

A huge number of brands have beauty advent calendars, such as Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Susanne Kaufmann, Neal’s Yard Remedies, Lush, Liz Earle, Dr. Barbara Sturm and more. But it’s not just reserved for cult brands, some of our favourite retailers have also joined the action. Cult Beauty, Space NK, lookfantastic, and Liberty London are all offering some seriously impressive advent calendars for 2022.

Are beauty advent calendars worth it?

Beauty advent calendars offer a luxurious way to count down to the big day and mean you can try a full range of different products, be that skincare, make-up or both. They also tend to be worth more than the price you pay for them, making them very much worth it.

Are there any Black Friday beauty advent calendar deals?

Yes, there are plenty of Black Friday beauty advent calendar deals. John Lewis, for example, has reduced the price of some of our favourite choices, including Bobbi Brown’s beauty advent calendar (was £135, now £108, Johnlewis.com). Similarly, the Flannels beauty advent calendar (was £235, now £119, Flannels.com) is almost half price.

